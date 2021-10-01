Global Cloud-based Managed Services Industry Analysis Report 2021|Cisco Systems, HP, IBM

Complete study of the global Cloud-based Managed Services market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Cloud-based Managed Services industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Cloud-based Managed Services production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding of the overall existing and future market situation.
Key companies operating in the global Cloud-based Managed Services market include , Cisco Systems, HP, IBM, NTT Data, Civica, Aricent, Atos, BT Global Services, CenturyLink, Digital Realty, Equinix, Expedient, HOSTING, Huawei, Intermec, Level 3 Communications, Lockheed Martin, Microsoft, Netmagic, Rackspace, Stratix, Tangoe, TCS, Tech Mahindra, TelecityGroup, Telefonica, Telehouse
The report has classified the global Cloud-based Managed Services industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Cloud-based Managed Services manufacturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Cloud-based Managed Services industry.
Global Cloud-based Managed Services Market Segment By Type:
Security Services, Mobility Services, Network Services, Hosting Services, Others
BFSI, Public, Retail, Manufacturing, IT And Telecom, Healthcare, Others
It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Cloud-based Managed Services industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.
What is the growth potential of the Cloud-based Managed Services market?
Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Cloud-based Managed Services industry in the years to come?
What are the key challenges that the global Cloud-based Managed Services market may face in future?
Which are the leading companies in the global Cloud-based Managed Services market?
Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Cloud-based Managed Services market?
Table of Contents
1.1 Cloud-based Managed Services Market Overview
1.1.1 Cloud-based Managed Services Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Cloud-based Managed Services Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
1.3 Global Cloud-based Managed Services Market Size by Region (2015-2026)
1.4 Global Cloud-based Managed Services Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)
1.5 Global Cloud-based Managed Services Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
1.6 Key Regions Cloud-based Managed Services Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
1.6.1 North America Cloud-based Managed Services Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
1.6.2 Europe Cloud-based Managed Services Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
1.6.3 China Cloud-based Managed Services Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
1.6.4 Rest of Asia Pacific Cloud-based Managed Services Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
1.6.5 Latin America Cloud-based Managed Services Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
1.6.6 Middle East & Africa Cloud-based Managed Services Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 Cloud-based Managed Services Market Overview by Type
2.1 Global Cloud-based Managed Services Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Global Cloud-based Managed Services Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Cloud-based Managed Services Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)
2.4 Security Services
2.5 Mobility Services
2.6 Network Services
2.7 Hosting Services
2.8 Others 3 Cloud-based Managed Services Market Overview by Type
3.1 Global Cloud-based Managed Services Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Cloud-based Managed Services Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Cloud-based Managed Services Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)
3.4 BFSI
3.5 Public
3.6 Retail
3.7 Manufacturing
3.8 IT And Telecom
3.9 Healthcare
3.10 Others 4 Global Cloud-based Managed Services Competition Analysis by Players
4.1 Global Cloud-based Managed Services Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Cloud-based Managed Services as of 2019)
4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Cloud-based Managed Services Market
4.4 Global Top Players Cloud-based Managed Services Headquarters and Area Served
4.5 Key Players Cloud-based Managed Services Product Solution and Service
4.6 Competitive Status
4.6.1 Cloud-based Managed Services Market Concentration Rate
4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data
5.1 Cisco Systems
5.1.1 Cisco Systems Profile
5.1.2 Cisco Systems Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.1.3 Cisco Systems Products, Services and Solutions
5.1.4 Cisco Systems Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.1.5 Cisco Systems Recent Developments
5.2 HP
5.2.1 HP Profile
5.2.2 HP Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.2.3 HP Products, Services and Solutions
5.2.4 HP Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.2.5 HP Recent Developments
5.3 IBM
5.5.1 IBM Profile
5.3.2 IBM Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.3.3 IBM Products, Services and Solutions
5.3.4 IBM Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.3.5 NTT Data Recent Developments
5.4 NTT Data
5.4.1 NTT Data Profile
5.4.2 NTT Data Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.4.3 NTT Data Products, Services and Solutions
5.4.4 NTT Data Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.4.5 NTT Data Recent Developments
5.5 Civica
5.5.1 Civica Profile
5.5.2 Civica Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.5.3 Civica Products, Services and Solutions
5.5.4 Civica Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.5.5 Civica Recent Developments
5.6 Aricent
5.6.1 Aricent Profile
5.6.2 Aricent Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.6.3 Aricent Products, Services and Solutions
5.6.4 Aricent Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.6.5 Aricent Recent Developments
5.7 Atos
5.7.1 Atos Profile
5.7.2 Atos Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.7.3 Atos Products, Services and Solutions
5.7.4 Atos Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.7.5 Atos Recent Developments
5.8 BT Global Services
5.8.1 BT Global Services Profile
5.8.2 BT Global Services Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.8.3 BT Global Services Products, Services and Solutions
5.8.4 BT Global Services Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.8.5 BT Global Services Recent Developments
5.9 CenturyLink
5.9.1 CenturyLink Profile
5.9.2 CenturyLink Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.9.3 CenturyLink Products, Services and Solutions
5.9.4 CenturyLink Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.9.5 CenturyLink Recent Developments
5.10 Digital Realty
5.10.1 Digital Realty Profile
5.10.2 Digital Realty Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.10.3 Digital Realty Products, Services and Solutions
5.10.4 Digital Realty Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.10.5 Digital Realty Recent Developments
5.11 Equinix
5.11.1 Equinix Profile
5.11.2 Equinix Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.11.3 Equinix Products, Services and Solutions
5.11.4 Equinix Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.11.5 Equinix Recent Developments
5.12 Expedient
5.12.1 Expedient Profile
5.12.2 Expedient Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.12.3 Expedient Products, Services and Solutions
5.12.4 Expedient Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.12.5 Expedient Recent Developments
5.13 HOSTING
5.13.1 HOSTING Profile
5.13.2 HOSTING Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.13.3 HOSTING Products, Services and Solutions
5.13.4 HOSTING Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.13.5 HOSTING Recent Developments
5.14 Huawei
5.14.1 Huawei Profile
5.14.2 Huawei Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.14.3 Huawei Products, Services and Solutions
5.14.4 Huawei Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.14.5 Huawei Recent Developments
5.15 Intermec
5.15.1 Intermec Profile
5.15.2 Intermec Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.15.3 Intermec Products, Services and Solutions
5.15.4 Intermec Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.15.5 Intermec Recent Developments
5.16 Level 3 Communications
5.16.1 Level 3 Communications Profile
5.16.2 Level 3 Communications Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.16.3 Level 3 Communications Products, Services and Solutions
5.16.4 Level 3 Communications Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.16.5 Level 3 Communications Recent Developments
5.17 Lockheed Martin
5.17.1 Lockheed Martin Profile
5.17.2 Lockheed Martin Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.17.3 Lockheed Martin Products, Services and Solutions
5.17.4 Lockheed Martin Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.17.5 Lockheed Martin Recent Developments
5.18 Microsoft
5.18.1 Microsoft Profile
5.18.2 Microsoft Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.18.3 Microsoft Products, Services and Solutions
5.18.4 Microsoft Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.18.5 Microsoft Recent Developments
5.19 Netmagic
5.19.1 Netmagic Profile
5.19.2 Netmagic Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.19.3 Netmagic Products, Services and Solutions
5.19.4 Netmagic Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.19.5 Netmagic Recent Developments
5.20 Rackspace
5.20.1 Rackspace Profile
5.20.2 Rackspace Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.20.3 Rackspace Products, Services and Solutions
5.20.4 Rackspace Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.20.5 Rackspace Recent Developments
5.21 Stratix
5.21.1 Stratix Profile
5.21.2 Stratix Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.21.3 Stratix Products, Services and Solutions
5.21.4 Stratix Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.21.5 Stratix Recent Developments
5.22 Tangoe
5.22.1 Tangoe Profile
5.22.2 Tangoe Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.22.3 Tangoe Products, Services and Solutions
5.22.4 Tangoe Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.22.5 Tangoe Recent Developments
5.23 TCS
5.23.1 TCS Profile
5.23.2 TCS Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.23.3 TCS Products, Services and Solutions
5.23.4 TCS Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.23.5 TCS Recent Developments
5.24 Tech Mahindra
5.24.1 Tech Mahindra Profile
5.24.2 Tech Mahindra Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.24.3 Tech Mahindra Products, Services and Solutions
5.24.4 Tech Mahindra Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.24.5 Tech Mahindra Recent Developments
5.25 TelecityGroup
5.25.1 TelecityGroup Profile
5.25.2 TelecityGroup Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.25.3 TelecityGroup Products, Services and Solutions
5.25.4 TelecityGroup Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.25.5 TelecityGroup Recent Developments
5.26 Telefonica
5.26.1 Telefonica Profile
5.26.2 Telefonica Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.26.3 Telefonica Products, Services and Solutions
5.26.4 Telefonica Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.26.5 Telefonica Recent Developments
5.27 Telehouse
5.27.1 Telehouse Profile
5.27.2 Telehouse Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.27.3 Telehouse Products, Services and Solutions
5.27.4 Telehouse Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.27.5 Telehouse Recent Developments 6 North America Cloud-based Managed Services by Players and by Application
6.1 North America Cloud-based Managed Services Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
6.2 North America Cloud-based Managed Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe Cloud-based Managed Services by Players and by Application
7.1 Europe Cloud-based Managed Services Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Cloud-based Managed Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China Cloud-based Managed Services by Players and by Application
8.1 China Cloud-based Managed Services Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
8.2 China Cloud-based Managed Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Rest of Asia Pacific Cloud-based Managed Services by Players and by Application
9.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Cloud-based Managed Services Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
9.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Cloud-based Managed Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Latin America Cloud-based Managed Services by Players and by Application
10.1 Latin America Cloud-based Managed Services Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
10.2 Latin America Cloud-based Managed Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 Middle East & Africa Cloud-based Managed Services by Players and by Application
11.1 Middle East & Africa Cloud-based Managed Services Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
11.2 Middle East & Africa Cloud-based Managed Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Cloud-based Managed Services Market Dynamics
12.1 Industry Trends
12.2 Market Drivers
12.3 Market Challenges
12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Research Finding /Conclusion 14 Methodology and Data Source
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Disclaimer
14.4 Author List
