Global Cold Chain market: Technological Innovations in 2021|AmeriCold Logistics, Nichirei Logistics Group, Lineage Logistics

Cold Chain

Global Cold Chain Market report includes Market estimation and performance of the key players along with new product launches. The global Cold Chain Market report includes the company profile of major key players in the market which provides the consumer with the best view of the competition.

Summary

The report forecasts the global Cold Chain market to grow to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR of xx% during the period 2020-2026. The report offers detailed coverage of the Cold Chain industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecasts market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Cold Chain by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography. And in this report, we analyze the global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].At the same time, we classify keywords according to the type, application by geography. More importantly, the report includes major countries markets based on the type and application. Finally, the report provides a detailed profile and data information analysis of the leading Cold Chain company.

Key Companies-AmeriCold Logistics, Nichirei Logistics Group, Lineage Logistics, OOCL Logistics, Burris Logistics, VersaCold Logistics Services, JWD Group, Swire Group, Preferred Freezer Services, Swift Transportation, AGRO Merchants Group, LLC, XPO Logistics, CWT Limited, Kloosterboer, NewCold Coöperatief U.A., DHL, SCG Logistics, X2 Group, AIT, Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata, Best Keyword Co., A.B. Oxford Cold Storage, Interstate Cold Storage, Assa Abloy, Cloverleaf Cold Storage, Chase Doors

Market By Application Refrigerated Storage, Cold Chain Logistics

By Region

Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]Cold Chain Market report describes the development of the industry by upstream & downstream, industry overall and development, key companies, as well as type segment & market application and so on, and makes a scientific prediction for the development industry prospects on the basis of analysis, finally, analyzes opportunities for investment in the industry at the end of the report.

Key Topics Covered in Table of Content

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Cold Chain Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Cold Chain Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Refrigerated Storage

1.4.3 Cold Chain Logistics

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Cold Chain Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Food and Beverages

1.5.3 Healthcare

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Cold Chain Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Cold Chain Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Cold Chain Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Cold Chain Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Cold Chain Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Cold Chain Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Cold Chain Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Cold Chain Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Cold Chain Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Cold Chain Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Cold Chain Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Cold Chain Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Cold Chain Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Cold Chain Revenue in 2019

3.3 Cold Chain Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Cold Chain Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Cold Chain Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Cold Chain Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Cold Chain Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

5 Cold Chain Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Cold Chain Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Cold Chain Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Cold Chain Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Cold Chain Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Cold Chain Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Cold Chain Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Cold Chain Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Cold Chain Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Cold Chain Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Cold Chain Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8 China

8.1 China Cold Chain Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Cold Chain Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Cold Chain Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Cold Chain Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan

9.1 Japan Cold Chain Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Cold Chain Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Cold Chain Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Cold Chain Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Cold Chain Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Cold Chain Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Cold Chain Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Cold Chain Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

11 India

11.1 India Cold Chain Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Cold Chain Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Cold Chain Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Cold Chain Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Cold Chain Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Cold Chain Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Cold Chain Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Cold Chain Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13Key Players Profiles

13.1 AmeriCold Logistics

13.1.1 AmeriCold Logistics Company Details

13.1.2 AmeriCold Logistics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 AmeriCold Logistics Cold Chain Introduction

13.1.4 AmeriCold Logistics Revenue in Cold Chain Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 AmeriCold Logistics Recent Development

13.2 Nichirei Logistics Group

13.2.1 Nichirei Logistics Group Company Details

13.2.2 Nichirei Logistics Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Nichirei Logistics Group Cold Chain Introduction

13.2.4 Nichirei Logistics Group Revenue in Cold Chain Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Nichirei Logistics Group Recent Development

13.3 Lineage Logistics

13.3.1 Lineage Logistics Company Details

13.3.2 Lineage Logistics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Lineage Logistics Cold Chain Introduction

13.3.4 Lineage Logistics Revenue in Cold Chain Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Lineage Logistics Recent Development

13.4 OOCL Logistics

13.4.1 OOCL Logistics Company Details

13.4.2 OOCL Logistics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 OOCL Logistics Cold Chain Introduction

13.4.4 OOCL Logistics Revenue in Cold Chain Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 OOCL Logistics Recent Development

13.5 Burris Logistics

13.5.1 Burris Logistics Company Details

13.5.2 Burris Logistics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Burris Logistics Cold Chain Introduction

13.5.4 Burris Logistics Revenue in Cold Chain Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Burris Logistics Recent Development

13.6 VersaCold Logistics Services

13.6.1 VersaCold Logistics Services Company Details

13.6.2 VersaCold Logistics Services Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 VersaCold Logistics Services Cold Chain Introduction

13.6.4 VersaCold Logistics Services Revenue in Cold Chain Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 VersaCold Logistics Services Recent Development

13.7 JWD Group

13.7.1 JWD Group Company Details

13.7.2 JWD Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 JWD Group Cold Chain Introduction

13.7.4 JWD Group Revenue in Cold Chain Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 JWD Group Recent Development

13.8 Swire Group

13.8.1 Swire Group Company Details

13.8.2 Swire Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 Swire Group Cold Chain Introduction

13.8.4 Swire Group Revenue in Cold Chain Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Swire Group Recent Development

13.9 Preferred Freezer Services

13.9.1 Preferred Freezer Services Company Details

13.9.2 Preferred Freezer Services Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 Preferred Freezer Services Cold Chain Introduction

13.9.4 Preferred Freezer Services Revenue in Cold Chain Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Preferred Freezer Services Recent Development

13.10 Swift Transportation

13.10.1 Swift Transportation Company Details

13.10.2 Swift Transportation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 Swift Transportation Cold Chain Introduction

13.10.4 Swift Transportation Revenue in Cold Chain Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Swift Transportation Recent Development

13.11 AGRO Merchants Group, LLC

10.11.1 AGRO Merchants Group, LLC Company Details

10.11.2 AGRO Merchants Group, LLC Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 AGRO Merchants Group, LLC Cold Chain Introduction

10.11.4 AGRO Merchants Group, LLC Revenue in Cold Chain Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 AGRO Merchants Group, LLC Recent Development

13.12 XPO Logistics

10.12.1 XPO Logistics Company Details

10.12.2 XPO Logistics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.12.3 XPO Logistics Cold Chain Introduction

10.12.4 XPO Logistics Revenue in Cold Chain Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 XPO Logistics Recent Development

13.13 CWT Limited

10.13.1 CWT Limited Company Details

10.13.2 CWT Limited Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.13.3 CWT Limited Cold Chain Introduction

10.13.4 CWT Limited Revenue in Cold Chain Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 CWT Limited Recent Development

13.14 Kloosterboer

10.14.1 Kloosterboer Company Details

10.14.2 Kloosterboer Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.14.3 Kloosterboer Cold Chain Introduction

10.14.4 Kloosterboer Revenue in Cold Chain Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 Kloosterboer Recent Development

13.15 NewCold Coöperatief U.A.

10.15.1 NewCold Coöperatief U.A. Company Details

10.15.2 NewCold Coöperatief U.A. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.15.3 NewCold Coöperatief U.A. Cold Chain Introduction

10.15.4 NewCold Coöperatief U.A. Revenue in Cold Chain Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 NewCold Coöperatief U.A. Recent Development

13.16 DHL

10.16.1 DHL Company Details

10.16.2 DHL Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.16.3 DHL Cold Chain Introduction

10.16.4 DHL Revenue in Cold Chain Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 DHL Recent Development

13.17 SCG Logistics

10.17.1 SCG Logistics Company Details

10.17.2 SCG Logistics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.17.3 SCG Logistics Cold Chain Introduction

10.17.4 SCG Logistics Revenue in Cold Chain Business (2015-2020)

10.17.5 SCG Logistics Recent Development

13.18 X2 Group

10.18.1 X2 Group Company Details

10.18.2 X2 Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.18.3 X2 Group Cold Chain Introduction

10.18.4 X2 Group Revenue in Cold Chain Business (2015-2020)

10.18.5 X2 Group Recent Development

13.19 AIT

10.19.1 AIT Company Details

10.19.2 AIT Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.19.3 AIT Cold Chain Introduction

10.19.4 AIT Revenue in Cold Chain Business (2015-2020)

10.19.5 AIT Recent Development

13.20 Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata

10.20.1 Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata Company Details

10.20.2 Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.20.3 Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata Cold Chain Introduction

10.20.4 Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata Revenue in Cold Chain Business (2015-2020)

10.20.5 Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata Recent Development

13.21 Best Cold Chain Co.

10.21.1 Best Cold Chain Co. Company Details

10.21.2 Best Cold Chain Co. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.21.3 Best Cold Chain Co. Cold Chain Introduction

10.21.4 Best Cold Chain Co. Revenue in Cold Chain Business (2015-2020)

10.21.5 Best Cold Chain Co. Recent Development

13.22 A.B. Oxford Cold Storage

10.22.1 A.B. Oxford Cold Storage Company Details

10.22.2 A.B. Oxford Cold Storage Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.22.3 A.B. Oxford Cold Storage Cold Chain Introduction

10.22.4 A.B. Oxford Cold Storage Revenue in Cold Chain Business (2015-2020)

10.22.5 A.B. Oxford Cold Storage Recent Development

13.23 Interstate Cold Storage

10.23.1 Interstate Cold Storage Company Details

10.23.2 Interstate Cold Storage Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.23.3 Interstate Cold Storage Cold Chain Introduction

10.23.4 Interstate Cold Storage Revenue in Cold Chain Business (2015-2020)

10.23.5 Interstate Cold Storage Recent Development

13.24 Assa Abloy

10.24.1 Assa Abloy Company Details

10.24.2 Assa Abloy Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.24.3 Assa Abloy Cold Chain Introduction

10.24.4 Assa Abloy Revenue in Cold Chain Business (2015-2020)

10.24.5 Assa Abloy Recent Development

13.25 Cloverleaf Cold Storage

10.25.1 Cloverleaf Cold Storage Company Details

10.25.2 Cloverleaf Cold Storage Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.25.3 Cloverleaf Cold Storage Cold Chain Introduction

10.25.4 Cloverleaf Cold Storage Revenue in Cold Chain Business (2015-2020)

10.25.5 Cloverleaf Cold Storage Recent Development

13.26 Chase Doors

10.26.1 Chase Doors Company Details

10.26.2 Chase Doors Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.26.3 Chase Doors Cold Chain Introduction

10.26.4 Chase Doors Revenue in Cold Chain Business (2015-2020)

10.26.5 Chase Doors Recent Development

14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

