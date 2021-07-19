QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Bio-Fertilizers market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.

Biofertilizer are the substances which make use of microorganisms to fertile the soil. These fertilizers are not harmful to crops or other plants like the chemical fertilizers. They are actually taken from the animal wastes along with the microbial mixtures. Microorganisms are used to increase the level of nutrients in the plants. They let the plants grow in a healthy environment. They are also environment friendly and do not cause the pollution of any sort. Use of biofertilizers in the soil, makes the plants healthy as well as protect them from getting any diseases. The main global Bio-Fertilizers players include Novozymes, Rizobacter, Batian, etc. The top three Bio-Fertilizers players account for approximately 10% of the total global market. Asia-Pacific is the largest consumer market for Bio-Fertilizers , accounting for about 45%, followed by Europe and North America. In terms of product, Nitrogen-fixing is the largest segment, with a share about 66%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Cereals & Grains, followed by Pulses & Oilseeds. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Bio-Fertilizers Market The global Bio-Fertilizers market size is projected to reach US$ 4078 million by 2027, from US$ 2392 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.4% during 2021-2027.

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Bio-Fertilizers Market Report :

* Top Key Company Profiles.

* Main Business and Rival Information

* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share and Size

Top Players of Bio-Fertilizers Market are Studied: Novozymes, Biomax, Rizobacter, Agri Life, Symborg, National Fertilizers Limited, Batian, Fertilzer King, Taigu Biological, Taibao Biological, Genliduo Bio-Tech, Jinggeng Tianxia, Beijing Leili Group

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Bio-Fertilizers market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: Nitrogen-fixing Fertilizers, Phosphate-solubilizing Fertilizers, Potash-mobilizing Fertilizers, Others

Segmentation by Application: Cereals & Grains, Pulses & Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables, Others

Reasons to Buy this Report:

Industry Size & Forecast: Estimations on the global Bio-Fertilizers industry size on the basis of value and volume are provided in this part of the report

Study on Key Industry Trends: This section offers deep insights into the prevailing and upcoming Bio-Fertilizers trends

Segmental Analysis: Here, the report has examined the high-growth segments including product type, application, and end-users, taking into account their CAGR, share, and size

Future Prospects: Current Bio-Fertilizers developments and future opportunities estimated to emerge in the Bio-Fertilizers industry are looked into in this portion of the study

Geography-wise Analysis: The authors of the report have studied the regions having growth potential to help companies plan their future investments

Study on Competitive Landscape: The industry experts have offered thorough information about the strategic tactics adopted by the industry participants to consolidate their position. This assessment will help the players to strategize their activities in future.

TOC

1 Bio-Fertilizers Market Overview

1.1 Bio-Fertilizers Product Overview

1.2 Bio-Fertilizers Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Nitrogen-fixing Fertilizers

1.2.2 Phosphate-solubilizing Fertilizers

1.2.3 Potash-mobilizing Fertilizers

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Global Bio-Fertilizers Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Bio-Fertilizers Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Bio-Fertilizers Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Bio-Fertilizers Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Bio-Fertilizers Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Bio-Fertilizers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Bio-Fertilizers Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Bio-Fertilizers Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Bio-Fertilizers Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Bio-Fertilizers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Bio-Fertilizers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Bio-Fertilizers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Bio-Fertilizers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Bio-Fertilizers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Bio-Fertilizers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Bio-Fertilizers Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Bio-Fertilizers Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Bio-Fertilizers Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Bio-Fertilizers Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Bio-Fertilizers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Bio-Fertilizers Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Bio-Fertilizers Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Bio-Fertilizers Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Bio-Fertilizers as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Bio-Fertilizers Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Bio-Fertilizers Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Bio-Fertilizers Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Bio-Fertilizers Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Bio-Fertilizers Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Bio-Fertilizers Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Bio-Fertilizers Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Bio-Fertilizers Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Bio-Fertilizers Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Bio-Fertilizers Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Bio-Fertilizers Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Bio-Fertilizers Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Bio-Fertilizers by Application

4.1 Bio-Fertilizers Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Cereals & Grains

4.1.2 Pulses & Oilseeds

4.1.3 Fruits & Vegetables

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Bio-Fertilizers Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Bio-Fertilizers Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Bio-Fertilizers Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Bio-Fertilizers Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Bio-Fertilizers Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Bio-Fertilizers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Bio-Fertilizers Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Bio-Fertilizers Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Bio-Fertilizers Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Bio-Fertilizers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Bio-Fertilizers Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Bio-Fertilizers Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Bio-Fertilizers Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Bio-Fertilizers Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Bio-Fertilizers Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Bio-Fertilizers by Country

5.1 North America Bio-Fertilizers Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Bio-Fertilizers Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Bio-Fertilizers Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Bio-Fertilizers Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Bio-Fertilizers Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Bio-Fertilizers Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Bio-Fertilizers by Country

6.1 Europe Bio-Fertilizers Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Bio-Fertilizers Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Bio-Fertilizers Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Bio-Fertilizers Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Bio-Fertilizers Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Bio-Fertilizers Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Bio-Fertilizers by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Bio-Fertilizers Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Bio-Fertilizers Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Bio-Fertilizers Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Bio-Fertilizers Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Bio-Fertilizers Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Bio-Fertilizers Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Bio-Fertilizers by Country

8.1 Latin America Bio-Fertilizers Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Bio-Fertilizers Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Bio-Fertilizers Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Bio-Fertilizers Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Bio-Fertilizers Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Bio-Fertilizers Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Bio-Fertilizers by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Bio-Fertilizers Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Bio-Fertilizers Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Bio-Fertilizers Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Bio-Fertilizers Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Bio-Fertilizers Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Bio-Fertilizers Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Bio-Fertilizers Business

10.1 Novozymes

10.1.1 Novozymes Corporation Information

10.1.2 Novozymes Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Novozymes Bio-Fertilizers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Novozymes Bio-Fertilizers Products Offered

10.1.5 Novozymes Recent Development

10.2 Biomax

10.2.1 Biomax Corporation Information

10.2.2 Biomax Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Biomax Bio-Fertilizers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Biomax Bio-Fertilizers Products Offered

10.2.5 Biomax Recent Development

10.3 Rizobacter

10.3.1 Rizobacter Corporation Information

10.3.2 Rizobacter Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Rizobacter Bio-Fertilizers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Rizobacter Bio-Fertilizers Products Offered

10.3.5 Rizobacter Recent Development

10.4 Agri Life

10.4.1 Agri Life Corporation Information

10.4.2 Agri Life Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Agri Life Bio-Fertilizers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Agri Life Bio-Fertilizers Products Offered

10.4.5 Agri Life Recent Development

10.5 Symborg

10.5.1 Symborg Corporation Information

10.5.2 Symborg Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Symborg Bio-Fertilizers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Symborg Bio-Fertilizers Products Offered

10.5.5 Symborg Recent Development

10.6 National Fertilizers Limited

10.6.1 National Fertilizers Limited Corporation Information

10.6.2 National Fertilizers Limited Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 National Fertilizers Limited Bio-Fertilizers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 National Fertilizers Limited Bio-Fertilizers Products Offered

10.6.5 National Fertilizers Limited Recent Development

10.7 Batian

10.7.1 Batian Corporation Information

10.7.2 Batian Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Batian Bio-Fertilizers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Batian Bio-Fertilizers Products Offered

10.7.5 Batian Recent Development

10.8 Fertilzer King

10.8.1 Fertilzer King Corporation Information

10.8.2 Fertilzer King Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Fertilzer King Bio-Fertilizers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Fertilzer King Bio-Fertilizers Products Offered

10.8.5 Fertilzer King Recent Development

10.9 Taigu Biological

10.9.1 Taigu Biological Corporation Information

10.9.2 Taigu Biological Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Taigu Biological Bio-Fertilizers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Taigu Biological Bio-Fertilizers Products Offered

10.9.5 Taigu Biological Recent Development

10.10 Taibao Biological

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Bio-Fertilizers Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Taibao Biological Bio-Fertilizers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Taibao Biological Recent Development

10.11 Genliduo Bio-Tech

10.11.1 Genliduo Bio-Tech Corporation Information

10.11.2 Genliduo Bio-Tech Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Genliduo Bio-Tech Bio-Fertilizers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Genliduo Bio-Tech Bio-Fertilizers Products Offered

10.11.5 Genliduo Bio-Tech Recent Development

10.12 Jinggeng Tianxia

10.12.1 Jinggeng Tianxia Corporation Information

10.12.2 Jinggeng Tianxia Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Jinggeng Tianxia Bio-Fertilizers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Jinggeng Tianxia Bio-Fertilizers Products Offered

10.12.5 Jinggeng Tianxia Recent Development

10.13 Beijing Leili Group

10.13.1 Beijing Leili Group Corporation Information

10.13.2 Beijing Leili Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Beijing Leili Group Bio-Fertilizers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Beijing Leili Group Bio-Fertilizers Products Offered

10.13.5 Beijing Leili Group Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Bio-Fertilizers Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Bio-Fertilizers Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Bio-Fertilizers Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Bio-Fertilizers Distributors

12.3 Bio-Fertilizers Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

About Us