Global Cloud-based PBX Market Competition, Forecast & Opportunities 2021|MegaPath, Microsoft, Nextiva

Complete study of the global Cloud-based PBX market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Cloud-based PBX industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Cloud-based PBX production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding of the overall existing and future market situation.

The report has classified the global Cloud-based PBX industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Cloud-based PBX manufacturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Cloud-based PBX industry.

What is the growth potential of the Cloud-based PBX market? Which product segment will grab a lion’s share? Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years? Which application segment will grow at a robust rate? What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Cloud-based PBX industry in the years to come? What are the key challenges that the global Cloud-based PBX market may face in future? Which are the leading companies in the global Cloud-based PBX market? Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth? Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Cloud-based PBX market?

Table of Contents 1 Market Overview of Cloud-based PBX1.1 Cloud-based PBX Market Overview1.1.1 Cloud-based PBX Product Scope1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook1.2 Global Cloud-based PBX Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 20261.3 Global Cloud-based PBX Market Size by Region (2015-2026)1.4 Global Cloud-based PBX Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)1.5 Global Cloud-based PBX Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)1.6 Key Regions Cloud-based PBX Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)1.6.1 North America Cloud-based PBX Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)1.6.2 Europe Cloud-based PBX Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)1.6.3 China Cloud-based PBX Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)1.6.4 Rest of Asia Pacific Cloud-based PBX Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)1.6.5 Latin America Cloud-based PBX Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)1.6.6 Middle East & Africa Cloud-based PBX Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 Cloud-based PBX Market Overview by Type2.1 Global Cloud-based PBX Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 20262.2 Global Cloud-based PBX Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)2.3 Global Cloud-based PBX Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)2.4 Managed2.5 Professional2.6 Network2.7 IT And Cloud 3 Cloud-based PBX Market Overview by Type3.1 Global Cloud-based PBX Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 20263.2 Global Cloud-based PBX Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)3.3 Global Cloud-based PBX Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)3.4 SMEs3.5 Large Enterprises 4 Global Cloud-based PBX Competition Analysis by Players4.1 Global Cloud-based PBX Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Cloud-based PBX as of 2019)4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Cloud-based PBX Market4.4 Global Top Players Cloud-based PBX Headquarters and Area Served4.5 Key Players Cloud-based PBX Product Solution and Service4.6 Competitive Status4.6.1 Cloud-based PBX Market Concentration Rate4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data5.1 MegaPath5.1.1 MegaPath Profile5.1.2 MegaPath Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue5.1.3 MegaPath Products, Services and Solutions5.1.4 MegaPath Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)5.1.5 MegaPath Recent Developments5.2 Microsoft5.2.1 Microsoft Profile5.2.2 Microsoft Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue5.2.3 Microsoft Products, Services and Solutions5.2.4 Microsoft Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)5.2.5 Microsoft Recent Developments5.3 Nextiva5.5.1 Nextiva Profile5.3.2 Nextiva Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue5.3.3 Nextiva Products, Services and Solutions5.3.4 Nextiva Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)5.3.5 RingCentral Recent Developments5.4 RingCentral5.4.1 RingCentral Profile5.4.2 RingCentral Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue5.4.3 RingCentral Products, Services and Solutions5.4.4 RingCentral Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)5.4.5 RingCentral Recent Developments5.5 Vonage5.5.1 Vonage Profile5.5.2 Vonage Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue5.5.3 Vonage Products, Services and Solutions5.5.4 Vonage Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)5.5.5 Vonage Recent Developments5.6 3CX5.6.1 3CX Profile5.6.2 3CX Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue5.6.3 3CX Products, Services and Solutions5.6.4 3CX Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)5.6.5 3CX Recent Developments5.7 8×85.7.1 8×8 Profile5.7.2 8×8 Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue5.7.3 8×8 Products, Services and Solutions5.7.4 8×8 Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)5.7.5 8×8 Recent Developments5.8 Allworx5.8.1 Allworx Profile5.8.2 Allworx Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue5.8.3 Allworx Products, Services and Solutions5.8.4 Allworx Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)5.8.5 Allworx Recent Developments5.9 Avaya5.9.1 Avaya Profile5.9.2 Avaya Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue5.9.3 Avaya Products, Services and Solutions5.9.4 Avaya Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)5.9.5 Avaya Recent Developments5.10 Barracuda Networks5.10.1 Barracuda Networks Profile5.10.2 Barracuda Networks Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue5.10.3 Barracuda Networks Products, Services and Solutions5.10.4 Barracuda Networks Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)5.10.5 Barracuda Networks Recent Developments5.11 BullsEye Telecom5.11.1 BullsEye Telecom Profile5.11.2 BullsEye Telecom Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue5.11.3 BullsEye Telecom Products, Services and Solutions5.11.4 BullsEye Telecom Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)5.11.5 BullsEye Telecom Recent Developments5.12 Cisco5.12.1 Cisco Profile5.12.2 Cisco Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue5.12.3 Cisco Products, Services and Solutions5.12.4 Cisco Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)5.12.5 Cisco Recent Developments5.13 Digium5.13.1 Digium Profile5.13.2 Digium Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue5.13.3 Digium Products, Services and Solutions5.13.4 Digium Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)5.13.5 Digium Recent Developments5.14 D-Link5.14.1 D-Link Profile5.14.2 D-Link Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue5.14.3 D-Link Products, Services and Solutions5.14.4 D-Link Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)5.14.5 D-Link Recent Developments5.15 Estech Systems5.15.1 Estech Systems Profile5.15.2 Estech Systems Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue5.15.3 Estech Systems Products, Services and Solutions5.15.4 Estech Systems Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)5.15.5 Estech Systems Recent Developments5.16 Fonality5.16.1 Fonality Profile5.16.2 Fonality Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue5.16.3 Fonality Products, Services and Solutions5.16.4 Fonality Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)5.16.5 Fonality Recent Developments5.17 Jive Canada5.17.1 Jive Canada Profile5.17.2 Jive Canada Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue5.17.3 Jive Canada Products, Services and Solutions5.17.4 Jive Canada Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)5.17.5 Jive Canada Recent Developments5.18 Linksys5.18.1 Linksys Profile5.18.2 Linksys Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue5.18.3 Linksys Products, Services and Solutions5.18.4 Linksys Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)5.18.5 Linksys Recent Developments5.19 Mitel Networks5.19.1 Mitel Networks Profile5.19.2 Mitel Networks Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue5.19.3 Mitel Networks Products, Services and Solutions5.19.4 Mitel Networks Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)5.19.5 Mitel Networks Recent Developments5.20 NEC5.20.1 NEC Profile5.20.2 NEC Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue5.20.3 NEC Products, Services and Solutions5.20.4 NEC Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)5.20.5 NEC Recent Developments5.21 Panasonic5.21.1 Panasonic Profile5.21.2 Panasonic Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue5.21.3 Panasonic Products, Services and Solutions5.21.4 Panasonic Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)5.21.5 Panasonic Recent Developments5.22 Sangoma5.22.1 Sangoma Profile5.22.2 Sangoma Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue5.22.3 Sangoma Products, Services and Solutions5.22.4 Sangoma Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)5.22.5 Sangoma Recent Developments5.23 ShoreTel5.23.1 ShoreTel Profile5.23.2 ShoreTel Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue5.23.3 ShoreTel Products, Services and Solutions5.23.4 ShoreTel Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)5.23.5 ShoreTel Recent Developments5.24 VirtualPBX.com5.24.1 VirtualPBX.com Profile5.24.2 VirtualPBX.com Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue5.24.3 VirtualPBX.com Products, Services and Solutions5.24.4 VirtualPBX.com Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)5.24.5 VirtualPBX.com Recent Developments5.25 Zultys5.25.1 Zultys Profile5.25.2 Zultys Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue5.25.3 Zultys Products, Services and Solutions5.25.4 Zultys Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)5.25.5 Zultys Recent Developments 6 North America Cloud-based PBX by Players and by Application6.1 North America Cloud-based PBX Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)6.2 North America Cloud-based PBX Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe Cloud-based PBX by Players and by Application7.1 Europe Cloud-based PBX Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)7.2 Europe Cloud-based PBX Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China Cloud-based PBX by Players and by Application8.1 China Cloud-based PBX Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)8.2 China Cloud-based PBX Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Rest of Asia Pacific Cloud-based PBX by Players and by Application9.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Cloud-based PBX Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)9.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Cloud-based PBX Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Latin America Cloud-based PBX by Players and by Application10.1 Latin America Cloud-based PBX Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)10.2 Latin America Cloud-based PBX Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 Middle East & Africa Cloud-based PBX by Players and by Application11.1 Middle East & Africa Cloud-based PBX Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)11.2 Middle East & Africa Cloud-based PBX Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Cloud-based PBX Market Dynamics12.1 Industry Trends12.2 Market Drivers12.3 Market Challenges12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Research Finding /Conclusion 14 Methodology and Data Source14.1 Methodology/Research Approach14.1.1 Research Programs/Design14.1.2 Market Size Estimation14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation14.2 Data Source14.2.1 Secondary Sources14.2.2 Primary Sources14.3 Disclaimer14.4 Author List

