Global Cloud Based BPO Market Overview and Outlook Report 2021|Accenture, Aon Hewitt, Automatic Data Processing

Complete study of the global Cloud Based BPO market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Cloud Based BPO industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Cloud Based BPO production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding of the overall existing and future market situation.

The report has classified the global Cloud Based BPO industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Cloud Based BPO manufacturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Cloud Based BPO industry.

Table of Contents 1 Market Overview of Cloud Based BPO1.1 Cloud Based BPO Market Overview1.1.1 Cloud Based BPO Product Scope1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook1.2 Global Cloud Based BPO Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 20261.3 Global Cloud Based BPO Market Size by Region (2015-2026)1.4 Global Cloud Based BPO Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)1.5 Global Cloud Based BPO Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)1.6 Key Regions Cloud Based BPO Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)1.6.1 North America Cloud Based BPO Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)1.6.2 Europe Cloud Based BPO Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)1.6.3 China Cloud Based BPO Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)1.6.4 Rest of Asia Pacific Cloud Based BPO Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)1.6.5 Latin America Cloud Based BPO Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)1.6.6 Middle East & Africa Cloud Based BPO Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 Cloud Based BPO Market Overview by Type2.1 Global Cloud Based BPO Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 20262.2 Global Cloud Based BPO Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)2.3 Global Cloud Based BPO Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)2.4 Human Resource2.5 E-Commerce2.6 Finance And Accounting2.7 Customer Care2.8 Sales & Marketing2.9 Others 3 Cloud Based BPO Market Overview by Type3.1 Global Cloud Based BPO Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 20263.2 Global Cloud Based BPO Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)3.3 Global Cloud Based BPO Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)3.4 BFSI3.5 Telecom & IT3.6 Healthcare3.7 Automotive3.8 Manufacturing3.9 Food And Beverage3.10 Power & Energy3.11 Consumer Electronics3.12 Others 4 Global Cloud Based BPO Competition Analysis by Players4.1 Global Cloud Based BPO Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Cloud Based BPO as of 2019)4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Cloud Based BPO Market4.4 Global Top Players Cloud Based BPO Headquarters and Area Served4.5 Key Players Cloud Based BPO Product Solution and Service4.6 Competitive Status4.6.1 Cloud Based BPO Market Concentration Rate4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data5.1 Accenture5.1.1 Accenture Profile5.1.2 Accenture Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue5.1.3 Accenture Products, Services and Solutions5.1.4 Accenture Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)5.1.5 Accenture Recent Developments5.2 Aon Hewitt5.2.1 Aon Hewitt Profile5.2.2 Aon Hewitt Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue5.2.3 Aon Hewitt Products, Services and Solutions5.2.4 Aon Hewitt Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)5.2.5 Aon Hewitt Recent Developments5.3 Automatic Data Processing5.5.1 Automatic Data Processing Profile5.3.2 Automatic Data Processing Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue5.3.3 Automatic Data Processing Products, Services and Solutions5.3.4 Automatic Data Processing Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)5.3.5 Capgemini Recent Developments5.4 Capgemini5.4.1 Capgemini Profile5.4.2 Capgemini Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue5.4.3 Capgemini Products, Services and Solutions5.4.4 Capgemini Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)5.4.5 Capgemini Recent Developments5.5 Capita5.5.1 Capita Profile5.5.2 Capita Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue5.5.3 Capita Products, Services and Solutions5.5.4 Capita Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)5.5.5 Capita Recent Developments5.6 Ceridian HCM5.6.1 Ceridian HCM Profile5.6.2 Ceridian HCM Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue5.6.3 Ceridian HCM Products, Services and Solutions5.6.4 Ceridian HCM Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)5.6.5 Ceridian HCM Recent Developments5.7 CGI5.7.1 CGI Profile5.7.2 CGI Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue5.7.3 CGI Products, Services and Solutions5.7.4 CGI Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)5.7.5 CGI Recent Developments5.8 Cognizant Technology Solutions5.8.1 Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile5.8.2 Cognizant Technology Solutions Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue5.8.3 Cognizant Technology Solutions Products, Services and Solutions5.8.4 Cognizant Technology Solutions Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)5.8.5 Cognizant Technology Solutions Recent Developments5.9 Computer Sciences5.9.1 Computer Sciences Profile5.9.2 Computer Sciences Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue5.9.3 Computer Sciences Products, Services and Solutions5.9.4 Computer Sciences Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)5.9.5 Computer Sciences Recent Developments5.10 EXLService Holdings5.10.1 EXLService Holdings Profile5.10.2 EXLService Holdings Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue5.10.3 EXLService Holdings Products, Services and Solutions5.10.4 EXLService Holdings Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)5.10.5 EXLService Holdings Recent Developments5.11 Genpact5.11.1 Genpact Profile5.11.2 Genpact Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue5.11.3 Genpact Products, Services and Solutions5.11.4 Genpact Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)5.11.5 Genpact Recent Developments5.12 Infosys BPO5.12.1 Infosys BPO Profile5.12.2 Infosys BPO Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue5.12.3 Infosys BPO Products, Services and Solutions5.12.4 Infosys BPO Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)5.12.5 Infosys BPO Recent Developments5.13 International Business Machines5.13.1 International Business Machines Profile5.13.2 International Business Machines Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue5.13.3 International Business Machines Products, Services and Solutions5.13.4 International Business Machines Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)5.13.5 International Business Machines Recent Developments5.14 KARVY Global Services5.14.1 KARVY Global Services Profile5.14.2 KARVY Global Services Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue5.14.3 KARVY Global Services Products, Services and Solutions5.14.4 KARVY Global Services Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)5.14.5 KARVY Global Services Recent Developments5.15 NGA Human Resources5.15.1 NGA Human Resources Profile5.15.2 NGA Human Resources Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue5.15.3 NGA Human Resources Products, Services and Solutions5.15.4 NGA Human Resources Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)5.15.5 NGA Human Resources Recent Developments5.16 NTT DATA5.16.1 NTT DATA Profile5.16.2 NTT DATA Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue5.16.3 NTT DATA Products, Services and Solutions5.16.4 NTT DATA Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)5.16.5 NTT DATA Recent Developments5.17 Randstad Holding5.17.1 Randstad Holding Profile5.17.2 Randstad Holding Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue5.17.3 Randstad Holding Products, Services and Solutions5.17.4 Randstad Holding Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)5.17.5 Randstad Holding Recent Developments5.18 Sopra Steria5.18.1 Sopra Steria Profile5.18.2 Sopra Steria Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue5.18.3 Sopra Steria Products, Services and Solutions5.18.4 Sopra Steria Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)5.18.5 Sopra Steria Recent Developments5.19 StarTek5.19.1 StarTek Profile5.19.2 StarTek Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue5.19.3 StarTek Products, Services and Solutions5.19.4 StarTek Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)5.19.5 StarTek Recent Developments5.20 Syntel5.20.1 Syntel Profile5.20.2 Syntel Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue5.20.3 Syntel Products, Services and Solutions5.20.4 Syntel Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)5.20.5 Syntel Recent Developments5.21 Tata Consultancy Services5.21.1 Tata Consultancy Services Profile5.21.2 Tata Consultancy Services Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue5.21.3 Tata Consultancy Services Products, Services and Solutions5.21.4 Tata Consultancy Services Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)5.21.5 Tata Consultancy Services Recent Developments5.22 TriNet5.22.1 TriNet Profile5.22.2 TriNet Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue5.22.3 TriNet Products, Services and Solutions5.22.4 TriNet Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)5.22.5 TriNet Recent Developments5.23 Wipro5.23.1 Wipro Profile5.23.2 Wipro Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue5.23.3 Wipro Products, Services and Solutions5.23.4 Wipro Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)5.23.5 Wipro Recent Developments5.24 WNS Global Services5.24.1 WNS Global Services Profile5.24.2 WNS Global Services Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue5.24.3 WNS Global Services Products, Services and Solutions5.24.4 WNS Global Services Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)5.24.5 WNS Global Services Recent Developments 6 North America Cloud Based BPO by Players and by Application6.1 North America Cloud Based BPO Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)6.2 North America Cloud Based BPO Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe Cloud Based BPO by Players and by Application7.1 Europe Cloud Based BPO Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)7.2 Europe Cloud Based BPO Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China Cloud Based BPO by Players and by Application8.1 China Cloud Based BPO Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)8.2 China Cloud Based BPO Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Rest of Asia Pacific Cloud Based BPO by Players and by Application9.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Cloud Based BPO Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)9.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Cloud Based BPO Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Latin America Cloud Based BPO by Players and by Application10.1 Latin America Cloud Based BPO Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)10.2 Latin America Cloud Based BPO Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 Middle East & Africa Cloud Based BPO by Players and by Application11.1 Middle East & Africa Cloud Based BPO Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)11.2 Middle East & Africa Cloud Based BPO Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Cloud Based BPO Market Dynamics12.1 Industry Trends12.2 Market Drivers12.3 Market Challenges12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Research Finding /Conclusion 14 Methodology and Data Source14.1 Methodology/Research Approach14.1.1 Research Programs/Design14.1.2 Market Size Estimation14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation14.2 Data Source14.2.1 Secondary Sources14.2.2 Primary Sources14.3 Disclaimer14.4 Author List

