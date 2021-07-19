QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Combine Harvester market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.

Combine harvester, also was known as combine in the early 1950s, is a joint machine that capable of complete reaping, threshing, and winnowin in crop harvesting into a single process. Combine harvesters are one of the most economically important labor saving inventions, significantly reducing the fraction of the population that must be engaged in agriculture. Asia-Pacific is the largest Combine Harvester market with about 56% market share. North America is follower, accounting for about 17% market share. The key players are John Deere, CNH Industrial(Case IH and New Holland), Kubota, Claas, AGCO, ISEKI, Sampo Rosenlew, SAME DEUTZ-FAHR, Yanmar, Pickett Equipment, Versatile, Rostselmash, Preet Agro, Tractors and Farm Equipment (TAFE), LOVOL, Zoomlion, Xingguang Agricultural Machinery, Shandong Shifeng, Jiangsu Wode Group, Zhejiang Liulin Agricultural Machinery, Zhong ji Southern Machinery, YTO Group, Luoyang Zhongshou Machinery Equipment, Wuzheng Agricultural Equipment etc. Top 3 companies occupied about 46% market share. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Combine Harvester Market The global Combine Harvester market size is projected to reach US$ 17720 million by 2027, from US$ 12100 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2021-2027.

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Combine Harvester market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: Below 200 HP, 200-300 HP, 300-400 HP, Above 400 HP

Segmentation by Application: Wheat Harvesting, Corn Harvesting, Rice Harvesting, Others

