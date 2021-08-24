Global Automotive for Composite CNG Tanks market: Top Investment Pockets in the Market|Beijing Tianhai Industry, Faber Industrie, Hexagon Composites

Complete study of the global Automotive for Composite CNG Tanks market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Automotive for Composite CNG Tanks industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Automotive for Composite CNG Tanks production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.



Key Drivers & Barriers High-impact rendering factors and drivers have been studied in this report to aid the readers to understand the general development. Moreover, the report includes restraints and challenges that may act as stumbling blocks on the way of the players. This will assist the users to be attentive and make informed decisions related to business. Specialists have also laid their focus on the upcoming business prospects. Post-covid-19 Outlook The readers in the section will understand how the Automotive for Composite CNG Tanks market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic and post-pandemic. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as production, demand, consumption, supply chain. The industry experts have also highlighted the key factors that will help create opportunities for players and stabilize the overall industry in the years to come. Segmental Outlook Key segments including type, and application have been elaborated in this report. The consultants at QY Research have studied every segment and provided the market size using historical data. They have also talked about the growth opportunities that the segment may pose in the future. This study bestows production and revenue data by type, and application during the historical period (2016-2021) and forecast period (2022-2027). Segment by Type Glass Fiber Composites

Carbon Fiber Composites Segment by Application Light-Duty Vehicles

Regional Outlook This section of the report provides key insights regarding various regions and the key players operating in each region. Economic, social, environmental, technological, and political factors have been taken into consideration while assessing the growth of the particular region/country. The readers will also get their hands on the revenue and production data of each region and country for the period 2016-2027. This information derived through comprehensive research will help the reader to get familiar with the potential value of the investment in a particular region. North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and India are the major regions studied in the research report. Competitive Scenario In this section, the readers will gain an understanding of the key players competing. The experts at QY Research have studied the key growth strategies, such as innovative trends and developments, intensification of product portfolio, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, new product innovation, and geographical expansion, undertaken by these participants to maintain their presence. Apart from business strategies, the study includes current developments and key financials. The readers will also get access to the data related to global revenue, price, and production by manufacturers for the period 2016-2021. This all-inclusive report will certainly serve the clients to stay updated and make effective decisions in their businesses. Some of the prominent players reviewed in the research report include: Beijing Tianhai Industry, Faber Industrie, Hexagon Composites, Luxfer Gas Cylinders, MCS International, Quantum Technologies, Xperion

TOC

1 Study Coverage 1.1 Automotive for Composite CNG Tanks Product Introduction 1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive for Composite CNG Tanks Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Glass Fiber Composites

1.2.3 Carbon Fiber Composites 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Automotive for Composite CNG Tanks Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Light-Duty Vehicles

1.3.3 Heavy-Duty Vehicles 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary 2.1 Global Automotive for Composite CNG Tanks Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Automotive for Composite CNG Tanks Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Automotive for Composite CNG Tanks Sales 2016-2027 2.2 Global Automotive for Composite CNG Tanks, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.3 Automotive for Composite CNG Tanks Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Automotive for Composite CNG Tanks Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Automotive for Composite CNG Tanks Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021 2.4 Automotive for Composite CNG Tanks Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Automotive for Composite CNG Tanks Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Automotive for Composite CNG Tanks Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027) 3 Global Automotive for Composite CNG Tanks Competitor Landscape by Players 3.1 Global Top Automotive for Composite CNG Tanks Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Automotive for Composite CNG Tanks Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Automotive for Composite CNG Tanks Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021) 3.2 Global Top Automotive for Composite CNG Tanks Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Automotive for Composite CNG Tanks Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Automotive for Composite CNG Tanks Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Automotive for Composite CNG Tanks Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Automotive for Composite CNG Tanks Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automotive for Composite CNG Tanks Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Automotive for Composite CNG Tanks Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 3.3 Global Automotive for Composite CNG Tanks Price by Manufacturers 3.4 Global Automotive for Composite CNG Tanks Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Automotive for Composite CNG Tanks Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Automotive for Composite CNG Tanks Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Automotive for Composite CNG Tanks Market 3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027) 4.1 Global Automotive for Composite CNG Tanks Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Automotive for Composite CNG Tanks Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Automotive for Composite CNG Tanks Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Automotive for Composite CNG Tanks Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Automotive for Composite CNG Tanks Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Automotive for Composite CNG Tanks Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Automotive for Composite CNG Tanks Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Automotive for Composite CNG Tanks Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027) 5.1 Global Automotive for Composite CNG Tanks Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Automotive for Composite CNG Tanks Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Automotive for Composite CNG Tanks Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Automotive for Composite CNG Tanks Price by Application (2016-2021) 5.2 Automotive for Composite CNG Tanks Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Automotive for Composite CNG Tanks Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Automotive for Composite CNG Tanks Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Automotive for Composite CNG Tanks Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 China by Players, Type and Application 6.1 China Automotive for Composite CNG Tanks Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 China Automotive for Composite CNG Tanks Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 China Automotive for Composite CNG Tanks Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 China Automotive for Composite CNG Tanks Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027 6.2 China Automotive for Composite CNG Tanks Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Automotive for Composite CNG Tanks Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 China Top Automotive for Composite CNG Tanks Players by Revenue (2016-2021) 6.3 China Automotive for Composite CNG Tanks Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 China Automotive for Composite CNG Tanks Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 China Automotive for Composite CNG Tanks Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 China Automotive for Composite CNG Tanks Price by Type (2016-2021) 6.4 China Automotive for Composite CNG Tanks Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 China Automotive for Composite CNG Tanks Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 China Automotive for Composite CNG Tanks Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 China Automotive for Composite CNG Tanks Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6.5 China Automotive for Composite CNG Tanks Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 China Automotive for Composite CNG Tanks Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 China Automotive for Composite CNG Tanks Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 China Automotive for Composite CNG Tanks Price by Application (2016-2021) 6.6 China Automotive for Composite CNG Tanks Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 China Automotive for Composite CNG Tanks Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 China Automotive for Composite CNG Tanks Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 China Automotive for Composite CNG Tanks Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America 7.1 North America Automotive for Composite CNG Tanks Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027 7.2 North America Automotive for Composite CNG Tanks Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Automotive for Composite CNG Tanks Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Automotive for Composite CNG Tanks Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Asia Pacific 8.1 Asia Pacific Automotive for Composite CNG Tanks Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027 8.2 Asia Pacific Automotive for Composite CNG Tanks Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Automotive for Composite CNG Tanks Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Automotive for Composite CNG Tanks Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam 9 Europe 9.1 Europe Automotive for Composite CNG Tanks Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027 9.2 Europe Automotive for Composite CNG Tanks Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Automotive for Composite CNG Tanks Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Automotive for Composite CNG Tanks Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy 10 Latin America 10.1 Latin America Automotive for Composite CNG Tanks Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027 10.2 Latin America Automotive for Composite CNG Tanks Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Automotive for Composite CNG Tanks Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Automotive for Composite CNG Tanks Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa 11.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive for Composite CNG Tanks Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027 11.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive for Composite CNG Tanks Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive for Composite CNG Tanks Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive for Composite CNG Tanks Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE 12 Company Profiles 12.1 Beijing Tianhai Industry

12.1.1 Beijing Tianhai Industry Corporation Information

12.1.2 Beijing Tianhai Industry Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Beijing Tianhai Industry Automotive for Composite CNG Tanks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Beijing Tianhai Industry Automotive for Composite CNG Tanks Products Offered

12.1.5 Beijing Tianhai Industry Recent Development 12.2 Faber Industrie

12.2.1 Faber Industrie Corporation Information

12.2.2 Faber Industrie Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Faber Industrie Automotive for Composite CNG Tanks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Faber Industrie Automotive for Composite CNG Tanks Products Offered

12.2.5 Faber Industrie Recent Development 12.3 Hexagon Composites

12.3.1 Hexagon Composites Corporation Information

12.3.2 Hexagon Composites Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Hexagon Composites Automotive for Composite CNG Tanks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Hexagon Composites Automotive for Composite CNG Tanks Products Offered

12.3.5 Hexagon Composites Recent Development 12.4 Luxfer Gas Cylinders

12.4.1 Luxfer Gas Cylinders Corporation Information

12.4.2 Luxfer Gas Cylinders Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Luxfer Gas Cylinders Automotive for Composite CNG Tanks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Luxfer Gas Cylinders Automotive for Composite CNG Tanks Products Offered

12.4.5 Luxfer Gas Cylinders Recent Development 12.5 MCS International

12.5.1 MCS International Corporation Information

12.5.2 MCS International Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 MCS International Automotive for Composite CNG Tanks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 MCS International Automotive for Composite CNG Tanks Products Offered

12.5.5 MCS International Recent Development 12.6 Quantum Technologies

12.6.1 Quantum Technologies Corporation Information

12.6.2 Quantum Technologies Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Quantum Technologies Automotive for Composite CNG Tanks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Quantum Technologies Automotive for Composite CNG Tanks Products Offered

12.6.5 Quantum Technologies Recent Development 12.7 Xperion

12.7.1 Xperion Corporation Information

12.7.2 Xperion Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Xperion Automotive for Composite CNG Tanks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Xperion Automotive for Composite CNG Tanks Products Offered

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details 16.3 Disclaimer