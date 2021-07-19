QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Bacillus thuringiensis market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.

Bacillus thuringiensis (or Bt) is a Gram-positive, soil-dwelling bacterium, commonly used as a biological pesticide. B. thuringiensis also occurs naturally in the gut of caterpillars of various types of moths and butterflies, as well on leaf surfaces, aquatic environments, animal feces, insect-rich environments, and flour mills and grain-storage facilities. During sporulation, many Bt strains produce crystal proteins (proteinaceous inclusions), called δ-endotoxins, that have insecticidal action. This has led to their use as insecticides, and more recently to genetically modified crops using Bt genes, such as Bt corn. Many crystal-producing Bt strains, though, do not have insecticidal properties. The subspecies israelensis is commonly used for control of mosquitoe and of fungus gnats. The top 5 players held about 52% of the market share in 2019. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Bacillus thuringiensis Market The global Bacillus thuringiensis market size is projected to reach US$ 348.6 million by 2027, from US$ 226.4 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.4% during 2021-2027.

Top Players of Bacillus thuringiensis Market are Studied: Sumitomo Chemical, Certis USA, FMC, Sumitomo Chemical, Fujian Pucheng Green Shell Biopesticide, King Biotec, Shaanxi Microbe Biotechnology, Wuhan Unioasis Biological, Wuhan Kernel Bio-tech, Yangzhou Luyuan Bio-Chemical, Phyllom BioProducts Corporation, Bonide, Becker Microbial Products

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Bacillus thuringiensis market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: Bacillus Thuringiensis Kurstaki, Bacillus Thuringiensis Serotype Israelensis, Bacillus Thuringiensis Aizawai, Others, Bacillus thuringiensis Kurstaki accounted for a share of 65.36% in the global bacillus thuringiensis market in 2019.

Segmentation by Application: Fruit and Vegetables, Crops, Forest, Urban Greening, Gardening, Others, In bacillus thuringiensis market, the fruit and vegetables holds an important share of 34.79% in 2019.

TOC

1 Bacillus thuringiensis Market Overview

1.1 Bacillus thuringiensis Product Overview

1.2 Bacillus thuringiensis Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Bacillus Thuringiensis Kurstaki

1.2.2 Bacillus Thuringiensis Serotype Israelensis

1.2.3 Bacillus Thuringiensis Aizawai

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Global Bacillus thuringiensis Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Bacillus thuringiensis Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Bacillus thuringiensis Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Bacillus thuringiensis Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Bacillus thuringiensis Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Bacillus thuringiensis Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Bacillus thuringiensis Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Bacillus thuringiensis Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Bacillus thuringiensis Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Bacillus thuringiensis Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Bacillus thuringiensis Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Bacillus thuringiensis Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Bacillus thuringiensis Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Bacillus thuringiensis Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Bacillus thuringiensis Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Bacillus thuringiensis Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Bacillus thuringiensis Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Bacillus thuringiensis Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Bacillus thuringiensis Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Bacillus thuringiensis Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Bacillus thuringiensis Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Bacillus thuringiensis Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Bacillus thuringiensis Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Bacillus thuringiensis as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Bacillus thuringiensis Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Bacillus thuringiensis Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Bacillus thuringiensis Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Bacillus thuringiensis Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Bacillus thuringiensis Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Bacillus thuringiensis Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Bacillus thuringiensis Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Bacillus thuringiensis Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Bacillus thuringiensis Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Bacillus thuringiensis Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Bacillus thuringiensis Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Bacillus thuringiensis Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Bacillus thuringiensis by Application

4.1 Bacillus thuringiensis Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Fruit and Vegetables

4.1.2 Crops

4.1.3 Forest

4.1.4 Urban Greening

4.1.5 Gardening

4.1.6 Others

4.2 Global Bacillus thuringiensis Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Bacillus thuringiensis Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Bacillus thuringiensis Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Bacillus thuringiensis Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Bacillus thuringiensis Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Bacillus thuringiensis Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Bacillus thuringiensis Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Bacillus thuringiensis Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Bacillus thuringiensis Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Bacillus thuringiensis Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Bacillus thuringiensis Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Bacillus thuringiensis Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Bacillus thuringiensis Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Bacillus thuringiensis Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Bacillus thuringiensis Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Bacillus thuringiensis by Country

5.1 North America Bacillus thuringiensis Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Bacillus thuringiensis Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Bacillus thuringiensis Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Bacillus thuringiensis Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Bacillus thuringiensis Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Bacillus thuringiensis Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Bacillus thuringiensis by Country

6.1 Europe Bacillus thuringiensis Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Bacillus thuringiensis Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Bacillus thuringiensis Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Bacillus thuringiensis Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Bacillus thuringiensis Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Bacillus thuringiensis Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Bacillus thuringiensis by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Bacillus thuringiensis Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Bacillus thuringiensis Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Bacillus thuringiensis Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Bacillus thuringiensis Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Bacillus thuringiensis Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Bacillus thuringiensis Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Bacillus thuringiensis by Country

8.1 Latin America Bacillus thuringiensis Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Bacillus thuringiensis Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Bacillus thuringiensis Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Bacillus thuringiensis Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Bacillus thuringiensis Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Bacillus thuringiensis Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Bacillus thuringiensis by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Bacillus thuringiensis Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Bacillus thuringiensis Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Bacillus thuringiensis Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Bacillus thuringiensis Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Bacillus thuringiensis Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Bacillus thuringiensis Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Bacillus thuringiensis Business

10.1 Sumitomo Chemical

10.1.1 Sumitomo Chemical Corporation Information

10.1.2 Sumitomo Chemical Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Sumitomo Chemical Bacillus thuringiensis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Sumitomo Chemical Bacillus thuringiensis Products Offered

10.1.5 Sumitomo Chemical Recent Development

10.2 Certis USA

10.2.1 Certis USA Corporation Information

10.2.2 Certis USA Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Certis USA Bacillus thuringiensis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Certis USA Bacillus thuringiensis Products Offered

10.2.5 Certis USA Recent Development

10.3 FMC

10.3.1 FMC Corporation Information

10.3.2 FMC Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 FMC Bacillus thuringiensis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 FMC Bacillus thuringiensis Products Offered

10.3.5 FMC Recent Development

10.4 Sumitomo Chemical

10.4.1 Sumitomo Chemical Corporation Information

10.4.2 Sumitomo Chemical Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Sumitomo Chemical Bacillus thuringiensis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Sumitomo Chemical Bacillus thuringiensis Products Offered

10.4.5 Sumitomo Chemical Recent Development

10.5 Fujian Pucheng Green Shell Biopesticide

10.5.1 Fujian Pucheng Green Shell Biopesticide Corporation Information

10.5.2 Fujian Pucheng Green Shell Biopesticide Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Fujian Pucheng Green Shell Biopesticide Bacillus thuringiensis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Fujian Pucheng Green Shell Biopesticide Bacillus thuringiensis Products Offered

10.5.5 Fujian Pucheng Green Shell Biopesticide Recent Development

10.6 King Biotec

10.6.1 King Biotec Corporation Information

10.6.2 King Biotec Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 King Biotec Bacillus thuringiensis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 King Biotec Bacillus thuringiensis Products Offered

10.6.5 King Biotec Recent Development

10.7 Shaanxi Microbe Biotechnology

10.7.1 Shaanxi Microbe Biotechnology Corporation Information

10.7.2 Shaanxi Microbe Biotechnology Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Shaanxi Microbe Biotechnology Bacillus thuringiensis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Shaanxi Microbe Biotechnology Bacillus thuringiensis Products Offered

10.7.5 Shaanxi Microbe Biotechnology Recent Development

10.8 Wuhan Unioasis Biological

10.8.1 Wuhan Unioasis Biological Corporation Information

10.8.2 Wuhan Unioasis Biological Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Wuhan Unioasis Biological Bacillus thuringiensis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Wuhan Unioasis Biological Bacillus thuringiensis Products Offered

10.8.5 Wuhan Unioasis Biological Recent Development

10.9 Wuhan Kernel Bio-tech

10.9.1 Wuhan Kernel Bio-tech Corporation Information

10.9.2 Wuhan Kernel Bio-tech Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Wuhan Kernel Bio-tech Bacillus thuringiensis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Wuhan Kernel Bio-tech Bacillus thuringiensis Products Offered

10.9.5 Wuhan Kernel Bio-tech Recent Development

10.10 Yangzhou Luyuan Bio-Chemical

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Bacillus thuringiensis Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Yangzhou Luyuan Bio-Chemical Bacillus thuringiensis Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Yangzhou Luyuan Bio-Chemical Recent Development

10.11 Phyllom BioProducts Corporation

10.11.1 Phyllom BioProducts Corporation Corporation Information

10.11.2 Phyllom BioProducts Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Phyllom BioProducts Corporation Bacillus thuringiensis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Phyllom BioProducts Corporation Bacillus thuringiensis Products Offered

10.11.5 Phyllom BioProducts Corporation Recent Development

10.12 Bonide

10.12.1 Bonide Corporation Information

10.12.2 Bonide Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Bonide Bacillus thuringiensis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Bonide Bacillus thuringiensis Products Offered

10.12.5 Bonide Recent Development

10.13 Becker Microbial Products

10.13.1 Becker Microbial Products Corporation Information

10.13.2 Becker Microbial Products Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Becker Microbial Products Bacillus thuringiensis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Becker Microbial Products Bacillus thuringiensis Products Offered

10.13.5 Becker Microbial Products Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Bacillus thuringiensis Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Bacillus thuringiensis Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Bacillus thuringiensis Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Bacillus thuringiensis Distributors

12.3 Bacillus thuringiensis Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

About Us