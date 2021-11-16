Global Codeine Market Regional Outlook 2021| Narcotic Analgesic, Antitussive, Others

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES – The report comes out as an intelligent and thorough assessment tool as well as a great resource that will help you to secure a position of strength in the global Codeine market. It includes Porter’s Five Forces and PESTLE analysis to equip your business with critical information and comparative data about the Global Codeine Market. We have provided deep analysis of the vendor landscape to give you a complete picture of current and future competitive scenarios of the global Codeine market. Our analysts use the latest primary and secondary research techniques and tools to prepare comprehensive and accurate market research reports.

Each segment of the global Codeine market is extensively evaluated in the research study. The segmental analysis offered in the report pinpoints key opportunities available in the global Codeine market through leading segments. The regional study of the global Codeine market included in the report helps readers to gain a sound understanding of the development of different geographical markets in recent years and also going forth. We have provided a detailed study on the critical dynamics of the global Codeine market, which include the market influence and market effect factors, drivers, challenges, restraints, trends, and prospects. The research study also includes other types of analysis such as qualitative and quantitative.

Global Codeine Market: Competitive Rivalry

The chapter on company profiles studies the various companies operating in the global Codeine market. It evaluates the financial outlooks of these companies, their research and development statuses, and their expansion strategies for the coming years. Analysts have also provided a detailed list of the strategic initiatives taken by the Codeine market participants in the past few years to remain ahead of the competition.

Key players cited in the report: Narcotic Analgesic, Antitussive, Others

Global Codeine Market: Type Segments: Codeine is an opiate used to treat pain, coughing, and diarrhea. It is typically used to treat mild to moderate degrees of pain. Market competition is intense. Taiji, Mallinckrodt, TEVA, Johnson & Johnson, Medreich, Sanofi Aventis, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers. For the major company of Codeine, Taiji and Mallinckrodt accounted for about 16% market share respectively in recent years. The global Codeine market was valued at US$ 313 million in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 205.7 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of -5.5% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on Codeine volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Codeine market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Global Codeine Market: Segment Analysis The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Segment by Ingredient, Single-ingredient Codeine, Multi-ingredient Medications

Global Codeine Market: Application Segments: Narcotic Analgesic, Antitussive, Others By Region, North America, U.S., Canada, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Latin America, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E By Company, Taiji, Mallinckrodt, TEVA, Johnson & Johnson, Medreich, Sanofi Aventis, Cipla, Hikma, Pharmaceutical Associates, Novartis, Apotex, Mylan, Aristo Pharma GmbH, Lannett Company, Laboratoire Riva

Global Codeine Market: Regional Segments

The chapter on regional segmentation details the regional aspects of the global Codeine market. This chapter explains the regulatory framework that is likely to impact the overall market. It highlights the political scenario in the market and the anticipates its influence on the global Codeine market.

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Report Highlights

• Comprehensive pricing analysis on the basis of product, application, and regional segments

• The detailed assessment of the vendor landscape and leading companies to help understand the level of competition in the global Codeine market

• Deep insights about regulatory and investment scenarios of the global Codeine market

• Analysis of market effect factors and their impact on the forecast and outlook of the global Codeine market

• A roadmap of growth opportunities available in the global Codeine market with the identification of key factors

• The exhaustive analysis of various trends of the global Codeine market to help identify market developments

Table of Contents

1 Codeine Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Codeine

1.2 Codeine Segment by Ingredient

1.2.1 Global Codeine Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Ingredient (2021-2027)

1.2.2 Single-ingredient Codeine

1.2.3 Multi-ingredient Medications

1.3 Codeine Segment by Application

1.3.1 Codeine Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Narcotic Analgesic

1.3.3 Antitussive

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Codeine Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Codeine Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Codeine Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Codeine Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027 2 Codeine Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Codeine Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Codeine Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Codeine Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Codeine Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Codeine Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Codeine Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Codeine Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Codeine Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 3 Codeine Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Codeine Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global Codeine Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America Codeine Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Codeine Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Codeine Revenue by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Codeine Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Codeine Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Codeine Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Codeine Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Codeine Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Codeine Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Codeine Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Codeine Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Codeine Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Codeine Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Codeine Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Codeine Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E 4 Global Codeine Historic Market Analysis by Ingredient

4.1 Global Codeine Sales Market Share by Ingredient (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Codeine Revenue Market Share by Ingredient (2016-2021)

4.3 Global Codeine Price by Ingredient (2016-2021) 5 Global Codeine Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Codeine Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Codeine Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Codeine Price by Application (2016-2021) 6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 Taiji

6.1.1 Taiji Corporation Information

6.1.2 Taiji Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 Taiji Codeine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Taiji Product Portfolio

6.1.5 Taiji Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 Mallinckrodt

6.2.1 Mallinckrodt Corporation Information

6.2.2 Mallinckrodt Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 Mallinckrodt Codeine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Mallinckrodt Product Portfolio

6.2.5 Mallinckrodt Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 TEVA

6.3.1 TEVA Corporation Information

6.3.2 TEVA Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 TEVA Codeine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.3.4 TEVA Product Portfolio

6.3.5 TEVA Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 Johnson & Johnson

6.4.1 Johnson & Johnson Corporation Information

6.4.2 Johnson & Johnson Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 Johnson & Johnson Codeine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Johnson & Johnson Product Portfolio

6.4.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 Medreich

6.5.1 Medreich Corporation Information

6.5.2 Medreich Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 Medreich Codeine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Medreich Product Portfolio

6.5.5 Medreich Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 Sanofi Aventis

6.6.1 Sanofi Aventis Corporation Information

6.6.2 Sanofi Aventis Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Sanofi Aventis Codeine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Sanofi Aventis Product Portfolio

6.6.5 Sanofi Aventis Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 Cipla

6.6.1 Cipla Corporation Information

6.6.2 Cipla Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Cipla Codeine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Cipla Product Portfolio

6.7.5 Cipla Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 Hikma

6.8.1 Hikma Corporation Information

6.8.2 Hikma Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 Hikma Codeine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.8.4 Hikma Product Portfolio

6.8.5 Hikma Recent Developments/Updates

6.9 Pharmaceutical Associates

6.9.1 Pharmaceutical Associates Corporation Information

6.9.2 Pharmaceutical Associates Description and Business Overview

6.9.3 Pharmaceutical Associates Codeine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.9.4 Pharmaceutical Associates Product Portfolio

6.9.5 Pharmaceutical Associates Recent Developments/Updates

6.10 Novartis

6.10.1 Novartis Corporation Information

6.10.2 Novartis Description and Business Overview

6.10.3 Novartis Codeine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.10.4 Novartis Product Portfolio

6.10.5 Novartis Recent Developments/Updates

6.11 Apotex

6.11.1 Apotex Corporation Information

6.11.2 Apotex Codeine Description and Business Overview

6.11.3 Apotex Codeine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.11.4 Apotex Product Portfolio

6.11.5 Apotex Recent Developments/Updates

6.12 Mylan

6.12.1 Mylan Corporation Information

6.12.2 Mylan Codeine Description and Business Overview

6.12.3 Mylan Codeine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.12.4 Mylan Product Portfolio

6.12.5 Mylan Recent Developments/Updates

6.13 Aristo Pharma GmbH

6.13.1 Aristo Pharma GmbH Corporation Information

6.13.2 Aristo Pharma GmbH Codeine Description and Business Overview

6.13.3 Aristo Pharma GmbH Codeine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.13.4 Aristo Pharma GmbH Product Portfolio

6.13.5 Aristo Pharma GmbH Recent Developments/Updates

6.14 Lannett Company

6.14.1 Lannett Company Corporation Information

6.14.2 Lannett Company Codeine Description and Business Overview

6.14.3 Lannett Company Codeine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.14.4 Lannett Company Product Portfolio

6.14.5 Lannett Company Recent Developments/Updates

6.15 Laboratoire Riva

6.15.1 Laboratoire Riva Corporation Information

6.15.2 Laboratoire Riva Codeine Description and Business Overview

6.15.3 Laboratoire Riva Codeine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.15.4 Laboratoire Riva Product Portfolio

6.15.5 Laboratoire Riva Recent Developments/Updates 7 Codeine Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Codeine Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Codeine

7.4 Codeine Industrial Chain Analysis 8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Codeine Distributors List

8.3 Codeine Customers 9 Codeine Market Dynamics

9.1 Codeine Industry Trends

9.2 Codeine Growth Drivers

9.3 Codeine Market Challenges

9.4 Codeine Market Restraints 10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Codeine Market Estimates and Projections by Ingredient

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Codeine by Ingredient (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Codeine by Ingredient (2022-2027)

10.2 Codeine Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Codeine by Application (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Codeine by Application (2022-2027)

10.3 Codeine Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Codeine by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Codeine by Region (2022-2027) 11 Research Finding and Conclusion 12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

