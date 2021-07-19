QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market The research report studies the Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software market using different methodologies and analyzes to provide accurate and in-depth information about the market. For a clearer understanding, it is divided into several parts to cover different aspects of the market. Each area is then elaborated to help the reader comprehend the growth potential of each region and its contribution to the global market. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collate the information in the report. They have also used the same data to generate the current market scenario. This report is aimed at guiding people towards an apprehensive, better, and clearer knowledge of the market. The global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software market size is projected to reach US$ 9842.8 million by 2027, from US$ 2999.8 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 18.5% during 2021-2027.

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market Report :

* Top Key Company Profiles.

* Main Business and Rival Information

* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share and Size

Top Players of Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market are Studied: Autodesk, Inc, Nemetschek AG, Bentley Systems, Inc, Trimble Navigation Ltd, Dassault Systemes S.A., RIB Software AG, Robert Mcneel & Associates, Siemens, AVEVA Group, Oracle Aconex, Beck Technology, Innovaya, IES, Hongye Technology, Explorer Software, Lubansoft, Glodon, YJK Building Software, Tangent

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: split into, 3D BIM- Design Model, 4D BIM- Construction Dynamics, 5D BIM- Cost, 6D BIM- Built Facilities, 7D BIM- Environmental Protection

Segmentation by Application: Architect, AEC Engineering Office, Contractor, Owner, Others Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software market: regional analysis,

Reasons to Buy this Report:

Industry Size & Forecast: Estimations on the global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software industry size on the basis of value and volume are provided in this part of the report

Study on Key Industry Trends: This section offers deep insights into the prevailing and upcoming Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software trends

Segmental Analysis: Here, the report has examined the high-growth segments including product type, application, and end-users, taking into account their CAGR, share, and size

Future Prospects: Current Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software developments and future opportunities estimated to emerge in the Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software industry are looked into in this portion of the study

Geography-wise Analysis: The authors of the report have studied the regions having growth potential to help companies plan their future investments

Study on Competitive Landscape: The industry experts have offered thorough information about the strategic tactics adopted by the industry participants to consolidate their position. This assessment will help the players to strategize their activities in future.

TOC

1 Market Overview of Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software

1.1 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market Overview

1.1.1 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Product Scope

1.1.2 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market Size (2016-2027) 2 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 3D BIM- Design Model

2.5 4D BIM- Construction Dynamics

2.6 5D BIM- Cost

2.7 6D BIM- Built Facilities

2.8 7D BIM- Environmental Protection 3 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Architect

3.5 AEC Engineering Office

3.6 Contractor

3.7 Owner

3.8 Others 4 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market

4.4 Global Top Players Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Autodesk, Inc

5.1.1 Autodesk, Inc Profile

5.1.2 Autodesk, Inc Main Business

5.1.3 Autodesk, Inc Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Autodesk, Inc Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 Autodesk, Inc Recent Developments

5.2 Nemetschek AG

5.2.1 Nemetschek AG Profile

5.2.2 Nemetschek AG Main Business

5.2.3 Nemetschek AG Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Nemetschek AG Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 Nemetschek AG Recent Developments

5.3 Bentley Systems, Inc

5.3.1 Bentley Systems, Inc Profile

5.3.2 Bentley Systems, Inc Main Business

5.3.3 Bentley Systems, Inc Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Bentley Systems, Inc Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 Trimble Navigation Ltd Recent Developments

5.4 Trimble Navigation Ltd

5.4.1 Trimble Navigation Ltd Profile

5.4.2 Trimble Navigation Ltd Main Business

5.4.3 Trimble Navigation Ltd Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Trimble Navigation Ltd Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 Trimble Navigation Ltd Recent Developments

5.5 Dassault Systemes S.A.

5.5.1 Dassault Systemes S.A. Profile

5.5.2 Dassault Systemes S.A. Main Business

5.5.3 Dassault Systemes S.A. Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Dassault Systemes S.A. Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 Dassault Systemes S.A. Recent Developments

5.6 RIB Software AG

5.6.1 RIB Software AG Profile

5.6.2 RIB Software AG Main Business

5.6.3 RIB Software AG Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 RIB Software AG Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 RIB Software AG Recent Developments

5.7 Robert Mcneel & Associates

5.7.1 Robert Mcneel & Associates Profile

5.7.2 Robert Mcneel & Associates Main Business

5.7.3 Robert Mcneel & Associates Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Robert Mcneel & Associates Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 Robert Mcneel & Associates Recent Developments

5.8 Siemens

5.8.1 Siemens Profile

5.8.2 Siemens Main Business

5.8.3 Siemens Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Siemens Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 Siemens Recent Developments

5.9 AVEVA Group

5.9.1 AVEVA Group Profile

5.9.2 AVEVA Group Main Business

5.9.3 AVEVA Group Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 AVEVA Group Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 AVEVA Group Recent Developments

5.10 Oracle Aconex

5.10.1 Oracle Aconex Profile

5.10.2 Oracle Aconex Main Business

5.10.3 Oracle Aconex Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Oracle Aconex Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 Oracle Aconex Recent Developments

5.11 Beck Technology

5.11.1 Beck Technology Profile

5.11.2 Beck Technology Main Business

5.11.3 Beck Technology Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Beck Technology Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 Beck Technology Recent Developments

5.12 Innovaya

5.12.1 Innovaya Profile

5.12.2 Innovaya Main Business

5.12.3 Innovaya Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Innovaya Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.12.5 Innovaya Recent Developments

5.13 IES

5.13.1 IES Profile

5.13.2 IES Main Business

5.13.3 IES Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 IES Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.13.5 IES Recent Developments

5.14 Hongye Technology

5.14.1 Hongye Technology Profile

5.14.2 Hongye Technology Main Business

5.14.3 Hongye Technology Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Hongye Technology Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.14.5 Hongye Technology Recent Developments

5.15 Explorer Software

5.15.1 Explorer Software Profile

5.15.2 Explorer Software Main Business

5.15.3 Explorer Software Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Explorer Software Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.15.5 Explorer Software Recent Developments

5.16 Lubansoft

5.16.1 Lubansoft Profile

5.16.2 Lubansoft Main Business

5.16.3 Lubansoft Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 Lubansoft Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.16.5 Lubansoft Recent Developments

5.17 Glodon

5.17.1 Glodon Profile

5.17.2 Glodon Main Business

5.17.3 Glodon Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 Glodon Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.17.5 Glodon Recent Developments

5.18 YJK Building Software

5.18.1 YJK Building Software Profile

5.18.2 YJK Building Software Main Business

5.18.3 YJK Building Software Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.18.4 YJK Building Software Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.18.5 YJK Building Software Recent Developments

5.19 Tangent

5.19.1 Tangent Profile

5.19.2 Tangent Main Business

5.19.3 Tangent Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.19.4 Tangent Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.19.5 Tangent Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market Dynamics

11.1 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Industry Trends

11.2 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market Drivers

11.3 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market Challenges

11.4 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

