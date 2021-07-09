QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Chip Power Inductor market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.
A chip power inductor is a passive two-terminal electrical component that stores electrical energy in a magnetic field when electric current is flowing through it. It can use high or low frequency radio signals as well as frequencies that are self-resonant. They are often found in power lines, RF transceivers, computers, consumer electronics, automotive electronics, etc. In this report, we focus on the research of the chip power inductor manufacturers and the statistic is based on the’s production value (Revenue). Global Chip Power Inductor key players include TDK, Murata, Taiyo Yuden, Sumida, Chilisin, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 70%. China is the largest market, with a share about 50%, followed by North America and Europe, both with a share about 10 percent. In terms of product, Shielded Chip Power Inductor is the largest segment, with a share about 80%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Communications Electronics, followed by Computer, Consumer Electronics, and Automotive Electronics. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Chip Power Inductor Market The global Chip Power Inductor market size is projected to reach US$ 1379.1 million by 2027, from US$ 1065 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.7% during 2021-2027.
Request Sample Report and Full Report TOC:
https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3267673/global-chip-power-inductor-market
The Essential Content Covered in the Global Chip Power Inductor Market Report :
* Top Key Company Profiles.
* Main Business and Rival Information
* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis
* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
* Market Share and Size
Top Players of Chip Power Inductor Market are Studied: TDK, Murata, Taiyo Yuden, Sumida, Chilisin, Sunlord, Misumi, AVX, Sagami Elec, Microgate, Zhenhua Fu Electronics, Fenghua Advanced
The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Chip Power Inductor market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.
Segmentation by Type: Non-Shielded Chip Power Inductor, Shielded Chip Power Inductor
Segmentation by Application: Automotive Electronics, Communications Electronics, Consumer Electronics, Computer, Others
- Get Full Customize report or for any Special Discount visit@
- https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3267673/global-chip-power-inductor-market
Reasons to Buy this Report:
- Industry Size & Forecast: Estimations on the global Chip Power Inductor industry size on the basis of value and volume are provided in this part of the report
- Study on Key Industry Trends: This section offers deep insights into the prevailing and upcoming Chip Power Inductor trends
- Segmental Analysis: Here, the report has examined the high-growth segments including product type, application, and end-users, taking into account their CAGR, share, and size
- Future Prospects: Current Chip Power Inductor developments and future opportunities estimated to emerge in the Chip Power Inductor industry are looked into in this portion of the study
- Geography-wise Analysis: The authors of the report have studied the regions having growth potential to help companies plan their future investments
- Study on Competitive Landscape: The industry experts have offered thorough information about the strategic tactics adopted by the industry participants to consolidate their position. This assessment will help the players to strategize their activities in future.
Buy Now this Report at USD(3350):
https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/af2f47b4e46a9bacf6f642ed3c826b5a,0,1,global-chip-power-inductor-market
TOC
1 Chip Power Inductor Market Overview
1.1 Chip Power Inductor Product Overview
1.2 Chip Power Inductor Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Non-Shielded Chip Power Inductor
1.2.2 Shielded Chip Power Inductor
1.3 Global Chip Power Inductor Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Chip Power Inductor Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Chip Power Inductor Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Chip Power Inductor Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Chip Power Inductor Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Chip Power Inductor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Chip Power Inductor Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Chip Power Inductor Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Chip Power Inductor Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Chip Power Inductor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Chip Power Inductor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Chip Power Inductor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Chip Power Inductor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Chip Power Inductor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Chip Power Inductor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Chip Power Inductor Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Chip Power Inductor Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Chip Power Inductor Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Chip Power Inductor Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Chip Power Inductor Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Chip Power Inductor Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Chip Power Inductor Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Chip Power Inductor Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Chip Power Inductor as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Chip Power Inductor Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Chip Power Inductor Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Chip Power Inductor Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Chip Power Inductor Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Chip Power Inductor Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Chip Power Inductor Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Chip Power Inductor Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Chip Power Inductor Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Chip Power Inductor Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Chip Power Inductor Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Chip Power Inductor Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Chip Power Inductor Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Chip Power Inductor by Application
4.1 Chip Power Inductor Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Automotive Electronics
4.1.2 Communications Electronics
4.1.3 Consumer Electronics
4.1.4 Computer
4.1.5 Others
4.2 Global Chip Power Inductor Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Chip Power Inductor Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Chip Power Inductor Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Chip Power Inductor Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Chip Power Inductor Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Chip Power Inductor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Chip Power Inductor Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Chip Power Inductor Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Chip Power Inductor Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Chip Power Inductor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Chip Power Inductor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Chip Power Inductor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Chip Power Inductor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Chip Power Inductor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Chip Power Inductor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Chip Power Inductor by Country
5.1 North America Chip Power Inductor Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Chip Power Inductor Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Chip Power Inductor Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Chip Power Inductor Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Chip Power Inductor Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Chip Power Inductor Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Chip Power Inductor by Country
6.1 Europe Chip Power Inductor Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Chip Power Inductor Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Chip Power Inductor Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Chip Power Inductor Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Chip Power Inductor Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Chip Power Inductor Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Chip Power Inductor by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Chip Power Inductor Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Chip Power Inductor Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Chip Power Inductor Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Chip Power Inductor Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Chip Power Inductor Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Chip Power Inductor Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Chip Power Inductor by Country
8.1 Latin America Chip Power Inductor Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Chip Power Inductor Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Chip Power Inductor Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Chip Power Inductor Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Chip Power Inductor Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Chip Power Inductor Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Chip Power Inductor by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Chip Power Inductor Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Chip Power Inductor Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Chip Power Inductor Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Chip Power Inductor Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Chip Power Inductor Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Chip Power Inductor Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Chip Power Inductor Business
10.1 TDK
10.1.1 TDK Corporation Information
10.1.2 TDK Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 TDK Chip Power Inductor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 TDK Chip Power Inductor Products Offered
10.1.5 TDK Recent Development
10.2 Murata
10.2.1 Murata Corporation Information
10.2.2 Murata Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Murata Chip Power Inductor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Murata Chip Power Inductor Products Offered
10.2.5 Murata Recent Development
10.3 Taiyo Yuden
10.3.1 Taiyo Yuden Corporation Information
10.3.2 Taiyo Yuden Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Taiyo Yuden Chip Power Inductor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Taiyo Yuden Chip Power Inductor Products Offered
10.3.5 Taiyo Yuden Recent Development
10.4 Sumida
10.4.1 Sumida Corporation Information
10.4.2 Sumida Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Sumida Chip Power Inductor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Sumida Chip Power Inductor Products Offered
10.4.5 Sumida Recent Development
10.5 Chilisin
10.5.1 Chilisin Corporation Information
10.5.2 Chilisin Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Chilisin Chip Power Inductor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Chilisin Chip Power Inductor Products Offered
10.5.5 Chilisin Recent Development
10.6 Sunlord
10.6.1 Sunlord Corporation Information
10.6.2 Sunlord Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Sunlord Chip Power Inductor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Sunlord Chip Power Inductor Products Offered
10.6.5 Sunlord Recent Development
10.7 Misumi
10.7.1 Misumi Corporation Information
10.7.2 Misumi Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Misumi Chip Power Inductor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Misumi Chip Power Inductor Products Offered
10.7.5 Misumi Recent Development
10.8 AVX
10.8.1 AVX Corporation Information
10.8.2 AVX Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 AVX Chip Power Inductor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 AVX Chip Power Inductor Products Offered
10.8.5 AVX Recent Development
10.9 Sagami Elec
10.9.1 Sagami Elec Corporation Information
10.9.2 Sagami Elec Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Sagami Elec Chip Power Inductor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Sagami Elec Chip Power Inductor Products Offered
10.9.5 Sagami Elec Recent Development
10.10 Microgate
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Chip Power Inductor Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Microgate Chip Power Inductor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Microgate Recent Development
10.11 Zhenhua Fu Electronics
10.11.1 Zhenhua Fu Electronics Corporation Information
10.11.2 Zhenhua Fu Electronics Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Zhenhua Fu Electronics Chip Power Inductor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Zhenhua Fu Electronics Chip Power Inductor Products Offered
10.11.5 Zhenhua Fu Electronics Recent Development
10.12 Fenghua Advanced
10.12.1 Fenghua Advanced Corporation Information
10.12.2 Fenghua Advanced Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Fenghua Advanced Chip Power Inductor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Fenghua Advanced Chip Power Inductor Products Offered
10.12.5 Fenghua Advanced Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Chip Power Inductor Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Chip Power Inductor Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Chip Power Inductor Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Chip Power Inductor Distributors
12.3 Chip Power Inductor Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
About Us
QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from the huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become a brand of quality assurance in the consulting industry.