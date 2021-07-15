QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Car Carrier market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.
A car carrier, known variously as a car-carrying trailer, car hauler, auto transport trailer, etc., is a type of trailer or semi-trailer designed to efficiently transport vehicles via truck. Modern car carrier trailers can be open or enclosed. Most commercial trailers have built-in ramps for loading and off-loading cars, as well as power hydraulics to raise and lower ramps for stand-alone accessibility. North America is the largest producer of Car Carrier , with a market share about 40%. It was followed by Europe with 30%. Miller Industries, CIMC, Boydstun, Cottrell and Kässbohrer are the top 5 manufacturers of industry, and they had more than 40% combined market share. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Car Carrier Market The global Car Carrier market size is projected to reach US$ 823.7 million by 2027, from US$ 724.7 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.0% during 2021-2027.
The Essential Content Covered in the Global Car Carrier Market Report :
* Top Key Company Profiles.
* Main Business and Rival Information
* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis
* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
* Market Share and Size
Top Players of Car Carrier Market are Studied: Miller Industries, CIMC, Boydstun, Cottrell, Kässbohrer, Dongfeng Trucks, MAN, Landoll, Kentucky Trailers, Delavan, Wally-Mo Trailer, Infinity Trailer
The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Car Carrier market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.
Segmentation by Type: Open-Air Car Carrier, Enclosed Car Carrier
Segmentation by Application: Automobile Sales Servicshop 4S, Terminals, Others
TOC
1 Car Carrier Market Overview
1.1 Car Carrier Product Overview
1.2 Car Carrier Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Open-Air Car Carrier
1.2.2 Enclosed Car Carrier
1.3 Global Car Carrier Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Car Carrier Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Car Carrier Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Car Carrier Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Car Carrier Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Car Carrier Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Car Carrier Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Car Carrier Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Car Carrier Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Car Carrier Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Car Carrier Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Car Carrier Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Car Carrier Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Car Carrier Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Car Carrier Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Car Carrier Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Car Carrier Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Car Carrier Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Car Carrier Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Car Carrier Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Car Carrier Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Car Carrier Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Car Carrier Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Car Carrier as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Car Carrier Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Car Carrier Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Car Carrier Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Car Carrier Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Car Carrier Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Car Carrier Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Car Carrier Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Car Carrier Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Car Carrier Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Car Carrier Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Car Carrier Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Car Carrier Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Car Carrier by Application
4.1 Car Carrier Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Automobile Sales Servicshop 4S
4.1.2 Terminals
4.1.3 Others
4.2 Global Car Carrier Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Car Carrier Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Car Carrier Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Car Carrier Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Car Carrier Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Car Carrier Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Car Carrier Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Car Carrier Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Car Carrier Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Car Carrier Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Car Carrier Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Car Carrier Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Car Carrier Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Car Carrier Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Car Carrier Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Car Carrier by Country
5.1 North America Car Carrier Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Car Carrier Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Car Carrier Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Car Carrier Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Car Carrier Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Car Carrier Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Car Carrier by Country
6.1 Europe Car Carrier Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Car Carrier Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Car Carrier Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Car Carrier Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Car Carrier Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Car Carrier Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Car Carrier by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Car Carrier Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Car Carrier Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Car Carrier Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Car Carrier Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Car Carrier Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Car Carrier Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Car Carrier by Country
8.1 Latin America Car Carrier Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Car Carrier Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Car Carrier Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Car Carrier Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Car Carrier Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Car Carrier Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Car Carrier by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Car Carrier Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Car Carrier Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Car Carrier Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Car Carrier Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Car Carrier Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Car Carrier Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Car Carrier Business
10.1 Miller Industries
10.1.1 Miller Industries Corporation Information
10.1.2 Miller Industries Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Miller Industries Car Carrier Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Miller Industries Car Carrier Products Offered
10.1.5 Miller Industries Recent Development
10.2 CIMC
10.2.1 CIMC Corporation Information
10.2.2 CIMC Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 CIMC Car Carrier Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 CIMC Car Carrier Products Offered
10.2.5 CIMC Recent Development
10.3 Boydstun
10.3.1 Boydstun Corporation Information
10.3.2 Boydstun Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Boydstun Car Carrier Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Boydstun Car Carrier Products Offered
10.3.5 Boydstun Recent Development
10.4 Cottrell
10.4.1 Cottrell Corporation Information
10.4.2 Cottrell Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Cottrell Car Carrier Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Cottrell Car Carrier Products Offered
10.4.5 Cottrell Recent Development
10.5 Kässbohrer
10.5.1 Kässbohrer Corporation Information
10.5.2 Kässbohrer Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Kässbohrer Car Carrier Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Kässbohrer Car Carrier Products Offered
10.5.5 Kässbohrer Recent Development
10.6 Dongfeng Trucks
10.6.1 Dongfeng Trucks Corporation Information
10.6.2 Dongfeng Trucks Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Dongfeng Trucks Car Carrier Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Dongfeng Trucks Car Carrier Products Offered
10.6.5 Dongfeng Trucks Recent Development
10.7 MAN
10.7.1 MAN Corporation Information
10.7.2 MAN Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 MAN Car Carrier Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 MAN Car Carrier Products Offered
10.7.5 MAN Recent Development
10.8 Landoll
10.8.1 Landoll Corporation Information
10.8.2 Landoll Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Landoll Car Carrier Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Landoll Car Carrier Products Offered
10.8.5 Landoll Recent Development
10.9 Kentucky Trailers
10.9.1 Kentucky Trailers Corporation Information
10.9.2 Kentucky Trailers Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Kentucky Trailers Car Carrier Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Kentucky Trailers Car Carrier Products Offered
10.9.5 Kentucky Trailers Recent Development
10.10 Delavan
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Car Carrier Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Delavan Car Carrier Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Delavan Recent Development
10.11 Wally-Mo Trailer
10.11.1 Wally-Mo Trailer Corporation Information
10.11.2 Wally-Mo Trailer Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Wally-Mo Trailer Car Carrier Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Wally-Mo Trailer Car Carrier Products Offered
10.11.5 Wally-Mo Trailer Recent Development
10.12 Infinity Trailer
10.12.1 Infinity Trailer Corporation Information
10.12.2 Infinity Trailer Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Infinity Trailer Car Carrier Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Infinity Trailer Car Carrier Products Offered
10.12.5 Infinity Trailer Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Car Carrier Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Car Carrier Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Car Carrier Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Car Carrier Distributors
12.3 Car Carrier Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
