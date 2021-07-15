QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Automotive Fabric market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.
Automotive fabrics are woven, nonwoven, knitted, coated, or composite fabrics that are flexible, elastic, soft, and lightweight in design. These fabrics provide seating comfort. The global automotive fabric market is driven by technology developments in advanced fabric materials, which are known to provide superior comfort qualities vis-à-vis Composites. The global automotive fabric market is driven by the rise in consumer demand for comfort. Increase in disposable incomes allows consumers to afford high-end luxury cars. Technological advancements in automotive fabric materials allows lower range cars to be optionally fitted with quality fabrics. These factors are estimated to boost the global automotive fabric market in the next few years. Increase in manufacture of passenger cars is also augmenting the global automotive fabric market. The top five global manufacturers of decorative fabrics for motor vehicles are Adient, Grupo Antolin, Toyota Boshoku, Lear and Shendar, with a combined market share of about 30 per cent. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Automotive Fabric Market The global Automotive Fabric market size is projected to reach US$ 31390 million by 2027, from US$ 25780 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.7% during 2021-2027.
The Essential Content Covered in the Global Automotive Fabric Market Report :
* Top Key Company Profiles.
* Main Business and Rival Information
* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis
* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
* Market Share and Size
Top Players of Automotive Fabric Market are Studied: Adient, Grupo Antolin, Toyota Boshoku, Lear, Shanghai Shenda, Hayashi Telempu, Autoneum, Suminoe Textile, Sage Automotive Interiors, Motus Integrated, UGN, Kuangda Technology, HYOSUNG, Freudenberg, Seiren, Toyobo, Faurecia, STS Group, SRF, AGM Automotive
The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Automotive Fabric market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.
Segmentation by Type: Woven, Nonwoven, Composites
Segmentation by Application: Upholstery, Floor Covering, Airbag, Safety Belt
TOC
1 Automotive Fabric Market Overview
1.1 Automotive Fabric Product Overview
1.2 Automotive Fabric Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Woven
1.2.2 Nonwoven
1.2.3 Composites
1.3 Global Automotive Fabric Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Automotive Fabric Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Automotive Fabric Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Automotive Fabric Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Automotive Fabric Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Automotive Fabric Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Automotive Fabric Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Automotive Fabric Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Automotive Fabric Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Automotive Fabric Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Automotive Fabric Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Automotive Fabric Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Fabric Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Automotive Fabric Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Fabric Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Automotive Fabric Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Automotive Fabric Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Automotive Fabric Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Automotive Fabric Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Automotive Fabric Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Automotive Fabric Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Automotive Fabric Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Automotive Fabric Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Automotive Fabric as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Fabric Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Automotive Fabric Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Automotive Fabric Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Automotive Fabric Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Automotive Fabric Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Automotive Fabric Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Automotive Fabric Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Automotive Fabric Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Automotive Fabric Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Automotive Fabric Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Automotive Fabric Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Automotive Fabric Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Automotive Fabric by Application
4.1 Automotive Fabric Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Upholstery
4.1.2 Floor Covering
4.1.3 Airbag
4.1.4 Safety Belt
4.2 Global Automotive Fabric Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Automotive Fabric Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Automotive Fabric Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Automotive Fabric Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Automotive Fabric Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Automotive Fabric Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Automotive Fabric Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Automotive Fabric Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Automotive Fabric Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Automotive Fabric Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Automotive Fabric Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Automotive Fabric Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Fabric Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Automotive Fabric Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Fabric Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Automotive Fabric by Country
5.1 North America Automotive Fabric Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Automotive Fabric Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Automotive Fabric Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Automotive Fabric Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Automotive Fabric Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Automotive Fabric Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Automotive Fabric by Country
6.1 Europe Automotive Fabric Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Automotive Fabric Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Automotive Fabric Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Automotive Fabric Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Automotive Fabric Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Automotive Fabric Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Automotive Fabric by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Fabric Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Fabric Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Fabric Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Fabric Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Fabric Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Fabric Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Automotive Fabric by Country
8.1 Latin America Automotive Fabric Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Automotive Fabric Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Automotive Fabric Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Automotive Fabric Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Automotive Fabric Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Automotive Fabric Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Automotive Fabric by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Fabric Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Fabric Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Fabric Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Fabric Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Fabric Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Fabric Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive Fabric Business
10.1 Adient
10.1.1 Adient Corporation Information
10.1.2 Adient Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Adient Automotive Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Adient Automotive Fabric Products Offered
10.1.5 Adient Recent Development
10.2 Grupo Antolin
10.2.1 Grupo Antolin Corporation Information
10.2.2 Grupo Antolin Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Grupo Antolin Automotive Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Grupo Antolin Automotive Fabric Products Offered
10.2.5 Grupo Antolin Recent Development
10.3 Toyota Boshoku
10.3.1 Toyota Boshoku Corporation Information
10.3.2 Toyota Boshoku Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Toyota Boshoku Automotive Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Toyota Boshoku Automotive Fabric Products Offered
10.3.5 Toyota Boshoku Recent Development
10.4 Lear
10.4.1 Lear Corporation Information
10.4.2 Lear Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Lear Automotive Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Lear Automotive Fabric Products Offered
10.4.5 Lear Recent Development
10.5 Shanghai Shenda
10.5.1 Shanghai Shenda Corporation Information
10.5.2 Shanghai Shenda Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Shanghai Shenda Automotive Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Shanghai Shenda Automotive Fabric Products Offered
10.5.5 Shanghai Shenda Recent Development
10.6 Hayashi Telempu
10.6.1 Hayashi Telempu Corporation Information
10.6.2 Hayashi Telempu Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Hayashi Telempu Automotive Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Hayashi Telempu Automotive Fabric Products Offered
10.6.5 Hayashi Telempu Recent Development
10.7 Autoneum
10.7.1 Autoneum Corporation Information
10.7.2 Autoneum Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Autoneum Automotive Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Autoneum Automotive Fabric Products Offered
10.7.5 Autoneum Recent Development
10.8 Suminoe Textile
10.8.1 Suminoe Textile Corporation Information
10.8.2 Suminoe Textile Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Suminoe Textile Automotive Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Suminoe Textile Automotive Fabric Products Offered
10.8.5 Suminoe Textile Recent Development
10.9 Sage Automotive Interiors
10.9.1 Sage Automotive Interiors Corporation Information
10.9.2 Sage Automotive Interiors Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Sage Automotive Interiors Automotive Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Sage Automotive Interiors Automotive Fabric Products Offered
10.9.5 Sage Automotive Interiors Recent Development
10.10 Motus Integrated
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Automotive Fabric Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Motus Integrated Automotive Fabric Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Motus Integrated Recent Development
10.11 UGN
10.11.1 UGN Corporation Information
10.11.2 UGN Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 UGN Automotive Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 UGN Automotive Fabric Products Offered
10.11.5 UGN Recent Development
10.12 Kuangda Technology
10.12.1 Kuangda Technology Corporation Information
10.12.2 Kuangda Technology Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Kuangda Technology Automotive Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Kuangda Technology Automotive Fabric Products Offered
10.12.5 Kuangda Technology Recent Development
10.13 HYOSUNG
10.13.1 HYOSUNG Corporation Information
10.13.2 HYOSUNG Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 HYOSUNG Automotive Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 HYOSUNG Automotive Fabric Products Offered
10.13.5 HYOSUNG Recent Development
10.14 Freudenberg
10.14.1 Freudenberg Corporation Information
10.14.2 Freudenberg Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 Freudenberg Automotive Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 Freudenberg Automotive Fabric Products Offered
10.14.5 Freudenberg Recent Development
10.15 Seiren
10.15.1 Seiren Corporation Information
10.15.2 Seiren Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 Seiren Automotive Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 Seiren Automotive Fabric Products Offered
10.15.5 Seiren Recent Development
10.16 Toyobo
10.16.1 Toyobo Corporation Information
10.16.2 Toyobo Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 Toyobo Automotive Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 Toyobo Automotive Fabric Products Offered
10.16.5 Toyobo Recent Development
10.17 Faurecia
10.17.1 Faurecia Corporation Information
10.17.2 Faurecia Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 Faurecia Automotive Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 Faurecia Automotive Fabric Products Offered
10.17.5 Faurecia Recent Development
10.18 STS Group
10.18.1 STS Group Corporation Information
10.18.2 STS Group Introduction and Business Overview
10.18.3 STS Group Automotive Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.18.4 STS Group Automotive Fabric Products Offered
10.18.5 STS Group Recent Development
10.19 SRF
10.19.1 SRF Corporation Information
10.19.2 SRF Introduction and Business Overview
10.19.3 SRF Automotive Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.19.4 SRF Automotive Fabric Products Offered
10.19.5 SRF Recent Development
10.20 AGM Automotive
10.20.1 AGM Automotive Corporation Information
10.20.2 AGM Automotive Introduction and Business Overview
10.20.3 AGM Automotive Automotive Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.20.4 AGM Automotive Automotive Fabric Products Offered
10.20.5 AGM Automotive Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Automotive Fabric Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Automotive Fabric Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Automotive Fabric Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Automotive Fabric Distributors
12.3 Automotive Fabric Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
