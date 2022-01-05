Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Market Size, Trends, Growth, Segmentation, Key Companies And Forecast Analysis 2021-2027| Kopafilm Elektrofolien GmbH, SRF Limited, Chemosvit A.S., Tempo Group

LOS ANGELES, United States: The latest report up for sale by QY Research demonstrates that the Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Market is likely to garner a great pace in the coming years. Analysts have scrutinized the market drivers, confinements, risks, and openings present in the overall market. The Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） report shows course the market is expected to take in the coming years along with its estimations. The careful examination is aimed at understanding of the course of the market. With competitive landscape analysis, the authors of the report have made a brilliant attempt to help readers understand important business tactics that leading companies use to maintain market sustainability.

The report includes company profiling of almost all important players of the global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） market. The company profiling section offers valuable analysis on strengths and weaknesses, business developments, recent advancements, mergers and acquisitions, expansion plans, global footprint, market presence, and product portfolios of leading market players. This information can be used by players and other market participants to maximize their profitability and streamline their business strategies. Our competitive analysis also includes key information to help new entrants to identify market entry barriers and measure the level of competitiveness in the global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Market Research Report:Kopafilm Elektrofolien GmbH, SRF Limited, Chemosvit A.S., Tempo Group, Taghleef Industries, Vibac Group S.p.A., Treofan Group, Rowad Global Packaging Co. Ltd., Zubairi Plastic Bags Industry LLC, Poligal S.A., Futamura Chemical Co., Ltd., Manucor S.p.A., Oben Holding Group, Innovia Films, Xpro India Limited, Uflex Ltd., Jindal Poly Films Ltd., BIOFILM, Cosmos Films Ltd., Dunmore Corporation, Polyplex Corporation Limited, Vitopel S.A.

Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Market by Type:Ordinary Type, Heat Sealing Type, Two-Way Stretch Type, Other

Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Market by Application:Food Packaging, Cigarette Packaging, Cosmetics, Other

The global market for Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） is segmented on the basis of product, type, services, and technology. All of these segments have been studied individually. The detailed investigation allows assessment of the factors influencing the Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Market. Experts have analyzed the nature of development, investments in research and development, changing consumption patterns, and growing number of applications. In addition, analysts have also evaluated the changing economics around the Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Market that are likely affect its course.

The regional analysis section of the report allows players to concentrate on high-growth regions and countries that could help them to expand their presence in the global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） market. Apart from extending their footprint in the global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） market, the regional analysis helps players to increase their sales while having a better understanding of customer behavior in specific regions and countries. The report provides CAGR, revenue, production, consumption, and other important statistics and figures related to the global as well as regional markets. It shows how different type, application, and regional segments are progressing in the global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） market in terms of growth.

1 Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP）

1.2 Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Ordinary Type

1.2.3 Heat Sealing Type

1.2.4 Two-Way Stretch Type

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Food Packaging

1.3.3 Cigarette Packaging

1.3.4 Cosmetics

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Production

3.4.1 North America Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Production

3.5.1 Europe Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Production

3.6.1 China Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Production

3.7.1 Japan Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Kopafilm Elektrofolien GmbH

7.1.1 Kopafilm Elektrofolien GmbH Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Corporation Information

7.1.2 Kopafilm Elektrofolien GmbH Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Kopafilm Elektrofolien GmbH Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Kopafilm Elektrofolien GmbH Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Kopafilm Elektrofolien GmbH Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 SRF Limited

7.2.1 SRF Limited Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Corporation Information

7.2.2 SRF Limited Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Product Portfolio

7.2.3 SRF Limited Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 SRF Limited Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 SRF Limited Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Chemosvit A.S.

7.3.1 Chemosvit A.S. Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Corporation Information

7.3.2 Chemosvit A.S. Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Chemosvit A.S. Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Chemosvit A.S. Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Chemosvit A.S. Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Tempo Group

7.4.1 Tempo Group Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Corporation Information

7.4.2 Tempo Group Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Tempo Group Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Tempo Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Tempo Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Taghleef Industries

7.5.1 Taghleef Industries Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Corporation Information

7.5.2 Taghleef Industries Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Taghleef Industries Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Taghleef Industries Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Taghleef Industries Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Vibac Group S.p.A.

7.6.1 Vibac Group S.p.A. Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Corporation Information

7.6.2 Vibac Group S.p.A. Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Vibac Group S.p.A. Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Vibac Group S.p.A. Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Vibac Group S.p.A. Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Treofan Group

7.7.1 Treofan Group Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Corporation Information

7.7.2 Treofan Group Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Treofan Group Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Treofan Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Treofan Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Rowad Global Packaging Co. Ltd.

7.8.1 Rowad Global Packaging Co. Ltd. Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Corporation Information

7.8.2 Rowad Global Packaging Co. Ltd. Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Rowad Global Packaging Co. Ltd. Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Rowad Global Packaging Co. Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Rowad Global Packaging Co. Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Zubairi Plastic Bags Industry LLC

7.9.1 Zubairi Plastic Bags Industry LLC Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Corporation Information

7.9.2 Zubairi Plastic Bags Industry LLC Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Zubairi Plastic Bags Industry LLC Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Zubairi Plastic Bags Industry LLC Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Zubairi Plastic Bags Industry LLC Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Poligal S.A.

7.10.1 Poligal S.A. Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Corporation Information

7.10.2 Poligal S.A. Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Poligal S.A. Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Poligal S.A. Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Poligal S.A. Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Futamura Chemical Co., Ltd.

7.11.1 Futamura Chemical Co., Ltd. Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Corporation Information

7.11.2 Futamura Chemical Co., Ltd. Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Futamura Chemical Co., Ltd. Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Futamura Chemical Co., Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Futamura Chemical Co., Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Manucor S.p.A.

7.12.1 Manucor S.p.A. Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Corporation Information

7.12.2 Manucor S.p.A. Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Manucor S.p.A. Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Manucor S.p.A. Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Manucor S.p.A. Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Oben Holding Group

7.13.1 Oben Holding Group Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Corporation Information

7.13.2 Oben Holding Group Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Oben Holding Group Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Oben Holding Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Oben Holding Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Innovia Films

7.14.1 Innovia Films Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Corporation Information

7.14.2 Innovia Films Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Innovia Films Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Innovia Films Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Innovia Films Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Xpro India Limited

7.15.1 Xpro India Limited Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Corporation Information

7.15.2 Xpro India Limited Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Xpro India Limited Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Xpro India Limited Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Xpro India Limited Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Uflex Ltd.

7.16.1 Uflex Ltd. Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Corporation Information

7.16.2 Uflex Ltd. Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Uflex Ltd. Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Uflex Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Uflex Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 Jindal Poly Films Ltd.

7.17.1 Jindal Poly Films Ltd. Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Corporation Information

7.17.2 Jindal Poly Films Ltd. Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Product Portfolio

7.17.3 Jindal Poly Films Ltd. Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 Jindal Poly Films Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 Jindal Poly Films Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 BIOFILM

7.18.1 BIOFILM Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Corporation Information

7.18.2 BIOFILM Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Product Portfolio

7.18.3 BIOFILM Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.18.4 BIOFILM Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 BIOFILM Recent Developments/Updates

7.19 Cosmos Films Ltd.

7.19.1 Cosmos Films Ltd. Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Corporation Information

7.19.2 Cosmos Films Ltd. Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Product Portfolio

7.19.3 Cosmos Films Ltd. Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.19.4 Cosmos Films Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.19.5 Cosmos Films Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

7.20 Dunmore Corporation

7.20.1 Dunmore Corporation Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Corporation Information

7.20.2 Dunmore Corporation Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Product Portfolio

7.20.3 Dunmore Corporation Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.20.4 Dunmore Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.20.5 Dunmore Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.21 Polyplex Corporation Limited

7.21.1 Polyplex Corporation Limited Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Corporation Information

7.21.2 Polyplex Corporation Limited Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Product Portfolio

7.21.3 Polyplex Corporation Limited Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.21.4 Polyplex Corporation Limited Main Business and Markets Served

7.21.5 Polyplex Corporation Limited Recent Developments/Updates

7.22 Vitopel S.A.

7.22.1 Vitopel S.A. Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Corporation Information

7.22.2 Vitopel S.A. Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Product Portfolio

7.22.3 Vitopel S.A. Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.22.4 Vitopel S.A. Main Business and Markets Served

7.22.5 Vitopel S.A. Recent Developments/Updates

8 Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP）

8.4 Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Distributors List

9.3 Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Industry Trends

10.2 Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Growth Drivers

10.3 Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Market Challenges

10.4 Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP）

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

