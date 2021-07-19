QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Blood Meal market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.

Blood meal is a dry, inert powder made from blood, used as a high-nitrogen organic fertilizer and a high protein animal feed. N = 13.25%, P = 1.0%, K = 0.6%. It is one of the highest non-synthetic sources of nitrogen. It usually comes from cattle or hogs as a slaughterhouse by-product. North America is the largest Blood Meal market with about 32% market share. Asia-Pacific is follower, accounting for about 28% market share.The key manufacturers are Aerlang, CHIC, INMOTION, F-wheel & DYU, Razor, Segway-Ninebot, Airwheel, FEISHEN, Shanghai Budaowen etc. Top 3 companies occupied about 20% market share. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Blood Meal Market The global Blood Meal market size is projected to reach US$ 2407.5 million by 2027, from US$ 1984.3 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.9% during 2021-2027.

Top Players of Blood Meal Market are Studied: Darling Ingredients, APC, Sanimax, Allanasons, Terramar Chile, Ridley Corporation, West Coast Reduction Ltd, Bovyer Valley, FASA Group, Puretop Feed, Bar – Magen Ltd, The Midfield Group

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Blood Meal market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: Spray Dried, Air Dried, Steam Dried, Others, Spray drying accounted for the largest market share of 44.4%

Segmentation by Application: Animal Feed, Organic Fertilizer, Animal/Pest Repellent, Others, Animal feed accounted for the largest application market share of 46% segmentation

