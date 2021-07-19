QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Buckwheat Seeds market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.

Buckwheat (Fagopyrum esculentum), or common buckwheat, is a plant cultivated for its grain-like seeds and as a cover crop. A related and bitterer species, Fagopyrum tataricum, is a domesticated food plant raised in Asia. Despite the name, buckwheat is not related to wheat, as it is not a grass. Instead, buckwheat is related to sorrel, knotweed, and rhubarb. Buckwheat is referred to as a pseudocereal because its seeds’ culinary use is the same as cereals’, owing to their composition of complex carbohydrates. The cultivation of buckwheat grain declined sharply in the 20th century with the adoption of nitrogen fertilizer that increased the productivity of other staples. Top 10 manufacturers accounted for 66.68% market share in 2019. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Buckwheat Seeds Market The global Buckwheat Seeds market size is projected to reach US$ 31 million by 2027, from US$ 24 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2021-2027.

Top Players of Buckwheat Seeds Market are Studied: Johnny’s Selected Seeds, UFENAL ltd., West Coast Seeds, Johnston Seed Company, Ziegler Organic, Minn-Dak Growers, KWS, Fruit Hill Farm, NC Bhojraj & Company, Great Basin Seed, Territorial Seed Company, Green Cover Seed, Sustainable Seed Company

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Buckwheat Seeds market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: Common Buckwheat Seed, Tartary Buckwheat Seed, In 2019，common buckwheat seeds accounted for a larger share of 52.5% global market.

Segmentation by Application: Buckwheat Planting, Buckwheat Breeding, Demand from the buckwheat planting accounts for the largest market share, being 91.17% in 2019.

About Us