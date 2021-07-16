QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Cloud Services market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Cloud Services Market The research report studies the Cloud Services market using different methodologies and analyzes to provide accurate and in-depth information about the market. For a clearer understanding, it is divided into several parts to cover different aspects of the market. Each area is then elaborated to help the reader comprehend the growth potential of each region and its contribution to the global market. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collate the information in the report. They have also used the same data to generate the current market scenario. This report is aimed at guiding people towards an apprehensive, better, and clearer knowledge of the market. The global Cloud Services market size is projected to reach US$ 701170 million by 2027, from US$ 324600 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 10.4% during 2021-2027.

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Cloud Services Market Report :

* Top Key Company Profiles.

* Main Business and Rival Information

* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share and Size

Top Players of Cloud Services Market are Studied: Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, Oracle, IBM, Salesforce, Google, Adobe, Vmware, SAP, Accenture, Alibaba, ServiceNow, Workday, Wipro

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Cloud Services market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Application: BFSI, Telecommunications, IT and ITeS, Government and Public Sector, Retail and Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Energy and Utilities, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Others Global Cloud Services market: regional analysis,

Reasons to Buy this Report:

Industry Size & Forecast: Estimations on the global Cloud Services industry size on the basis of value and volume are provided in this part of the report

Study on Key Industry Trends: This section offers deep insights into the prevailing and upcoming Cloud Services trends

Segmental Analysis: Here, the report has examined the high-growth segments including product type, application, and end-users, taking into account their CAGR, share, and size

Future Prospects: Current Cloud Services developments and future opportunities estimated to emerge in the Cloud Services industry are looked into in this portion of the study

Geography-wise Analysis: The authors of the report have studied the regions having growth potential to help companies plan their future investments

Study on Competitive Landscape: The industry experts have offered thorough information about the strategic tactics adopted by the industry participants to consolidate their position. This assessment will help the players to strategize their activities in future.

TOC

1 Market Overview of Cloud Services

1.1 Cloud Services Market Overview

1.1.1 Cloud Services Product Scope

1.1.2 Cloud Services Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Cloud Services Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Cloud Services Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Cloud Services Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Cloud Services Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Cloud Services Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Cloud Services Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Cloud Services Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Cloud Services Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Cloud Services Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Cloud Services Market Size (2016-2027) 2 Cloud Services Market Overview by Service Model

2.1 Global Cloud Services Market Size by Service Model: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Cloud Services Historic Market Size by Service Model (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Cloud Services Forecasted Market Size by Service Model (2022-2027)

2.4 SaaS

2.5 IaaS

2.6 PaaS

2.7 BPaaS

2.8 DaaS

2.9 Cloud Managed Services

2.10 Cloud Professional Services 3 Cloud Services Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Cloud Services Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Cloud Services Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Cloud Services Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 BFSI

3.5 Telecommunications

3.6 IT and ITeS

3.7 Government and Public Sector

3.8 Retail and Consumer Goods

3.9 Manufacturing

3.10 Energy and Utilities

3.11 Media and Entertainment

3.12 Healthcare and Life Sciences

3.13 Others 4 Cloud Services Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Cloud Services Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Cloud Services as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Cloud Services Market

4.4 Global Top Players Cloud Services Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Cloud Services Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Cloud Services Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Microsoft

5.1.1 Microsoft Profile

5.1.2 Microsoft Main Business

5.1.3 Microsoft Cloud Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Microsoft Cloud Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 Microsoft Recent Developments

5.2 Amazon Web Services

5.2.1 Amazon Web Services Profile

5.2.2 Amazon Web Services Main Business

5.2.3 Amazon Web Services Cloud Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Amazon Web Services Cloud Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 Amazon Web Services Recent Developments

5.3 Oracle

5.3.1 Oracle Profile

5.3.2 Oracle Main Business

5.3.3 Oracle Cloud Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Oracle Cloud Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 IBM Recent Developments

5.4 IBM

5.4.1 IBM Profile

5.4.2 IBM Main Business

5.4.3 IBM Cloud Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 IBM Cloud Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 IBM Recent Developments

5.5 Salesforce

5.5.1 Salesforce Profile

5.5.2 Salesforce Main Business

5.5.3 Salesforce Cloud Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Salesforce Cloud Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 Salesforce Recent Developments

5.6 Google

5.6.1 Google Profile

5.6.2 Google Main Business

5.6.3 Google Cloud Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Google Cloud Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 Google Recent Developments

5.7 Adobe

5.7.1 Adobe Profile

5.7.2 Adobe Main Business

5.7.3 Adobe Cloud Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Adobe Cloud Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 Adobe Recent Developments

5.8 Vmware

5.8.1 Vmware Profile

5.8.2 Vmware Main Business

5.8.3 Vmware Cloud Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Vmware Cloud Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 Vmware Recent Developments

5.9 SAP

5.9.1 SAP Profile

5.9.2 SAP Main Business

5.9.3 SAP Cloud Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 SAP Cloud Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 SAP Recent Developments

5.10 Accenture

5.10.1 Accenture Profile

5.10.2 Accenture Main Business

5.10.3 Accenture Cloud Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Accenture Cloud Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 Accenture Recent Developments

5.11 Alibaba

5.11.1 Alibaba Profile

5.11.2 Alibaba Main Business

5.11.3 Alibaba Cloud Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Alibaba Cloud Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 Alibaba Recent Developments

5.12 ServiceNow

5.12.1 ServiceNow Profile

5.12.2 ServiceNow Main Business

5.12.3 ServiceNow Cloud Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 ServiceNow Cloud Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.12.5 ServiceNow Recent Developments

5.13 Workday

5.13.1 Workday Profile

5.13.2 Workday Main Business

5.13.3 Workday Cloud Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Workday Cloud Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.13.5 Workday Recent Developments

5.14 Wipro

5.14.1 Wipro Profile

5.14.2 Wipro Main Business

5.14.3 Wipro Cloud Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Wipro Cloud Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.14.5 Wipro Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Cloud Services Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Cloud Services Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Cloud Services Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Cloud Services Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Cloud Services Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Cloud Services Market Dynamics

11.1 Cloud Services Industry Trends

11.2 Cloud Services Market Drivers

11.3 Cloud Services Market Challenges

11.4 Cloud Services Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

About Us