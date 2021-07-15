QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Automotive Control Arm market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.
Control arm is a piece of a vehicle’s suspension, it is a hinged suspension link between the chassis and the suspension upright or hub that carries the wheel. A vehicle’s suspension is a complexity of geometry and leverage. The front suspensions in most vehicles manufactured today not only steer the vehicle, but also drive the vehicle. Front-wheel drive designs rely on a control arm to counteract the engine’s torque. By placing an engine torque limiter arm between the engine and the vehicle’s chassis, the vehicle is able to be easily steered while applying power to the engine. Without this arm, the vehicle would be nearly impossible to steer when a driver applies power to the wheels. Asia-Pacific is the largest producer of Automotive Control Arm , with a market share about 50%, followed by North America and Europe, etc. ZF, Magna, Hyundai Mobis, Benteler and Magneti Marelli are the top 5 manufacturers of industry, and they had about 55% combined market share. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Automotive Control Arm Market The global Automotive Control Arm market size is projected to reach US$ 2548.7 million by 2027, from US$ 2315.1 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 1.5% during 2021-2027.
The Essential Content Covered in the Global Automotive Control Arm Market Report :
* Top Key Company Profiles.
* Main Business and Rival Information
* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis
* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
* Market Share and Size
Top Players of Automotive Control Arm Market are Studied: ZF, TRW, Magna, Yorozu, Hyundai Mobis, Magneti Marelli, Thyssenkrupp, CTE, Bharat Forge, Tower, GMB, Benteler, Martinrea, OCAP, Fetch, ACDelco, Wang Jin Machinery, Wanxiang Qianchao, ZF FAWER, Hetian Automotive, Huabang Machinery, RuiTai, FYCC, Jinjiang Machinery, Teenray
The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Automotive Control Arm market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.
Segmentation by Type: Stamped Steel Control Arms, Cast Iron Control Arms, Cast Aluminum Control Arms
Segmentation by Application: Multi-Link Suspension, Double Wishbone Suspension, Others
TOC
1 Automotive Control Arm Market Overview
1.1 Automotive Control Arm Product Overview
1.2 Automotive Control Arm Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Stamped Steel Control Arms
1.2.2 Cast Iron Control Arms
1.2.3 Cast Aluminum Control Arms
1.3 Global Automotive Control Arm Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Automotive Control Arm Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Automotive Control Arm Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Automotive Control Arm Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Automotive Control Arm Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Automotive Control Arm Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Automotive Control Arm Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Automotive Control Arm Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Automotive Control Arm Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Automotive Control Arm Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Automotive Control Arm Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Automotive Control Arm Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Control Arm Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Automotive Control Arm Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Control Arm Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Automotive Control Arm Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Automotive Control Arm Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Automotive Control Arm Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Automotive Control Arm Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Automotive Control Arm Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Automotive Control Arm Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Automotive Control Arm Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Automotive Control Arm Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Automotive Control Arm as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Control Arm Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Automotive Control Arm Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Automotive Control Arm Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Automotive Control Arm Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Automotive Control Arm Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Automotive Control Arm Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Automotive Control Arm Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Automotive Control Arm Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Automotive Control Arm Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Automotive Control Arm Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Automotive Control Arm Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Automotive Control Arm Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Automotive Control Arm by Application
4.1 Automotive Control Arm Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Multi-Link Suspension
4.1.2 Double Wishbone Suspension
4.1.3 Others
4.2 Global Automotive Control Arm Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Automotive Control Arm Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Automotive Control Arm Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Automotive Control Arm Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Automotive Control Arm Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Automotive Control Arm Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Automotive Control Arm Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Automotive Control Arm Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Automotive Control Arm Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Automotive Control Arm Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Automotive Control Arm Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Automotive Control Arm Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Control Arm Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Automotive Control Arm Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Control Arm Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Automotive Control Arm by Country
5.1 North America Automotive Control Arm Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Automotive Control Arm Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Automotive Control Arm Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Automotive Control Arm Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Automotive Control Arm Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Automotive Control Arm Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Automotive Control Arm by Country
6.1 Europe Automotive Control Arm Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Automotive Control Arm Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Automotive Control Arm Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Automotive Control Arm Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Automotive Control Arm Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Automotive Control Arm Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Automotive Control Arm by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Control Arm Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Control Arm Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Control Arm Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Control Arm Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Control Arm Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Control Arm Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Automotive Control Arm by Country
8.1 Latin America Automotive Control Arm Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Automotive Control Arm Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Automotive Control Arm Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Automotive Control Arm Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Automotive Control Arm Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Automotive Control Arm Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Automotive Control Arm by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Control Arm Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Control Arm Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Control Arm Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Control Arm Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Control Arm Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Control Arm Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive Control Arm Business
10.1 ZF
10.1.1 ZF Corporation Information
10.1.2 ZF Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 ZF Automotive Control Arm Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 ZF Automotive Control Arm Products Offered
10.1.5 ZF Recent Development
10.2 TRW
10.2.1 TRW Corporation Information
10.2.2 TRW Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 TRW Automotive Control Arm Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 TRW Automotive Control Arm Products Offered
10.2.5 TRW Recent Development
10.3 Magna
10.3.1 Magna Corporation Information
10.3.2 Magna Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Magna Automotive Control Arm Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Magna Automotive Control Arm Products Offered
10.3.5 Magna Recent Development
10.4 Yorozu
10.4.1 Yorozu Corporation Information
10.4.2 Yorozu Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Yorozu Automotive Control Arm Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Yorozu Automotive Control Arm Products Offered
10.4.5 Yorozu Recent Development
10.5 Hyundai Mobis
10.5.1 Hyundai Mobis Corporation Information
10.5.2 Hyundai Mobis Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Hyundai Mobis Automotive Control Arm Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Hyundai Mobis Automotive Control Arm Products Offered
10.5.5 Hyundai Mobis Recent Development
10.6 Magneti Marelli
10.6.1 Magneti Marelli Corporation Information
10.6.2 Magneti Marelli Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Magneti Marelli Automotive Control Arm Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Magneti Marelli Automotive Control Arm Products Offered
10.6.5 Magneti Marelli Recent Development
10.7 Thyssenkrupp
10.7.1 Thyssenkrupp Corporation Information
10.7.2 Thyssenkrupp Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Thyssenkrupp Automotive Control Arm Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Thyssenkrupp Automotive Control Arm Products Offered
10.7.5 Thyssenkrupp Recent Development
10.8 CTE
10.8.1 CTE Corporation Information
10.8.2 CTE Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 CTE Automotive Control Arm Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 CTE Automotive Control Arm Products Offered
10.8.5 CTE Recent Development
10.9 Bharat Forge
10.9.1 Bharat Forge Corporation Information
10.9.2 Bharat Forge Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Bharat Forge Automotive Control Arm Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Bharat Forge Automotive Control Arm Products Offered
10.9.5 Bharat Forge Recent Development
10.10 Tower
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Automotive Control Arm Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Tower Automotive Control Arm Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Tower Recent Development
10.11 GMB
10.11.1 GMB Corporation Information
10.11.2 GMB Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 GMB Automotive Control Arm Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 GMB Automotive Control Arm Products Offered
10.11.5 GMB Recent Development
10.12 Benteler
10.12.1 Benteler Corporation Information
10.12.2 Benteler Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Benteler Automotive Control Arm Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Benteler Automotive Control Arm Products Offered
10.12.5 Benteler Recent Development
10.13 Martinrea
10.13.1 Martinrea Corporation Information
10.13.2 Martinrea Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 Martinrea Automotive Control Arm Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 Martinrea Automotive Control Arm Products Offered
10.13.5 Martinrea Recent Development
10.14 OCAP
10.14.1 OCAP Corporation Information
10.14.2 OCAP Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 OCAP Automotive Control Arm Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 OCAP Automotive Control Arm Products Offered
10.14.5 OCAP Recent Development
10.15 Fetch
10.15.1 Fetch Corporation Information
10.15.2 Fetch Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 Fetch Automotive Control Arm Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 Fetch Automotive Control Arm Products Offered
10.15.5 Fetch Recent Development
10.16 ACDelco
10.16.1 ACDelco Corporation Information
10.16.2 ACDelco Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 ACDelco Automotive Control Arm Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 ACDelco Automotive Control Arm Products Offered
10.16.5 ACDelco Recent Development
10.17 Wang Jin Machinery
10.17.1 Wang Jin Machinery Corporation Information
10.17.2 Wang Jin Machinery Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 Wang Jin Machinery Automotive Control Arm Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 Wang Jin Machinery Automotive Control Arm Products Offered
10.17.5 Wang Jin Machinery Recent Development
10.18 Wanxiang Qianchao
10.18.1 Wanxiang Qianchao Corporation Information
10.18.2 Wanxiang Qianchao Introduction and Business Overview
10.18.3 Wanxiang Qianchao Automotive Control Arm Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.18.4 Wanxiang Qianchao Automotive Control Arm Products Offered
10.18.5 Wanxiang Qianchao Recent Development
10.19 ZF FAWER
10.19.1 ZF FAWER Corporation Information
10.19.2 ZF FAWER Introduction and Business Overview
10.19.3 ZF FAWER Automotive Control Arm Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.19.4 ZF FAWER Automotive Control Arm Products Offered
10.19.5 ZF FAWER Recent Development
10.20 Hetian Automotive
10.20.1 Hetian Automotive Corporation Information
10.20.2 Hetian Automotive Introduction and Business Overview
10.20.3 Hetian Automotive Automotive Control Arm Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.20.4 Hetian Automotive Automotive Control Arm Products Offered
10.20.5 Hetian Automotive Recent Development
10.21 Huabang Machinery
10.21.1 Huabang Machinery Corporation Information
10.21.2 Huabang Machinery Introduction and Business Overview
10.21.3 Huabang Machinery Automotive Control Arm Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.21.4 Huabang Machinery Automotive Control Arm Products Offered
10.21.5 Huabang Machinery Recent Development
10.22 RuiTai
10.22.1 RuiTai Corporation Information
10.22.2 RuiTai Introduction and Business Overview
10.22.3 RuiTai Automotive Control Arm Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.22.4 RuiTai Automotive Control Arm Products Offered
10.22.5 RuiTai Recent Development
10.23 FYCC
10.23.1 FYCC Corporation Information
10.23.2 FYCC Introduction and Business Overview
10.23.3 FYCC Automotive Control Arm Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.23.4 FYCC Automotive Control Arm Products Offered
10.23.5 FYCC Recent Development
10.24 Jinjiang Machinery
10.24.1 Jinjiang Machinery Corporation Information
10.24.2 Jinjiang Machinery Introduction and Business Overview
10.24.3 Jinjiang Machinery Automotive Control Arm Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.24.4 Jinjiang Machinery Automotive Control Arm Products Offered
10.24.5 Jinjiang Machinery Recent Development
10.25 Teenray
10.25.1 Teenray Corporation Information
10.25.2 Teenray Introduction and Business Overview
10.25.3 Teenray Automotive Control Arm Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.25.4 Teenray Automotive Control Arm Products Offered
10.25.5 Teenray Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Automotive Control Arm Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Automotive Control Arm Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Automotive Control Arm Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Automotive Control Arm Distributors
12.3 Automotive Control Arm Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
