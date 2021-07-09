QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Chip Power Inductor market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.

A chip power inductor is a passive two-terminal electrical component that stores electrical energy in a magnetic field when electric current is flowing through it. It can use high or low frequency radio signals as well as frequencies that are self-resonant. They are often found in power lines, RF transceivers, computers, consumer electronics, automotive electronics, etc. In this report, we focus on the research of the chip power inductor manufacturers and the statistic is based on the’s production value (Revenue). Global Chip Power Inductor key players include TDK, Murata, Taiyo Yuden, Sumida, Chilisin, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 70%. China is the largest market, with a share about 50%, followed by North America and Europe, both with a share about 10 percent. In terms of product, Shielded Chip Power Inductor is the largest segment, with a share about 80%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Communications Electronics, followed by Computer, Consumer Electronics, and Automotive Electronics. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Chip Power Inductor Market The global Chip Power Inductor market size is projected to reach US$ 1379.1 million by 2027, from US$ 1065 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.7% during 2021-2027.

Top Players of Chip Power Inductor Market are Studied: TDK, Murata, Taiyo Yuden, Sumida, Chilisin, Sunlord, Misumi, AVX, Sagami Elec, Microgate, Zhenhua Fu Electronics, Fenghua Advanced

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Chip Power Inductor market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: Non-Shielded Chip Power Inductor, Shielded Chip Power Inductor

Segmentation by Application: Automotive Electronics, Communications Electronics, Consumer Electronics, Computer, Others

TOC

1 Chip Power Inductor Market Overview

1.1 Chip Power Inductor Product Overview

1.2 Chip Power Inductor Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Non-Shielded Chip Power Inductor

1.2.2 Shielded Chip Power Inductor

1.3 Global Chip Power Inductor Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Chip Power Inductor Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Chip Power Inductor Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Chip Power Inductor Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Chip Power Inductor Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Chip Power Inductor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Chip Power Inductor Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Chip Power Inductor Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Chip Power Inductor Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Chip Power Inductor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Chip Power Inductor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Chip Power Inductor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Chip Power Inductor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Chip Power Inductor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Chip Power Inductor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Chip Power Inductor Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Chip Power Inductor Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Chip Power Inductor Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Chip Power Inductor Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Chip Power Inductor Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Chip Power Inductor Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Chip Power Inductor Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Chip Power Inductor Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Chip Power Inductor as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Chip Power Inductor Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Chip Power Inductor Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Chip Power Inductor Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Chip Power Inductor Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Chip Power Inductor Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Chip Power Inductor Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Chip Power Inductor Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Chip Power Inductor Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Chip Power Inductor Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Chip Power Inductor Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Chip Power Inductor Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Chip Power Inductor Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Chip Power Inductor by Application

4.1 Chip Power Inductor Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Automotive Electronics

4.1.2 Communications Electronics

4.1.3 Consumer Electronics

4.1.4 Computer

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Chip Power Inductor Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Chip Power Inductor Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Chip Power Inductor Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Chip Power Inductor Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Chip Power Inductor Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Chip Power Inductor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Chip Power Inductor Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Chip Power Inductor Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Chip Power Inductor Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Chip Power Inductor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Chip Power Inductor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Chip Power Inductor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Chip Power Inductor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Chip Power Inductor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Chip Power Inductor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Chip Power Inductor by Country

5.1 North America Chip Power Inductor Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Chip Power Inductor Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Chip Power Inductor Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Chip Power Inductor Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Chip Power Inductor Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Chip Power Inductor Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Chip Power Inductor by Country

6.1 Europe Chip Power Inductor Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Chip Power Inductor Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Chip Power Inductor Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Chip Power Inductor Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Chip Power Inductor Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Chip Power Inductor Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Chip Power Inductor by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Chip Power Inductor Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Chip Power Inductor Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Chip Power Inductor Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Chip Power Inductor Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Chip Power Inductor Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Chip Power Inductor Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Chip Power Inductor by Country

8.1 Latin America Chip Power Inductor Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Chip Power Inductor Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Chip Power Inductor Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Chip Power Inductor Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Chip Power Inductor Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Chip Power Inductor Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Chip Power Inductor by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Chip Power Inductor Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Chip Power Inductor Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Chip Power Inductor Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Chip Power Inductor Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Chip Power Inductor Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Chip Power Inductor Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Chip Power Inductor Business

10.1 TDK

10.1.1 TDK Corporation Information

10.1.2 TDK Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 TDK Chip Power Inductor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 TDK Chip Power Inductor Products Offered

10.1.5 TDK Recent Development

10.2 Murata

10.2.1 Murata Corporation Information

10.2.2 Murata Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Murata Chip Power Inductor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Murata Chip Power Inductor Products Offered

10.2.5 Murata Recent Development

10.3 Taiyo Yuden

10.3.1 Taiyo Yuden Corporation Information

10.3.2 Taiyo Yuden Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Taiyo Yuden Chip Power Inductor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Taiyo Yuden Chip Power Inductor Products Offered

10.3.5 Taiyo Yuden Recent Development

10.4 Sumida

10.4.1 Sumida Corporation Information

10.4.2 Sumida Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Sumida Chip Power Inductor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Sumida Chip Power Inductor Products Offered

10.4.5 Sumida Recent Development

10.5 Chilisin

10.5.1 Chilisin Corporation Information

10.5.2 Chilisin Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Chilisin Chip Power Inductor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Chilisin Chip Power Inductor Products Offered

10.5.5 Chilisin Recent Development

10.6 Sunlord

10.6.1 Sunlord Corporation Information

10.6.2 Sunlord Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Sunlord Chip Power Inductor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Sunlord Chip Power Inductor Products Offered

10.6.5 Sunlord Recent Development

10.7 Misumi

10.7.1 Misumi Corporation Information

10.7.2 Misumi Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Misumi Chip Power Inductor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Misumi Chip Power Inductor Products Offered

10.7.5 Misumi Recent Development

10.8 AVX

10.8.1 AVX Corporation Information

10.8.2 AVX Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 AVX Chip Power Inductor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 AVX Chip Power Inductor Products Offered

10.8.5 AVX Recent Development

10.9 Sagami Elec

10.9.1 Sagami Elec Corporation Information

10.9.2 Sagami Elec Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Sagami Elec Chip Power Inductor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Sagami Elec Chip Power Inductor Products Offered

10.9.5 Sagami Elec Recent Development

10.10 Microgate

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Chip Power Inductor Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Microgate Chip Power Inductor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Microgate Recent Development

10.11 Zhenhua Fu Electronics

10.11.1 Zhenhua Fu Electronics Corporation Information

10.11.2 Zhenhua Fu Electronics Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Zhenhua Fu Electronics Chip Power Inductor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Zhenhua Fu Electronics Chip Power Inductor Products Offered

10.11.5 Zhenhua Fu Electronics Recent Development

10.12 Fenghua Advanced

10.12.1 Fenghua Advanced Corporation Information

10.12.2 Fenghua Advanced Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Fenghua Advanced Chip Power Inductor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Fenghua Advanced Chip Power Inductor Products Offered

10.12.5 Fenghua Advanced Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Chip Power Inductor Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Chip Power Inductor Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Chip Power Inductor Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Chip Power Inductor Distributors

12.3 Chip Power Inductor Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

