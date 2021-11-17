Global Body Worn Antenna Market Size Is Projected To Reach US$ Million By 2027, From US$ Million In 2020, At A CAGR Of % During 2021-2027. | BAE Systems, Cobham, Thales Group

Body worn antennas are worn on the body and connected to a radio or transceiver device, where the antenna is specifically designed and tuned for optimum performance on the body during warfare. North America dominated the body worn antenna market in 2017, due to the increased application of body worn antenna in the military, law enforcement, security operations. The region leads the market in terms of expenditure and technological advancements of body worn antenna. The US generates a very high demand for body worn antenna used for surveillance purposes. Industry Insights A report titled, “Global Body Worn Antenna Market Outlook 2022” has been recently published by QY Research. The dedicated analysts and researchers have carried out deep-seated research to put forth the present and future scenario of the Body Worn Antenna market. They have provided an in-depth review with accuracy and reliability to give the readers an overall picture. The global Body Worn Antenna market size is projected to reach US$ million by 2027, from US$ million in 2020, at a CAGR of % during 2021-2027.

Key Drivers & Barriers

Key Drivers & Barriers

High-impact rendering factors and drivers have been studied in this report to aid the readers to understand the general development. Moreover, the report includes restraints and challenges that may act as stumbling blocks on the way of the players. This will assist the users to be attentive and make informed decisions related to business. Specialists have also laid their focus on the upcoming business prospects.

Post-covid-19 Outlook The readers in the section will understand how the Automotive Leather Upholstery market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic and post-pandemic. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as production, demand, consumption, supply chain. The industry experts have also highlighted the key factors that will help create opportunities for players and stabilize the overall industry in the years to come. Segmental Outlook Key segments including type, and application have been elaborated in this report. The consultants at QY Research have studied every segment and provided the market size using historical data. They have also talked about the growth opportunities that the segment may pose in the future. This study bestows production and revenue data by type, and application during the historical period (2016-2021) and forecast period (2022-2027). Segment by Type Monopole Antenna, Dipole Antenna, Others Segment by Application Surveillance, Communication, Satcom, Others Regional Outlook This section of the report provides key insights regarding various regions and the key players operating in each region. Economic, social, environmental, technological, and political factors have been taken into consideration while assessing the growth of the particular region/country. The readers will also get their hands on the revenue and production data of each region and country for the period 2016-2027. This information derived through comprehensive research will help the reader to get familiar with the potential value of the investment in a particular region. North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and India are the major regions studied in the research report. Competitive Scenario In this section, the readers will gain an understanding of the key players competing. The experts at QY Research have studied the key growth strategies, such as innovative trends and developments, intensification of product portfolio, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, new product innovation, and geographical expansion, undertaken by these participants to maintain their presence. Apart from business strategies, the study includes current developments and key financials. The readers will also get access to the data related to global revenue, price, and production by manufacturers for the period 2016-2021. This all-inclusive report will certainly serve the clients to stay updated and make effective decisions in their businesses. Some of the prominent players reviewed in the research report include: BAE Systems, Cobham, Thales Group, Harris, Northrop Grumman, Panorama Antennas, Rohde & Schwarz, Antenna Products, Southwest Antennas, Alaris Antennas

TOC

1 Body Worn Antenna Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Body Worn Antenna

1.2 Body Worn Antenna Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Body Worn Antenna Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Monopole Antenna

1.2.3 Dipole Antenna

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Body Worn Antenna Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Body Worn Antenna Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Surveillance

1.3.3 Communication

1.3.4 Satcom

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Body Worn Antenna Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Body Worn Antenna Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Body Worn Antenna Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Body Worn Antenna Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Body Worn Antenna Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Body Worn Antenna Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Body Worn Antenna Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.6 South Korea Body Worn Antenna Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Body Worn Antenna Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Body Worn Antenna Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Body Worn Antenna Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Body Worn Antenna Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Body Worn Antenna Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Body Worn Antenna Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Body Worn Antenna Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Body Worn Antenna Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Body Worn Antenna Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Body Worn Antenna Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Body Worn Antenna Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Body Worn Antenna Production

3.4.1 North America Body Worn Antenna Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Body Worn Antenna Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Body Worn Antenna Production

3.5.1 Europe Body Worn Antenna Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Body Worn Antenna Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Body Worn Antenna Production

3.6.1 China Body Worn Antenna Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Body Worn Antenna Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Body Worn Antenna Production

3.7.1 Japan Body Worn Antenna Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Body Worn Antenna Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.8 South Korea Body Worn Antenna Production

3.8.1 South Korea Body Worn Antenna Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.8.2 South Korea Body Worn Antenna Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 4 Global Body Worn Antenna Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Body Worn Antenna Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Body Worn Antenna Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Body Worn Antenna Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Body Worn Antenna Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Body Worn Antenna Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Body Worn Antenna Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Body Worn Antenna Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Body Worn Antenna Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Body Worn Antenna Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Body Worn Antenna Price by Type (2016-2021) 6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Body Worn Antenna Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Body Worn Antenna Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021) 7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 BAE Systems

7.1.1 BAE Systems Body Worn Antenna Corporation Information

7.1.2 BAE Systems Body Worn Antenna Product Portfolio

7.1.3 BAE Systems Body Worn Antenna Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 BAE Systems Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 BAE Systems Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Cobham

7.2.1 Cobham Body Worn Antenna Corporation Information

7.2.2 Cobham Body Worn Antenna Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Cobham Body Worn Antenna Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Cobham Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Cobham Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Thales Group

7.3.1 Thales Group Body Worn Antenna Corporation Information

7.3.2 Thales Group Body Worn Antenna Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Thales Group Body Worn Antenna Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Thales Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Thales Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Harris

7.4.1 Harris Body Worn Antenna Corporation Information

7.4.2 Harris Body Worn Antenna Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Harris Body Worn Antenna Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Harris Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Harris Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Northrop Grumman

7.5.1 Northrop Grumman Body Worn Antenna Corporation Information

7.5.2 Northrop Grumman Body Worn Antenna Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Northrop Grumman Body Worn Antenna Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Northrop Grumman Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Northrop Grumman Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Panorama Antennas

7.6.1 Panorama Antennas Body Worn Antenna Corporation Information

7.6.2 Panorama Antennas Body Worn Antenna Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Panorama Antennas Body Worn Antenna Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Panorama Antennas Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Panorama Antennas Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Rohde & Schwarz

7.7.1 Rohde & Schwarz Body Worn Antenna Corporation Information

7.7.2 Rohde & Schwarz Body Worn Antenna Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Rohde & Schwarz Body Worn Antenna Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Rohde & Schwarz Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Rohde & Schwarz Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Antenna Products

7.8.1 Antenna Products Body Worn Antenna Corporation Information

7.8.2 Antenna Products Body Worn Antenna Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Antenna Products Body Worn Antenna Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Antenna Products Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Antenna Products Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Southwest Antennas

7.9.1 Southwest Antennas Body Worn Antenna Corporation Information

7.9.2 Southwest Antennas Body Worn Antenna Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Southwest Antennas Body Worn Antenna Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Southwest Antennas Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Southwest Antennas Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Alaris Antennas

7.10.1 Alaris Antennas Body Worn Antenna Corporation Information

7.10.2 Alaris Antennas Body Worn Antenna Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Alaris Antennas Body Worn Antenna Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Alaris Antennas Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Alaris Antennas Recent Developments/Updates 8 Body Worn Antenna Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Body Worn Antenna Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Body Worn Antenna

8.4 Body Worn Antenna Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Body Worn Antenna Distributors List

9.3 Body Worn Antenna Customers 10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Body Worn Antenna Industry Trends

10.2 Body Worn Antenna Growth Drivers

10.3 Body Worn Antenna Market Challenges

10.4 Body Worn Antenna Market Restraints 11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Body Worn Antenna by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Body Worn Antenna Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Body Worn Antenna Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Body Worn Antenna Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Body Worn Antenna Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.6 South Korea Body Worn Antenna Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Body Worn Antenna

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Body Worn Antenna by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Body Worn Antenna by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Body Worn Antenna by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Body Worn Antenna by Country 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Body Worn Antenna by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Body Worn Antenna by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Body Worn Antenna by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Body Worn Antenna by Application (2022-2027) 14 Research Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer