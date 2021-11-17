Global Boundary Scan Hardware Market Size Is Projected To Reach US$ 341 Million By 2027, From US$ 249.1 Million In 2020, At A CAGR Of 4.1% During 2021-2027. | JTAG Technologies, CheckSum LLC, Goepel Electronic

Boundary scan is a method for testing interconnects (wire lines) on printed circuit boards or sub-blocks inside an integrated circuit. Boundary scan is also widely used as a debugging method to watch integrated circuit pin states, measure voltage, or analyze sub-blocks inside an integrated circuit. The electronics market is ever changing and rapidly developing. There is also an increase in the number of electronic goods used by the people. Boundary scan solutions are essential for reducing the development and production costs of products. Additionally, this technology can be applied to the whole product lifecycle, including product design, prototype debugging, production, and field service. The increasing complexity and functionality of printed circuit boards have created potential opportunities for the growth of the boundary scan hardware market. Industry Insights A report titled, “Global Boundary Scan Hardware Market Outlook 2022” has been recently published by QY Research. The dedicated analysts and researchers have carried out deep-seated research to put forth the present and future scenario of the Boundary Scan Hardware market. They have provided an in-depth review with accuracy and reliability to give the readers an overall picture. The global Boundary Scan Hardware market size is projected to reach US$ 341 million by 2027, from US$ 249.1 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.1% during 2021-2027.

Key Drivers & Barriers

High-impact rendering factors and drivers have been studied in this report to aid the readers to understand the general development. Moreover, the report includes restraints and challenges that may act as stumbling blocks on the way of the players. This will assist the users to be attentive and make informed decisions related to business. Specialists have also laid their focus on the upcoming business prospects.

Post-covid-19 Outlook The readers in the section will understand how the Automotive Leather Upholstery market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic and post-pandemic. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as production, demand, consumption, supply chain. The industry experts have also highlighted the key factors that will help create opportunities for players and stabilize the overall industry in the years to come. Segmental Outlook Key segments including type, and application have been elaborated in this report. The consultants at QY Research have studied every segment and provided the market size using historical data. They have also talked about the growth opportunities that the segment may pose in the future. This study bestows production and revenue data by type, and application during the historical period (2016-2021) and forecast period (2022-2027). Segment by Type Automatic, Semi-automatic Segment by Application Medical, IT & Telecom, Consumer Electronics, Automotive Electronics, Defense, Others Regional Outlook This section of the report provides key insights regarding various regions and the key players operating in each region. Economic, social, environmental, technological, and political factors have been taken into consideration while assessing the growth of the particular region/country. The readers will also get their hands on the revenue and production data of each region and country for the period 2016-2027. This information derived through comprehensive research will help the reader to get familiar with the potential value of the investment in a particular region. North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and India are the major regions studied in the research report. Competitive Scenario In this section, the readers will gain an understanding of the key players competing. The experts at QY Research have studied the key growth strategies, such as innovative trends and developments, intensification of product portfolio, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, new product innovation, and geographical expansion, undertaken by these participants to maintain their presence. Apart from business strategies, the study includes current developments and key financials. The readers will also get access to the data related to global revenue, price, and production by manufacturers for the period 2016-2021. This all-inclusive report will certainly serve the clients to stay updated and make effective decisions in their businesses. Some of the prominent players reviewed in the research report include: JTAG Technologies, CheckSum LLC, Goepel Electronic, ASSET InterTech, Acculogic, Flynn Systems, XJTAG Limited, EWA Technologies, Keysight Technologies, Teradyne

TOC

1 Boundary Scan Hardware Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Boundary Scan Hardware

1.2 Boundary Scan Hardware Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Boundary Scan Hardware Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Automatic

1.2.3 Semi-automatic

1.3 Boundary Scan Hardware Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Boundary Scan Hardware Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Medical

1.3.3 IT & Telecom

1.3.4 Consumer Electronics

1.3.5 Automotive Electronics

1.3.6 Defense

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Boundary Scan Hardware Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Boundary Scan Hardware Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Boundary Scan Hardware Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Boundary Scan Hardware Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Boundary Scan Hardware Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Boundary Scan Hardware Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Boundary Scan Hardware Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.6 South Korea Boundary Scan Hardware Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Boundary Scan Hardware Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Boundary Scan Hardware Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Boundary Scan Hardware Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Boundary Scan Hardware Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Boundary Scan Hardware Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Boundary Scan Hardware Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Boundary Scan Hardware Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Boundary Scan Hardware Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Boundary Scan Hardware Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Boundary Scan Hardware Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Boundary Scan Hardware Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Boundary Scan Hardware Production

3.4.1 North America Boundary Scan Hardware Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Boundary Scan Hardware Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Boundary Scan Hardware Production

3.5.1 Europe Boundary Scan Hardware Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Boundary Scan Hardware Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Boundary Scan Hardware Production

3.6.1 China Boundary Scan Hardware Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Boundary Scan Hardware Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Boundary Scan Hardware Production

3.7.1 Japan Boundary Scan Hardware Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Boundary Scan Hardware Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.8 South Korea Boundary Scan Hardware Production

3.8.1 South Korea Boundary Scan Hardware Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.8.2 South Korea Boundary Scan Hardware Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 4 Global Boundary Scan Hardware Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Boundary Scan Hardware Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Boundary Scan Hardware Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Boundary Scan Hardware Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Boundary Scan Hardware Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Boundary Scan Hardware Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Boundary Scan Hardware Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Boundary Scan Hardware Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Boundary Scan Hardware Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Boundary Scan Hardware Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Boundary Scan Hardware Price by Type (2016-2021) 6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Boundary Scan Hardware Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Boundary Scan Hardware Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021) 7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 JTAG Technologies

7.1.1 JTAG Technologies Boundary Scan Hardware Corporation Information

7.1.2 JTAG Technologies Boundary Scan Hardware Product Portfolio

7.1.3 JTAG Technologies Boundary Scan Hardware Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 JTAG Technologies Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 JTAG Technologies Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 CheckSum LLC

7.2.1 CheckSum LLC Boundary Scan Hardware Corporation Information

7.2.2 CheckSum LLC Boundary Scan Hardware Product Portfolio

7.2.3 CheckSum LLC Boundary Scan Hardware Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 CheckSum LLC Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 CheckSum LLC Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Goepel Electronic

7.3.1 Goepel Electronic Boundary Scan Hardware Corporation Information

7.3.2 Goepel Electronic Boundary Scan Hardware Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Goepel Electronic Boundary Scan Hardware Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Goepel Electronic Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Goepel Electronic Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 ASSET InterTech

7.4.1 ASSET InterTech Boundary Scan Hardware Corporation Information

7.4.2 ASSET InterTech Boundary Scan Hardware Product Portfolio

7.4.3 ASSET InterTech Boundary Scan Hardware Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 ASSET InterTech Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 ASSET InterTech Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Acculogic

7.5.1 Acculogic Boundary Scan Hardware Corporation Information

7.5.2 Acculogic Boundary Scan Hardware Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Acculogic Boundary Scan Hardware Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Acculogic Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Acculogic Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Flynn Systems

7.6.1 Flynn Systems Boundary Scan Hardware Corporation Information

7.6.2 Flynn Systems Boundary Scan Hardware Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Flynn Systems Boundary Scan Hardware Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Flynn Systems Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Flynn Systems Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 XJTAG Limited

7.7.1 XJTAG Limited Boundary Scan Hardware Corporation Information

7.7.2 XJTAG Limited Boundary Scan Hardware Product Portfolio

7.7.3 XJTAG Limited Boundary Scan Hardware Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 XJTAG Limited Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 XJTAG Limited Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 EWA Technologies

7.8.1 EWA Technologies Boundary Scan Hardware Corporation Information

7.8.2 EWA Technologies Boundary Scan Hardware Product Portfolio

7.8.3 EWA Technologies Boundary Scan Hardware Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 EWA Technologies Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 EWA Technologies Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Keysight Technologies

7.9.1 Keysight Technologies Boundary Scan Hardware Corporation Information

7.9.2 Keysight Technologies Boundary Scan Hardware Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Keysight Technologies Boundary Scan Hardware Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Keysight Technologies Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Keysight Technologies Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Teradyne

7.10.1 Teradyne Boundary Scan Hardware Corporation Information

7.10.2 Teradyne Boundary Scan Hardware Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Teradyne Boundary Scan Hardware Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Teradyne Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Teradyne Recent Developments/Updates 8 Boundary Scan Hardware Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Boundary Scan Hardware Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Boundary Scan Hardware

8.4 Boundary Scan Hardware Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Boundary Scan Hardware Distributors List

9.3 Boundary Scan Hardware Customers 10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Boundary Scan Hardware Industry Trends

10.2 Boundary Scan Hardware Growth Drivers

10.3 Boundary Scan Hardware Market Challenges

10.4 Boundary Scan Hardware Market Restraints 11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Boundary Scan Hardware by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Boundary Scan Hardware Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Boundary Scan Hardware Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Boundary Scan Hardware Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Boundary Scan Hardware Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.6 South Korea Boundary Scan Hardware Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Boundary Scan Hardware

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Boundary Scan Hardware by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Boundary Scan Hardware by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Boundary Scan Hardware by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Boundary Scan Hardware by Country 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Boundary Scan Hardware by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Boundary Scan Hardware by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Boundary Scan Hardware by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Boundary Scan Hardware by Application (2022-2027) 14 Research Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer