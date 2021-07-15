QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Automotive Lighting market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.
Automotive lighting is a vehicle lighting tools which includes headlights, tail lights and turn signals and the like. At the same time, automotive lighting can press type can be divided into halogen lamp, LED, HID. Geographically, the global Automotive Lighting production market has been segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Korea, India and other region. The Europe held the largest share in the global market, its revenue of global market exceeds 29%. The key players are Koito, Magneti Marelli, Valeo, Hella, Stanley Electric, HASCO, ZKW Group, Varroc, SL Corporation, Xingyu, Hyundai IHL, TYC, DEPO etc. Top 3 companies occupied about 46% market share. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Automotive Lighting Market The global Automotive Lighting market size is projected to reach US$ 37130 million by 2027, from US$ 24160 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2021-2027.
The Essential Content Covered in the Global Automotive Lighting Market Report :
* Top Key Company Profiles.
* Main Business and Rival Information
* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis
* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
* Market Share and Size
Top Players of Automotive Lighting Market are Studied: Koito, Magneti Marelli, Valeo, Hella, Stanley Electric, HASCO, ZKW Group, Varroc, SL Corporation, Xingyu, Hyundai IHL, TYC, DEPO
The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Automotive Lighting market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.
Segmentation by Type: Halogen Lighting, HID Lighting, LED Lighting
Segmentation by Application: Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle
Reasons to Buy this Report:
- Industry Size & Forecast: Estimations on the global Automotive Lighting industry size on the basis of value and volume are provided in this part of the report
- Study on Key Industry Trends: This section offers deep insights into the prevailing and upcoming Automotive Lighting trends
- Segmental Analysis: Here, the report has examined the high-growth segments including product type, application, and end-users, taking into account their CAGR, share, and size
- Future Prospects: Current Automotive Lighting developments and future opportunities estimated to emerge in the Automotive Lighting industry are looked into in this portion of the study
- Geography-wise Analysis: The authors of the report have studied the regions having growth potential to help companies plan their future investments
- Study on Competitive Landscape: The industry experts have offered thorough information about the strategic tactics adopted by the industry participants to consolidate their position. This assessment will help the players to strategize their activities in future.
TOC
1 Automotive Lighting Market Overview
1.1 Automotive Lighting Product Overview
1.2 Automotive Lighting Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Halogen Lighting
1.2.2 HID Lighting
1.2.3 LED Lighting
1.3 Global Automotive Lighting Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Automotive Lighting Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Automotive Lighting Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Automotive Lighting Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Automotive Lighting Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Automotive Lighting Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Automotive Lighting Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Automotive Lighting Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Automotive Lighting Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Automotive Lighting Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Automotive Lighting Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Automotive Lighting Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Lighting Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Automotive Lighting Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Lighting Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Automotive Lighting Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Automotive Lighting Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Automotive Lighting Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Automotive Lighting Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Automotive Lighting Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Automotive Lighting Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Automotive Lighting Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Automotive Lighting Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Automotive Lighting as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Lighting Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Automotive Lighting Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Automotive Lighting Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Automotive Lighting Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Automotive Lighting Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Automotive Lighting Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Automotive Lighting Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Automotive Lighting Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Automotive Lighting Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Automotive Lighting Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Automotive Lighting Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Automotive Lighting Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Automotive Lighting by Application
4.1 Automotive Lighting Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Passenger Vehicle
4.1.2 Commercial Vehicle
4.2 Global Automotive Lighting Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Automotive Lighting Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Automotive Lighting Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Automotive Lighting Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Automotive Lighting Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Automotive Lighting Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Automotive Lighting Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Automotive Lighting Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Automotive Lighting Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Automotive Lighting Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Automotive Lighting Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Automotive Lighting Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Lighting Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Automotive Lighting Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Lighting Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Automotive Lighting by Country
5.1 North America Automotive Lighting Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Automotive Lighting Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Automotive Lighting Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Automotive Lighting Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Automotive Lighting Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Automotive Lighting Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Automotive Lighting by Country
6.1 Europe Automotive Lighting Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Automotive Lighting Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Automotive Lighting Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Automotive Lighting Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Automotive Lighting Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Automotive Lighting Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Automotive Lighting by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Lighting Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Lighting Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Lighting Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Lighting Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Lighting Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Lighting Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Automotive Lighting by Country
8.1 Latin America Automotive Lighting Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Automotive Lighting Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Automotive Lighting Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Automotive Lighting Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Automotive Lighting Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Automotive Lighting Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Automotive Lighting by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Lighting Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Lighting Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Lighting Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Lighting Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Lighting Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Lighting Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive Lighting Business
10.1 Koito
10.1.1 Koito Corporation Information
10.1.2 Koito Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Koito Automotive Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Koito Automotive Lighting Products Offered
10.1.5 Koito Recent Development
10.2 Magneti Marelli
10.2.1 Magneti Marelli Corporation Information
10.2.2 Magneti Marelli Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Magneti Marelli Automotive Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Magneti Marelli Automotive Lighting Products Offered
10.2.5 Magneti Marelli Recent Development
10.3 Valeo
10.3.1 Valeo Corporation Information
10.3.2 Valeo Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Valeo Automotive Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Valeo Automotive Lighting Products Offered
10.3.5 Valeo Recent Development
10.4 Hella
10.4.1 Hella Corporation Information
10.4.2 Hella Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Hella Automotive Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Hella Automotive Lighting Products Offered
10.4.5 Hella Recent Development
10.5 Stanley Electric
10.5.1 Stanley Electric Corporation Information
10.5.2 Stanley Electric Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Stanley Electric Automotive Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Stanley Electric Automotive Lighting Products Offered
10.5.5 Stanley Electric Recent Development
10.6 HASCO
10.6.1 HASCO Corporation Information
10.6.2 HASCO Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 HASCO Automotive Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 HASCO Automotive Lighting Products Offered
10.6.5 HASCO Recent Development
10.7 ZKW Group
10.7.1 ZKW Group Corporation Information
10.7.2 ZKW Group Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 ZKW Group Automotive Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 ZKW Group Automotive Lighting Products Offered
10.7.5 ZKW Group Recent Development
10.8 Varroc
10.8.1 Varroc Corporation Information
10.8.2 Varroc Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Varroc Automotive Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Varroc Automotive Lighting Products Offered
10.8.5 Varroc Recent Development
10.9 SL Corporation
10.9.1 SL Corporation Corporation Information
10.9.2 SL Corporation Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 SL Corporation Automotive Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 SL Corporation Automotive Lighting Products Offered
10.9.5 SL Corporation Recent Development
10.10 Xingyu
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Automotive Lighting Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Xingyu Automotive Lighting Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Xingyu Recent Development
10.11 Hyundai IHL
10.11.1 Hyundai IHL Corporation Information
10.11.2 Hyundai IHL Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Hyundai IHL Automotive Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Hyundai IHL Automotive Lighting Products Offered
10.11.5 Hyundai IHL Recent Development
10.12 TYC
10.12.1 TYC Corporation Information
10.12.2 TYC Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 TYC Automotive Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 TYC Automotive Lighting Products Offered
10.12.5 TYC Recent Development
10.13 DEPO
10.13.1 DEPO Corporation Information
10.13.2 DEPO Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 DEPO Automotive Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 DEPO Automotive Lighting Products Offered
10.13.5 DEPO Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Automotive Lighting Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Automotive Lighting Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Automotive Lighting Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Automotive Lighting Distributors
12.3 Automotive Lighting Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
