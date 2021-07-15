QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Automotive Door Handles market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.

This report studies the Automotive Door Handles market, a door handle is used to open and close car doors. It is found on both the exterior and interior sides of automobile doors, although they are used differently on each panel. The one on the outside is pulled to open the car door, while the inside door handle is used to release the door latch before you can push the door to let yourself out. China is the largest producer of Automotive Door Handles , with a market share about 30%, followed by Europe and North America, etc. ITW Automotive, Aisin, Huf Group, U-Shin and VAST are the top 5 manufacturers of industry, and they had about 40% combined market share. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Automotive Door Handles Market The global Automotive Door Handles market size is projected to reach US$ 4490.9 million by 2027, from US$ 3022 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.8% during 2021-2027.

Top Players of Automotive Door Handles Market are Studied: U-Shin, Huf Group, ITW Automotive, ALPHA Corporation, Aisin, Magna, VAST, Grupo Antolin, SMR Automotive, Sakae Riken Kogyo, Xin Point Corporation, TriMark Corporation, Sandhar Technologies

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Automotive Door Handles market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: Exterior Door Handles, Interior Door Handles

Segmentation by Application: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicle

TOC

1 Automotive Door Handles Market Overview

1.1 Automotive Door Handles Product Overview

1.2 Automotive Door Handles Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Exterior Door Handles

1.2.2 Interior Door Handles

1.3 Global Automotive Door Handles Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Automotive Door Handles Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Automotive Door Handles Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Automotive Door Handles Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Automotive Door Handles Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Automotive Door Handles Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Automotive Door Handles Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Automotive Door Handles Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Automotive Door Handles Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Automotive Door Handles Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Automotive Door Handles Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Automotive Door Handles Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Door Handles Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Automotive Door Handles Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Door Handles Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Automotive Door Handles Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Automotive Door Handles Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Automotive Door Handles Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Automotive Door Handles Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Automotive Door Handles Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Automotive Door Handles Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Automotive Door Handles Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Automotive Door Handles Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Automotive Door Handles as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Door Handles Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Automotive Door Handles Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Automotive Door Handles Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Automotive Door Handles Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Automotive Door Handles Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Automotive Door Handles Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Automotive Door Handles Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Automotive Door Handles Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Automotive Door Handles Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Automotive Door Handles Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Automotive Door Handles Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Automotive Door Handles Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Automotive Door Handles by Application

4.1 Automotive Door Handles Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Passenger Cars

4.1.2 Commercial Vehicle

4.2 Global Automotive Door Handles Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Automotive Door Handles Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Automotive Door Handles Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Automotive Door Handles Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Automotive Door Handles Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Automotive Door Handles Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Automotive Door Handles Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Automotive Door Handles Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Automotive Door Handles Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Automotive Door Handles Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Automotive Door Handles Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Automotive Door Handles Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Door Handles Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Automotive Door Handles Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Door Handles Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Automotive Door Handles by Country

5.1 North America Automotive Door Handles Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Automotive Door Handles Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Automotive Door Handles Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Automotive Door Handles Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Automotive Door Handles Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Automotive Door Handles Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Automotive Door Handles by Country

6.1 Europe Automotive Door Handles Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Automotive Door Handles Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Automotive Door Handles Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Automotive Door Handles Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Automotive Door Handles Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Automotive Door Handles Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Automotive Door Handles by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Door Handles Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Door Handles Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Door Handles Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Door Handles Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Door Handles Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Door Handles Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Automotive Door Handles by Country

8.1 Latin America Automotive Door Handles Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Automotive Door Handles Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Automotive Door Handles Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Automotive Door Handles Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Automotive Door Handles Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Automotive Door Handles Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Automotive Door Handles by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Door Handles Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Door Handles Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Door Handles Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Door Handles Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Door Handles Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Door Handles Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive Door Handles Business

10.1 U-Shin

10.1.1 U-Shin Corporation Information

10.1.2 U-Shin Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 U-Shin Automotive Door Handles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 U-Shin Automotive Door Handles Products Offered

10.1.5 U-Shin Recent Development

10.2 Huf Group

10.2.1 Huf Group Corporation Information

10.2.2 Huf Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Huf Group Automotive Door Handles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Huf Group Automotive Door Handles Products Offered

10.2.5 Huf Group Recent Development

10.3 ITW Automotive

10.3.1 ITW Automotive Corporation Information

10.3.2 ITW Automotive Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 ITW Automotive Automotive Door Handles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 ITW Automotive Automotive Door Handles Products Offered

10.3.5 ITW Automotive Recent Development

10.4 ALPHA Corporation

10.4.1 ALPHA Corporation Corporation Information

10.4.2 ALPHA Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 ALPHA Corporation Automotive Door Handles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 ALPHA Corporation Automotive Door Handles Products Offered

10.4.5 ALPHA Corporation Recent Development

10.5 Aisin

10.5.1 Aisin Corporation Information

10.5.2 Aisin Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Aisin Automotive Door Handles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Aisin Automotive Door Handles Products Offered

10.5.5 Aisin Recent Development

10.6 Magna

10.6.1 Magna Corporation Information

10.6.2 Magna Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Magna Automotive Door Handles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Magna Automotive Door Handles Products Offered

10.6.5 Magna Recent Development

10.7 VAST

10.7.1 VAST Corporation Information

10.7.2 VAST Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 VAST Automotive Door Handles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 VAST Automotive Door Handles Products Offered

10.7.5 VAST Recent Development

10.8 Grupo Antolin

10.8.1 Grupo Antolin Corporation Information

10.8.2 Grupo Antolin Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Grupo Antolin Automotive Door Handles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Grupo Antolin Automotive Door Handles Products Offered

10.8.5 Grupo Antolin Recent Development

10.9 SMR Automotive

10.9.1 SMR Automotive Corporation Information

10.9.2 SMR Automotive Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 SMR Automotive Automotive Door Handles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 SMR Automotive Automotive Door Handles Products Offered

10.9.5 SMR Automotive Recent Development

10.10 Sakae Riken Kogyo

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Automotive Door Handles Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Sakae Riken Kogyo Automotive Door Handles Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Sakae Riken Kogyo Recent Development

10.11 Xin Point Corporation

10.11.1 Xin Point Corporation Corporation Information

10.11.2 Xin Point Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Xin Point Corporation Automotive Door Handles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Xin Point Corporation Automotive Door Handles Products Offered

10.11.5 Xin Point Corporation Recent Development

10.12 TriMark Corporation

10.12.1 TriMark Corporation Corporation Information

10.12.2 TriMark Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 TriMark Corporation Automotive Door Handles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 TriMark Corporation Automotive Door Handles Products Offered

10.12.5 TriMark Corporation Recent Development

10.13 Sandhar Technologies

10.13.1 Sandhar Technologies Corporation Information

10.13.2 Sandhar Technologies Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Sandhar Technologies Automotive Door Handles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Sandhar Technologies Automotive Door Handles Products Offered

10.13.5 Sandhar Technologies Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Automotive Door Handles Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Automotive Door Handles Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Automotive Door Handles Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Automotive Door Handles Distributors

12.3 Automotive Door Handles Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

