Global Circular Push Pull Market Size Is Projected To Reach US$ 2938.5 Million By 2027, From US$ 1929.2 Million In 2020, At A CAGR Of 6.2% During 2021-2027

The Push–pull connector was invented by Swiss connector manufacturer LEMO and is a type of cable interconnect that provides a strong locking mechanism that is only released by squeezing the connector body, preventing accidental disconnects. The connector is cylindrical, enabling a wide range of body styles and configurations such as low or high voltage multipin, coaxial, triaxial, fluid and gas. Fischer Connectors and Lemo are well-known Swiss manufacturing company that are leaders in developing and manufacturing broad range of circular push-pull connectors. LEMO, Molex, TE Connectivity, Amphenol, ITT Cannon, Fischer Connectors, Hirose, ODU, Esterline Connection, Binder are top global players in Circular push pull connector market. Circular push pull connectors offer light weight and assure high reliability and durability as well as easy push-pull operation. You may apply our connectors to all kinds of small-sized electronic equipment requiring high reliability. These simple but refined connectors are most suitable for portable electronic equipment which requires good appearance. Besides, key system permits only one way of coupling so that you can find right position to connect even when blind mating. Market concentration of Circular Push Pull Connectors industry is low, top 5 comprised of 45% global share in term of sales revenue. There are many small players around the world. LEMO and Amphenol are the biggest two players in Circular Push Pull Connectors market, with about 12% and 12% market share separately. Other leading market players in Circular Push Pull Connectors market include TE Connectivity, ITT Cannon, Molex etc. Geographically, the consumption market is leading by Asia-Pacific，North America and Europe, sales in Asia Pacific regions like China, Japan, Korea and Taiwan will see significant growth in future period. In terms of production, North America holds the largest market share, with about 35% production share, followed by Europe, with about 33% market share, China will keep playing important role in Global market. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Circular Push Pull Market The global Circular Push Pull market size is projected to reach US$ 2938.5 million by 2027, from US$ 1929.2 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2021-2027.
Top Players of Circular Push Pull Market are Studied: LEMO, Molex, TE Connectivity, Amphenol, ITT Cannon, Fischer Connectors, Hirose, ODU, Yamaichi, NorComp, Nextronics Engineering, Esterline Connection, Binder, Switchcraft, Cyler Technology, South Sea Terminal
The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Circular Push Pull market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.
Segmentation by Type: Metal Shell, Plastic Shell
Segmentation by Application: Automotive, Computers and Peripherals, Industrial, Instrumentation, Medical, Military, Telecom/Datacom, Transportation
TOC
1 Circular Push Pull Market Overview
1.1 Circular Push Pull Product Overview
1.2 Circular Push Pull Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Metal Shell
1.2.2 Plastic Shell
1.3 Global Circular Push Pull Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Circular Push Pull Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Circular Push Pull Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Circular Push Pull Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Circular Push Pull Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Circular Push Pull Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Circular Push Pull Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Circular Push Pull Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Circular Push Pull Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Circular Push Pull Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Circular Push Pull Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Circular Push Pull Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Circular Push Pull Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Circular Push Pull Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Circular Push Pull Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Circular Push Pull Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Circular Push Pull Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Circular Push Pull Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Circular Push Pull Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Circular Push Pull Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Circular Push Pull Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Circular Push Pull Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Circular Push Pull Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Circular Push Pull as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Circular Push Pull Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Circular Push Pull Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Circular Push Pull Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Circular Push Pull Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Circular Push Pull Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Circular Push Pull Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Circular Push Pull Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Circular Push Pull Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Circular Push Pull Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Circular Push Pull Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Circular Push Pull Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Circular Push Pull Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Circular Push Pull by Application
4.1 Circular Push Pull Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Automotive
4.1.2 Computers and Peripherals
4.1.3 Industrial
4.1.4 Instrumentation
4.1.5 Medical
4.1.6 Military
4.1.7 Telecom/Datacom
4.1.8 Transportation
4.2 Global Circular Push Pull Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Circular Push Pull Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Circular Push Pull Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Circular Push Pull Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Circular Push Pull Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Circular Push Pull Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Circular Push Pull Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Circular Push Pull Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Circular Push Pull Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Circular Push Pull Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Circular Push Pull Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Circular Push Pull Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Circular Push Pull Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Circular Push Pull Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Circular Push Pull Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Circular Push Pull by Country
5.1 North America Circular Push Pull Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Circular Push Pull Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Circular Push Pull Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Circular Push Pull Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Circular Push Pull Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Circular Push Pull Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Circular Push Pull by Country
6.1 Europe Circular Push Pull Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Circular Push Pull Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Circular Push Pull Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Circular Push Pull Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Circular Push Pull Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Circular Push Pull Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Circular Push Pull by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Circular Push Pull Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Circular Push Pull Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Circular Push Pull Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Circular Push Pull Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Circular Push Pull Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Circular Push Pull Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Circular Push Pull by Country
8.1 Latin America Circular Push Pull Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Circular Push Pull Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Circular Push Pull Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Circular Push Pull Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Circular Push Pull Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Circular Push Pull Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Circular Push Pull by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Circular Push Pull Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Circular Push Pull Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Circular Push Pull Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Circular Push Pull Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Circular Push Pull Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Circular Push Pull Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Circular Push Pull Business
10.1 LEMO
10.1.1 LEMO Corporation Information
10.1.2 LEMO Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 LEMO Circular Push Pull Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 LEMO Circular Push Pull Products Offered
10.1.5 LEMO Recent Development
10.2 Molex
10.2.1 Molex Corporation Information
10.2.2 Molex Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Molex Circular Push Pull Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Molex Circular Push Pull Products Offered
10.2.5 Molex Recent Development
10.3 TE Connectivity
10.3.1 TE Connectivity Corporation Information
10.3.2 TE Connectivity Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 TE Connectivity Circular Push Pull Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 TE Connectivity Circular Push Pull Products Offered
10.3.5 TE Connectivity Recent Development
10.4 Amphenol
10.4.1 Amphenol Corporation Information
10.4.2 Amphenol Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Amphenol Circular Push Pull Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Amphenol Circular Push Pull Products Offered
10.4.5 Amphenol Recent Development
10.5 ITT Cannon
10.5.1 ITT Cannon Corporation Information
10.5.2 ITT Cannon Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 ITT Cannon Circular Push Pull Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 ITT Cannon Circular Push Pull Products Offered
10.5.5 ITT Cannon Recent Development
10.6 Fischer Connectors
10.6.1 Fischer Connectors Corporation Information
10.6.2 Fischer Connectors Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Fischer Connectors Circular Push Pull Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Fischer Connectors Circular Push Pull Products Offered
10.6.5 Fischer Connectors Recent Development
10.7 Hirose
10.7.1 Hirose Corporation Information
10.7.2 Hirose Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Hirose Circular Push Pull Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Hirose Circular Push Pull Products Offered
10.7.5 Hirose Recent Development
10.8 ODU
10.8.1 ODU Corporation Information
10.8.2 ODU Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 ODU Circular Push Pull Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 ODU Circular Push Pull Products Offered
10.8.5 ODU Recent Development
10.9 Yamaichi
10.9.1 Yamaichi Corporation Information
10.9.2 Yamaichi Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Yamaichi Circular Push Pull Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Yamaichi Circular Push Pull Products Offered
10.9.5 Yamaichi Recent Development
10.10 NorComp
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Circular Push Pull Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 NorComp Circular Push Pull Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 NorComp Recent Development
10.11 Nextronics Engineering
10.11.1 Nextronics Engineering Corporation Information
10.11.2 Nextronics Engineering Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Nextronics Engineering Circular Push Pull Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Nextronics Engineering Circular Push Pull Products Offered
10.11.5 Nextronics Engineering Recent Development
10.12 Esterline Connection
10.12.1 Esterline Connection Corporation Information
10.12.2 Esterline Connection Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Esterline Connection Circular Push Pull Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Esterline Connection Circular Push Pull Products Offered
10.12.5 Esterline Connection Recent Development
10.13 Binder
10.13.1 Binder Corporation Information
10.13.2 Binder Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 Binder Circular Push Pull Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 Binder Circular Push Pull Products Offered
10.13.5 Binder Recent Development
10.14 Switchcraft
10.14.1 Switchcraft Corporation Information
10.14.2 Switchcraft Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 Switchcraft Circular Push Pull Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 Switchcraft Circular Push Pull Products Offered
10.14.5 Switchcraft Recent Development
10.15 Cyler Technology
10.15.1 Cyler Technology Corporation Information
10.15.2 Cyler Technology Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 Cyler Technology Circular Push Pull Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 Cyler Technology Circular Push Pull Products Offered
10.15.5 Cyler Technology Recent Development
10.16 South Sea Terminal
10.16.1 South Sea Terminal Corporation Information
10.16.2 South Sea Terminal Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 South Sea Terminal Circular Push Pull Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 South Sea Terminal Circular Push Pull Products Offered
10.16.5 South Sea Terminal Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Circular Push Pull Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Circular Push Pull Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Circular Push Pull Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Circular Push Pull Distributors
12.3 Circular Push Pull Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
