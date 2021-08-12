Global Autonomous Trucks Industry Analysis Report 2021| Daimler, Ford motor, AB Volvo

“Los Angeles, United States, Aug 2021,- QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Global and Japan Autonomous Trucks Market Insights, Forecast to 2027 The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the Autonomous Trucks market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global Autonomous Trucks market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Autonomous Trucks market.

The research report on the global Autonomous Trucks market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, Autonomous Trucks market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

The Autonomous Trucks research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global Autonomous Trucks market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in the Autonomous Trucks market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.

The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global Autonomous Trucks market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.

Autonomous Trucks Market Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the research report on the global Autonomous Trucks market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global Autonomous Trucks market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to interested readers.

Autonomous Trucks Market Leading Players

Daimler, Ford motor, AB Volvo, Tesla, IVICO, MAN, DAF, Scania

Autonomous Trucks Market Segmentation

Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the Autonomous Trucks market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global Autonomous Trucks market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.

Autonomous Trucks Segmentation by Product

Semi-Automated Trucks, Fully Automated Trucks

Autonomous Trucks Segmentation by Application

Agriculture, Construction, Others

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global Autonomous Trucks market?

How will the global Autonomous Trucks market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Autonomous Trucks market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Autonomous Trucks market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global Autonomous Trucks market throughout the forecast period?

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Autonomous Trucks Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Autonomous Trucks Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Semi-Automated Trucks

1.2.3 Fully Automated Trucks

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Autonomous Trucks Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Agriculture

1.3.3 Construction

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Autonomous Trucks Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Autonomous Trucks Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Autonomous Trucks Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Autonomous Trucks, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Autonomous Trucks Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Autonomous Trucks Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Autonomous Trucks Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Autonomous Trucks Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Autonomous Trucks Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Autonomous Trucks Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027) 3 Global Autonomous Trucks Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Autonomous Trucks Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Autonomous Trucks Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Autonomous Trucks Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Autonomous Trucks Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Autonomous Trucks Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Autonomous Trucks Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Autonomous Trucks Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Autonomous Trucks Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Autonomous Trucks Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Autonomous Trucks Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Autonomous Trucks Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Autonomous Trucks Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Autonomous Trucks Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Autonomous Trucks Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Autonomous Trucks Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Autonomous Trucks Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Autonomous Trucks Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Autonomous Trucks Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Autonomous Trucks Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Autonomous Trucks Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Autonomous Trucks Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Autonomous Trucks Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Autonomous Trucks Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Autonomous Trucks Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Autonomous Trucks Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Autonomous Trucks Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Autonomous Trucks Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Autonomous Trucks Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Autonomous Trucks Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Autonomous Trucks Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Autonomous Trucks Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan Autonomous Trucks Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 Japan Autonomous Trucks Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 Japan Autonomous Trucks Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 Japan Autonomous Trucks Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 Japan Autonomous Trucks Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Autonomous Trucks Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Japan Top Autonomous Trucks Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 Japan Autonomous Trucks Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 Japan Autonomous Trucks Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Japan Autonomous Trucks Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 Japan Autonomous Trucks Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 Japan Autonomous Trucks Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 Japan Autonomous Trucks Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 Japan Autonomous Trucks Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 Japan Autonomous Trucks Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 Japan Autonomous Trucks Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 Japan Autonomous Trucks Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 Japan Autonomous Trucks Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 Japan Autonomous Trucks Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 Japan Autonomous Trucks Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 Japan Autonomous Trucks Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 Japan Autonomous Trucks Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 Japan Autonomous Trucks Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America

7.1 North America Autonomous Trucks Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Autonomous Trucks Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Autonomous Trucks Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Autonomous Trucks Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Autonomous Trucks Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Autonomous Trucks Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Autonomous Trucks Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Autonomous Trucks Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam 9 Europe

9.1 Europe Autonomous Trucks Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Autonomous Trucks Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Autonomous Trucks Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Autonomous Trucks Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Autonomous Trucks Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Autonomous Trucks Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Autonomous Trucks Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Autonomous Trucks Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Autonomous Trucks Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Autonomous Trucks Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Autonomous Trucks Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Autonomous Trucks Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles

12.1 Daimler

12.1.1 Daimler Corporation Information

12.1.2 Daimler Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Daimler Autonomous Trucks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Daimler Autonomous Trucks Products Offered

12.1.5 Daimler Recent Development

12.2 Ford motor

12.2.1 Ford motor Corporation Information

12.2.2 Ford motor Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Ford motor Autonomous Trucks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Ford motor Autonomous Trucks Products Offered

12.2.5 Ford motor Recent Development

12.3 AB Volvo

12.3.1 AB Volvo Corporation Information

12.3.2 AB Volvo Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 AB Volvo Autonomous Trucks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 AB Volvo Autonomous Trucks Products Offered

12.3.5 AB Volvo Recent Development

12.4 Tesla

12.4.1 Tesla Corporation Information

12.4.2 Tesla Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Tesla Autonomous Trucks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Tesla Autonomous Trucks Products Offered

12.4.5 Tesla Recent Development

12.5 IVICO

12.5.1 IVICO Corporation Information

12.5.2 IVICO Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 IVICO Autonomous Trucks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 IVICO Autonomous Trucks Products Offered

12.5.5 IVICO Recent Development

12.6 MAN

12.6.1 MAN Corporation Information

12.6.2 MAN Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 MAN Autonomous Trucks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 MAN Autonomous Trucks Products Offered

12.6.5 MAN Recent Development

12.7 DAF

12.7.1 DAF Corporation Information

12.7.2 DAF Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 DAF Autonomous Trucks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 DAF Autonomous Trucks Products Offered

12.7.5 DAF Recent Development

12.8 Scania

12.8.1 Scania Corporation Information

12.8.2 Scania Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Scania Autonomous Trucks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Scania Autonomous Trucks Products Offered

12.8.5 Scania Recent Development

12.11 Daimler

12.11.1 Daimler Corporation Information

12.11.2 Daimler Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 Daimler Autonomous Trucks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Daimler Autonomous Trucks Products Offered

12.11.5 Daimler Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Autonomous Trucks Industry Trends

13.2 Autonomous Trucks Market Drivers

13.3 Autonomous Trucks Market Challenges

13.4 Autonomous Trucks Market Restraints 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Autonomous Trucks Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer