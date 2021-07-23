Global Cellular IoT market: Detailed Company Profiling of Leading Vendors|Qualcomm, Gemalto, Sierra Wireless

Global Cellular IoT Market Overview:

The latest report up for sale by QY Research demonstrates that the global Cellular IoT market is likely to garner a great pace in the coming years. Analysts have scrutinized the market drivers, confinements, risks, and openings present in the overall market. The report shows course the market is expected to take in the coming years along with its estimations. The careful examination is aimed at understanding of the course of the market.

Global Cellular IoT Market: Segmentation

The global market for Cellular IoT is segmented on the basis of product, type, services, and technology. All of these segments have been studied individually. The detailed investigation allows assessment of the factors influencing the market. Experts have analyzed the nature of development, investments in research and development, changing consumption patterns, and a growing number of applications. In addition, analysts have also evaluated the changing economics around the market that are likely affecting its course.

Global Cellular IoT Market Competition by Players :

Qualcomm, Gemalto, Sierra Wireless, U-Blox Holding, MediaTek, Telit Communications, Mistbase, Sequans, CommSolid

Global Cellular IoT Sales and Revenue by Product Type Segments

2G, 3G, 4G, LTE, NB–IoT, 5G, Others Cellular IoT

Global Cellular IoT Sales and Revenue by Application Segments

Automotive & Transportation, Energy, Manufacturing, Building Automation and Smart City, Others

Global Cellular IoT Market: Regional Segmentation

The market is also segmented on the basis of geography. This segmentation allows the readers to get a holistic understanding of the market. It highlights the changing nature of the economies within the geographies that are influencing the global Cellular IoT market. Some of the geographical regions studied in the overall market are as follows:

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Global Cellular IoT Market: Research Methodology

The analysts at QY Research have used fundamental investigative approaches for a thorough examination of the global Cellular IoT market. The collected information has been closely evaluated to understand subtleties accurately. Moreover, data has been gathered from journals and market research experts to put together a document that sheds light on the ever-changing nature of market dynamics in an unbiased way.

Global Cellular IoT Market: Competitive Rivalry

Analysts have also discussed the nature of the competition present in the global Cellular IoT market. Companies have been discussed at great length to ascertain the leading ones and note the emerging ones. The report also mentions the strategic initiatives taken by these companies to get ahead of the game. Analysts look at potential mergers and acquisitions that are likely to define the progress of the market in the coming years.

TOC :

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Cellular IoT Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 2G

1.2.3 3G

1.2.4 4G

1.2.5 LTE

1.2.6 NB–IoT

1.2.7 5G

1.2.8 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Cellular IoT Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Automotive & Transportation

1.3.3 Energy

1.3.4 Manufacturing

1.3.5 Building Automation and Smart City

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Cellular IoT Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Cellular IoT Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Cellular IoT Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Cellular IoT Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Cellular IoT Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Cellular IoT Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Cellular IoT Market Trends

2.3.2 Cellular IoT Market Drivers

2.3.3 Cellular IoT Market Challenges

2.3.4 Cellular IoT Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Cellular IoT Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Cellular IoT Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Cellular IoT Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Cellular IoT Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Cellular IoT Revenue

3.4 Global Cellular IoT Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Cellular IoT Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Cellular IoT Revenue in 2020

3.5 Cellular IoT Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Cellular IoT Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Cellular IoT Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Cellular IoT Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Cellular IoT Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Cellular IoT Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Cellular IoT Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Cellular IoT Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Cellular IoT Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America Cellular IoT Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Cellular IoT Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Cellular IoT Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Cellular IoT Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Cellular IoT Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Cellular IoT Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Cellular IoT Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Cellular IoT Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Cellular IoT Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Cellular IoT Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Cellular IoT Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Cellular IoT Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Cellular IoT Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Cellular IoT Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Cellular IoT Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Cellular IoT Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Cellular IoT Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Cellular IoT Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Cellular IoT Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Cellular IoT Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Cellular IoT Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Cellular IoT Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Cellular IoT Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Cellular IoT Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Cellular IoT Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Cellular IoT Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Cellular IoT Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Cellular IoT Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Cellular IoT Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Cellular IoT Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Cellular IoT Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Cellular IoT Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Cellular IoT Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Cellular IoT Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Cellular IoT Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Cellular IoT Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Cellular IoT Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Cellular IoT Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Cellular IoT Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Cellular IoT Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Cellular IoT Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Cellular IoT Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Cellular IoT Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Cellular IoT Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Cellular IoT Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Cellular IoT Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Cellular IoT Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Cellular IoT Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Cellular IoT Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Cellular IoT Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Cellular IoT Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Cellular IoT Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Cellular IoT Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Cellular IoT Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Cellular IoT Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Cellular IoT Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Cellular IoT Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Cellular IoT Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Cellular IoT Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Cellular IoT Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Qualcomm

11.1.1 Qualcomm Company Details

11.1.2 Qualcomm Business Overview

11.1.3 Qualcomm Cellular IoT Introduction

11.1.4 Qualcomm Revenue in Cellular IoT Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Qualcomm Recent Development

11.2 Gemalto

11.2.1 Gemalto Company Details

11.2.2 Gemalto Business Overview

11.2.3 Gemalto Cellular IoT Introduction

11.2.4 Gemalto Revenue in Cellular IoT Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Gemalto Recent Development

11.3 Sierra Wireless

11.3.1 Sierra Wireless Company Details

11.3.2 Sierra Wireless Business Overview

11.3.3 Sierra Wireless Cellular IoT Introduction

11.3.4 Sierra Wireless Revenue in Cellular IoT Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 Sierra Wireless Recent Development

11.4 U-Blox Holding

11.4.1 U-Blox Holding Company Details

11.4.2 U-Blox Holding Business Overview

11.4.3 U-Blox Holding Cellular IoT Introduction

11.4.4 U-Blox Holding Revenue in Cellular IoT Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 U-Blox Holding Recent Development

11.5 MediaTek

11.5.1 MediaTek Company Details

11.5.2 MediaTek Business Overview

11.5.3 MediaTek Cellular IoT Introduction

11.5.4 MediaTek Revenue in Cellular IoT Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 MediaTek Recent Development

11.6 Telit Communications

11.6.1 Telit Communications Company Details

11.6.2 Telit Communications Business Overview

11.6.3 Telit Communications Cellular IoT Introduction

11.6.4 Telit Communications Revenue in Cellular IoT Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Telit Communications Recent Development

11.7 Mistbase

11.7.1 Mistbase Company Details

11.7.2 Mistbase Business Overview

11.7.3 Mistbase Cellular IoT Introduction

11.7.4 Mistbase Revenue in Cellular IoT Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 Mistbase Recent Development

11.8 Sequans

11.8.1 Sequans Company Details

11.8.2 Sequans Business Overview

11.8.3 Sequans Cellular IoT Introduction

11.8.4 Sequans Revenue in Cellular IoT Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 Sequans Recent Development

11.9 CommSolid

11.9.1 CommSolid Company Details

11.9.2 CommSolid Business Overview

11.9.3 CommSolid Cellular IoT Introduction

11.9.4 CommSolid Revenue in Cellular IoT Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 CommSolid Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

