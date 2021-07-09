QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Ceramic Capacitor market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.

A ceramic capacitor is a fixed value capacitor in which ceramic material acts as the dielectric. Ceramics were one of the first materials to be used in the producing of capacitors, as it was a known insulator. It is constructed of two or more alternating layers of ceramic and a metal layer acting as the electrodes. The composition of the ceramic material defines the electrical behavior and therefore applications. Much geometry were used in ceramic capacitors, of which some, like ceramic tubular capacitors and barrier layer capacitors are obsolete today due to their size, parasitic effects or electrical characteristics. Ceramic capacitors are usually made with very small capacitance values, typically between 1nF and 1µF, although values up to 100µF are possible. Ceramic capacitors are also very small in size and have a low maximum rated voltage. They are not polarized, which means that they may be safely connected to an AC source. Ceramic capacitors have a great frequency response due to low parasitic effects such as resistance or inductance. China is the largest Ceramic Capacitor market with about 36% market share. Japan is follower, accounting for about 13% market share. The key players are Murata, Samsung Electro, TDK Corporation, Kyocera, Vishay, Samwha, Kemet, JDI, NIC Components, Yageo, Walsin, Darfon, Holy Stone, Fenghua Advanced Technology, EYANG, Torch, Three-Circle etc. Top 3 companies occupied about 61% market share. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Ceramic Capacitor Market The global Ceramic Capacitor market size is projected to reach US$ 21800 million by 2027, from US$ 12400 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.4% during 2021-2027.

Top Players of Ceramic Capacitor Market are Studied: Murata, Samsung Electro, TDK Corporation, Kyocera, Vishay, Samwha, Kemet, JDI, NIC Components, Yageo, Walsin, Darfon, Holy Stone, Fenghua Advanced Technology, EYANG, Torch, Three-Circle

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Ceramic Capacitor market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitor (Mlcc), Ceramic Disc Capacitor, Feedthrough Ceramic Capacitor, Ceramic Power Capacitors

Segmentation by Application: Automotive, Communications Equipment, Consumer Electronics Products, Others

TOC

1 Ceramic Capacitor Market Overview

1.1 Ceramic Capacitor Product Overview

1.2 Ceramic Capacitor Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitor (Mlcc)

1.2.2 Ceramic Disc Capacitor

1.2.3 Feedthrough Ceramic Capacitor

1.2.4 Ceramic Power Capacitors

1.3 Global Ceramic Capacitor Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Ceramic Capacitor Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Ceramic Capacitor Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Ceramic Capacitor Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Ceramic Capacitor Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Ceramic Capacitor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Ceramic Capacitor Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Ceramic Capacitor Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Ceramic Capacitor Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Ceramic Capacitor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Ceramic Capacitor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Ceramic Capacitor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Ceramic Capacitor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Ceramic Capacitor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Ceramic Capacitor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Ceramic Capacitor Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Ceramic Capacitor Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Ceramic Capacitor Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Ceramic Capacitor Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Ceramic Capacitor Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Ceramic Capacitor Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Ceramic Capacitor Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Ceramic Capacitor Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Ceramic Capacitor as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Ceramic Capacitor Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Ceramic Capacitor Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Ceramic Capacitor Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Ceramic Capacitor Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Ceramic Capacitor Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Ceramic Capacitor Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Ceramic Capacitor Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Ceramic Capacitor Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Ceramic Capacitor Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Ceramic Capacitor Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Ceramic Capacitor Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Ceramic Capacitor Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Ceramic Capacitor by Application

4.1 Ceramic Capacitor Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Automotive

4.1.2 Communications Equipment

4.1.3 Consumer Electronics Products

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Ceramic Capacitor Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Ceramic Capacitor Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Ceramic Capacitor Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Ceramic Capacitor Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Ceramic Capacitor Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Ceramic Capacitor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Ceramic Capacitor Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Ceramic Capacitor Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Ceramic Capacitor Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Ceramic Capacitor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Ceramic Capacitor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Ceramic Capacitor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Ceramic Capacitor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Ceramic Capacitor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Ceramic Capacitor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Ceramic Capacitor by Country

5.1 North America Ceramic Capacitor Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Ceramic Capacitor Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Ceramic Capacitor Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Ceramic Capacitor Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Ceramic Capacitor Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Ceramic Capacitor Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Ceramic Capacitor by Country

6.1 Europe Ceramic Capacitor Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Ceramic Capacitor Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Ceramic Capacitor Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Ceramic Capacitor Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Ceramic Capacitor Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Ceramic Capacitor Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Ceramic Capacitor by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Ceramic Capacitor Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Ceramic Capacitor Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Ceramic Capacitor Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Ceramic Capacitor Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Ceramic Capacitor Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Ceramic Capacitor Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Ceramic Capacitor by Country

8.1 Latin America Ceramic Capacitor Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Ceramic Capacitor Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Ceramic Capacitor Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Ceramic Capacitor Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Ceramic Capacitor Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Ceramic Capacitor Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Ceramic Capacitor by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Ceramic Capacitor Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Ceramic Capacitor Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Ceramic Capacitor Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Ceramic Capacitor Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Ceramic Capacitor Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Ceramic Capacitor Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Ceramic Capacitor Business

10.1 Murata

10.1.1 Murata Corporation Information

10.1.2 Murata Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Murata Ceramic Capacitor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Murata Ceramic Capacitor Products Offered

10.1.5 Murata Recent Development

10.2 Samsung Electro

10.2.1 Samsung Electro Corporation Information

10.2.2 Samsung Electro Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Samsung Electro Ceramic Capacitor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Samsung Electro Ceramic Capacitor Products Offered

10.2.5 Samsung Electro Recent Development

10.3 TDK Corporation

10.3.1 TDK Corporation Corporation Information

10.3.2 TDK Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 TDK Corporation Ceramic Capacitor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 TDK Corporation Ceramic Capacitor Products Offered

10.3.5 TDK Corporation Recent Development

10.4 Kyocera

10.4.1 Kyocera Corporation Information

10.4.2 Kyocera Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Kyocera Ceramic Capacitor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Kyocera Ceramic Capacitor Products Offered

10.4.5 Kyocera Recent Development

10.5 Vishay

10.5.1 Vishay Corporation Information

10.5.2 Vishay Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Vishay Ceramic Capacitor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Vishay Ceramic Capacitor Products Offered

10.5.5 Vishay Recent Development

10.6 Samwha

10.6.1 Samwha Corporation Information

10.6.2 Samwha Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Samwha Ceramic Capacitor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Samwha Ceramic Capacitor Products Offered

10.6.5 Samwha Recent Development

10.7 Kemet

10.7.1 Kemet Corporation Information

10.7.2 Kemet Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Kemet Ceramic Capacitor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Kemet Ceramic Capacitor Products Offered

10.7.5 Kemet Recent Development

10.8 JDI

10.8.1 JDI Corporation Information

10.8.2 JDI Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 JDI Ceramic Capacitor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 JDI Ceramic Capacitor Products Offered

10.8.5 JDI Recent Development

10.9 NIC Components

10.9.1 NIC Components Corporation Information

10.9.2 NIC Components Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 NIC Components Ceramic Capacitor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 NIC Components Ceramic Capacitor Products Offered

10.9.5 NIC Components Recent Development

10.10 Yageo

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Ceramic Capacitor Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Yageo Ceramic Capacitor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Yageo Recent Development

10.11 Walsin

10.11.1 Walsin Corporation Information

10.11.2 Walsin Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Walsin Ceramic Capacitor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Walsin Ceramic Capacitor Products Offered

10.11.5 Walsin Recent Development

10.12 Darfon

10.12.1 Darfon Corporation Information

10.12.2 Darfon Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Darfon Ceramic Capacitor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Darfon Ceramic Capacitor Products Offered

10.12.5 Darfon Recent Development

10.13 Holy Stone

10.13.1 Holy Stone Corporation Information

10.13.2 Holy Stone Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Holy Stone Ceramic Capacitor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Holy Stone Ceramic Capacitor Products Offered

10.13.5 Holy Stone Recent Development

10.14 Fenghua Advanced Technology

10.14.1 Fenghua Advanced Technology Corporation Information

10.14.2 Fenghua Advanced Technology Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Fenghua Advanced Technology Ceramic Capacitor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Fenghua Advanced Technology Ceramic Capacitor Products Offered

10.14.5 Fenghua Advanced Technology Recent Development

10.15 EYANG

10.15.1 EYANG Corporation Information

10.15.2 EYANG Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 EYANG Ceramic Capacitor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 EYANG Ceramic Capacitor Products Offered

10.15.5 EYANG Recent Development

10.16 Torch

10.16.1 Torch Corporation Information

10.16.2 Torch Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Torch Ceramic Capacitor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Torch Ceramic Capacitor Products Offered

10.16.5 Torch Recent Development

10.17 Three-Circle

10.17.1 Three-Circle Corporation Information

10.17.2 Three-Circle Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Three-Circle Ceramic Capacitor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Three-Circle Ceramic Capacitor Products Offered

10.17.5 Three-Circle Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Ceramic Capacitor Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Ceramic Capacitor Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Ceramic Capacitor Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Ceramic Capacitor Distributors

12.3 Ceramic Capacitor Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

