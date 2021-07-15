QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Automotive Turbochargers market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.

Turbocharger is a type of forced induction system. Turbocharger uses the exhaust flow from the engine to spin a turbine, which in turn spins an air pump, compressing the air flowing into the engine. Turbocharger lets the engine squeeze more air into a cylinder and more air means more fuel can be added. So the engine can produce more power without increasing the engine emissions. The turbocharger has four main components, the turbine, the compressor, the control system and the bearing system. Global Automotive Turbochargers main players are Honeywell, BorgWarner, IHI, MHI, etc. Global top four manufacturers hold a share over 75%. Europe is the largest market, with a share nearly 40%. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Automotive Turbochargers Market The global Automotive Turbochargers market size is projected to reach US$ 33410 million by 2027, from US$ 16930 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 10.2% during 2021-2027.

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Automotive Turbochargers Market Report :

* Top Key Company Profiles.

* Main Business and Rival Information

* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share and Size

Top Players of Automotive Turbochargers Market are Studied: Honeywell, BorgWarner, IHI, MHI, Cummins, Bosch Mahle, Continental, Hunan Tyen, Weifu Tianli, Weifang Fuyuan

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Automotive Turbochargers market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: Mono Turbo, Twin Turbo

Segmentation by Application: Sedan, SUV & Pickup, Others

Reasons to Buy this Report:

Industry Size & Forecast: Estimations on the global Automotive Turbochargers industry size on the basis of value and volume are provided in this part of the report

Study on Key Industry Trends: This section offers deep insights into the prevailing and upcoming Automotive Turbochargers trends

Segmental Analysis: Here, the report has examined the high-growth segments including product type, application, and end-users, taking into account their CAGR, share, and size

Future Prospects: Current Automotive Turbochargers developments and future opportunities estimated to emerge in the Automotive Turbochargers industry are looked into in this portion of the study

Geography-wise Analysis: The authors of the report have studied the regions having growth potential to help companies plan their future investments

Study on Competitive Landscape: The industry experts have offered thorough information about the strategic tactics adopted by the industry participants to consolidate their position. This assessment will help the players to strategize their activities in future.

TOC

1 Automotive Turbochargers Market Overview

1.1 Automotive Turbochargers Product Overview

1.2 Automotive Turbochargers Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Mono Turbo

1.2.2 Twin Turbo

1.3 Global Automotive Turbochargers Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Automotive Turbochargers Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Automotive Turbochargers Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Automotive Turbochargers Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Automotive Turbochargers Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Automotive Turbochargers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Automotive Turbochargers Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Automotive Turbochargers Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Automotive Turbochargers Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Automotive Turbochargers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Automotive Turbochargers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Automotive Turbochargers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Turbochargers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Automotive Turbochargers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Turbochargers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Automotive Turbochargers Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Automotive Turbochargers Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Automotive Turbochargers Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Automotive Turbochargers Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Automotive Turbochargers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Automotive Turbochargers Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Automotive Turbochargers Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Automotive Turbochargers Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Automotive Turbochargers as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Turbochargers Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Automotive Turbochargers Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Automotive Turbochargers Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Automotive Turbochargers Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Automotive Turbochargers Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Automotive Turbochargers Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Automotive Turbochargers Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Automotive Turbochargers Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Automotive Turbochargers Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Automotive Turbochargers Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Automotive Turbochargers Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Automotive Turbochargers Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Automotive Turbochargers by Application

4.1 Automotive Turbochargers Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Sedan

4.1.2 SUV & Pickup

4.1.3 Others

4.2 Global Automotive Turbochargers Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Automotive Turbochargers Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Automotive Turbochargers Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Automotive Turbochargers Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Automotive Turbochargers Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Automotive Turbochargers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Automotive Turbochargers Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Automotive Turbochargers Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Automotive Turbochargers Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Automotive Turbochargers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Automotive Turbochargers Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Automotive Turbochargers Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Turbochargers Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Automotive Turbochargers Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Turbochargers Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Automotive Turbochargers by Country

5.1 North America Automotive Turbochargers Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Automotive Turbochargers Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Automotive Turbochargers Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Automotive Turbochargers Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Automotive Turbochargers Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Automotive Turbochargers Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Automotive Turbochargers by Country

6.1 Europe Automotive Turbochargers Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Automotive Turbochargers Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Automotive Turbochargers Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Automotive Turbochargers Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Automotive Turbochargers Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Automotive Turbochargers Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Automotive Turbochargers by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Turbochargers Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Turbochargers Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Turbochargers Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Turbochargers Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Turbochargers Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Turbochargers Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Automotive Turbochargers by Country

8.1 Latin America Automotive Turbochargers Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Automotive Turbochargers Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Automotive Turbochargers Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Automotive Turbochargers Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Automotive Turbochargers Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Automotive Turbochargers Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Automotive Turbochargers by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Turbochargers Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Turbochargers Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Turbochargers Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Turbochargers Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Turbochargers Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Turbochargers Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive Turbochargers Business

10.1 Honeywell

10.1.1 Honeywell Corporation Information

10.1.2 Honeywell Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Honeywell Automotive Turbochargers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Honeywell Automotive Turbochargers Products Offered

10.1.5 Honeywell Recent Development

10.2 BorgWarner

10.2.1 BorgWarner Corporation Information

10.2.2 BorgWarner Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 BorgWarner Automotive Turbochargers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 BorgWarner Automotive Turbochargers Products Offered

10.2.5 BorgWarner Recent Development

10.3 IHI

10.3.1 IHI Corporation Information

10.3.2 IHI Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 IHI Automotive Turbochargers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 IHI Automotive Turbochargers Products Offered

10.3.5 IHI Recent Development

10.4 MHI

10.4.1 MHI Corporation Information

10.4.2 MHI Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 MHI Automotive Turbochargers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 MHI Automotive Turbochargers Products Offered

10.4.5 MHI Recent Development

10.5 Cummins

10.5.1 Cummins Corporation Information

10.5.2 Cummins Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Cummins Automotive Turbochargers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Cummins Automotive Turbochargers Products Offered

10.5.5 Cummins Recent Development

10.6 Bosch Mahle

10.6.1 Bosch Mahle Corporation Information

10.6.2 Bosch Mahle Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Bosch Mahle Automotive Turbochargers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Bosch Mahle Automotive Turbochargers Products Offered

10.6.5 Bosch Mahle Recent Development

10.7 Continental

10.7.1 Continental Corporation Information

10.7.2 Continental Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Continental Automotive Turbochargers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Continental Automotive Turbochargers Products Offered

10.7.5 Continental Recent Development

10.8 Hunan Tyen

10.8.1 Hunan Tyen Corporation Information

10.8.2 Hunan Tyen Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Hunan Tyen Automotive Turbochargers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Hunan Tyen Automotive Turbochargers Products Offered

10.8.5 Hunan Tyen Recent Development

10.9 Weifu Tianli

10.9.1 Weifu Tianli Corporation Information

10.9.2 Weifu Tianli Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Weifu Tianli Automotive Turbochargers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Weifu Tianli Automotive Turbochargers Products Offered

10.9.5 Weifu Tianli Recent Development

10.10 Weifang Fuyuan

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Automotive Turbochargers Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Weifang Fuyuan Automotive Turbochargers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Weifang Fuyuan Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Automotive Turbochargers Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Automotive Turbochargers Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Automotive Turbochargers Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Automotive Turbochargers Distributors

12.3 Automotive Turbochargers Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

About Us