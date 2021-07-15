QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Automotive Steel market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.
Automotive steels can be classified in several different ways. One is a metallurgical designation providing some process information. Common designations include low-strength steels; conventional HSS; and the new AHSS. Additional higher strength steels for the automotive market include hot-formed, post-forming heat-treated steels, and steels designed for unique applications that include improved edge stretch and stretch bending. Global Automotive Steel key players include ArcelorMittal, Baowu, POSCO, ThyssenKrupp, Nippon Steel, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share nearly 50%. Asia-Pacific is the largest market, with a share about 60%, followed by Europe, and North America, both have a share over 30 percent. In terms of product, Low-strength Steel is the largest segment, with a share about 45%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Passenger Vehicle, followed by Commercial Vehicle. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Automotive Steel Market The global Automotive Steel market size is projected to reach US$ 183510 million by 2027, from US$ 127830 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2021-2027.
The Essential Content Covered in the Global Automotive Steel Market Report :
* Top Key Company Profiles.
* Main Business and Rival Information
* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis
* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
* Market Share and Size
Top Players of Automotive Steel Market are Studied: ArcelorMittal, Baowu, POSCO, ThyssenKrupp, Nippon Steel, HYUNDAI Steel, JFE, Tatasteel, HBIS, United States Steel, Nucor
The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Automotive Steel market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.
Segmentation by Type: Low-strength Steel, Conventional HSS, AHSS, Others
Segmentation by Application: Commercial Vehicle, Passenger Vehicle
TOC
1 Automotive Steel Market Overview
1.1 Automotive Steel Product Overview
1.2 Automotive Steel Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Low-strength Steel
1.2.2 Conventional HSS
1.2.3 AHSS
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Global Automotive Steel Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Automotive Steel Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Automotive Steel Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Automotive Steel Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Automotive Steel Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Automotive Steel Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Automotive Steel Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Automotive Steel Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Automotive Steel Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Automotive Steel Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Automotive Steel Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Automotive Steel Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Steel Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Automotive Steel Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Steel Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Automotive Steel Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Automotive Steel Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Automotive Steel Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Automotive Steel Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Automotive Steel Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Automotive Steel Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Automotive Steel Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Automotive Steel Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Automotive Steel as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Steel Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Automotive Steel Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Automotive Steel Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Automotive Steel Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Automotive Steel Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Automotive Steel Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Automotive Steel Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Automotive Steel Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Automotive Steel Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Automotive Steel Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Automotive Steel Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Automotive Steel Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Automotive Steel by Application
4.1 Automotive Steel Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Commercial Vehicle
4.1.2 Passenger Vehicle
4.2 Global Automotive Steel Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Automotive Steel Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Automotive Steel Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Automotive Steel Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Automotive Steel Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Automotive Steel Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Automotive Steel Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Automotive Steel Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Automotive Steel Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Automotive Steel Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Automotive Steel Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Automotive Steel Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Steel Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Automotive Steel Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Steel Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Automotive Steel by Country
5.1 North America Automotive Steel Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Automotive Steel Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Automotive Steel Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Automotive Steel Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Automotive Steel Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Automotive Steel Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Automotive Steel by Country
6.1 Europe Automotive Steel Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Automotive Steel Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Automotive Steel Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Automotive Steel Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Automotive Steel Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Automotive Steel Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Automotive Steel by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Steel Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Steel Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Steel Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Steel Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Steel Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Steel Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Automotive Steel by Country
8.1 Latin America Automotive Steel Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Automotive Steel Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Automotive Steel Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Automotive Steel Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Automotive Steel Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Automotive Steel Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Automotive Steel by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Steel Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Steel Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Steel Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Steel Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Steel Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Steel Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive Steel Business
10.1 ArcelorMittal
10.1.1 ArcelorMittal Corporation Information
10.1.2 ArcelorMittal Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 ArcelorMittal Automotive Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 ArcelorMittal Automotive Steel Products Offered
10.1.5 ArcelorMittal Recent Development
10.2 Baowu
10.2.1 Baowu Corporation Information
10.2.2 Baowu Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Baowu Automotive Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Baowu Automotive Steel Products Offered
10.2.5 Baowu Recent Development
10.3 POSCO
10.3.1 POSCO Corporation Information
10.3.2 POSCO Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 POSCO Automotive Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 POSCO Automotive Steel Products Offered
10.3.5 POSCO Recent Development
10.4 ThyssenKrupp
10.4.1 ThyssenKrupp Corporation Information
10.4.2 ThyssenKrupp Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 ThyssenKrupp Automotive Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 ThyssenKrupp Automotive Steel Products Offered
10.4.5 ThyssenKrupp Recent Development
10.5 Nippon Steel
10.5.1 Nippon Steel Corporation Information
10.5.2 Nippon Steel Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Nippon Steel Automotive Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Nippon Steel Automotive Steel Products Offered
10.5.5 Nippon Steel Recent Development
10.6 HYUNDAI Steel
10.6.1 HYUNDAI Steel Corporation Information
10.6.2 HYUNDAI Steel Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 HYUNDAI Steel Automotive Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 HYUNDAI Steel Automotive Steel Products Offered
10.6.5 HYUNDAI Steel Recent Development
10.7 JFE
10.7.1 JFE Corporation Information
10.7.2 JFE Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 JFE Automotive Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 JFE Automotive Steel Products Offered
10.7.5 JFE Recent Development
10.8 Tatasteel
10.8.1 Tatasteel Corporation Information
10.8.2 Tatasteel Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Tatasteel Automotive Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Tatasteel Automotive Steel Products Offered
10.8.5 Tatasteel Recent Development
10.9 HBIS
10.9.1 HBIS Corporation Information
10.9.2 HBIS Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 HBIS Automotive Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 HBIS Automotive Steel Products Offered
10.9.5 HBIS Recent Development
10.10 United States Steel
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Automotive Steel Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 United States Steel Automotive Steel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 United States Steel Recent Development
10.11 Nucor
10.11.1 Nucor Corporation Information
10.11.2 Nucor Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Nucor Automotive Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Nucor Automotive Steel Products Offered
10.11.5 Nucor Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Automotive Steel Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Automotive Steel Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Automotive Steel Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Automotive Steel Distributors
12.3 Automotive Steel Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
