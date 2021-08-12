Global Automotive Drive-Shaft Market Competition Situation 2021| NTN, Dana Holding Corporation, Hyundai-Wia

“Los Angeles, United States, Aug 2021,- QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Global and Japan Automotive Drive-Shaft Market Insights, Forecast to 2027 The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the Automotive Drive-Shaft market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global Automotive Drive-Shaft market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Automotive Drive-Shaft market.

Get a PDF Sample Copy of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report: ( Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart ) :

https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3469773/global-and-japan-automotive-drive-shaft-market

The research report on the global Automotive Drive-Shaft market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, Automotive Drive-Shaft market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

The Automotive Drive-Shaft research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global Automotive Drive-Shaft market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in the Automotive Drive-Shaft market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.

The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global Automotive Drive-Shaft market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.

Automotive Drive-Shaft Market Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the research report on the global Automotive Drive-Shaft market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global Automotive Drive-Shaft market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to interested readers.

Automotive Drive-Shaft Market Leading Players

NTN, Dana Holding Corporation, Hyundai-Wia, Yamada Manufacturing, American Axle Manufacturing, JTEKT, Neapco, Meritor, Showa, Wanxiang, IFA Rotorion

Automotive Drive-Shaft Market Segmentation

Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the Automotive Drive-Shaft market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global Automotive Drive-Shaft market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.

Automotive Drive-Shaft Segmentation by Product

Flexible Drive-Shaft, Torque Tube Drive-Shaft, Hotchkiss Drive-Shaft

Automotive Drive-Shaft Segmentation by Application

Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles

Enquire for customization in Report @

https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3469773/global-and-japan-automotive-drive-shaft-market

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global Automotive Drive-Shaft market?

How will the global Automotive Drive-Shaft market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Automotive Drive-Shaft market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Automotive Drive-Shaft market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global Automotive Drive-Shaft market throughout the forecast period?

Get Full Report In Your Inbox Within 24 Hours at USD(3900):

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/e8e54fe3a051f7543055e017cb21d09a,0,1,global-and-japan-automotive-drive-shaft-market

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automotive Drive-Shaft Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive Drive-Shaft Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Flexible Drive-Shaft

1.2.3 Torque Tube Drive-Shaft

1.2.4 Hotchkiss Drive-Shaft

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Automotive Drive-Shaft Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Passenger Vehicles

1.3.3 Commercial Vehicles

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Automotive Drive-Shaft Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Automotive Drive-Shaft Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Automotive Drive-Shaft Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Automotive Drive-Shaft, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Automotive Drive-Shaft Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Automotive Drive-Shaft Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Automotive Drive-Shaft Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Automotive Drive-Shaft Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Automotive Drive-Shaft Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Automotive Drive-Shaft Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027) 3 Global Automotive Drive-Shaft Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Automotive Drive-Shaft Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Automotive Drive-Shaft Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Automotive Drive-Shaft Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Automotive Drive-Shaft Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Automotive Drive-Shaft Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Automotive Drive-Shaft Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Automotive Drive-Shaft Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Automotive Drive-Shaft Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automotive Drive-Shaft Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Automotive Drive-Shaft Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Automotive Drive-Shaft Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Automotive Drive-Shaft Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Automotive Drive-Shaft Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Automotive Drive-Shaft Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Drive-Shaft Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Automotive Drive-Shaft Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Automotive Drive-Shaft Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Automotive Drive-Shaft Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Automotive Drive-Shaft Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Automotive Drive-Shaft Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Automotive Drive-Shaft Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Automotive Drive-Shaft Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Automotive Drive-Shaft Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Automotive Drive-Shaft Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Automotive Drive-Shaft Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Automotive Drive-Shaft Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Automotive Drive-Shaft Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Automotive Drive-Shaft Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Automotive Drive-Shaft Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Automotive Drive-Shaft Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Automotive Drive-Shaft Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan Automotive Drive-Shaft Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 Japan Automotive Drive-Shaft Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 Japan Automotive Drive-Shaft Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 Japan Automotive Drive-Shaft Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 Japan Automotive Drive-Shaft Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Automotive Drive-Shaft Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Japan Top Automotive Drive-Shaft Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 Japan Automotive Drive-Shaft Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 Japan Automotive Drive-Shaft Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Japan Automotive Drive-Shaft Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 Japan Automotive Drive-Shaft Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 Japan Automotive Drive-Shaft Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 Japan Automotive Drive-Shaft Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 Japan Automotive Drive-Shaft Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 Japan Automotive Drive-Shaft Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 Japan Automotive Drive-Shaft Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 Japan Automotive Drive-Shaft Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 Japan Automotive Drive-Shaft Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 Japan Automotive Drive-Shaft Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 Japan Automotive Drive-Shaft Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 Japan Automotive Drive-Shaft Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 Japan Automotive Drive-Shaft Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 Japan Automotive Drive-Shaft Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America

7.1 North America Automotive Drive-Shaft Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Automotive Drive-Shaft Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Automotive Drive-Shaft Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Automotive Drive-Shaft Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Drive-Shaft Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Drive-Shaft Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Drive-Shaft Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Drive-Shaft Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam 9 Europe

9.1 Europe Automotive Drive-Shaft Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Automotive Drive-Shaft Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Automotive Drive-Shaft Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Automotive Drive-Shaft Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Automotive Drive-Shaft Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Automotive Drive-Shaft Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Automotive Drive-Shaft Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Automotive Drive-Shaft Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Drive-Shaft Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Drive-Shaft Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Drive-Shaft Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Drive-Shaft Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles

12.1 NTN

12.1.1 NTN Corporation Information

12.1.2 NTN Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 NTN Automotive Drive-Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 NTN Automotive Drive-Shaft Products Offered

12.1.5 NTN Recent Development

12.2 Dana Holding Corporation

12.2.1 Dana Holding Corporation Corporation Information

12.2.2 Dana Holding Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Dana Holding Corporation Automotive Drive-Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Dana Holding Corporation Automotive Drive-Shaft Products Offered

12.2.5 Dana Holding Corporation Recent Development

12.3 Hyundai-Wia

12.3.1 Hyundai-Wia Corporation Information

12.3.2 Hyundai-Wia Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Hyundai-Wia Automotive Drive-Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Hyundai-Wia Automotive Drive-Shaft Products Offered

12.3.5 Hyundai-Wia Recent Development

12.4 Yamada Manufacturing

12.4.1 Yamada Manufacturing Corporation Information

12.4.2 Yamada Manufacturing Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Yamada Manufacturing Automotive Drive-Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Yamada Manufacturing Automotive Drive-Shaft Products Offered

12.4.5 Yamada Manufacturing Recent Development

12.5 American Axle Manufacturing

12.5.1 American Axle Manufacturing Corporation Information

12.5.2 American Axle Manufacturing Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 American Axle Manufacturing Automotive Drive-Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 American Axle Manufacturing Automotive Drive-Shaft Products Offered

12.5.5 American Axle Manufacturing Recent Development

12.6 JTEKT

12.6.1 JTEKT Corporation Information

12.6.2 JTEKT Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 JTEKT Automotive Drive-Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 JTEKT Automotive Drive-Shaft Products Offered

12.6.5 JTEKT Recent Development

12.7 Neapco

12.7.1 Neapco Corporation Information

12.7.2 Neapco Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Neapco Automotive Drive-Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Neapco Automotive Drive-Shaft Products Offered

12.7.5 Neapco Recent Development

12.8 Meritor

12.8.1 Meritor Corporation Information

12.8.2 Meritor Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Meritor Automotive Drive-Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Meritor Automotive Drive-Shaft Products Offered

12.8.5 Meritor Recent Development

12.9 Showa

12.9.1 Showa Corporation Information

12.9.2 Showa Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Showa Automotive Drive-Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Showa Automotive Drive-Shaft Products Offered

12.9.5 Showa Recent Development

12.10 Wanxiang

12.10.1 Wanxiang Corporation Information

12.10.2 Wanxiang Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Wanxiang Automotive Drive-Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Wanxiang Automotive Drive-Shaft Products Offered

12.10.5 Wanxiang Recent Development

12.11 NTN

12.11.1 NTN Corporation Information

12.11.2 NTN Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 NTN Automotive Drive-Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 NTN Automotive Drive-Shaft Products Offered

12.11.5 NTN Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Automotive Drive-Shaft Industry Trends

13.2 Automotive Drive-Shaft Market Drivers

13.3 Automotive Drive-Shaft Market Challenges

13.4 Automotive Drive-Shaft Market Restraints 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Automotive Drive-Shaft Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer