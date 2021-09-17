Global Bancassurance market:Competitive Landscape & Key Player Tactics|ABN AMRO, ANZ, Banco Bradesco

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research report on “Bancassurance Market 2020”analyzes prospects in the market and presents insights and updates about various segments of the global Bancassurance market during the forecast period. The report starts with an executive summary that includes key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes the supply and demand trends governing the global Bancassurance market. The report aims to bring to their readers a detailed analysis and the best material to fulfill the requirements of accurate analysis of the global Bancassurance market. The report is completed with all aspects, as it covers all key components with industry experts’ opinions and valuable statistics in all regards.

Scope of the Global Bancassurance Market

The global Bancassurance market report covers an overall scope and product overview to define the key terms and offers the clients a general idea of the market and its trends. This is followed by the regional outlook and segmentation of the market. The report also contains facts and key values of the global Bancassurance market in terms of sales and its growth rate, sales and volume, and revenue and its growth rate.

The report also discusses the breakdown of data over different parameters to arrive at the market numbers. Besides, the competitive landscape of the global Bancassurance market has also been covered in this report by providing information about leading players in the market. The report follows an exclusive market strategy, PESTEL analysis, and SWOT analysis for the players operating in the global Bancassurance market.

Global Bancassurance market: Competitive Landscape

The competitive dashboard provides a detailed comparison of Bancassurance manufacturers on valuable parameters such as key developments, key strategies, total revenue, and key product offerings. In-depth profiles of top players are included in the report to analyze their significant role in the global Bancassurance market.

The major players that are operating in the global Bancassurance market are:

ABN AMRO, ANZ, Banco Bradesco, American Express, Banco Santander, BNP Paribas, ING Group, Wells Fargo, Barclays, Intesa Sanpaolo, Lloyds Banking Group, Citigroup, HSBC, NongHyup Financial Group, Nordea Bank

Global Bancassurance market: Regional Analysis

This section of the report highlights the region-wise analysis of the global Bancassurance market. The report is mainly segmented into key geographical regions such as Europe, the Middle East and Africa, North America, South America, and Asia Pacific. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the pricing analysis, market growth, and regional trends across various regions of the global Bancassurance market.

Global Bancassurance market: Forecast by Segments

The global Bancassurance market is segmented into different sections such as product and end user. For the better understanding of the report, our expert team of research analysts have noted down the relative contribution of each segment for the development of the global Bancassurance market. Detailed information of the segments is required to find out the key trends and developments that are influencing the Bancassurance market.

Global Bancassurance Market by Product Type:

Life Bancassurance, Non-Life Bancassurance, Life bancassurance is the most widely used type which takes up about 59% of the global total revenue.

Global Bancassurance Market by Application:

Adults, Kids, Other, Adults was the most widely used which took up about 44% of the global total in 2018.

Global Bancassurance market: Research Methodology

The report also represents the statistical data in the form of tables, charts, and infographics to predict the market development, growth, trends, and estimates of the global Bancassurance market during the assessment period. The analysts have used a framework such as opinions of key industry experts by taking personal interviews, refer journals, research papers and survey papers to know the detailed outlook of the global Bancassurance market. The report also consists of the nautical information where it shows Bancassurance market product volume, manufacturing process, and utilization value.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Bancassurance Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Bancassurance Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Life Bancassurance

1.4.3 Non-Life Bancassurance

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Bancassurance Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Adults

1.5.3 Kids

1.5.4 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Bancassurance Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Bancassurance Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Bancassurance Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Bancassurance Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Bancassurance Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Bancassurance Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Bancassurance Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Bancassurance Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Bancassurance Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Bancassurance Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Bancassurance Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Bancassurance Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Bancassurance Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Bancassurance Revenue in 2019

3.3 Bancassurance Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Bancassurance Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Bancassurance Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Bancassurance Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Bancassurance Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

5 Bancassurance Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Bancassurance Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Bancassurance Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Bancassurance Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Bancassurance Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Bancassurance Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Bancassurance Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Bancassurance Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Bancassurance Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Bancassurance Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Bancassurance Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8 China

8.1 China Bancassurance Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Bancassurance Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Bancassurance Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Bancassurance Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan

9.1 Japan Bancassurance Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Bancassurance Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Bancassurance Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Bancassurance Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Bancassurance Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Bancassurance Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Bancassurance Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Bancassurance Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

11 Mid East

11.1 Mid East Bancassurance Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Bancassurance Key Players in Mid East (2019-2020)

11.3 Mid East Bancassurance Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 Mid East Bancassurance Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Bancassurance Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Bancassurance Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Bancassurance Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Bancassurance Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13Key Players Profiles

13.1 ABN AMRO

13.1.1 ABN AMRO Company Details

13.1.2 ABN AMRO Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 ABN AMRO Bancassurance Introduction

13.1.4 ABN AMRO Revenue in Bancassurance Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 ABN AMRO Recent Development

13.2 ANZ

13.2.1 ANZ Company Details

13.2.2 ANZ Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 ANZ Bancassurance Introduction

13.2.4 ANZ Revenue in Bancassurance Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 ANZ Recent Development

13.3 Banco Bradesco

13.3.1 Banco Bradesco Company Details

13.3.2 Banco Bradesco Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Banco Bradesco Bancassurance Introduction

13.3.4 Banco Bradesco Revenue in Bancassurance Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Banco Bradesco Recent Development

13.4 American Express

13.4.1 American Express Company Details

13.4.2 American Express Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 American Express Bancassurance Introduction

13.4.4 American Express Revenue in Bancassurance Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 American Express Recent Development

13.5 Banco Santander

13.5.1 Banco Santander Company Details

13.5.2 Banco Santander Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Banco Santander Bancassurance Introduction

13.5.4 Banco Santander Revenue in Bancassurance Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Banco Santander Recent Development

13.6 BNP Paribas

13.6.1 BNP Paribas Company Details

13.6.2 BNP Paribas Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 BNP Paribas Bancassurance Introduction

13.6.4 BNP Paribas Revenue in Bancassurance Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 BNP Paribas Recent Development

13.7 ING Group

13.7.1 ING Group Company Details

13.7.2 ING Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 ING Group Bancassurance Introduction

13.7.4 ING Group Revenue in Bancassurance Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 ING Group Recent Development

13.8 Wells Fargo

13.8.1 Wells Fargo Company Details

13.8.2 Wells Fargo Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 Wells Fargo Bancassurance Introduction

13.8.4 Wells Fargo Revenue in Bancassurance Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Wells Fargo Recent Development

13.9 Barclays

13.9.1 Barclays Company Details

13.9.2 Barclays Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 Barclays Bancassurance Introduction

13.9.4 Barclays Revenue in Bancassurance Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Barclays Recent Development

13.10 Intesa Sanpaolo

13.10.1 Intesa Sanpaolo Company Details

13.10.2 Intesa Sanpaolo Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 Intesa Sanpaolo Bancassurance Introduction

13.10.4 Intesa Sanpaolo Revenue in Bancassurance Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Intesa Sanpaolo Recent Development

13.11 Lloyds Banking Group

10.11.1 Lloyds Banking Group Company Details

10.11.2 Lloyds Banking Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 Lloyds Banking Group Bancassurance Introduction

10.11.4 Lloyds Banking Group Revenue in Bancassurance Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Lloyds Banking Group Recent Development

13.12 Citigroup

10.12.1 Citigroup Company Details

10.12.2 Citigroup Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.12.3 Citigroup Bancassurance Introduction

10.12.4 Citigroup Revenue in Bancassurance Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Citigroup Recent Development

13.13 HSBC

10.13.1 HSBC Company Details

10.13.2 HSBC Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.13.3 HSBC Bancassurance Introduction

10.13.4 HSBC Revenue in Bancassurance Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 HSBC Recent Development

13.14 NongHyup Financial Group

10.14.1 NongHyup Financial Group Company Details

10.14.2 NongHyup Financial Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.14.3 NongHyup Financial Group Bancassurance Introduction

10.14.4 NongHyup Financial Group Revenue in Bancassurance Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 NongHyup Financial Group Recent Development

13.15 Nordea Bank

10.15.1 Nordea Bank Company Details

10.15.2 Nordea Bank Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.15.3 Nordea Bank Bancassurance Introduction

10.15.4 Nordea Bank Revenue in Bancassurance Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 Nordea Bank Recent Development

14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

