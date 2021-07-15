QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Automotive Sun Visor market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.

Automotive sun visor is a component of an automobile located on the interior just above the windshield. They are designed with a hinged flap that is adjustable to help shade the eyes of drivers and passengers from the glare of sunlight. China is the largest producer of Automotive Sun Visor , with a market share about 30%, followed by Europe and North America, etc. Grupo Antolin, Daimei, Atlas (Motus), Kyowa Sangyo and KASAI KOGYO are the top 5 manufacturers of industry, and they had nearly 75% combined market share. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Automotive Sun Visor Market The global Automotive Sun Visor market size is projected to reach US$ 2586.4 million by 2027, from US$ 1836 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2021-2027.

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Automotive Sun Visor Market Report :

* Top Key Company Profiles.

* Main Business and Rival Information

* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share and Size

Top Players of Automotive Sun Visor Market are Studied: Grupo Antolin, Daimei, Atlas (Motus), Kyowa Sangyo, KASAI KOGYO, Hayashi, Joyson Safety Systems, IAC Group, HOWA TEXTILE, Dongfeng Electronic, Yongsan, Mecai

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Automotive Sun Visor market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: Sun Visor with Mirror, Sun Visor without Mirror

Segmentation by Application: Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle

TOC

1 Automotive Sun Visor Market Overview

1.1 Automotive Sun Visor Product Overview

1.2 Automotive Sun Visor Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Sun Visor with Mirror

1.2.2 Sun Visor without Mirror

1.3 Global Automotive Sun Visor Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Automotive Sun Visor Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Automotive Sun Visor Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Automotive Sun Visor Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Automotive Sun Visor Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Automotive Sun Visor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Automotive Sun Visor Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Automotive Sun Visor Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Automotive Sun Visor Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Automotive Sun Visor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Automotive Sun Visor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Automotive Sun Visor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Sun Visor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Automotive Sun Visor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Sun Visor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Automotive Sun Visor Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Automotive Sun Visor Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Automotive Sun Visor Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Automotive Sun Visor Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Automotive Sun Visor Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Automotive Sun Visor Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Automotive Sun Visor Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Automotive Sun Visor Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Automotive Sun Visor as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Sun Visor Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Automotive Sun Visor Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Automotive Sun Visor Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Automotive Sun Visor Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Automotive Sun Visor Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Automotive Sun Visor Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Automotive Sun Visor Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Automotive Sun Visor Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Automotive Sun Visor Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Automotive Sun Visor Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Automotive Sun Visor Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Automotive Sun Visor Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Automotive Sun Visor by Application

4.1 Automotive Sun Visor Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Passenger Vehicle

4.1.2 Commercial Vehicle

4.2 Global Automotive Sun Visor Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Automotive Sun Visor Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Automotive Sun Visor Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Automotive Sun Visor Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Automotive Sun Visor Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Automotive Sun Visor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Automotive Sun Visor Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Automotive Sun Visor Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Automotive Sun Visor Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Automotive Sun Visor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Automotive Sun Visor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Automotive Sun Visor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Sun Visor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Automotive Sun Visor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Sun Visor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Automotive Sun Visor by Country

5.1 North America Automotive Sun Visor Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Automotive Sun Visor Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Automotive Sun Visor Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Automotive Sun Visor Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Automotive Sun Visor Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Automotive Sun Visor Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Automotive Sun Visor by Country

6.1 Europe Automotive Sun Visor Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Automotive Sun Visor Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Automotive Sun Visor Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Automotive Sun Visor Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Automotive Sun Visor Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Automotive Sun Visor Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Automotive Sun Visor by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Sun Visor Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Sun Visor Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Sun Visor Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Sun Visor Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Sun Visor Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Sun Visor Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Automotive Sun Visor by Country

8.1 Latin America Automotive Sun Visor Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Automotive Sun Visor Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Automotive Sun Visor Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Automotive Sun Visor Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Automotive Sun Visor Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Automotive Sun Visor Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Automotive Sun Visor by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Sun Visor Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Sun Visor Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Sun Visor Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Sun Visor Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Sun Visor Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Sun Visor Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive Sun Visor Business

10.1 Grupo Antolin

10.1.1 Grupo Antolin Corporation Information

10.1.2 Grupo Antolin Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Grupo Antolin Automotive Sun Visor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Grupo Antolin Automotive Sun Visor Products Offered

10.1.5 Grupo Antolin Recent Development

10.2 Daimei

10.2.1 Daimei Corporation Information

10.2.2 Daimei Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Daimei Automotive Sun Visor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Daimei Automotive Sun Visor Products Offered

10.2.5 Daimei Recent Development

10.3 Atlas (Motus)

10.3.1 Atlas (Motus) Corporation Information

10.3.2 Atlas (Motus) Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Atlas (Motus) Automotive Sun Visor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Atlas (Motus) Automotive Sun Visor Products Offered

10.3.5 Atlas (Motus) Recent Development

10.4 Kyowa Sangyo

10.4.1 Kyowa Sangyo Corporation Information

10.4.2 Kyowa Sangyo Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Kyowa Sangyo Automotive Sun Visor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Kyowa Sangyo Automotive Sun Visor Products Offered

10.4.5 Kyowa Sangyo Recent Development

10.5 KASAI KOGYO

10.5.1 KASAI KOGYO Corporation Information

10.5.2 KASAI KOGYO Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 KASAI KOGYO Automotive Sun Visor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 KASAI KOGYO Automotive Sun Visor Products Offered

10.5.5 KASAI KOGYO Recent Development

10.6 Hayashi

10.6.1 Hayashi Corporation Information

10.6.2 Hayashi Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Hayashi Automotive Sun Visor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Hayashi Automotive Sun Visor Products Offered

10.6.5 Hayashi Recent Development

10.7 Joyson Safety Systems

10.7.1 Joyson Safety Systems Corporation Information

10.7.2 Joyson Safety Systems Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Joyson Safety Systems Automotive Sun Visor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Joyson Safety Systems Automotive Sun Visor Products Offered

10.7.5 Joyson Safety Systems Recent Development

10.8 IAC Group

10.8.1 IAC Group Corporation Information

10.8.2 IAC Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 IAC Group Automotive Sun Visor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 IAC Group Automotive Sun Visor Products Offered

10.8.5 IAC Group Recent Development

10.9 HOWA TEXTILE

10.9.1 HOWA TEXTILE Corporation Information

10.9.2 HOWA TEXTILE Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 HOWA TEXTILE Automotive Sun Visor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 HOWA TEXTILE Automotive Sun Visor Products Offered

10.9.5 HOWA TEXTILE Recent Development

10.10 Dongfeng Electronic

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Automotive Sun Visor Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Dongfeng Electronic Automotive Sun Visor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Dongfeng Electronic Recent Development

10.11 Yongsan

10.11.1 Yongsan Corporation Information

10.11.2 Yongsan Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Yongsan Automotive Sun Visor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Yongsan Automotive Sun Visor Products Offered

10.11.5 Yongsan Recent Development

10.12 Mecai

10.12.1 Mecai Corporation Information

10.12.2 Mecai Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Mecai Automotive Sun Visor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Mecai Automotive Sun Visor Products Offered

10.12.5 Mecai Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Automotive Sun Visor Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Automotive Sun Visor Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Automotive Sun Visor Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Automotive Sun Visor Distributors

12.3 Automotive Sun Visor Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

