Biochar is the solid product of pyrolysis, designed to be used for environmental management. IBI defines biochar as: A solid material obtained from thermochemical conversion of biomass in an oxygen-limited environment. Biochar is charcoal used as a soil amendment. Like most charcoal, biochar is made from biomass via pyrolysis. Biochar can increase soil fertility of acidic soils (low pH soils), increase agricultural productivity, and provide protection against some foliar and soil-borne diseases. Furthermore, biochar reduces pressure on forests. Biochar is a stable solid, rich in carbon, and can endure in soil for thousands of years. The major producers of the industry are Carbon Gold, The Biochar Company (TBC) and Biochar Supreme, whose revenues accounted for 6.56%, 4.30% and 2.51% respectively in 2019. By region, North America has the highest share of income, at more than 54%. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Biochar Market The global Biochar market size is projected to reach US$ 885.2 million by 2027, from US$ 406.5 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 11.8% during 2021-2027.
The Essential Content Covered in the Global Biochar Market Report :
* Top Key Company Profiles.
* Main Business and Rival Information
* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis
* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
* Market Share and Size
Top Players of Biochar Market are Studied: Cool Planet, Biochar Supreme, NextChar, Terra Char, Carbon Gold, ElementC6, Swiss Biochar GmbH, Pacific Biochar, Biochar Now, The Biochar Company (TBC), BlackCarbon, Carbon Terra, Terra Humana
The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Biochar market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.
Segmentation by Type: Wood Source Biochar, Corn Stove Source Biochar, Rice Stove Source Biochar, Wheat Stove Source Biochar, Other Stove Source Biochar
Segmentation by Application: Soil Conditioner, Fertilizer, Others
TOC
1 Biochar Market Overview
1.1 Biochar Product Overview
1.2 Biochar Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Wood Source Biochar
1.2.2 Corn Stove Source Biochar
1.2.3 Rice Stove Source Biochar
1.2.4 Wheat Stove Source Biochar
1.2.5 Other Stove Source Biochar
1.3 Global Biochar Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Biochar Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Biochar Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Biochar Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Biochar Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Biochar Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Biochar Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Biochar Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Biochar Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Biochar Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Biochar Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Biochar Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Biochar Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Biochar Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Biochar Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Biochar Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Biochar Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Biochar Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Biochar Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Biochar Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Biochar Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Biochar Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Biochar Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Biochar as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Biochar Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Biochar Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Biochar Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Biochar Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Biochar Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Biochar Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Biochar Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Biochar Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Biochar Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Biochar Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Biochar Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Biochar Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Biochar by Application
4.1 Biochar Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Soil Conditioner
4.1.2 Fertilizer
4.1.3 Others
4.2 Global Biochar Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Biochar Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Biochar Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Biochar Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Biochar Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Biochar Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Biochar Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Biochar Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Biochar Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Biochar Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Biochar Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Biochar Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Biochar Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Biochar Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Biochar Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Biochar by Country
5.1 North America Biochar Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Biochar Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Biochar Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Biochar Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Biochar Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Biochar Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Biochar by Country
6.1 Europe Biochar Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Biochar Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Biochar Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Biochar Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Biochar Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Biochar Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Biochar by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Biochar Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Biochar Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Biochar Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Biochar Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Biochar Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Biochar Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Biochar by Country
8.1 Latin America Biochar Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Biochar Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Biochar Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Biochar Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Biochar Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Biochar Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Biochar by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Biochar Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Biochar Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Biochar Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Biochar Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Biochar Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Biochar Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Biochar Business
10.1 Cool Planet
10.1.1 Cool Planet Corporation Information
10.1.2 Cool Planet Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Cool Planet Biochar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Cool Planet Biochar Products Offered
10.1.5 Cool Planet Recent Development
10.2 Biochar Supreme
10.2.1 Biochar Supreme Corporation Information
10.2.2 Biochar Supreme Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Biochar Supreme Biochar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Biochar Supreme Biochar Products Offered
10.2.5 Biochar Supreme Recent Development
10.3 NextChar
10.3.1 NextChar Corporation Information
10.3.2 NextChar Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 NextChar Biochar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 NextChar Biochar Products Offered
10.3.5 NextChar Recent Development
10.4 Terra Char
10.4.1 Terra Char Corporation Information
10.4.2 Terra Char Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Terra Char Biochar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Terra Char Biochar Products Offered
10.4.5 Terra Char Recent Development
10.5 Carbon Gold
10.5.1 Carbon Gold Corporation Information
10.5.2 Carbon Gold Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Carbon Gold Biochar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Carbon Gold Biochar Products Offered
10.5.5 Carbon Gold Recent Development
10.6 ElementC6
10.6.1 ElementC6 Corporation Information
10.6.2 ElementC6 Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 ElementC6 Biochar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 ElementC6 Biochar Products Offered
10.6.5 ElementC6 Recent Development
10.7 Swiss Biochar GmbH
10.7.1 Swiss Biochar GmbH Corporation Information
10.7.2 Swiss Biochar GmbH Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Swiss Biochar GmbH Biochar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Swiss Biochar GmbH Biochar Products Offered
10.7.5 Swiss Biochar GmbH Recent Development
10.8 Pacific Biochar
10.8.1 Pacific Biochar Corporation Information
10.8.2 Pacific Biochar Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Pacific Biochar Biochar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Pacific Biochar Biochar Products Offered
10.8.5 Pacific Biochar Recent Development
10.9 Biochar Now
10.9.1 Biochar Now Corporation Information
10.9.2 Biochar Now Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Biochar Now Biochar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Biochar Now Biochar Products Offered
10.9.5 Biochar Now Recent Development
10.10 The Biochar Company (TBC)
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Biochar Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 The Biochar Company (TBC) Biochar Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 The Biochar Company (TBC) Recent Development
10.11 BlackCarbon
10.11.1 BlackCarbon Corporation Information
10.11.2 BlackCarbon Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 BlackCarbon Biochar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 BlackCarbon Biochar Products Offered
10.11.5 BlackCarbon Recent Development
10.12 Carbon Terra
10.12.1 Carbon Terra Corporation Information
10.12.2 Carbon Terra Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Carbon Terra Biochar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Carbon Terra Biochar Products Offered
10.12.5 Carbon Terra Recent Development
10.13 Terra Humana
10.13.1 Terra Humana Corporation Information
10.13.2 Terra Humana Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 Terra Humana Biochar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 Terra Humana Biochar Products Offered
10.13.5 Terra Humana Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Biochar Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Biochar Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Biochar Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Biochar Distributors
12.3 Biochar Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
