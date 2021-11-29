Global Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Market New Report Growth Drivers Challenges Trends And Market Dynamics Forecast 2027-Novartis (Sandoz), Synthon Pharmaceuticals, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Complete study of the global Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key Drivers & Barriers High-impact rendering factors and drivers have been studied in this report to aid the readers to understand the general development. Moreover, the report includes restraints and challenges that may act as stumbling blocks on the way of the players. This will assist the users to be attentive and make informed decisions related to business. Specialists have also laid their focus on the upcoming business prospects. Post-covid-19 Outlook The readers in the section will understand how the Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic and post-pandemic. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as production, demand, consumption, supply chain. The industry experts have also highlighted the key factors that will help create opportunities for players and stabilize the overall industry in the years to come. Segmental Outlook Key segments including type, and application have been elaborated in this report. The consultants at QY Research have studied every segment and provided the market size using historical data. They have also talked about the growth opportunities that the segment may pose in the future. This study bestows production and revenue data by type, and application during the historical period (2016-2021) and forecast period (2022-2027). Segment by Type Human growth hormone, Erythropoietin, Monoclonal antibodies, Insulin, Interferon, Granulocyte-Colony Stimulating Factor, Others Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Segment by Application Blood Disorders, Oncology Diseases, Chronic and Autoimmune Diseases, Growth Hormone Deficiencies, Others Regional Outlook This section of the report provides key insights regarding various regions and the key players operating in each region. Economic, social, environmental, technological, and political factors have been taken into consideration while assessing the growth of the particular region/country. The readers will also get their hands on the revenue and production data of each region and country for the period 2016-2027. This information derived through comprehensive research will help the reader to get familiar with the potential value of the investment in a particular region. North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and India are the major regions studied in the research report. Competitive Scenario In this section, the readers will gain an understanding of the key players competing. The experts at QY Research have studied the key growth strategies, such as innovative trends and developments, intensification of product portfolio, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, new product innovation, and geographical expansion, undertaken by these participants to maintain their presence. Apart from business strategies, the study includes current developments and key financials. The readers will also get access to the data related to global revenue, price, and production by manufacturers for the period 2016-2021. This all-inclusive report will certainly serve the clients to stay updated and make effective decisions in their businesses. Some of the prominent players reviewed in the research report include: Novartis (Sandoz), Synthon Pharmaceuticals, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, LG Life Sciences, Celltrion Biocon, Hospira, Merck Serono (Merck), Biogen idec, Genentech (Roche) Frequently Asked Questions Which product segment grabbed the largest share in the Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics market?

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Human growth hormone

1.2.3 Erythropoietin

1.2.4 Monoclonal antibodies

1.2.5 Insulin

1.2.6 Interferon

1.2.7 Granulocyte-Colony Stimulating Factor

1.2.8 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Blood Disorders

1.3.3 Oncology Diseases

1.3.4 Chronic and Autoimmune Diseases

1.3.5 Growth Hormone Deficiencies

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Market Trends

2.3.2 Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Market Drivers

2.3.3 Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Market Challenges

2.3.4 Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Revenue

3.4 Global Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Revenue in 2020

3.5 Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Novartis (Sandoz)

11.1.1 Novartis (Sandoz) Company Details

11.1.2 Novartis (Sandoz) Business Overview

11.1.3 Novartis (Sandoz) Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Introduction

11.1.4 Novartis (Sandoz) Revenue in Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Novartis (Sandoz) Recent Development

11.2 Synthon Pharmaceuticals

11.2.1 Synthon Pharmaceuticals Company Details

11.2.2 Synthon Pharmaceuticals Business Overview

11.2.3 Synthon Pharmaceuticals Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Introduction

11.2.4 Synthon Pharmaceuticals Revenue in Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Synthon Pharmaceuticals Recent Development

11.3 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

11.3.1 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Details

11.3.2 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Business Overview

11.3.3 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Introduction

11.3.4 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Revenue in Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Recent Development

11.4 LG Life Sciences

11.4.1 LG Life Sciences Company Details

11.4.2 LG Life Sciences Business Overview

11.4.3 LG Life Sciences Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Introduction

11.4.4 LG Life Sciences Revenue in Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 LG Life Sciences Recent Development

11.5 Celltrion Biocon

11.5.1 Celltrion Biocon Company Details

11.5.2 Celltrion Biocon Business Overview

11.5.3 Celltrion Biocon Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Introduction

11.5.4 Celltrion Biocon Revenue in Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 Celltrion Biocon Recent Development

11.6 Hospira

11.6.1 Hospira Company Details

11.6.2 Hospira Business Overview

11.6.3 Hospira Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Introduction

11.6.4 Hospira Revenue in Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Hospira Recent Development

11.7 Merck Serono (Merck)

11.7.1 Merck Serono (Merck) Company Details

11.7.2 Merck Serono (Merck) Business Overview

11.7.3 Merck Serono (Merck) Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Introduction

11.7.4 Merck Serono (Merck) Revenue in Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 Merck Serono (Merck) Recent Development

11.8 Biogen idec

11.8.1 Biogen idec Company Details

11.8.2 Biogen idec Business Overview

11.8.3 Biogen idec Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Introduction

11.8.4 Biogen idec Revenue in Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 Biogen idec Recent Development

11.9 Genentech (Roche)

11.9.1 Genentech (Roche) Company Details

11.9.2 Genentech (Roche) Business Overview

11.9.3 Genentech (Roche) Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Introduction

11.9.4 Genentech (Roche) Revenue in Biosimilars/follow-on-biologics Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 Genentech (Roche) Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

