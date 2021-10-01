Global Cloud-based BPO Industry Chain Research Report 2021|Firstsource Solutions, WNS, Infosys

Complete study of the global Cloud-based BPO market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Cloud-based BPO industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Cloud-based BPO production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding of the overall existing and future market situation.

The report has classified the global Cloud-based BPO industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Cloud-based BPO manufacturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Cloud-based BPO industry.

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Cloud-based BPO industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

What is the growth potential of the Cloud-based BPO market? Which product segment will grab a lion’s share? Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years? Which application segment will grow at a robust rate? What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Cloud-based BPO industry in the years to come? What are the key challenges that the global Cloud-based BPO market may face in future? Which are the leading companies in the global Cloud-based BPO market? Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth? Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Cloud-based BPO market?

Table of Contents 1 Market Overview of Cloud-based BPO1.1 Cloud-based BPO Market Overview1.1.1 Cloud-based BPO Product Scope1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook1.2 Global Cloud-based BPO Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 20261.3 Global Cloud-based BPO Market Size by Region (2015-2026)1.4 Global Cloud-based BPO Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)1.5 Global Cloud-based BPO Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)1.6 Key Regions Cloud-based BPO Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)1.6.1 North America Cloud-based BPO Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)1.6.2 Europe Cloud-based BPO Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)1.6.3 China Cloud-based BPO Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)1.6.4 Rest of Asia Pacific Cloud-based BPO Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)1.6.5 Latin America Cloud-based BPO Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)1.6.6 Middle East & Africa Cloud-based BPO Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 Cloud-based BPO Market Overview by Type2.1 Global Cloud-based BPO Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 20262.2 Global Cloud-based BPO Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)2.3 Global Cloud-based BPO Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)2.4 Human Resource2.5 E-Commerce2.6 Finance And Accounting2.7 Customer Care2.8 Sales & Marketing2.9 Others 3 Cloud-based BPO Market Overview by Type3.1 Global Cloud-based BPO Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 20263.2 Global Cloud-based BPO Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)3.3 Global Cloud-based BPO Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)3.4 BFSI3.5 Telecom & IT3.6 Healthcare3.7 Automotive3.8 Manufacturing3.9 Food And Beverage3.10 Power & Energy3.11 Consumer Electronics3.12 Others 4 Global Cloud-based BPO Competition Analysis by Players4.1 Global Cloud-based BPO Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Cloud-based BPO as of 2019)4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Cloud-based BPO Market4.4 Global Top Players Cloud-based BPO Headquarters and Area Served4.5 Key Players Cloud-based BPO Product Solution and Service4.6 Competitive Status4.6.1 Cloud-based BPO Market Concentration Rate4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data5.1 Firstsource Solutions5.1.1 Firstsource Solutions Profile5.1.2 Firstsource Solutions Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue5.1.3 Firstsource Solutions Products, Services and Solutions5.1.4 Firstsource Solutions Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)5.1.5 Firstsource Solutions Recent Developments5.2 WNS5.2.1 WNS Profile5.2.2 WNS Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue5.2.3 WNS Products, Services and Solutions5.2.4 WNS Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)5.2.5 WNS Recent Developments5.3 Infosys5.5.1 Infosys Profile5.3.2 Infosys Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue5.3.3 Infosys Products, Services and Solutions5.3.4 Infosys Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)5.3.5 HCL Technologies Recent Developments5.4 HCL Technologies5.4.1 HCL Technologies Profile5.4.2 HCL Technologies Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue5.4.3 HCL Technologies Products, Services and Solutions5.4.4 HCL Technologies Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)5.4.5 HCL Technologies Recent Developments5.5 Genpact5.5.1 Genpact Profile5.5.2 Genpact Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue5.5.3 Genpact Products, Services and Solutions5.5.4 Genpact Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)5.5.5 Genpact Recent Developments5.6 Capgemini5.6.1 Capgemini Profile5.6.2 Capgemini Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue5.6.3 Capgemini Products, Services and Solutions5.6.4 Capgemini Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)5.6.5 Capgemini Recent Developments5.7 Atos5.7.1 Atos Profile5.7.2 Atos Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue5.7.3 Atos Products, Services and Solutions5.7.4 Atos Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)5.7.5 Atos Recent Developments5.8 Tata Consultancy Services5.8.1 Tata Consultancy Services Profile5.8.2 Tata Consultancy Services Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue5.8.3 Tata Consultancy Services Products, Services and Solutions5.8.4 Tata Consultancy Services Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)5.8.5 Tata Consultancy Services Recent Developments5.9 DXC Technology5.9.1 DXC Technology Profile5.9.2 DXC Technology Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue5.9.3 DXC Technology Products, Services and Solutions5.9.4 DXC Technology Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)5.9.5 DXC Technology Recent Developments5.10 Sungard5.10.1 Sungard Profile5.10.2 Sungard Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue5.10.3 Sungard Products, Services and Solutions5.10.4 Sungard Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)5.10.5 Sungard Recent Developments5.11 Accenture5.11.1 Accenture Profile5.11.2 Accenture Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue5.11.3 Accenture Products, Services and Solutions5.11.4 Accenture Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)5.11.5 Accenture Recent Developments5.12 ADP5.12.1 ADP Profile5.12.2 ADP Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue5.12.3 ADP Products, Services and Solutions5.12.4 ADP Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)5.12.5 ADP Recent Developments5.13 IBM5.13.1 IBM Profile5.13.2 IBM Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue5.13.3 IBM Products, Services and Solutions5.13.4 IBM Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)5.13.5 IBM Recent Developments5.14 Oracle5.14.1 Oracle Profile5.14.2 Oracle Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue5.14.3 Oracle Products, Services and Solutions5.14.4 Oracle Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)5.14.5 Oracle Recent Developments5.15 SAP5.15.1 SAP Profile5.15.2 SAP Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue5.15.3 SAP Products, Services and Solutions5.15.4 SAP Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)5.15.5 SAP Recent Developments5.16 Xerox5.16.1 Xerox Profile5.16.2 Xerox Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue5.16.3 Xerox Products, Services and Solutions5.16.4 Xerox Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)5.16.5 Xerox Recent Developments5.17 HPE5.17.1 HPE Profile5.17.2 HPE Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue5.17.3 HPE Products, Services and Solutions5.17.4 HPE Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)5.17.5 HPE Recent Developments 6 North America Cloud-based BPO by Players and by Application6.1 North America Cloud-based BPO Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)6.2 North America Cloud-based BPO Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe Cloud-based BPO by Players and by Application7.1 Europe Cloud-based BPO Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)7.2 Europe Cloud-based BPO Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China Cloud-based BPO by Players and by Application8.1 China Cloud-based BPO Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)8.2 China Cloud-based BPO Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Rest of Asia Pacific Cloud-based BPO by Players and by Application9.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Cloud-based BPO Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)9.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Cloud-based BPO Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Latin America Cloud-based BPO by Players and by Application10.1 Latin America Cloud-based BPO Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)10.2 Latin America Cloud-based BPO Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 Middle East & Africa Cloud-based BPO by Players and by Application11.1 Middle East & Africa Cloud-based BPO Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)11.2 Middle East & Africa Cloud-based BPO Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Cloud-based BPO Market Dynamics12.1 Industry Trends12.2 Market Drivers12.3 Market Challenges12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Research Finding /Conclusion 14 Methodology and Data Source14.1 Methodology/Research Approach14.1.1 Research Programs/Design14.1.2 Market Size Estimation14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation14.2 Data Source14.2.1 Secondary Sources14.2.2 Primary Sources14.3 Disclaimer14.4 Author List

