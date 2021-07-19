QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Bio-Fertilizers market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.
Biofertilizer are the substances which make use of microorganisms to fertile the soil. These fertilizers are not harmful to crops or other plants like the chemical fertilizers. They are actually taken from the animal wastes along with the microbial mixtures. Microorganisms are used to increase the level of nutrients in the plants. They let the plants grow in a healthy environment. They are also environment friendly and do not cause the pollution of any sort. Use of biofertilizers in the soil, makes the plants healthy as well as protect them from getting any diseases. The main global Bio-Fertilizers players include Novozymes, Rizobacter, Batian, etc. The top three Bio-Fertilizers players account for approximately 10% of the total global market. Asia-Pacific is the largest consumer market for Bio-Fertilizers , accounting for about 45%, followed by Europe and North America. In terms of product, Nitrogen-fixing is the largest segment, with a share about 66%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Cereals & Grains, followed by Pulses & Oilseeds. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Bio-Fertilizers Market The global Bio-Fertilizers market size is projected to reach US$ 4078 million by 2027, from US$ 2392 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.4% during 2021-2027.
The Essential Content Covered in the Global Bio-Fertilizers Market Report :
* Top Key Company Profiles.
* Main Business and Rival Information
* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis
* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
* Market Share and Size
Top Players of Bio-Fertilizers Market are Studied: Novozymes, Biomax, Rizobacter, Agri Life, Symborg, National Fertilizers Limited, Batian, Fertilzer King, Taigu Biological, Taibao Biological, Genliduo Bio-Tech, Jinggeng Tianxia, Beijing Leili Group
The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Bio-Fertilizers market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.
Segmentation by Type: Nitrogen-fixing Fertilizers, Phosphate-solubilizing Fertilizers, Potash-mobilizing Fertilizers, Others
Segmentation by Application: Cereals & Grains, Pulses & Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables, Others
TOC
1 Bio-Fertilizers Market Overview
1.1 Bio-Fertilizers Product Overview
1.2 Bio-Fertilizers Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Nitrogen-fixing Fertilizers
1.2.2 Phosphate-solubilizing Fertilizers
1.2.3 Potash-mobilizing Fertilizers
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Global Bio-Fertilizers Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Bio-Fertilizers Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Bio-Fertilizers Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Bio-Fertilizers Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Bio-Fertilizers Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Bio-Fertilizers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Bio-Fertilizers Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Bio-Fertilizers Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Bio-Fertilizers Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Bio-Fertilizers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Bio-Fertilizers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Bio-Fertilizers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Bio-Fertilizers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Bio-Fertilizers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Bio-Fertilizers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Bio-Fertilizers Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Bio-Fertilizers Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Bio-Fertilizers Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Bio-Fertilizers Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Bio-Fertilizers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Bio-Fertilizers Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Bio-Fertilizers Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Bio-Fertilizers Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Bio-Fertilizers as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Bio-Fertilizers Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Bio-Fertilizers Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Bio-Fertilizers Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Bio-Fertilizers Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Bio-Fertilizers Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Bio-Fertilizers Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Bio-Fertilizers Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Bio-Fertilizers Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Bio-Fertilizers Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Bio-Fertilizers Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Bio-Fertilizers Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Bio-Fertilizers Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Bio-Fertilizers by Application
4.1 Bio-Fertilizers Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Cereals & Grains
4.1.2 Pulses & Oilseeds
4.1.3 Fruits & Vegetables
4.1.4 Others
4.2 Global Bio-Fertilizers Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Bio-Fertilizers Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Bio-Fertilizers Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Bio-Fertilizers Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Bio-Fertilizers Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Bio-Fertilizers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Bio-Fertilizers Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Bio-Fertilizers Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Bio-Fertilizers Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Bio-Fertilizers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Bio-Fertilizers Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Bio-Fertilizers Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Bio-Fertilizers Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Bio-Fertilizers Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Bio-Fertilizers Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Bio-Fertilizers by Country
5.1 North America Bio-Fertilizers Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Bio-Fertilizers Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Bio-Fertilizers Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Bio-Fertilizers Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Bio-Fertilizers Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Bio-Fertilizers Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Bio-Fertilizers by Country
6.1 Europe Bio-Fertilizers Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Bio-Fertilizers Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Bio-Fertilizers Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Bio-Fertilizers Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Bio-Fertilizers Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Bio-Fertilizers Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Bio-Fertilizers by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Bio-Fertilizers Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Bio-Fertilizers Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Bio-Fertilizers Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Bio-Fertilizers Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Bio-Fertilizers Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Bio-Fertilizers Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Bio-Fertilizers by Country
8.1 Latin America Bio-Fertilizers Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Bio-Fertilizers Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Bio-Fertilizers Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Bio-Fertilizers Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Bio-Fertilizers Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Bio-Fertilizers Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Bio-Fertilizers by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Bio-Fertilizers Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Bio-Fertilizers Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Bio-Fertilizers Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Bio-Fertilizers Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Bio-Fertilizers Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Bio-Fertilizers Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Bio-Fertilizers Business
10.1 Novozymes
10.1.1 Novozymes Corporation Information
10.1.2 Novozymes Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Novozymes Bio-Fertilizers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Novozymes Bio-Fertilizers Products Offered
10.1.5 Novozymes Recent Development
10.2 Biomax
10.2.1 Biomax Corporation Information
10.2.2 Biomax Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Biomax Bio-Fertilizers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Biomax Bio-Fertilizers Products Offered
10.2.5 Biomax Recent Development
10.3 Rizobacter
10.3.1 Rizobacter Corporation Information
10.3.2 Rizobacter Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Rizobacter Bio-Fertilizers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Rizobacter Bio-Fertilizers Products Offered
10.3.5 Rizobacter Recent Development
10.4 Agri Life
10.4.1 Agri Life Corporation Information
10.4.2 Agri Life Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Agri Life Bio-Fertilizers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Agri Life Bio-Fertilizers Products Offered
10.4.5 Agri Life Recent Development
10.5 Symborg
10.5.1 Symborg Corporation Information
10.5.2 Symborg Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Symborg Bio-Fertilizers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Symborg Bio-Fertilizers Products Offered
10.5.5 Symborg Recent Development
10.6 National Fertilizers Limited
10.6.1 National Fertilizers Limited Corporation Information
10.6.2 National Fertilizers Limited Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 National Fertilizers Limited Bio-Fertilizers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 National Fertilizers Limited Bio-Fertilizers Products Offered
10.6.5 National Fertilizers Limited Recent Development
10.7 Batian
10.7.1 Batian Corporation Information
10.7.2 Batian Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Batian Bio-Fertilizers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Batian Bio-Fertilizers Products Offered
10.7.5 Batian Recent Development
10.8 Fertilzer King
10.8.1 Fertilzer King Corporation Information
10.8.2 Fertilzer King Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Fertilzer King Bio-Fertilizers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Fertilzer King Bio-Fertilizers Products Offered
10.8.5 Fertilzer King Recent Development
10.9 Taigu Biological
10.9.1 Taigu Biological Corporation Information
10.9.2 Taigu Biological Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Taigu Biological Bio-Fertilizers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Taigu Biological Bio-Fertilizers Products Offered
10.9.5 Taigu Biological Recent Development
10.10 Taibao Biological
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Bio-Fertilizers Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Taibao Biological Bio-Fertilizers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Taibao Biological Recent Development
10.11 Genliduo Bio-Tech
10.11.1 Genliduo Bio-Tech Corporation Information
10.11.2 Genliduo Bio-Tech Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Genliduo Bio-Tech Bio-Fertilizers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Genliduo Bio-Tech Bio-Fertilizers Products Offered
10.11.5 Genliduo Bio-Tech Recent Development
10.12 Jinggeng Tianxia
10.12.1 Jinggeng Tianxia Corporation Information
10.12.2 Jinggeng Tianxia Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Jinggeng Tianxia Bio-Fertilizers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Jinggeng Tianxia Bio-Fertilizers Products Offered
10.12.5 Jinggeng Tianxia Recent Development
10.13 Beijing Leili Group
10.13.1 Beijing Leili Group Corporation Information
10.13.2 Beijing Leili Group Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 Beijing Leili Group Bio-Fertilizers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 Beijing Leili Group Bio-Fertilizers Products Offered
10.13.5 Beijing Leili Group Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Bio-Fertilizers Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Bio-Fertilizers Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Bio-Fertilizers Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Bio-Fertilizers Distributors
12.3 Bio-Fertilizers Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
