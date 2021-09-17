Global Cold Chain market: Technological Innovations in 2021|AmeriCold Logistics, Nichirei Logistics Group, Lineage Logistics

Global Cold Chain Market report includes Market estimation and performance of the key players along with new product launches. The global Cold Chain Market report includes the company profile of major key players in the market which provides the consumer with the best view of the competition.
Summary
The report forecasts the global Cold Chain market to grow to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR of xx% during the period 2020-2026. The report offers detailed coverage of the Cold Chain industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecasts market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Cold Chain by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography. And in this report, we analyze the global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].At the same time, we classify keywords according to the type, application by geography. More importantly, the report includes major countries markets based on the type and application. Finally, the report provides a detailed profile and data information analysis of the leading Cold Chain company.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report at: https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1436184/global-cold-chain-market
Key Companies-AmeriCold Logistics, Nichirei Logistics Group, Lineage Logistics, OOCL Logistics, Burris Logistics, VersaCold Logistics Services, JWD Group, Swire Group, Preferred Freezer Services, Swift Transportation, AGRO Merchants Group, LLC, XPO Logistics, CWT Limited, Kloosterboer, NewCold Coöperatief U.A., DHL, SCG Logistics, X2 Group, AIT, Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata, Best Keyword Co., A.B. Oxford Cold Storage, Interstate Cold Storage, Assa Abloy, Cloverleaf Cold Storage, Chase Doors
Market By Application Refrigerated Storage, Cold Chain Logistics
- By Region
- Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]
- Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]
- North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]
- Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]
- South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]Cold Chain Market report describes the development of the industry by upstream & downstream, industry overall and development, key companies, as well as type segment & market application and so on, and makes a scientific prediction for the development industry prospects on the basis of analysis, finally, analyzes opportunities for investment in the industry at the end of the report.
Request for Customization @ https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1436184/global-cold-chain-market
Key Topics Covered in Table of Content
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Cold Chain Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Cold Chain Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Refrigerated Storage
1.4.3 Cold Chain Logistics
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Cold Chain Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 Food and Beverages
1.5.3 Healthcare
1.5.4 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends by Regions
2.1 Cold Chain Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Cold Chain Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Cold Chain Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Cold Chain Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Cold Chain Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)
2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.3.5 Cold Chain Market Growth Strategy
2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Cold Chain Players (Opinion Leaders)
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Cold Chain Players by Market Size
3.1.1 Global Top Cold Chain Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Cold Chain Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
3.1.3 Global Cold Chain Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.2 Global Cold Chain Market Concentration Ratio
3.2.1 Global Cold Chain Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Cold Chain Revenue in 2019
3.3 Cold Chain Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.4 Key Players Cold Chain Product Solution and Service
3.5 Date of Enter into Cold Chain Market
3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Cold Chain Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Cold Chain Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)
5 Cold Chain Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Cold Chain Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Cold Chain Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)
6 North America
6.1 North America Cold Chain Market Size (2015-2020)
6.2 Cold Chain Key Players in North America (2019-2020)
6.3 North America Cold Chain Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 North America Cold Chain Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Cold Chain Market Size (2015-2020)
7.2 Cold Chain Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)
7.3 Europe Cold Chain Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
7.4 Europe Cold Chain Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
8 China
8.1 China Cold Chain Market Size (2015-2020)
8.2 Cold Chain Key Players in China (2019-2020)
8.3 China Cold Chain Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
8.4 China Cold Chain Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
9 Japan
9.1 Japan Cold Chain Market Size (2015-2020)
9.2 Cold Chain Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)
9.3 Japan Cold Chain Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
9.4 Japan Cold Chain Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
10 Southeast Asia
10.1 Southeast Asia Cold Chain Market Size (2015-2020)
10.2 Cold Chain Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Cold Chain Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
10.4 Southeast Asia Cold Chain Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
11 India
11.1 India Cold Chain Market Size (2015-2020)
11.2 Cold Chain Key Players in India (2019-2020)
11.3 India Cold Chain Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
11.4 India Cold Chain Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
12 Central & South America
12.1 Central & South America Cold Chain Market Size (2015-2020)
12.2 Cold Chain Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)
12.3 Central & South America Cold Chain Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
12.4 Central & South America Cold Chain Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
13Key Players Profiles
13.1 AmeriCold Logistics
13.1.1 AmeriCold Logistics Company Details
13.1.2 AmeriCold Logistics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.1.3 AmeriCold Logistics Cold Chain Introduction
13.1.4 AmeriCold Logistics Revenue in Cold Chain Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 AmeriCold Logistics Recent Development
13.2 Nichirei Logistics Group
13.2.1 Nichirei Logistics Group Company Details
13.2.2 Nichirei Logistics Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.2.3 Nichirei Logistics Group Cold Chain Introduction
13.2.4 Nichirei Logistics Group Revenue in Cold Chain Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 Nichirei Logistics Group Recent Development
13.3 Lineage Logistics
13.3.1 Lineage Logistics Company Details
13.3.2 Lineage Logistics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.3.3 Lineage Logistics Cold Chain Introduction
13.3.4 Lineage Logistics Revenue in Cold Chain Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 Lineage Logistics Recent Development
13.4 OOCL Logistics
13.4.1 OOCL Logistics Company Details
13.4.2 OOCL Logistics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.4.3 OOCL Logistics Cold Chain Introduction
13.4.4 OOCL Logistics Revenue in Cold Chain Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 OOCL Logistics Recent Development
13.5 Burris Logistics
13.5.1 Burris Logistics Company Details
13.5.2 Burris Logistics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.5.3 Burris Logistics Cold Chain Introduction
13.5.4 Burris Logistics Revenue in Cold Chain Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 Burris Logistics Recent Development
13.6 VersaCold Logistics Services
13.6.1 VersaCold Logistics Services Company Details
13.6.2 VersaCold Logistics Services Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.6.3 VersaCold Logistics Services Cold Chain Introduction
13.6.4 VersaCold Logistics Services Revenue in Cold Chain Business (2015-2020)
13.6.5 VersaCold Logistics Services Recent Development
13.7 JWD Group
13.7.1 JWD Group Company Details
13.7.2 JWD Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.7.3 JWD Group Cold Chain Introduction
13.7.4 JWD Group Revenue in Cold Chain Business (2015-2020)
13.7.5 JWD Group Recent Development
13.8 Swire Group
13.8.1 Swire Group Company Details
13.8.2 Swire Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.8.3 Swire Group Cold Chain Introduction
13.8.4 Swire Group Revenue in Cold Chain Business (2015-2020)
13.8.5 Swire Group Recent Development
13.9 Preferred Freezer Services
13.9.1 Preferred Freezer Services Company Details
13.9.2 Preferred Freezer Services Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.9.3 Preferred Freezer Services Cold Chain Introduction
13.9.4 Preferred Freezer Services Revenue in Cold Chain Business (2015-2020)
13.9.5 Preferred Freezer Services Recent Development
13.10 Swift Transportation
13.10.1 Swift Transportation Company Details
13.10.2 Swift Transportation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.10.3 Swift Transportation Cold Chain Introduction
13.10.4 Swift Transportation Revenue in Cold Chain Business (2015-2020)
13.10.5 Swift Transportation Recent Development
13.11 AGRO Merchants Group, LLC
10.11.1 AGRO Merchants Group, LLC Company Details
10.11.2 AGRO Merchants Group, LLC Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.11.3 AGRO Merchants Group, LLC Cold Chain Introduction
10.11.4 AGRO Merchants Group, LLC Revenue in Cold Chain Business (2015-2020)
10.11.5 AGRO Merchants Group, LLC Recent Development
13.12 XPO Logistics
10.12.1 XPO Logistics Company Details
10.12.2 XPO Logistics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.12.3 XPO Logistics Cold Chain Introduction
10.12.4 XPO Logistics Revenue in Cold Chain Business (2015-2020)
10.12.5 XPO Logistics Recent Development
13.13 CWT Limited
10.13.1 CWT Limited Company Details
10.13.2 CWT Limited Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.13.3 CWT Limited Cold Chain Introduction
10.13.4 CWT Limited Revenue in Cold Chain Business (2015-2020)
10.13.5 CWT Limited Recent Development
13.14 Kloosterboer
10.14.1 Kloosterboer Company Details
10.14.2 Kloosterboer Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.14.3 Kloosterboer Cold Chain Introduction
10.14.4 Kloosterboer Revenue in Cold Chain Business (2015-2020)
10.14.5 Kloosterboer Recent Development
13.15 NewCold Coöperatief U.A.
10.15.1 NewCold Coöperatief U.A. Company Details
10.15.2 NewCold Coöperatief U.A. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.15.3 NewCold Coöperatief U.A. Cold Chain Introduction
10.15.4 NewCold Coöperatief U.A. Revenue in Cold Chain Business (2015-2020)
10.15.5 NewCold Coöperatief U.A. Recent Development
13.16 DHL
10.16.1 DHL Company Details
10.16.2 DHL Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.16.3 DHL Cold Chain Introduction
10.16.4 DHL Revenue in Cold Chain Business (2015-2020)
10.16.5 DHL Recent Development
13.17 SCG Logistics
10.17.1 SCG Logistics Company Details
10.17.2 SCG Logistics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.17.3 SCG Logistics Cold Chain Introduction
10.17.4 SCG Logistics Revenue in Cold Chain Business (2015-2020)
10.17.5 SCG Logistics Recent Development
13.18 X2 Group
10.18.1 X2 Group Company Details
10.18.2 X2 Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.18.3 X2 Group Cold Chain Introduction
10.18.4 X2 Group Revenue in Cold Chain Business (2015-2020)
10.18.5 X2 Group Recent Development
13.19 AIT
10.19.1 AIT Company Details
10.19.2 AIT Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.19.3 AIT Cold Chain Introduction
10.19.4 AIT Revenue in Cold Chain Business (2015-2020)
10.19.5 AIT Recent Development
13.20 Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata
10.20.1 Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata Company Details
10.20.2 Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.20.3 Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata Cold Chain Introduction
10.20.4 Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata Revenue in Cold Chain Business (2015-2020)
10.20.5 Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata Recent Development
13.21 Best Cold Chain Co.
10.21.1 Best Cold Chain Co. Company Details
10.21.2 Best Cold Chain Co. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.21.3 Best Cold Chain Co. Cold Chain Introduction
10.21.4 Best Cold Chain Co. Revenue in Cold Chain Business (2015-2020)
10.21.5 Best Cold Chain Co. Recent Development
13.22 A.B. Oxford Cold Storage
10.22.1 A.B. Oxford Cold Storage Company Details
10.22.2 A.B. Oxford Cold Storage Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.22.3 A.B. Oxford Cold Storage Cold Chain Introduction
10.22.4 A.B. Oxford Cold Storage Revenue in Cold Chain Business (2015-2020)
10.22.5 A.B. Oxford Cold Storage Recent Development
13.23 Interstate Cold Storage
10.23.1 Interstate Cold Storage Company Details
10.23.2 Interstate Cold Storage Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.23.3 Interstate Cold Storage Cold Chain Introduction
10.23.4 Interstate Cold Storage Revenue in Cold Chain Business (2015-2020)
10.23.5 Interstate Cold Storage Recent Development
13.24 Assa Abloy
10.24.1 Assa Abloy Company Details
10.24.2 Assa Abloy Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.24.3 Assa Abloy Cold Chain Introduction
10.24.4 Assa Abloy Revenue in Cold Chain Business (2015-2020)
10.24.5 Assa Abloy Recent Development
13.25 Cloverleaf Cold Storage
10.25.1 Cloverleaf Cold Storage Company Details
10.25.2 Cloverleaf Cold Storage Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.25.3 Cloverleaf Cold Storage Cold Chain Introduction
10.25.4 Cloverleaf Cold Storage Revenue in Cold Chain Business (2015-2020)
10.25.5 Cloverleaf Cold Storage Recent Development
13.26 Chase Doors
10.26.1 Chase Doors Company Details
10.26.2 Chase Doors Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.26.3 Chase Doors Cold Chain Introduction
10.26.4 Chase Doors Revenue in Cold Chain Business (2015-2020)
10.26.5 Chase Doors Recent Development
14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
-
The following questions have been answered in this report:
- What are the major Market drivers, challenges and opportunities of the Cold Chain Market?
- What are the key technological developments taking place in the Market?
- What is the Market share of the leading segments of Cold Chain Market during the forecast period (2020-2025)?
- Who are the leading players in the global Cold Chain Market?
- Which geographical region will have the highest growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period?
- What are the Market trends and key developments in different geographical regions?
- What are the major consumer preferences while purchasing or undergoing in Market?
- The product range of the Cold Chain market is considered on the basis of their production chain, pricing of products, and the profit generated by them.
……And Many more.
Request for PDF template of this report: https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1436184/global-cold-chain-market
About us
QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from the huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become a brand of quality assurance in the consulting industry.
“””