QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Automotive Power Modules market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.

Automotive Power Modules are used in hybrid and electric vehicles etc. Automotive Power Module provides the physical containment for several power components, usually power semiconductor devices. These power semiconductors (so-called dies) are typically soldered or sintered on a power electronic substrate that carries the power semiconductors, provides electrical and thermal contact and electrical insulation where needed. Asia-Pacific is the largest Automotive Power Modules market with about 56% market share. Europe is follower, accounting for about 23% market share. The key players are Infineon, Mitsubishi Electric, Fuji Electric, ON Semiconductor, STMicroelectronics, Hitachi Power Semiconductor Device, Semikron, Danfoss, ROHM, BYD, Starpower Semiconductor etc. Top 3 companies occupied about 52% market share. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Automotive Power Modules Market The global Automotive Power Modules market size is projected to reach US$ 3992.7 million by 2027, from US$ 1379.7 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 16.1% during 2021-2027.

Request Sample Report and Full Report TOC:

https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3266533/global-automotive-power-modules-market

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Automotive Power Modules Market Report :

* Top Key Company Profiles.

* Main Business and Rival Information

* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share and Size

Top Players of Automotive Power Modules Market are Studied: Infineon, Mitsubishi Electric, Fuji Electric, ON Semiconductor, STMicroelectronics, Hitachi Power Semiconductor Device, Semikron, Danfoss, ROHM, BYD, Starpower Semiconductor

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Automotive Power Modules market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: IGBT Modules, SiC Modules, In 2018, IGBT Modules accounted for a major share of 90% in the global Automotive Power Modules market. And this product segment is poised to reach 2487 M USD by 2025 from 843 M USD in 2018.

Segmentation by Application: Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV), In Automotive Power Modules market, Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) segment holds an important share in terms of application, and it is expected to reach a volume of 71516 (K Units) by 2025. It means that Automotive Power Modules will be promising in the Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) field in the next couple of years.

Get Full Customize report or for any Special Discount visit@

https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3266533/global-automotive-power-modules-market

Reasons to Buy this Report:

Industry Size & Forecast: Estimations on the global Automotive Power Modules industry size on the basis of value and volume are provided in this part of the report

Study on Key Industry Trends: This section offers deep insights into the prevailing and upcoming Automotive Power Modules trends

Segmental Analysis: Here, the report has examined the high-growth segments including product type, application, and end-users, taking into account their CAGR, share, and size

Future Prospects: Current Automotive Power Modules developments and future opportunities estimated to emerge in the Automotive Power Modules industry are looked into in this portion of the study

Geography-wise Analysis: The authors of the report have studied the regions having growth potential to help companies plan their future investments

Study on Competitive Landscape: The industry experts have offered thorough information about the strategic tactics adopted by the industry participants to consolidate their position. This assessment will help the players to strategize their activities in future.

Buy Now this Report at USD(3350):

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/2e66fd520ccafdf92dad47bf7373c6ef,0,1,global-automotive-power-modules-market

TOC

1 Automotive Power Modules Market Overview

1.1 Automotive Power Modules Product Overview

1.2 Automotive Power Modules Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 IGBT Modules

1.2.2 SiC Modules

1.3 Global Automotive Power Modules Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Automotive Power Modules Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Automotive Power Modules Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Automotive Power Modules Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Automotive Power Modules Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Automotive Power Modules Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Automotive Power Modules Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Automotive Power Modules Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Automotive Power Modules Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Automotive Power Modules Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Automotive Power Modules Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Automotive Power Modules Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Power Modules Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Automotive Power Modules Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Power Modules Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Automotive Power Modules Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Automotive Power Modules Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Automotive Power Modules Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Automotive Power Modules Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Automotive Power Modules Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Automotive Power Modules Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Automotive Power Modules Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Automotive Power Modules Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Automotive Power Modules as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Power Modules Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Automotive Power Modules Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Automotive Power Modules Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Automotive Power Modules Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Automotive Power Modules Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Automotive Power Modules Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Automotive Power Modules Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Automotive Power Modules Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Automotive Power Modules Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Automotive Power Modules Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Automotive Power Modules Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Automotive Power Modules Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Automotive Power Modules by Application

4.1 Automotive Power Modules Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV)

4.1.2 Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV)

4.2 Global Automotive Power Modules Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Automotive Power Modules Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Automotive Power Modules Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Automotive Power Modules Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Automotive Power Modules Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Automotive Power Modules Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Automotive Power Modules Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Automotive Power Modules Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Automotive Power Modules Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Automotive Power Modules Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Automotive Power Modules Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Automotive Power Modules Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Power Modules Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Automotive Power Modules Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Power Modules Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Automotive Power Modules by Country

5.1 North America Automotive Power Modules Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Automotive Power Modules Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Automotive Power Modules Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Automotive Power Modules Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Automotive Power Modules Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Automotive Power Modules Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Automotive Power Modules by Country

6.1 Europe Automotive Power Modules Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Automotive Power Modules Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Automotive Power Modules Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Automotive Power Modules Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Automotive Power Modules Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Automotive Power Modules Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Automotive Power Modules by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Power Modules Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Power Modules Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Power Modules Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Power Modules Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Power Modules Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Power Modules Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Automotive Power Modules by Country

8.1 Latin America Automotive Power Modules Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Automotive Power Modules Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Automotive Power Modules Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Automotive Power Modules Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Automotive Power Modules Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Automotive Power Modules Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Automotive Power Modules by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Power Modules Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Power Modules Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Power Modules Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Power Modules Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Power Modules Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Power Modules Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive Power Modules Business

10.1 Infineon

10.1.1 Infineon Corporation Information

10.1.2 Infineon Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Infineon Automotive Power Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Infineon Automotive Power Modules Products Offered

10.1.5 Infineon Recent Development

10.2 Mitsubishi Electric

10.2.1 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Information

10.2.2 Mitsubishi Electric Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Mitsubishi Electric Automotive Power Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Mitsubishi Electric Automotive Power Modules Products Offered

10.2.5 Mitsubishi Electric Recent Development

10.3 Fuji Electric

10.3.1 Fuji Electric Corporation Information

10.3.2 Fuji Electric Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Fuji Electric Automotive Power Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Fuji Electric Automotive Power Modules Products Offered

10.3.5 Fuji Electric Recent Development

10.4 ON Semiconductor

10.4.1 ON Semiconductor Corporation Information

10.4.2 ON Semiconductor Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 ON Semiconductor Automotive Power Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 ON Semiconductor Automotive Power Modules Products Offered

10.4.5 ON Semiconductor Recent Development

10.5 STMicroelectronics

10.5.1 STMicroelectronics Corporation Information

10.5.2 STMicroelectronics Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 STMicroelectronics Automotive Power Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 STMicroelectronics Automotive Power Modules Products Offered

10.5.5 STMicroelectronics Recent Development

10.6 Hitachi Power Semiconductor Device

10.6.1 Hitachi Power Semiconductor Device Corporation Information

10.6.2 Hitachi Power Semiconductor Device Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Hitachi Power Semiconductor Device Automotive Power Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Hitachi Power Semiconductor Device Automotive Power Modules Products Offered

10.6.5 Hitachi Power Semiconductor Device Recent Development

10.7 Semikron

10.7.1 Semikron Corporation Information

10.7.2 Semikron Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Semikron Automotive Power Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Semikron Automotive Power Modules Products Offered

10.7.5 Semikron Recent Development

10.8 Danfoss

10.8.1 Danfoss Corporation Information

10.8.2 Danfoss Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Danfoss Automotive Power Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Danfoss Automotive Power Modules Products Offered

10.8.5 Danfoss Recent Development

10.9 ROHM

10.9.1 ROHM Corporation Information

10.9.2 ROHM Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 ROHM Automotive Power Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 ROHM Automotive Power Modules Products Offered

10.9.5 ROHM Recent Development

10.10 BYD

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Automotive Power Modules Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 BYD Automotive Power Modules Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 BYD Recent Development

10.11 Starpower Semiconductor

10.11.1 Starpower Semiconductor Corporation Information

10.11.2 Starpower Semiconductor Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Starpower Semiconductor Automotive Power Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Starpower Semiconductor Automotive Power Modules Products Offered

10.11.5 Starpower Semiconductor Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Automotive Power Modules Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Automotive Power Modules Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Automotive Power Modules Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Automotive Power Modules Distributors

12.3 Automotive Power Modules Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

About Us