Global Cloud-based Managed Services Industry Analysis Report 2021|Cisco Systems, HP, IBM

Complete study of the global Cloud-based Managed Services market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Cloud-based Managed Services industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Cloud-based Managed Services production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding of the overall existing and future market situation.

The report has classified the global Cloud-based Managed Services industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Cloud-based Managed Services manufacturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Cloud-based Managed Services industry.

What is the growth potential of the Cloud-based Managed Services market? Which product segment will grab a lion’s share? Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years? Which application segment will grow at a robust rate? What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Cloud-based Managed Services industry in the years to come? What are the key challenges that the global Cloud-based Managed Services market may face in future? Which are the leading companies in the global Cloud-based Managed Services market? Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth? Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Cloud-based Managed Services market?

Table of Contents 1 Market Overview of Cloud-based Managed Services1.1 Cloud-based Managed Services Market Overview1.1.1 Cloud-based Managed Services Product Scope1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook1.2 Global Cloud-based Managed Services Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 20261.3 Global Cloud-based Managed Services Market Size by Region (2015-2026)1.4 Global Cloud-based Managed Services Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)1.5 Global Cloud-based Managed Services Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)1.6 Key Regions Cloud-based Managed Services Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)1.6.1 North America Cloud-based Managed Services Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)1.6.2 Europe Cloud-based Managed Services Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)1.6.3 China Cloud-based Managed Services Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)1.6.4 Rest of Asia Pacific Cloud-based Managed Services Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)1.6.5 Latin America Cloud-based Managed Services Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)1.6.6 Middle East & Africa Cloud-based Managed Services Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 Cloud-based Managed Services Market Overview by Type2.1 Global Cloud-based Managed Services Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 20262.2 Global Cloud-based Managed Services Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)2.3 Global Cloud-based Managed Services Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)2.4 Security Services2.5 Mobility Services2.6 Network Services2.7 Hosting Services2.8 Others 3 Cloud-based Managed Services Market Overview by Type3.1 Global Cloud-based Managed Services Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 20263.2 Global Cloud-based Managed Services Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)3.3 Global Cloud-based Managed Services Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)3.4 BFSI3.5 Public3.6 Retail3.7 Manufacturing3.8 IT And Telecom3.9 Healthcare3.10 Others 4 Global Cloud-based Managed Services Competition Analysis by Players4.1 Global Cloud-based Managed Services Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Cloud-based Managed Services as of 2019)4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Cloud-based Managed Services Market4.4 Global Top Players Cloud-based Managed Services Headquarters and Area Served4.5 Key Players Cloud-based Managed Services Product Solution and Service4.6 Competitive Status4.6.1 Cloud-based Managed Services Market Concentration Rate4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data5.1 Cisco Systems5.1.1 Cisco Systems Profile5.1.2 Cisco Systems Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue5.1.3 Cisco Systems Products, Services and Solutions5.1.4 Cisco Systems Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)5.1.5 Cisco Systems Recent Developments5.2 HP5.2.1 HP Profile5.2.2 HP Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue5.2.3 HP Products, Services and Solutions5.2.4 HP Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)5.2.5 HP Recent Developments5.3 IBM5.5.1 IBM Profile5.3.2 IBM Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue5.3.3 IBM Products, Services and Solutions5.3.4 IBM Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)5.3.5 NTT Data Recent Developments5.4 NTT Data5.4.1 NTT Data Profile5.4.2 NTT Data Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue5.4.3 NTT Data Products, Services and Solutions5.4.4 NTT Data Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)5.4.5 NTT Data Recent Developments5.5 Civica5.5.1 Civica Profile5.5.2 Civica Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue5.5.3 Civica Products, Services and Solutions5.5.4 Civica Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)5.5.5 Civica Recent Developments5.6 Aricent5.6.1 Aricent Profile5.6.2 Aricent Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue5.6.3 Aricent Products, Services and Solutions5.6.4 Aricent Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)5.6.5 Aricent Recent Developments5.7 Atos5.7.1 Atos Profile5.7.2 Atos Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue5.7.3 Atos Products, Services and Solutions5.7.4 Atos Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)5.7.5 Atos Recent Developments5.8 BT Global Services5.8.1 BT Global Services Profile5.8.2 BT Global Services Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue5.8.3 BT Global Services Products, Services and Solutions5.8.4 BT Global Services Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)5.8.5 BT Global Services Recent Developments5.9 CenturyLink5.9.1 CenturyLink Profile5.9.2 CenturyLink Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue5.9.3 CenturyLink Products, Services and Solutions5.9.4 CenturyLink Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)5.9.5 CenturyLink Recent Developments5.10 Digital Realty5.10.1 Digital Realty Profile5.10.2 Digital Realty Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue5.10.3 Digital Realty Products, Services and Solutions5.10.4 Digital Realty Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)5.10.5 Digital Realty Recent Developments5.11 Equinix5.11.1 Equinix Profile5.11.2 Equinix Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue5.11.3 Equinix Products, Services and Solutions5.11.4 Equinix Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)5.11.5 Equinix Recent Developments5.12 Expedient5.12.1 Expedient Profile5.12.2 Expedient Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue5.12.3 Expedient Products, Services and Solutions5.12.4 Expedient Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)5.12.5 Expedient Recent Developments5.13 HOSTING5.13.1 HOSTING Profile5.13.2 HOSTING Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue5.13.3 HOSTING Products, Services and Solutions5.13.4 HOSTING Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)5.13.5 HOSTING Recent Developments5.14 Huawei5.14.1 Huawei Profile5.14.2 Huawei Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue5.14.3 Huawei Products, Services and Solutions5.14.4 Huawei Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)5.14.5 Huawei Recent Developments5.15 Intermec5.15.1 Intermec Profile5.15.2 Intermec Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue5.15.3 Intermec Products, Services and Solutions5.15.4 Intermec Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)5.15.5 Intermec Recent Developments5.16 Level 3 Communications5.16.1 Level 3 Communications Profile5.16.2 Level 3 Communications Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue5.16.3 Level 3 Communications Products, Services and Solutions5.16.4 Level 3 Communications Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)5.16.5 Level 3 Communications Recent Developments5.17 Lockheed Martin5.17.1 Lockheed Martin Profile5.17.2 Lockheed Martin Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue5.17.3 Lockheed Martin Products, Services and Solutions5.17.4 Lockheed Martin Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)5.17.5 Lockheed Martin Recent Developments5.18 Microsoft5.18.1 Microsoft Profile5.18.2 Microsoft Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue5.18.3 Microsoft Products, Services and Solutions5.18.4 Microsoft Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)5.18.5 Microsoft Recent Developments5.19 Netmagic5.19.1 Netmagic Profile5.19.2 Netmagic Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue5.19.3 Netmagic Products, Services and Solutions5.19.4 Netmagic Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)5.19.5 Netmagic Recent Developments5.20 Rackspace5.20.1 Rackspace Profile5.20.2 Rackspace Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue5.20.3 Rackspace Products, Services and Solutions5.20.4 Rackspace Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)5.20.5 Rackspace Recent Developments5.21 Stratix5.21.1 Stratix Profile5.21.2 Stratix Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue5.21.3 Stratix Products, Services and Solutions5.21.4 Stratix Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)5.21.5 Stratix Recent Developments5.22 Tangoe5.22.1 Tangoe Profile5.22.2 Tangoe Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue5.22.3 Tangoe Products, Services and Solutions5.22.4 Tangoe Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)5.22.5 Tangoe Recent Developments5.23 TCS5.23.1 TCS Profile5.23.2 TCS Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue5.23.3 TCS Products, Services and Solutions5.23.4 TCS Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)5.23.5 TCS Recent Developments5.24 Tech Mahindra5.24.1 Tech Mahindra Profile5.24.2 Tech Mahindra Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue5.24.3 Tech Mahindra Products, Services and Solutions5.24.4 Tech Mahindra Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)5.24.5 Tech Mahindra Recent Developments5.25 TelecityGroup5.25.1 TelecityGroup Profile5.25.2 TelecityGroup Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue5.25.3 TelecityGroup Products, Services and Solutions5.25.4 TelecityGroup Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)5.25.5 TelecityGroup Recent Developments5.26 Telefonica5.26.1 Telefonica Profile5.26.2 Telefonica Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue5.26.3 Telefonica Products, Services and Solutions5.26.4 Telefonica Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)5.26.5 Telefonica Recent Developments5.27 Telehouse5.27.1 Telehouse Profile5.27.2 Telehouse Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue5.27.3 Telehouse Products, Services and Solutions5.27.4 Telehouse Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)5.27.5 Telehouse Recent Developments 6 North America Cloud-based Managed Services by Players and by Application6.1 North America Cloud-based Managed Services Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)6.2 North America Cloud-based Managed Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe Cloud-based Managed Services by Players and by Application7.1 Europe Cloud-based Managed Services Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)7.2 Europe Cloud-based Managed Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China Cloud-based Managed Services by Players and by Application8.1 China Cloud-based Managed Services Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)8.2 China Cloud-based Managed Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Rest of Asia Pacific Cloud-based Managed Services by Players and by Application9.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Cloud-based Managed Services Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)9.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Cloud-based Managed Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Latin America Cloud-based Managed Services by Players and by Application10.1 Latin America Cloud-based Managed Services Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)10.2 Latin America Cloud-based Managed Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 Middle East & Africa Cloud-based Managed Services by Players and by Application11.1 Middle East & Africa Cloud-based Managed Services Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)11.2 Middle East & Africa Cloud-based Managed Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Cloud-based Managed Services Market Dynamics12.1 Industry Trends12.2 Market Drivers12.3 Market Challenges12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Research Finding /Conclusion 14 Methodology and Data Source14.1 Methodology/Research Approach14.1.1 Research Programs/Design14.1.2 Market Size Estimation14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation14.2 Data Source14.2.1 Secondary Sources14.2.2 Primary Sources14.3 Disclaimer14.4 Author List

