QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Business Travel Insurance market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Business Travel Insurance Market The research report studies the Business Travel Insurance market using different methodologies and analyzes to provide accurate and in-depth information about the market. For a clearer understanding, it is divided into several parts to cover different aspects of the market. Each area is then elaborated to help the reader comprehend the growth potential of each region and its contribution to the global market. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collate the information in the report. They have also used the same data to generate the current market scenario. This report is aimed at guiding people towards an apprehensive, better, and clearer knowledge of the market. The global Business Travel Insurance market size is projected to reach US$ 8072.7 million by 2027, from US$ 4502.1 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.7% during 2021-2027.

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Business Travel Insurance Market Report :

* Top Key Company Profiles.

* Main Business and Rival Information

* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share and Size

Top Players of Business Travel Insurance Market are Studied: Allianz, AIG, Zurich, Genarali, AXA Group, PICC, Tokio Marine, Sompo Japan, Chubb, MetLife, Mapfre Asistencia, Hanse Merkur, Pin An

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Business Travel Insurance market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: split into, Single Trip Coverage, Annual Multi Trip Coverage, Other, The segment of single trip coverage holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 69.7%.

Segmentation by Application: Insurance Intermediaries, Insurance Company, Bank, Insurance Broker, Other, The insurance intermediaries hold an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 50% of the market share. Global Business Travel Insurance market: regional analysis,

TOC

1 Market Overview of Business Travel Insurance

1.1 Business Travel Insurance Market Overview

1.1.1 Business Travel Insurance Product Scope

1.1.2 Business Travel Insurance Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Business Travel Insurance Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Business Travel Insurance Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Business Travel Insurance Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Business Travel Insurance Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Business Travel Insurance Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Business Travel Insurance Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Business Travel Insurance Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Business Travel Insurance Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Business Travel Insurance Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Business Travel Insurance Market Size (2016-2027) 2 Business Travel Insurance Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Business Travel Insurance Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Business Travel Insurance Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Business Travel Insurance Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Single Trip Coverage

2.5 Annual Multi Trip Coverage

2.6 Other 3 Business Travel Insurance Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Business Travel Insurance Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Business Travel Insurance Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Business Travel Insurance Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Insurance Intermediaries

3.5 Insurance Company

3.6 Bank

3.7 Insurance Broker

3.8 Other 4 Business Travel Insurance Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Business Travel Insurance Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Business Travel Insurance as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Business Travel Insurance Market

4.4 Global Top Players Business Travel Insurance Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Business Travel Insurance Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Business Travel Insurance Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Allianz

5.1.1 Allianz Profile

5.1.2 Allianz Main Business

5.1.3 Allianz Business Travel Insurance Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Allianz Business Travel Insurance Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 Allianz Recent Developments

5.2 AIG

5.2.1 AIG Profile

5.2.2 AIG Main Business

5.2.3 AIG Business Travel Insurance Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 AIG Business Travel Insurance Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 AIG Recent Developments

5.3 Zurich

5.3.1 Zurich Profile

5.3.2 Zurich Main Business

5.3.3 Zurich Business Travel Insurance Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Zurich Business Travel Insurance Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 Genarali Recent Developments

5.4 Genarali

5.4.1 Genarali Profile

5.4.2 Genarali Main Business

5.4.3 Genarali Business Travel Insurance Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Genarali Business Travel Insurance Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 Genarali Recent Developments

5.5 AXA Group

5.5.1 AXA Group Profile

5.5.2 AXA Group Main Business

5.5.3 AXA Group Business Travel Insurance Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 AXA Group Business Travel Insurance Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 AXA Group Recent Developments

5.6 PICC

5.6.1 PICC Profile

5.6.2 PICC Main Business

5.6.3 PICC Business Travel Insurance Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 PICC Business Travel Insurance Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 PICC Recent Developments

5.7 Tokio Marine

5.7.1 Tokio Marine Profile

5.7.2 Tokio Marine Main Business

5.7.3 Tokio Marine Business Travel Insurance Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Tokio Marine Business Travel Insurance Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 Tokio Marine Recent Developments

5.8 Sompo Japan

5.8.1 Sompo Japan Profile

5.8.2 Sompo Japan Main Business

5.8.3 Sompo Japan Business Travel Insurance Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Sompo Japan Business Travel Insurance Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 Sompo Japan Recent Developments

5.9 Chubb

5.9.1 Chubb Profile

5.9.2 Chubb Main Business

5.9.3 Chubb Business Travel Insurance Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Chubb Business Travel Insurance Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 Chubb Recent Developments

5.10 MetLife

5.10.1 MetLife Profile

5.10.2 MetLife Main Business

5.10.3 MetLife Business Travel Insurance Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 MetLife Business Travel Insurance Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 MetLife Recent Developments

5.11 Mapfre Asistencia

5.11.1 Mapfre Asistencia Profile

5.11.2 Mapfre Asistencia Main Business

5.11.3 Mapfre Asistencia Business Travel Insurance Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Mapfre Asistencia Business Travel Insurance Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 Mapfre Asistencia Recent Developments

5.12 Hanse Merkur

5.12.1 Hanse Merkur Profile

5.12.2 Hanse Merkur Main Business

5.12.3 Hanse Merkur Business Travel Insurance Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Hanse Merkur Business Travel Insurance Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.12.5 Hanse Merkur Recent Developments

5.13 Pin An

5.13.1 Pin An Profile

5.13.2 Pin An Main Business

5.13.3 Pin An Business Travel Insurance Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Pin An Business Travel Insurance Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.13.5 Pin An Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Business Travel Insurance Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Business Travel Insurance Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Business Travel Insurance Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Business Travel Insurance Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Business Travel Insurance Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Business Travel Insurance Market Dynamics

11.1 Business Travel Insurance Industry Trends

11.2 Business Travel Insurance Market Drivers

11.3 Business Travel Insurance Market Challenges

11.4 Business Travel Insurance Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

About Us