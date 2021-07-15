QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Automotive HUDs market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.
Automotive Head-up Display (HUD) is a digital transparent image that displaying the same information you would get from the dashboard. This can include everything from your current speed to the revs on your engine, and even various temperature gauges. There are two types of HUD. The first is to treat the back of the windshield in such a way that an image projected onto it will reflect to the driver. The second is to have a small combiner that is separate from the windshield. Combiners can be retracted. North America is the largest Automotive HUDs market with about 34% market share. Europe is follower, accounting for about 29% market share. The key players are Nippon Seiki, Continental, Yazaki Corporation, Denso, Bosch, Aptiv, Visteon Corporation, E-Lead, Garmin, HUDWAY, Pioneer Corp, Hudly, Springteq Electronics, Kivic, Coagent Enterprise, Founder, RoadRover Technology etc. Top 3 companies occupied about 45% market share. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Automotive HUDs Market The global Automotive HUDs market size is projected to reach US$ 3393.9 million by 2027, from US$ 1070.7 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 17.9% during 2021-2027.
The Essential Content Covered in the Global Automotive HUDs Market Report :
* Top Key Company Profiles.
* Main Business and Rival Information
* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis
* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
* Market Share and Size
Top Players of Automotive HUDs Market are Studied: Nippon Seiki, Continental, Yazaki Corporation, Denso, Bosch, Aptiv, Visteon Corporation, E-Lead, Garmin, HUDWAY, Pioneer Corp, Hudly, Springteq Electronics, Kivic, Coagent Enterprise, Founder, RoadRover Technology
The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Automotive HUDs market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.
Segmentation by Type: Windshield Projected HUD, Combiner Projected HUD
Segmentation by Application: Premium Car, Luxury Car, Mid Segment Car, Others
TOC
1 Automotive HUDs Market Overview
1.1 Automotive HUDs Product Overview
1.2 Automotive HUDs Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Windshield Projected HUD
1.2.2 Combiner Projected HUD
1.3 Global Automotive HUDs Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Automotive HUDs Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Automotive HUDs Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Automotive HUDs Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Automotive HUDs Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Automotive HUDs Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Automotive HUDs Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Automotive HUDs Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Automotive HUDs Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Automotive HUDs Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Automotive HUDs Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Automotive HUDs Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive HUDs Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Automotive HUDs Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive HUDs Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Automotive HUDs Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Automotive HUDs Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Automotive HUDs Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Automotive HUDs Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Automotive HUDs Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Automotive HUDs Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Automotive HUDs Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Automotive HUDs Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Automotive HUDs as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Automotive HUDs Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Automotive HUDs Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Automotive HUDs Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Automotive HUDs Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Automotive HUDs Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Automotive HUDs Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Automotive HUDs Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Automotive HUDs Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Automotive HUDs Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Automotive HUDs Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Automotive HUDs Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Automotive HUDs Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Automotive HUDs by Application
4.1 Automotive HUDs Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Premium Car
4.1.2 Luxury Car
4.1.3 Mid Segment Car
4.1.4 Others
4.2 Global Automotive HUDs Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Automotive HUDs Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Automotive HUDs Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Automotive HUDs Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Automotive HUDs Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Automotive HUDs Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Automotive HUDs Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Automotive HUDs Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Automotive HUDs Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Automotive HUDs Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Automotive HUDs Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Automotive HUDs Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive HUDs Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Automotive HUDs Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive HUDs Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Automotive HUDs by Country
5.1 North America Automotive HUDs Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Automotive HUDs Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Automotive HUDs Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Automotive HUDs Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Automotive HUDs Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Automotive HUDs Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Automotive HUDs by Country
6.1 Europe Automotive HUDs Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Automotive HUDs Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Automotive HUDs Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Automotive HUDs Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Automotive HUDs Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Automotive HUDs Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Automotive HUDs by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive HUDs Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive HUDs Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive HUDs Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive HUDs Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive HUDs Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive HUDs Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Automotive HUDs by Country
8.1 Latin America Automotive HUDs Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Automotive HUDs Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Automotive HUDs Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Automotive HUDs Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Automotive HUDs Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Automotive HUDs Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Automotive HUDs by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive HUDs Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive HUDs Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive HUDs Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive HUDs Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive HUDs Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive HUDs Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive HUDs Business
10.1 Nippon Seiki
10.1.1 Nippon Seiki Corporation Information
10.1.2 Nippon Seiki Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Nippon Seiki Automotive HUDs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Nippon Seiki Automotive HUDs Products Offered
10.1.5 Nippon Seiki Recent Development
10.2 Continental
10.2.1 Continental Corporation Information
10.2.2 Continental Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Continental Automotive HUDs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Continental Automotive HUDs Products Offered
10.2.5 Continental Recent Development
10.3 Yazaki Corporation
10.3.1 Yazaki Corporation Corporation Information
10.3.2 Yazaki Corporation Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Yazaki Corporation Automotive HUDs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Yazaki Corporation Automotive HUDs Products Offered
10.3.5 Yazaki Corporation Recent Development
10.4 Denso
10.4.1 Denso Corporation Information
10.4.2 Denso Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Denso Automotive HUDs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Denso Automotive HUDs Products Offered
10.4.5 Denso Recent Development
10.5 Bosch
10.5.1 Bosch Corporation Information
10.5.2 Bosch Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Bosch Automotive HUDs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Bosch Automotive HUDs Products Offered
10.5.5 Bosch Recent Development
10.6 Aptiv
10.6.1 Aptiv Corporation Information
10.6.2 Aptiv Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Aptiv Automotive HUDs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Aptiv Automotive HUDs Products Offered
10.6.5 Aptiv Recent Development
10.7 Visteon Corporation
10.7.1 Visteon Corporation Corporation Information
10.7.2 Visteon Corporation Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Visteon Corporation Automotive HUDs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Visteon Corporation Automotive HUDs Products Offered
10.7.5 Visteon Corporation Recent Development
10.8 E-Lead
10.8.1 E-Lead Corporation Information
10.8.2 E-Lead Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 E-Lead Automotive HUDs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 E-Lead Automotive HUDs Products Offered
10.8.5 E-Lead Recent Development
10.9 Garmin
10.9.1 Garmin Corporation Information
10.9.2 Garmin Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Garmin Automotive HUDs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Garmin Automotive HUDs Products Offered
10.9.5 Garmin Recent Development
10.10 HUDWAY
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Automotive HUDs Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 HUDWAY Automotive HUDs Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 HUDWAY Recent Development
10.11 Pioneer Corp
10.11.1 Pioneer Corp Corporation Information
10.11.2 Pioneer Corp Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Pioneer Corp Automotive HUDs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Pioneer Corp Automotive HUDs Products Offered
10.11.5 Pioneer Corp Recent Development
10.12 Hudly
10.12.1 Hudly Corporation Information
10.12.2 Hudly Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Hudly Automotive HUDs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Hudly Automotive HUDs Products Offered
10.12.5 Hudly Recent Development
10.13 Springteq Electronics
10.13.1 Springteq Electronics Corporation Information
10.13.2 Springteq Electronics Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 Springteq Electronics Automotive HUDs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 Springteq Electronics Automotive HUDs Products Offered
10.13.5 Springteq Electronics Recent Development
10.14 Kivic
10.14.1 Kivic Corporation Information
10.14.2 Kivic Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 Kivic Automotive HUDs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 Kivic Automotive HUDs Products Offered
10.14.5 Kivic Recent Development
10.15 Coagent Enterprise
10.15.1 Coagent Enterprise Corporation Information
10.15.2 Coagent Enterprise Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 Coagent Enterprise Automotive HUDs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 Coagent Enterprise Automotive HUDs Products Offered
10.15.5 Coagent Enterprise Recent Development
10.16 Founder
10.16.1 Founder Corporation Information
10.16.2 Founder Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 Founder Automotive HUDs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 Founder Automotive HUDs Products Offered
10.16.5 Founder Recent Development
10.17 RoadRover Technology
10.17.1 RoadRover Technology Corporation Information
10.17.2 RoadRover Technology Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 RoadRover Technology Automotive HUDs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 RoadRover Technology Automotive HUDs Products Offered
10.17.5 RoadRover Technology Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Automotive HUDs Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Automotive HUDs Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Automotive HUDs Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Automotive HUDs Distributors
12.3 Automotive HUDs Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
