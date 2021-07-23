Global BIM Software market:Recommendations For Emerging Companies|Autodesk, Nemetschek, Bentley Systems

Global BIM Software Market Overview:

The latest report up for sale by QY Research demonstrates that the global BIM Software market is likely to garner a great pace in the coming years. Analysts have scrutinized the market drivers, confinements, risks, and openings present in the overall market. The report shows course the market is expected to take in the coming years along with its estimations. The careful examination is aimed at understanding of the course of the market.

Global BIM Software Market: Segmentation

The global market for BIM Software is segmented on the basis of product, type, services, and technology. All of these segments have been studied individually. The detailed investigation allows assessment of the factors influencing the market. Experts have analyzed the nature of development, investments in research and development, changing consumption patterns, and a growing number of applications. In addition, analysts have also evaluated the changing economics around the market that are likely affecting its course.

Global BIM Software Market Competition by Players :

Autodesk, Nemetschek, Bentley Systems, Trimble Navigation, Dassault Systemes, RIB Software, Robert Mcneel & Associates, Cadsoft Corporation, Siemens, AVEVA Group, Aconex, Beck Technology, Inovaya, Synchro, IES, Hongye Technology, Beijing Explorer Software, Lubansoft, Glodon, PKPM

Global BIM Software Sales and Revenue by Product Type Segments

3D BIM Management of Design Models, 4D BIM Management of Schedule, 5D BIM Management of Costs BIM Software

Global BIM Software Sales and Revenue by Application Segments

Architects, AEC Engineering Offices, Contractors, Owners, Others

Global BIM Software Market: Regional Segmentation

The market is also segmented on the basis of geography. This segmentation allows the readers to get a holistic understanding of the market. It highlights the changing nature of the economies within the geographies that are influencing the global BIM Software market. Some of the geographical regions studied in the overall market are as follows:

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Global BIM Software Market: Research Methodology

The analysts at QY Research have used fundamental investigative approaches for a thorough examination of the global BIM Software market. The collected information has been closely evaluated to understand subtleties accurately. Moreover, data has been gathered from journals and market research experts to put together a document that sheds light on the ever-changing nature of market dynamics in an unbiased way.

Global BIM Software Market: Competitive Rivalry

Analysts have also discussed the nature of the competition present in the global BIM Software market. Companies have been discussed at great length to ascertain the leading ones and note the emerging ones. The report also mentions the strategic initiatives taken by these companies to get ahead of the game. Analysts look at potential mergers and acquisitions that are likely to define the progress of the market in the coming years.

TOC :

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global BIM Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 3D BIM Management of Design Models

1.2.3 4D BIM Management of Schedule

1.2.4 5D BIM Management of Costs

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global BIM Software Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Architects

1.3.3 AEC Engineering Offices

1.3.4 Contractors

1.3.5 Owners

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global BIM Software Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 BIM Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 BIM Software Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 BIM Software Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 BIM Software Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 BIM Software Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 BIM Software Market Trends

2.3.2 BIM Software Market Drivers

2.3.3 BIM Software Market Challenges

2.3.4 BIM Software Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top BIM Software Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top BIM Software Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global BIM Software Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global BIM Software Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by BIM Software Revenue

3.4 Global BIM Software Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global BIM Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by BIM Software Revenue in 2020

3.5 BIM Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players BIM Software Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into BIM Software Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 BIM Software Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global BIM Software Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global BIM Software Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 BIM Software Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global BIM Software Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global BIM Software Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America BIM Software Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America BIM Software Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America BIM Software Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America BIM Software Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America BIM Software Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America BIM Software Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America BIM Software Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America BIM Software Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America BIM Software Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America BIM Software Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America BIM Software Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America BIM Software Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe BIM Software Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe BIM Software Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe BIM Software Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe BIM Software Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe BIM Software Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe BIM Software Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe BIM Software Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe BIM Software Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe BIM Software Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe BIM Software Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe BIM Software Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe BIM Software Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific BIM Software Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific BIM Software Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific BIM Software Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific BIM Software Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific BIM Software Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific BIM Software Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific BIM Software Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific BIM Software Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific BIM Software Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific BIM Software Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific BIM Software Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific BIM Software Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America BIM Software Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America BIM Software Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America BIM Software Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America BIM Software Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America BIM Software Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America BIM Software Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America BIM Software Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America BIM Software Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America BIM Software Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America BIM Software Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America BIM Software Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America BIM Software Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa BIM Software Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa BIM Software Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa BIM Software Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa BIM Software Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa BIM Software Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa BIM Software Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa BIM Software Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa BIM Software Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa BIM Software Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa BIM Software Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa BIM Software Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa BIM Software Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Autodesk

11.1.1 Autodesk Company Details

11.1.2 Autodesk Business Overview

11.1.3 Autodesk BIM Software Introduction

11.1.4 Autodesk Revenue in BIM Software Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Autodesk Recent Development

11.2 Nemetschek

11.2.1 Nemetschek Company Details

11.2.2 Nemetschek Business Overview

11.2.3 Nemetschek BIM Software Introduction

11.2.4 Nemetschek Revenue in BIM Software Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Nemetschek Recent Development

11.3 Bentley Systems

11.3.1 Bentley Systems Company Details

11.3.2 Bentley Systems Business Overview

11.3.3 Bentley Systems BIM Software Introduction

11.3.4 Bentley Systems Revenue in BIM Software Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 Bentley Systems Recent Development

11.4 Trimble Navigation

11.4.1 Trimble Navigation Company Details

11.4.2 Trimble Navigation Business Overview

11.4.3 Trimble Navigation BIM Software Introduction

11.4.4 Trimble Navigation Revenue in BIM Software Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 Trimble Navigation Recent Development

11.5 Dassault Systemes

11.5.1 Dassault Systemes Company Details

11.5.2 Dassault Systemes Business Overview

11.5.3 Dassault Systemes BIM Software Introduction

11.5.4 Dassault Systemes Revenue in BIM Software Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 Dassault Systemes Recent Development

11.6 RIB Software

11.6.1 RIB Software Company Details

11.6.2 RIB Software Business Overview

11.6.3 RIB Software BIM Software Introduction

11.6.4 RIB Software Revenue in BIM Software Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 RIB Software Recent Development

11.7 Robert Mcneel & Associates

11.7.1 Robert Mcneel & Associates Company Details

11.7.2 Robert Mcneel & Associates Business Overview

11.7.3 Robert Mcneel & Associates BIM Software Introduction

11.7.4 Robert Mcneel & Associates Revenue in BIM Software Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 Robert Mcneel & Associates Recent Development

11.8 Cadsoft Corporation

11.8.1 Cadsoft Corporation Company Details

11.8.2 Cadsoft Corporation Business Overview

11.8.3 Cadsoft Corporation BIM Software Introduction

11.8.4 Cadsoft Corporation Revenue in BIM Software Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 Cadsoft Corporation Recent Development

11.9 Siemens

11.9.1 Siemens Company Details

11.9.2 Siemens Business Overview

11.9.3 Siemens BIM Software Introduction

11.9.4 Siemens Revenue in BIM Software Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 Siemens Recent Development

11.10 AVEVA Group

11.10.1 AVEVA Group Company Details

11.10.2 AVEVA Group Business Overview

11.10.3 AVEVA Group BIM Software Introduction

11.10.4 AVEVA Group Revenue in BIM Software Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 AVEVA Group Recent Development

11.11 Aconex

11.11.1 Aconex Company Details

11.11.2 Aconex Business Overview

11.11.3 Aconex BIM Software Introduction

11.11.4 Aconex Revenue in BIM Software Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 Aconex Recent Development

11.12 Beck Technology

11.12.1 Beck Technology Company Details

11.12.2 Beck Technology Business Overview

11.12.3 Beck Technology BIM Software Introduction

11.12.4 Beck Technology Revenue in BIM Software Business (2016-2021)

11.12.5 Beck Technology Recent Development

11.13 Inovaya

11.13.1 Inovaya Company Details

11.13.2 Inovaya Business Overview

11.13.3 Inovaya BIM Software Introduction

11.13.4 Inovaya Revenue in BIM Software Business (2016-2021)

11.13.5 Inovaya Recent Development

11.14 Synchro

11.14.1 Synchro Company Details

11.14.2 Synchro Business Overview

11.14.3 Synchro BIM Software Introduction

11.14.4 Synchro Revenue in BIM Software Business (2016-2021)

11.14.5 Synchro Recent Development

11.15 IES

11.15.1 IES Company Details

11.15.2 IES Business Overview

11.15.3 IES BIM Software Introduction

11.15.4 IES Revenue in BIM Software Business (2016-2021)

11.15.5 IES Recent Development

11.16 Hongye Technology

11.16.1 Hongye Technology Company Details

11.16.2 Hongye Technology Business Overview

11.16.3 Hongye Technology BIM Software Introduction

11.16.4 Hongye Technology Revenue in BIM Software Business (2016-2021)

11.16.5 Hongye Technology Recent Development

11.17 Beijing Explorer Software

11.17.1 Beijing Explorer Software Company Details

11.17.2 Beijing Explorer Software Business Overview

11.17.3 Beijing Explorer Software BIM Software Introduction

11.17.4 Beijing Explorer Software Revenue in BIM Software Business (2016-2021)

11.17.5 Beijing Explorer Software Recent Development

11.18 Lubansoft

11.18.1 Lubansoft Company Details

11.18.2 Lubansoft Business Overview

11.18.3 Lubansoft BIM Software Introduction

11.18.4 Lubansoft Revenue in BIM Software Business (2016-2021)

11.18.5 Lubansoft Recent Development

11.18 Glodon

.1 Glodon Company Details

.2 Glodon Business Overview

.3 Glodon BIM Software Introduction

.4 Glodon Revenue in BIM Software Business (2016-2021)

.5 Glodon Recent Development

11.20 PKPM

11.20.1 PKPM Company Details

11.20.2 PKPM Business Overview

11.20.3 PKPM BIM Software Introduction

11.20.4 PKPM Revenue in BIM Software Business (2016-2021)

11.20.5 PKPM Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

