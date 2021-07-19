QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Commercial Auto Insurance market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Commercial Auto Insurance Market The research report studies the Commercial Auto Insurance market using different methodologies and analyzes to provide accurate and in-depth information about the market. For a clearer understanding, it is divided into several parts to cover different aspects of the market. Each area is then elaborated to help the reader comprehend the growth potential of each region and its contribution to the global market. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collate the information in the report. They have also used the same data to generate the current market scenario. This report is aimed at guiding people towards an apprehensive, better, and clearer knowledge of the market. The global Commercial Auto Insurance market size is projected to reach US$ 205840 million by 2027, from US$ 132160 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2021-2027.

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Commercial Auto Insurance Market Report :

* Top Key Company Profiles.

* Main Business and Rival Information

* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share and Size

Top Players of Commercial Auto Insurance Market are Studied: PICC, Progressive Corporation, Ping An, AXA, Sompo Japan, Tokyo Marine, Travelers Group, Liberty Mutual Group, Zurich, CPIC, Nationwide, Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance, Aviva, Berkshire Hathaway, Old Republic International, Auto Owners Grp., Generali Group, MAPFRE, Chubb, AmTrust NGH

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Commercial Auto Insurance market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: split into, Liability Insurance, Physical Damage Insurance, Others, Physical damage insurance dominated the commercial auto insurance market in 2019, which accounted for over 66.8% market share.

Segmentation by Application: Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle, Commercial vehicle holds an important share in terms of applications with a market share of near 69% in 2019. Global Commercial Auto Insurance market: regional analysis,

TOC

1 Market Overview of Commercial Auto Insurance

1.1 Commercial Auto Insurance Market Overview

1.1.1 Commercial Auto Insurance Product Scope

1.1.2 Commercial Auto Insurance Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Commercial Auto Insurance Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Commercial Auto Insurance Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Commercial Auto Insurance Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Commercial Auto Insurance Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Commercial Auto Insurance Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Commercial Auto Insurance Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Commercial Auto Insurance Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Commercial Auto Insurance Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Commercial Auto Insurance Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Commercial Auto Insurance Market Size (2016-2027) 2 Commercial Auto Insurance Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Commercial Auto Insurance Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Commercial Auto Insurance Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Commercial Auto Insurance Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Liability Insurance

2.5 Physical Damage Insurance

2.6 Others 3 Commercial Auto Insurance Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Commercial Auto Insurance Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Commercial Auto Insurance Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Commercial Auto Insurance Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Passenger Car

3.5 Commercial Vehicle 4 Commercial Auto Insurance Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Commercial Auto Insurance Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Commercial Auto Insurance as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Commercial Auto Insurance Market

4.4 Global Top Players Commercial Auto Insurance Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Commercial Auto Insurance Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Commercial Auto Insurance Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 PICC

5.1.1 PICC Profile

5.1.2 PICC Main Business

5.1.3 PICC Commercial Auto Insurance Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 PICC Commercial Auto Insurance Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 PICC Recent Developments

5.2 Progressive Corporation

5.2.1 Progressive Corporation Profile

5.2.2 Progressive Corporation Main Business

5.2.3 Progressive Corporation Commercial Auto Insurance Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Progressive Corporation Commercial Auto Insurance Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 Progressive Corporation Recent Developments

5.3 Ping An

5.3.1 Ping An Profile

5.3.2 Ping An Main Business

5.3.3 Ping An Commercial Auto Insurance Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Ping An Commercial Auto Insurance Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 AXA Recent Developments

5.4 AXA

5.4.1 AXA Profile

5.4.2 AXA Main Business

5.4.3 AXA Commercial Auto Insurance Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 AXA Commercial Auto Insurance Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 AXA Recent Developments

5.5 Sompo Japan

5.5.1 Sompo Japan Profile

5.5.2 Sompo Japan Main Business

5.5.3 Sompo Japan Commercial Auto Insurance Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Sompo Japan Commercial Auto Insurance Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 Sompo Japan Recent Developments

5.6 Tokyo Marine

5.6.1 Tokyo Marine Profile

5.6.2 Tokyo Marine Main Business

5.6.3 Tokyo Marine Commercial Auto Insurance Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Tokyo Marine Commercial Auto Insurance Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 Tokyo Marine Recent Developments

5.7 Travelers Group

5.7.1 Travelers Group Profile

5.7.2 Travelers Group Main Business

5.7.3 Travelers Group Commercial Auto Insurance Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Travelers Group Commercial Auto Insurance Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 Travelers Group Recent Developments

5.8 Liberty Mutual Group

5.8.1 Liberty Mutual Group Profile

5.8.2 Liberty Mutual Group Main Business

5.8.3 Liberty Mutual Group Commercial Auto Insurance Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Liberty Mutual Group Commercial Auto Insurance Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 Liberty Mutual Group Recent Developments

5.9 Zurich

5.9.1 Zurich Profile

5.9.2 Zurich Main Business

5.9.3 Zurich Commercial Auto Insurance Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Zurich Commercial Auto Insurance Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 Zurich Recent Developments

5.10 CPIC

5.10.1 CPIC Profile

5.10.2 CPIC Main Business

5.10.3 CPIC Commercial Auto Insurance Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 CPIC Commercial Auto Insurance Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 CPIC Recent Developments

5.11 Nationwide

5.11.1 Nationwide Profile

5.11.2 Nationwide Main Business

5.11.3 Nationwide Commercial Auto Insurance Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Nationwide Commercial Auto Insurance Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 Nationwide Recent Developments

5.12 Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance

5.12.1 Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Profile

5.12.2 Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Main Business

5.12.3 Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Commercial Auto Insurance Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Commercial Auto Insurance Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.12.5 Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Recent Developments

5.13 Aviva

5.13.1 Aviva Profile

5.13.2 Aviva Main Business

5.13.3 Aviva Commercial Auto Insurance Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Aviva Commercial Auto Insurance Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.13.5 Aviva Recent Developments

5.14 Berkshire Hathaway

5.14.1 Berkshire Hathaway Profile

5.14.2 Berkshire Hathaway Main Business

5.14.3 Berkshire Hathaway Commercial Auto Insurance Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Berkshire Hathaway Commercial Auto Insurance Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.14.5 Berkshire Hathaway Recent Developments

5.15 Old Republic International

5.15.1 Old Republic International Profile

5.15.2 Old Republic International Main Business

5.15.3 Old Republic International Commercial Auto Insurance Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Old Republic International Commercial Auto Insurance Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.15.5 Old Republic International Recent Developments

5.16 Auto Owners Grp.

5.16.1 Auto Owners Grp. Profile

5.16.2 Auto Owners Grp. Main Business

5.16.3 Auto Owners Grp. Commercial Auto Insurance Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 Auto Owners Grp. Commercial Auto Insurance Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.16.5 Auto Owners Grp. Recent Developments

5.17 Generali Group

5.17.1 Generali Group Profile

5.17.2 Generali Group Main Business

5.17.3 Generali Group Commercial Auto Insurance Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 Generali Group Commercial Auto Insurance Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.17.5 Generali Group Recent Developments

5.18 MAPFRE

5.18.1 MAPFRE Profile

5.18.2 MAPFRE Main Business

5.18.3 MAPFRE Commercial Auto Insurance Products, Services and Solutions

5.18.4 MAPFRE Commercial Auto Insurance Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.18.5 MAPFRE Recent Developments

5.19 Chubb

5.19.1 Chubb Profile

5.19.2 Chubb Main Business

5.19.3 Chubb Commercial Auto Insurance Products, Services and Solutions

5.19.4 Chubb Commercial Auto Insurance Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.19.5 Chubb Recent Developments

5.20 AmTrust NGH

5.20.1 AmTrust NGH Profile

5.20.2 AmTrust NGH Main Business

5.20.3 AmTrust NGH Commercial Auto Insurance Products, Services and Solutions

5.20.4 AmTrust NGH Commercial Auto Insurance Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.20.5 AmTrust NGH Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Commercial Auto Insurance Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Commercial Auto Insurance Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Commercial Auto Insurance Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Commercial Auto Insurance Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Commercial Auto Insurance Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Commercial Auto Insurance Market Dynamics

11.1 Commercial Auto Insurance Industry Trends

11.2 Commercial Auto Insurance Market Drivers

11.3 Commercial Auto Insurance Market Challenges

11.4 Commercial Auto Insurance Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

