QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.

Biopesticides are made of living things, come from living things, or they are found in nature. They tend to pose fewer risks than conventional chemicals. Very small quantities can be effective and they tend to break down more quickly, which means less pollution. The global biopesticide market is highly fragmented. There are hundreds of manufacturers in the global biopesticide industry. The leading manufacturers include Bayer Crop Science, Valent BioSciences, Certis USA, Koppert and Syngenta, etc. Additionally, there are multiple acquisition activities in the biopesticide market. Top 5 manufacturers accouted for 23.13% market share in 2019. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market The global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) market size is projected to reach US$ 9256 million by 2027, from US$ 4628.2 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 10.4% during 2021-2027.

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market Report :

* Top Key Company Profiles.

* Main Business and Rival Information

* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share and Size

Top Players of Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market are Studied: Bayer Crop Science, Valent BioSciences, Certis USA, Koppert, Syngenta, BASF, Corteva Agriscience, Andermatt Biocontrol, FMC Corporation, Marrone Bio, Isagro, Som Phytopharma India, Novozymes, Bionema, Jiangsu Luye, Chengdu New Sun

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: Microbial Pesticides, Biochemical Pesticides, Plant-Incorporated Protectants (PIPs), Others

Segmentation by Application: Fruits and Vegetables, Cereals and Pulses, Other Crops

About Us