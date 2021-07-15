QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Automotive Cylinder Head market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.
The cylinder head sits above the cylinders on top of the cylinder block ,which is also equipped with intake and exhaust valve seat, valve guide hole for mounting intake and exhaust valves, and intake passage and an exhaust passage, etc. Europe is the largest producer of Automotive Cylinder Head , with a market share nearly 25%. It was followed by China with 20%. Nemak, Toyota, MONTUPET, Volkswagen and Honda are the top 5 manufacturers of industry, and they had about 55% combined market share. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Automotive Cylinder Head Market The global Automotive Cylinder Head market size is projected to reach US$ 23220 million by 2027, from US$ 17650 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2021-2027.
The Essential Content Covered in the Global Automotive Cylinder Head Market Report :
* Top Key Company Profiles.
* Main Business and Rival Information
* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis
* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
* Market Share and Size
Top Players of Automotive Cylinder Head Market are Studied: Nemak, Toyota, MONTUPET, Volkswagen, HYUNDAI, Honda, Cummins, MITSUBISHI, Mahle, Isuzu, Scania, Perkins, Fairbanks Morse, HUAYU, Faw, Dongfeng, CHANGAN, Great Wall, WEICHAI, Tianchang, Zhonglian, Hongqi, Yongyu
The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Automotive Cylinder Head market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.
Segmentation by Type: Gray Cast Iron Type, Allory Cast Iron Type, Aluminum Type
Segmentation by Application: Commercial Vehicle, Passenger Vehicle
TOC
1 Automotive Cylinder Head Market Overview
1.1 Automotive Cylinder Head Product Overview
1.2 Automotive Cylinder Head Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Gray Cast Iron Type
1.2.2 Allory Cast Iron Type
1.2.3 Aluminum Type
1.3 Global Automotive Cylinder Head Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Automotive Cylinder Head Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Automotive Cylinder Head Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Automotive Cylinder Head Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Automotive Cylinder Head Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Automotive Cylinder Head Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Automotive Cylinder Head Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Automotive Cylinder Head Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Automotive Cylinder Head Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Automotive Cylinder Head Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Automotive Cylinder Head Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Automotive Cylinder Head Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Cylinder Head Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Automotive Cylinder Head Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Cylinder Head Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Automotive Cylinder Head Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Automotive Cylinder Head Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Automotive Cylinder Head Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Automotive Cylinder Head Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Automotive Cylinder Head Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Automotive Cylinder Head Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Automotive Cylinder Head Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Automotive Cylinder Head Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Automotive Cylinder Head as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Cylinder Head Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Automotive Cylinder Head Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Automotive Cylinder Head Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Automotive Cylinder Head Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Automotive Cylinder Head Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Automotive Cylinder Head Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Automotive Cylinder Head Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Automotive Cylinder Head Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Automotive Cylinder Head Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Automotive Cylinder Head Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Automotive Cylinder Head Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Automotive Cylinder Head Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Automotive Cylinder Head by Application
4.1 Automotive Cylinder Head Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Commercial Vehicle
4.1.2 Passenger Vehicle
4.2 Global Automotive Cylinder Head Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Automotive Cylinder Head Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Automotive Cylinder Head Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Automotive Cylinder Head Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Automotive Cylinder Head Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Automotive Cylinder Head Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Automotive Cylinder Head Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Automotive Cylinder Head Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Automotive Cylinder Head Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Automotive Cylinder Head Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Automotive Cylinder Head Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Automotive Cylinder Head Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Cylinder Head Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Automotive Cylinder Head Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Cylinder Head Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Automotive Cylinder Head by Country
5.1 North America Automotive Cylinder Head Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Automotive Cylinder Head Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Automotive Cylinder Head Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Automotive Cylinder Head Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Automotive Cylinder Head Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Automotive Cylinder Head Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Automotive Cylinder Head by Country
6.1 Europe Automotive Cylinder Head Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Automotive Cylinder Head Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Automotive Cylinder Head Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Automotive Cylinder Head Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Automotive Cylinder Head Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Automotive Cylinder Head Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Automotive Cylinder Head by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Cylinder Head Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Cylinder Head Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Cylinder Head Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Cylinder Head Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Cylinder Head Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Cylinder Head Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Automotive Cylinder Head by Country
8.1 Latin America Automotive Cylinder Head Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Automotive Cylinder Head Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Automotive Cylinder Head Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Automotive Cylinder Head Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Automotive Cylinder Head Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Automotive Cylinder Head Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Automotive Cylinder Head by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Cylinder Head Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Cylinder Head Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Cylinder Head Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Cylinder Head Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Cylinder Head Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Cylinder Head Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive Cylinder Head Business
10.1 Nemak
10.1.1 Nemak Corporation Information
10.1.2 Nemak Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Nemak Automotive Cylinder Head Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Nemak Automotive Cylinder Head Products Offered
10.1.5 Nemak Recent Development
10.2 Toyota
10.2.1 Toyota Corporation Information
10.2.2 Toyota Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Toyota Automotive Cylinder Head Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Toyota Automotive Cylinder Head Products Offered
10.2.5 Toyota Recent Development
10.3 MONTUPET
10.3.1 MONTUPET Corporation Information
10.3.2 MONTUPET Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 MONTUPET Automotive Cylinder Head Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 MONTUPET Automotive Cylinder Head Products Offered
10.3.5 MONTUPET Recent Development
10.4 Volkswagen
10.4.1 Volkswagen Corporation Information
10.4.2 Volkswagen Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Volkswagen Automotive Cylinder Head Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Volkswagen Automotive Cylinder Head Products Offered
10.4.5 Volkswagen Recent Development
10.5 HYUNDAI
10.5.1 HYUNDAI Corporation Information
10.5.2 HYUNDAI Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 HYUNDAI Automotive Cylinder Head Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 HYUNDAI Automotive Cylinder Head Products Offered
10.5.5 HYUNDAI Recent Development
10.6 Honda
10.6.1 Honda Corporation Information
10.6.2 Honda Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Honda Automotive Cylinder Head Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Honda Automotive Cylinder Head Products Offered
10.6.5 Honda Recent Development
10.7 Cummins
10.7.1 Cummins Corporation Information
10.7.2 Cummins Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Cummins Automotive Cylinder Head Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Cummins Automotive Cylinder Head Products Offered
10.7.5 Cummins Recent Development
10.8 MITSUBISHI
10.8.1 MITSUBISHI Corporation Information
10.8.2 MITSUBISHI Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 MITSUBISHI Automotive Cylinder Head Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 MITSUBISHI Automotive Cylinder Head Products Offered
10.8.5 MITSUBISHI Recent Development
10.9 Mahle
10.9.1 Mahle Corporation Information
10.9.2 Mahle Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Mahle Automotive Cylinder Head Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Mahle Automotive Cylinder Head Products Offered
10.9.5 Mahle Recent Development
10.10 Isuzu
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Automotive Cylinder Head Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Isuzu Automotive Cylinder Head Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Isuzu Recent Development
10.11 Scania
10.11.1 Scania Corporation Information
10.11.2 Scania Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Scania Automotive Cylinder Head Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Scania Automotive Cylinder Head Products Offered
10.11.5 Scania Recent Development
10.12 Perkins
10.12.1 Perkins Corporation Information
10.12.2 Perkins Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Perkins Automotive Cylinder Head Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Perkins Automotive Cylinder Head Products Offered
10.12.5 Perkins Recent Development
10.13 Fairbanks Morse
10.13.1 Fairbanks Morse Corporation Information
10.13.2 Fairbanks Morse Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 Fairbanks Morse Automotive Cylinder Head Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 Fairbanks Morse Automotive Cylinder Head Products Offered
10.13.5 Fairbanks Morse Recent Development
10.14 HUAYU
10.14.1 HUAYU Corporation Information
10.14.2 HUAYU Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 HUAYU Automotive Cylinder Head Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 HUAYU Automotive Cylinder Head Products Offered
10.14.5 HUAYU Recent Development
10.15 Faw
10.15.1 Faw Corporation Information
10.15.2 Faw Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 Faw Automotive Cylinder Head Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 Faw Automotive Cylinder Head Products Offered
10.15.5 Faw Recent Development
10.16 Dongfeng
10.16.1 Dongfeng Corporation Information
10.16.2 Dongfeng Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 Dongfeng Automotive Cylinder Head Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 Dongfeng Automotive Cylinder Head Products Offered
10.16.5 Dongfeng Recent Development
10.17 CHANGAN
10.17.1 CHANGAN Corporation Information
10.17.2 CHANGAN Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 CHANGAN Automotive Cylinder Head Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 CHANGAN Automotive Cylinder Head Products Offered
10.17.5 CHANGAN Recent Development
10.18 Great Wall
10.18.1 Great Wall Corporation Information
10.18.2 Great Wall Introduction and Business Overview
10.18.3 Great Wall Automotive Cylinder Head Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.18.4 Great Wall Automotive Cylinder Head Products Offered
10.18.5 Great Wall Recent Development
10.19 WEICHAI
10.19.1 WEICHAI Corporation Information
10.19.2 WEICHAI Introduction and Business Overview
10.19.3 WEICHAI Automotive Cylinder Head Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.19.4 WEICHAI Automotive Cylinder Head Products Offered
10.19.5 WEICHAI Recent Development
10.20 Tianchang
10.20.1 Tianchang Corporation Information
10.20.2 Tianchang Introduction and Business Overview
10.20.3 Tianchang Automotive Cylinder Head Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.20.4 Tianchang Automotive Cylinder Head Products Offered
10.20.5 Tianchang Recent Development
10.21 Zhonglian
10.21.1 Zhonglian Corporation Information
10.21.2 Zhonglian Introduction and Business Overview
10.21.3 Zhonglian Automotive Cylinder Head Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.21.4 Zhonglian Automotive Cylinder Head Products Offered
10.21.5 Zhonglian Recent Development
10.22 Hongqi
10.22.1 Hongqi Corporation Information
10.22.2 Hongqi Introduction and Business Overview
10.22.3 Hongqi Automotive Cylinder Head Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.22.4 Hongqi Automotive Cylinder Head Products Offered
10.22.5 Hongqi Recent Development
10.23 Yongyu
10.23.1 Yongyu Corporation Information
10.23.2 Yongyu Introduction and Business Overview
10.23.3 Yongyu Automotive Cylinder Head Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.23.4 Yongyu Automotive Cylinder Head Products Offered
10.23.5 Yongyu Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Automotive Cylinder Head Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Automotive Cylinder Head Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Automotive Cylinder Head Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Automotive Cylinder Head Distributors
12.3 Automotive Cylinder Head Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
