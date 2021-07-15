QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Automotive Headrest market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.

Automotive headrests are an automotive safety component, attached or integrated into the top of each seat to limit the rearward movement of the adult occupant’s head, relative to the torso, in a collision — to prevent or mitigate whiplash or injury to the cervical vertebrae. China is the largest producer of Automotive Headrest , with a market share about 30%, followed by Europe and North America, etc. Adient, LEAR Corporation, Grammer, Faurecia and Toyota Boshoku are the top 5 manufacturers of industry, and they had about 65% combined market share. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Automotive Headrest Market The global Automotive Headrest market size is projected to reach US$ 4402.1 million by 2027, from US$ 4066.7 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 0.8% during 2021-2027.

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Automotive Headrest Market Report :

* Top Key Company Profiles.

* Main Business and Rival Information

* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share and Size

Top Players of Automotive Headrest Market are Studied: Adient, Lear Corporation, Faurecia, Grammer, Toyota Boshoku, Windsor Machine Group, Tachi-s, Tesca, Jifeng, Dalmay, Proseat, Woodbridge, MARTUR

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Automotive Headrest market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: Fixed Automotive Headrest, 2-Direction Adjustable Automotive Headrest, 4-Direction Adjustable Automotive Headrest, 6-Direction Adjustable Automotive Headrest

Segmentation by Application: Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles

Reasons to Buy this Report:

Industry Size & Forecast: Estimations on the global Automotive Headrest industry size on the basis of value and volume are provided in this part of the report

Study on Key Industry Trends: This section offers deep insights into the prevailing and upcoming Automotive Headrest trends

Segmental Analysis: Here, the report has examined the high-growth segments including product type, application, and end-users, taking into account their CAGR, share, and size

Future Prospects: Current Automotive Headrest developments and future opportunities estimated to emerge in the Automotive Headrest industry are looked into in this portion of the study

Geography-wise Analysis: The authors of the report have studied the regions having growth potential to help companies plan their future investments

Study on Competitive Landscape: The industry experts have offered thorough information about the strategic tactics adopted by the industry participants to consolidate their position. This assessment will help the players to strategize their activities in future.

TOC

1 Automotive Headrest Market Overview

1.1 Automotive Headrest Product Overview

1.2 Automotive Headrest Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Fixed Automotive Headrest

1.2.2 2-Direction Adjustable Automotive Headrest

1.2.3 4-Direction Adjustable Automotive Headrest

1.2.4 6-Direction Adjustable Automotive Headrest

1.3 Global Automotive Headrest Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Automotive Headrest Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Automotive Headrest Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Automotive Headrest Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Automotive Headrest Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Automotive Headrest Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Automotive Headrest Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Automotive Headrest Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Automotive Headrest Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Automotive Headrest Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Automotive Headrest Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Automotive Headrest Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Headrest Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Automotive Headrest Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Headrest Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Automotive Headrest Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Automotive Headrest Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Automotive Headrest Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Automotive Headrest Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Automotive Headrest Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Automotive Headrest Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Automotive Headrest Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Automotive Headrest Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Automotive Headrest as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Headrest Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Automotive Headrest Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Automotive Headrest Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Automotive Headrest Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Automotive Headrest Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Automotive Headrest Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Automotive Headrest Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Automotive Headrest Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Automotive Headrest Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Automotive Headrest Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Automotive Headrest Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Automotive Headrest Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Automotive Headrest by Application

4.1 Automotive Headrest Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Passenger Vehicles

4.1.2 Commercial Vehicles

4.2 Global Automotive Headrest Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Automotive Headrest Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Automotive Headrest Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Automotive Headrest Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Automotive Headrest Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Automotive Headrest Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Automotive Headrest Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Automotive Headrest Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Automotive Headrest Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Automotive Headrest Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Automotive Headrest Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Automotive Headrest Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Headrest Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Automotive Headrest Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Headrest Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Automotive Headrest by Country

5.1 North America Automotive Headrest Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Automotive Headrest Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Automotive Headrest Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Automotive Headrest Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Automotive Headrest Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Automotive Headrest Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Automotive Headrest by Country

6.1 Europe Automotive Headrest Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Automotive Headrest Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Automotive Headrest Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Automotive Headrest Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Automotive Headrest Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Automotive Headrest Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Automotive Headrest by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Headrest Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Headrest Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Headrest Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Headrest Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Headrest Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Headrest Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Automotive Headrest by Country

8.1 Latin America Automotive Headrest Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Automotive Headrest Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Automotive Headrest Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Automotive Headrest Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Automotive Headrest Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Automotive Headrest Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Automotive Headrest by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Headrest Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Headrest Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Headrest Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Headrest Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Headrest Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Headrest Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive Headrest Business

10.1 Adient

10.1.1 Adient Corporation Information

10.1.2 Adient Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Adient Automotive Headrest Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Adient Automotive Headrest Products Offered

10.1.5 Adient Recent Development

10.2 Lear Corporation

10.2.1 Lear Corporation Corporation Information

10.2.2 Lear Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Lear Corporation Automotive Headrest Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Lear Corporation Automotive Headrest Products Offered

10.2.5 Lear Corporation Recent Development

10.3 Faurecia

10.3.1 Faurecia Corporation Information

10.3.2 Faurecia Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Faurecia Automotive Headrest Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Faurecia Automotive Headrest Products Offered

10.3.5 Faurecia Recent Development

10.4 Grammer

10.4.1 Grammer Corporation Information

10.4.2 Grammer Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Grammer Automotive Headrest Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Grammer Automotive Headrest Products Offered

10.4.5 Grammer Recent Development

10.5 Toyota Boshoku

10.5.1 Toyota Boshoku Corporation Information

10.5.2 Toyota Boshoku Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Toyota Boshoku Automotive Headrest Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Toyota Boshoku Automotive Headrest Products Offered

10.5.5 Toyota Boshoku Recent Development

10.6 Windsor Machine Group

10.6.1 Windsor Machine Group Corporation Information

10.6.2 Windsor Machine Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Windsor Machine Group Automotive Headrest Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Windsor Machine Group Automotive Headrest Products Offered

10.6.5 Windsor Machine Group Recent Development

10.7 Tachi-s

10.7.1 Tachi-s Corporation Information

10.7.2 Tachi-s Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Tachi-s Automotive Headrest Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Tachi-s Automotive Headrest Products Offered

10.7.5 Tachi-s Recent Development

10.8 Tesca

10.8.1 Tesca Corporation Information

10.8.2 Tesca Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Tesca Automotive Headrest Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Tesca Automotive Headrest Products Offered

10.8.5 Tesca Recent Development

10.9 Jifeng

10.9.1 Jifeng Corporation Information

10.9.2 Jifeng Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Jifeng Automotive Headrest Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Jifeng Automotive Headrest Products Offered

10.9.5 Jifeng Recent Development

10.10 Dalmay

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Automotive Headrest Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Dalmay Automotive Headrest Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Dalmay Recent Development

10.11 Proseat

10.11.1 Proseat Corporation Information

10.11.2 Proseat Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Proseat Automotive Headrest Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Proseat Automotive Headrest Products Offered

10.11.5 Proseat Recent Development

10.12 Woodbridge

10.12.1 Woodbridge Corporation Information

10.12.2 Woodbridge Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Woodbridge Automotive Headrest Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Woodbridge Automotive Headrest Products Offered

10.12.5 Woodbridge Recent Development

10.13 MARTUR

10.13.1 MARTUR Corporation Information

10.13.2 MARTUR Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 MARTUR Automotive Headrest Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 MARTUR Automotive Headrest Products Offered

10.13.5 MARTUR Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Automotive Headrest Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Automotive Headrest Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Automotive Headrest Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Automotive Headrest Distributors

12.3 Automotive Headrest Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

