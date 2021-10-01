Global Cloud-based PBX Market Competition, Forecast & Opportunities 2021|MegaPath, Microsoft, Nextiva

Complete study of the global Cloud-based PBX market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Cloud-based PBX industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Cloud-based PBX production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding of the overall existing and future market situation.
Key companies operating in the global Cloud-based PBX market include , MegaPath, Microsoft, Nextiva, RingCentral, Vonage, 3CX, 8×8, Allworx, Avaya, Barracuda Networks, BullsEye Telecom, Cisco, Digium, D-Link, Estech Systems, Fonality, Jive Canada, Linksys, Mitel Networks, NEC, Panasonic, Sangoma, ShoreTel, VirtualPBX.com, Zultys
The report has classified the global Cloud-based PBX industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Cloud-based PBX manufacturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Cloud-based PBX industry.
Global Cloud-based PBX Market Segment By Type:
Managed, Professional, Network, IT And Cloud
SMEs, Large Enterprises
It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Cloud-based PBX industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.
Table of Contents
1.1 Cloud-based PBX Market Overview
1.1.1 Cloud-based PBX Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Cloud-based PBX Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
1.3 Global Cloud-based PBX Market Size by Region (2015-2026)
1.4 Global Cloud-based PBX Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)
1.5 Global Cloud-based PBX Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
1.6 Key Regions Cloud-based PBX Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
1.6.1 North America Cloud-based PBX Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
1.6.2 Europe Cloud-based PBX Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
1.6.3 China Cloud-based PBX Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
1.6.4 Rest of Asia Pacific Cloud-based PBX Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
1.6.5 Latin America Cloud-based PBX Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
1.6.6 Middle East & Africa Cloud-based PBX Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 Cloud-based PBX Market Overview by Type
2.1 Global Cloud-based PBX Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Global Cloud-based PBX Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Cloud-based PBX Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)
2.4 Managed
2.5 Professional
2.6 Network
2.7 IT And Cloud 3 Cloud-based PBX Market Overview by Type
3.1 Global Cloud-based PBX Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Cloud-based PBX Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Cloud-based PBX Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)
3.4 SMEs
3.5 Large Enterprises 4 Global Cloud-based PBX Competition Analysis by Players
4.1 Global Cloud-based PBX Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Cloud-based PBX as of 2019)
4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Cloud-based PBX Market
4.4 Global Top Players Cloud-based PBX Headquarters and Area Served
4.5 Key Players Cloud-based PBX Product Solution and Service
4.6 Competitive Status
4.6.1 Cloud-based PBX Market Concentration Rate
4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data
5.1 MegaPath
5.1.1 MegaPath Profile
5.1.2 MegaPath Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.1.3 MegaPath Products, Services and Solutions
5.1.4 MegaPath Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.1.5 MegaPath Recent Developments
5.2 Microsoft
5.2.1 Microsoft Profile
5.2.2 Microsoft Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.2.3 Microsoft Products, Services and Solutions
5.2.4 Microsoft Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.2.5 Microsoft Recent Developments
5.3 Nextiva
5.5.1 Nextiva Profile
5.3.2 Nextiva Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.3.3 Nextiva Products, Services and Solutions
5.3.4 Nextiva Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.3.5 RingCentral Recent Developments
5.4 RingCentral
5.4.1 RingCentral Profile
5.4.2 RingCentral Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.4.3 RingCentral Products, Services and Solutions
5.4.4 RingCentral Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.4.5 RingCentral Recent Developments
5.5 Vonage
5.5.1 Vonage Profile
5.5.2 Vonage Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.5.3 Vonage Products, Services and Solutions
5.5.4 Vonage Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.5.5 Vonage Recent Developments
5.6 3CX
5.6.1 3CX Profile
5.6.2 3CX Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.6.3 3CX Products, Services and Solutions
5.6.4 3CX Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.6.5 3CX Recent Developments
5.7 8×8
5.7.1 8×8 Profile
5.7.2 8×8 Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.7.3 8×8 Products, Services and Solutions
5.7.4 8×8 Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.7.5 8×8 Recent Developments
5.8 Allworx
5.8.1 Allworx Profile
5.8.2 Allworx Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.8.3 Allworx Products, Services and Solutions
5.8.4 Allworx Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.8.5 Allworx Recent Developments
5.9 Avaya
5.9.1 Avaya Profile
5.9.2 Avaya Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.9.3 Avaya Products, Services and Solutions
5.9.4 Avaya Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.9.5 Avaya Recent Developments
5.10 Barracuda Networks
5.10.1 Barracuda Networks Profile
5.10.2 Barracuda Networks Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.10.3 Barracuda Networks Products, Services and Solutions
5.10.4 Barracuda Networks Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.10.5 Barracuda Networks Recent Developments
5.11 BullsEye Telecom
5.11.1 BullsEye Telecom Profile
5.11.2 BullsEye Telecom Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.11.3 BullsEye Telecom Products, Services and Solutions
5.11.4 BullsEye Telecom Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.11.5 BullsEye Telecom Recent Developments
5.12 Cisco
5.12.1 Cisco Profile
5.12.2 Cisco Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.12.3 Cisco Products, Services and Solutions
5.12.4 Cisco Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.12.5 Cisco Recent Developments
5.13 Digium
5.13.1 Digium Profile
5.13.2 Digium Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.13.3 Digium Products, Services and Solutions
5.13.4 Digium Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.13.5 Digium Recent Developments
5.14 D-Link
5.14.1 D-Link Profile
5.14.2 D-Link Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.14.3 D-Link Products, Services and Solutions
5.14.4 D-Link Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.14.5 D-Link Recent Developments
5.15 Estech Systems
5.15.1 Estech Systems Profile
5.15.2 Estech Systems Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.15.3 Estech Systems Products, Services and Solutions
5.15.4 Estech Systems Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.15.5 Estech Systems Recent Developments
5.16 Fonality
5.16.1 Fonality Profile
5.16.2 Fonality Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.16.3 Fonality Products, Services and Solutions
5.16.4 Fonality Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.16.5 Fonality Recent Developments
5.17 Jive Canada
5.17.1 Jive Canada Profile
5.17.2 Jive Canada Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.17.3 Jive Canada Products, Services and Solutions
5.17.4 Jive Canada Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.17.5 Jive Canada Recent Developments
5.18 Linksys
5.18.1 Linksys Profile
5.18.2 Linksys Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.18.3 Linksys Products, Services and Solutions
5.18.4 Linksys Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.18.5 Linksys Recent Developments
5.19 Mitel Networks
5.19.1 Mitel Networks Profile
5.19.2 Mitel Networks Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.19.3 Mitel Networks Products, Services and Solutions
5.19.4 Mitel Networks Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.19.5 Mitel Networks Recent Developments
5.20 NEC
5.20.1 NEC Profile
5.20.2 NEC Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.20.3 NEC Products, Services and Solutions
5.20.4 NEC Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.20.5 NEC Recent Developments
5.21 Panasonic
5.21.1 Panasonic Profile
5.21.2 Panasonic Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.21.3 Panasonic Products, Services and Solutions
5.21.4 Panasonic Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.21.5 Panasonic Recent Developments
5.22 Sangoma
5.22.1 Sangoma Profile
5.22.2 Sangoma Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.22.3 Sangoma Products, Services and Solutions
5.22.4 Sangoma Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.22.5 Sangoma Recent Developments
5.23 ShoreTel
5.23.1 ShoreTel Profile
5.23.2 ShoreTel Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.23.3 ShoreTel Products, Services and Solutions
5.23.4 ShoreTel Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.23.5 ShoreTel Recent Developments
5.24 VirtualPBX.com
5.24.1 VirtualPBX.com Profile
5.24.2 VirtualPBX.com Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.24.3 VirtualPBX.com Products, Services and Solutions
5.24.4 VirtualPBX.com Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.24.5 VirtualPBX.com Recent Developments
5.25 Zultys
5.25.1 Zultys Profile
5.25.2 Zultys Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.25.3 Zultys Products, Services and Solutions
5.25.4 Zultys Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.25.5 Zultys Recent Developments 6 North America Cloud-based PBX by Players and by Application
6.1 North America Cloud-based PBX Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
6.2 North America Cloud-based PBX Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe Cloud-based PBX by Players and by Application
7.1 Europe Cloud-based PBX Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Cloud-based PBX Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China Cloud-based PBX by Players and by Application
8.1 China Cloud-based PBX Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
8.2 China Cloud-based PBX Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Rest of Asia Pacific Cloud-based PBX by Players and by Application
9.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Cloud-based PBX Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
9.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Cloud-based PBX Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Latin America Cloud-based PBX by Players and by Application
10.1 Latin America Cloud-based PBX Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
10.2 Latin America Cloud-based PBX Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 Middle East & Africa Cloud-based PBX by Players and by Application
11.1 Middle East & Africa Cloud-based PBX Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
11.2 Middle East & Africa Cloud-based PBX Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Cloud-based PBX Market Dynamics
12.1 Industry Trends
12.2 Market Drivers
12.3 Market Challenges
12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Research Finding /Conclusion 14 Methodology and Data Source
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Disclaimer
14.4 Author List
