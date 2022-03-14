Global Building Decoration Industry Research Report, Growth Trends And Competitive Analysis 2022-2028-|Vinci Group, IBI Group, Aecom

Building Decoration Market Size

The report comes out as an intelligent and thorough assessment tool as well as a great resource that will help you to secure a position of strength in the global Building Decoration market. It includes Porter’s Five Forces and PESTLE analysis to equip your business with critical information and comparative data about the Global Building Decoration Market. We have provided deep analysis of the vendor landscape to give you a complete picture of current and future competitive scenarios of the global Building Decoration market. Our analysts use the latest primary and secondary research techniques and tools to prepare comprehensive and accurate market research reports.

Each segment of the global Building Decoration market is extensively evaluated in the research study. The segmental analysis offered in the report pinpoints key opportunities available in the global Building Decoration market through leading segments. The regional study of the global Building Decoration market included in the report helps readers to gain a sound understanding of the development of different geographical markets in recent years and also going forth. We have provided a detailed study on the critical dynamics of the global Building Decoration market, which include the market influence and market effect factors, drivers, challenges, restraints, trends, and prospects. The research study also includes other types of analysis such as qualitative and quantitative.

Global Building Decoration Market: Competitive Rivalry

The chapter on company profiles studies the various companies operating in the global Building Decoration market. It evaluates the financial outlooks of these companies, their research and development statuses, and their expansion strategies for the coming years. Analysts have also provided a detailed list of the strategic initiatives taken by the Building Decoration market participants in the past few years to remain ahead of the competition.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

Key players cited in the report

Vinci Group, IBI Group, Aecom, Gensler, Foster & Partners, Samoo Architects & Engineers, Hellmuth Obtat Kassabaum, Shimizu Corporation, Kajima, Taisei Corporation, Gold Mantis, Zhejiang Yasha, Grandland Decoration, Decai Decoration, Baouing Group, Shenzhen Hongtao Group, Ruihe Decoration, Keyuan Corporation, Shenzhen Qixin Group, Jianfeng Group, Jangho Group

Global Building Decoration Market: Type Segments

Public Building Decoration, Residential Building Decoration Building Decoration

Global Building Decoration Market: Application Segments

Residential Charging, Commercial Charging

Global Building Decoration Market: Regional Segments

The chapter on regional segmentation details the regional aspects of the global Building Decoration market. This chapter explains the regulatory framework that is likely to impact the overall market. It highlights the political scenario in the market and the anticipates its influence on the global Building Decoration market.

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Report Highlights

• Comprehensive pricing analysis on the basis of product, application, and regional segments

• The detailed assessment of the vendor landscape and leading companies to help understand the level of competition in the global Building Decoration market

• Deep insights about regulatory and investment scenarios of the global Building Decoration market

• Analysis of market effect factors and their impact on the forecast and outlook of the global Building Decoration market

• A roadmap of growth opportunities available in the global Building Decoration market with the identification of key factors

• The exhaustive analysis of various trends of the global Building Decoration market to help identify market developments

Table of Contents

1 Report Business Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Building Decoration Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Public Building Decoration

1.2.3 Residential Building Decoration

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Building Decoration Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Residential Real Estate

1.3.3 Commercial Real Estate

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Building Decoration Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Building Decoration Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Building Decoration Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Building Decoration Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Building Decoration Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Building Decoration Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Building Decoration Industry Trends

2.3.2 Building Decoration Market Drivers

2.3.3 Building Decoration Market Challenges

2.3.4 Building Decoration Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Building Decoration Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Building Decoration Players by Revenue (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global Building Decoration Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)

3.2 Global Building Decoration Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Building Decoration Revenue

3.4 Global Building Decoration Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Building Decoration Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Building Decoration Revenue in 2021

3.5 Building Decoration Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Building Decoration Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Building Decoration Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Building Decoration Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Building Decoration Historic Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Building Decoration Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 5 Building Decoration Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Building Decoration Historic Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

5.2 Global Building Decoration Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 6 North America

6.1 North America Building Decoration Market Size (2017-2028)

6.2 North America Building Decoration Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Building Decoration Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

6.2.2 North America Building Decoration Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

6.2.3 North America Building Decoration Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

6.3 North America Building Decoration Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Building Decoration Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

6.3.2 North America Building Decoration Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

6.3.3 North America Building Decoration Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

6.4 North America Building Decoration Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Building Decoration Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

6.4.2 North America Building Decoration Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Building Decoration Market Size (2017-2028)

7.2 Europe Building Decoration Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Building Decoration Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

7.2.2 Europe Building Decoration Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

7.2.3 Europe Building Decoration Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

7.3 Europe Building Decoration Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Building Decoration Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

7.3.2 Europe Building Decoration Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

7.3.3 Europe Building Decoration Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

7.4 Europe Building Decoration Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Building Decoration Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

7.4.2 Europe Building Decoration Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic Countries 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Building Decoration Market Size (2017-2028)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Building Decoration Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Building Decoration Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Building Decoration Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Building Decoration Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Building Decoration Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Building Decoration Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Building Decoration Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Building Decoration Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Building Decoration Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Building Decoration Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Building Decoration Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Building Decoration Market Size (2017-2028)

9.2 Latin America Building Decoration Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Building Decoration Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

9.2.2 Latin America Building Decoration Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

9.2.3 Latin America Building Decoration Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

9.3 Latin America Building Decoration Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Building Decoration Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

9.3.2 Latin America Building Decoration Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

9.3.3 Latin America Building Decoration Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

9.4 Latin America Building Decoration Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Building Decoration Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

9.4.2 Latin America Building Decoration Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Building Decoration Market Size (2017-2028)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Building Decoration Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Building Decoration Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Building Decoration Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Building Decoration Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Building Decoration Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Building Decoration Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Building Decoration Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Building Decoration Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Building Decoration Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Building Decoration Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Building Decoration Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Vinci Group

11.1.1 Vinci Group Company Details

11.1.2 Vinci Group Business Overview

11.1.3 Vinci Group Building Decoration Introduction

11.1.4 Vinci Group Revenue in Building Decoration Business (2017-2022)

11.1.5 Vinci Group Recent Developments

11.2 IBI Group

11.2.1 IBI Group Company Details

11.2.2 IBI Group Business Overview

11.2.3 IBI Group Building Decoration Introduction

11.2.4 IBI Group Revenue in Building Decoration Business (2017-2022)

11.2.5 IBI Group Recent Developments

11.3 Aecom

11.3.1 Aecom Company Details

11.3.2 Aecom Business Overview

11.3.3 Aecom Building Decoration Introduction

11.3.4 Aecom Revenue in Building Decoration Business (2017-2022)

11.3.5 Aecom Recent Developments

11.4 Gensler

11.4.1 Gensler Company Details

11.4.2 Gensler Business Overview

11.4.3 Gensler Building Decoration Introduction

11.4.4 Gensler Revenue in Building Decoration Business (2017-2022)

11.4.5 Gensler Recent Developments

11.5 Foster & Partners

11.5.1 Foster & Partners Company Details

11.5.2 Foster & Partners Business Overview

11.5.3 Foster & Partners Building Decoration Introduction

11.5.4 Foster & Partners Revenue in Building Decoration Business (2017-2022)

11.5.5 Foster & Partners Recent Developments

11.6 Samoo Architects & Engineers

11.6.1 Samoo Architects & Engineers Company Details

11.6.2 Samoo Architects & Engineers Business Overview

11.6.3 Samoo Architects & Engineers Building Decoration Introduction

11.6.4 Samoo Architects & Engineers Revenue in Building Decoration Business (2017-2022)

11.6.5 Samoo Architects & Engineers Recent Developments

11.7 Hellmuth Obtat Kassabaum

11.7.1 Hellmuth Obtat Kassabaum Company Details

11.7.2 Hellmuth Obtat Kassabaum Business Overview

11.7.3 Hellmuth Obtat Kassabaum Building Decoration Introduction

11.7.4 Hellmuth Obtat Kassabaum Revenue in Building Decoration Business (2017-2022)

11.7.5 Hellmuth Obtat Kassabaum Recent Developments

11.8 Shimizu Corporation

11.8.1 Shimizu Corporation Company Details

11.8.2 Shimizu Corporation Business Overview

11.8.3 Shimizu Corporation Building Decoration Introduction

11.8.4 Shimizu Corporation Revenue in Building Decoration Business (2017-2022)

11.8.5 Shimizu Corporation Recent Developments

11.9 Kajima

11.9.1 Kajima Company Details

11.9.2 Kajima Business Overview

11.9.3 Kajima Building Decoration Introduction

11.9.4 Kajima Revenue in Building Decoration Business (2017-2022)

11.9.5 Kajima Recent Developments

11.10 Taisei Corporation

11.10.1 Taisei Corporation Company Details

11.10.2 Taisei Corporation Business Overview

11.10.3 Taisei Corporation Building Decoration Introduction

11.10.4 Taisei Corporation Revenue in Building Decoration Business (2017-2022)

11.10.5 Taisei Corporation Recent Developments

11.11 Gold Mantis

11.11.1 Gold Mantis Company Details

11.11.2 Gold Mantis Business Overview

11.11.3 Gold Mantis Building Decoration Introduction

11.11.4 Gold Mantis Revenue in Building Decoration Business (2017-2022)

11.11.5 Gold Mantis Recent Developments

11.12 Zhejiang Yasha

11.12.1 Zhejiang Yasha Company Details

11.12.2 Zhejiang Yasha Business Overview

11.12.3 Zhejiang Yasha Building Decoration Introduction

11.12.4 Zhejiang Yasha Revenue in Building Decoration Business (2017-2022)

11.12.5 Zhejiang Yasha Recent Developments

11.13 Grandland Decoration

11.13.1 Grandland Decoration Company Details

11.13.2 Grandland Decoration Business Overview

11.13.3 Grandland Decoration Building Decoration Introduction

11.13.4 Grandland Decoration Revenue in Building Decoration Business (2017-2022)

11.13.5 Grandland Decoration Recent Developments

11.14 Decai Decoration

11.14.1 Decai Decoration Company Details

11.14.2 Decai Decoration Business Overview

11.14.3 Decai Decoration Building Decoration Introduction

11.14.4 Decai Decoration Revenue in Building Decoration Business (2017-2022)

11.14.5 Decai Decoration Recent Developments

11.15 Baouing Group

11.15.1 Baouing Group Company Details

11.15.2 Baouing Group Business Overview

11.15.3 Baouing Group Building Decoration Introduction

11.15.4 Baouing Group Revenue in Building Decoration Business (2017-2022)

11.15.5 Baouing Group Recent Developments

11.16 Shenzhen Hongtao Group

11.16.1 Shenzhen Hongtao Group Company Details

11.16.2 Shenzhen Hongtao Group Business Overview

11.16.3 Shenzhen Hongtao Group Building Decoration Introduction

11.16.4 Shenzhen Hongtao Group Revenue in Building Decoration Business (2017-2022)

11.16.5 Shenzhen Hongtao Group Recent Developments

11.17 Ruihe Decoration

11.17.1 Ruihe Decoration Company Details

11.17.2 Ruihe Decoration Business Overview

11.17.3 Ruihe Decoration Building Decoration Introduction

11.17.4 Ruihe Decoration Revenue in Building Decoration Business (2017-2022)

11.17.5 Ruihe Decoration Recent Developments

11.18 Keyuan Corporation

11.18.1 Keyuan Corporation Company Details

11.18.2 Keyuan Corporation Business Overview

11.18.3 Keyuan Corporation Building Decoration Introduction

11.18.4 Keyuan Corporation Revenue in Building Decoration Business (2017-2022)

11.18.5 Keyuan Corporation Recent Developments

11.19 Shenzhen Qixin Group

11.19.1 Shenzhen Qixin Group Company Details

11.19.2 Shenzhen Qixin Group Business Overview

11.19.3 Shenzhen Qixin Group Building Decoration Introduction

11.19.4 Shenzhen Qixin Group Revenue in Building Decoration Business (2017-2022)

11.19.5 Shenzhen Qixin Group Recent Developments

11.20 Jianfeng Group

11.20.1 Jianfeng Group Company Details

11.20.2 Jianfeng Group Business Overview

11.20.3 Jianfeng Group Building Decoration Introduction

11.20.4 Jianfeng Group Revenue in Building Decoration Business (2017-2022)

11.20.5 Jianfeng Group Recent Developments

11.21 Jangho Group

11.21.1 Jangho Group Company Details

11.21.2 Jangho Group Business Overview

11.21.3 Jangho Group Building Decoration Introduction

11.21.4 Jangho Group Revenue in Building Decoration Business (2017-2022)

11.21.5 Jangho Group Recent Developments 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Author Details

13.3 Disclaimer

