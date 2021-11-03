Global Automotive BLDC Motor Market: What Are The Risks And Challenges? Nidec, Ametek, Johnson Electric

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATE: – The report on the global Automotive BLDC Motor market is comprehensively prepared with main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Automotive BLDC Motor Market. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Automotive BLDC Motor market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global Automotive BLDC Motor market.

With deep quantitative and qualitative analysis, the report provides encyclopedic and accurate research study on important aspects of the global Automotive BLDC Motor market. It brings to light key factors affecting the growth of different segments and regions in the global Automotive BLDC Motor market. It also offers SWOT, Porter’s Five Forces, and PESTLE analysis to thoroughly examine the global Automotive BLDC Motor market. It gives a detailed study on manufacturing cost, upstream and downstream buyers, distributors, marketing strategy, and marketing channel development trends of the global Automotive BLDC Motor market. Furthermore, it provides strategic bits of advice and recommendations for players to ensure success in the global Automotive BLDC Motor market.

Automotive BLDC Motor Market Leading Players: Nidec, Ametek, Johnson Electric, GMCC&Welling, Panasonic, Wolong Electric Group, Maxon Motor, Ebm-Papst, Mitsuba, Shinano Kenshi, Minebea, Zhuhai Kaibang Motor Manufacturing, F.G.LS. Electronic, ShenZhen Topband, Allied Motion, Toshiba Motors, Hengdrive

Product Type:

Inner Rotor, Outer Rotor

By Application:

Electric Vehicles, Hybrid Vehicles,



Regions and Countries

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Key Questions Answered

• What is the size and CAGR of the global Automotive BLDC Motor market?

• Which are the leading segments of the global Automotive BLDC Motor market?

• What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

• What is the nature of competition in the global Automotive BLDC Motor market?

• How will the global Automotive BLDC Motor market advance in the coming years?

• What are the main strategies adopted in the global Automotive BLDC Motor market?

Table of Contents

1 Automotive BLDC Motor Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automotive BLDC Motor

1.2 Automotive BLDC Motor Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive BLDC Motor Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Inner Rotor

1.2.3 Outer Rotor

1.3 Automotive BLDC Motor Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Automotive BLDC Motor Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Electric Vehicles

1.3.3 Hybrid Vehicles

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Automotive BLDC Motor Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Automotive BLDC Motor Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Automotive BLDC Motor Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Automotive BLDC Motor Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Automotive BLDC Motor Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Automotive BLDC Motor Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Automotive BLDC Motor Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.6 South Korea Automotive BLDC Motor Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.7 India Automotive BLDC Motor Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Automotive BLDC Motor Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Automotive BLDC Motor Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Automotive BLDC Motor Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1

Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Automotive BLDC Motor Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Automotive BLDC Motor Production Sites

Area Served

Product Types

2.6 Automotive BLDC Motor Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Automotive BLDC Motor Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Automotive BLDC Motor Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

Expansion 3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Automotive BLDC Motor Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Automotive BLDC Motor Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Automotive BLDC Motor Production

Revenue

Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Automotive BLDC Motor Production

3.4.1 North America Automotive BLDC Motor Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Automotive BLDC Motor Production

Revenue

Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Automotive BLDC Motor Production

3.5.1 Europe Automotive BLDC Motor Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Automotive BLDC Motor Production

Revenue

Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Automotive BLDC Motor Production

3.6.1 China Automotive BLDC Motor Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Automotive BLDC Motor Production

Revenue

Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Automotive BLDC Motor Production

3.7.1 Japan Automotive BLDC Motor Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Automotive BLDC Motor Production

Revenue

Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.8 South Korea Automotive BLDC Motor Production

3.8.1 South Korea Automotive BLDC Motor Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.8.2 South Korea Automotive BLDC Motor Production

Revenue

Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.9 India Automotive BLDC Motor Production

3.9.1 India Automotive BLDC Motor Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.9.2 India Automotive BLDC Motor Production

Revenue

Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 4 Global Automotive BLDC Motor Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Automotive BLDC Motor Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Automotive BLDC Motor Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Automotive BLDC Motor Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Automotive BLDC Motor Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Automotive BLDC Motor Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Automotive BLDC Motor Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Automotive BLDC Motor Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production

Revenue

Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Automotive BLDC Motor Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Automotive BLDC Motor Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Automotive BLDC Motor Price by Type (2016-2021) 6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Automotive BLDC Motor Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Automotive BLDC Motor Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021) 7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Nidec

7.1.1 Nidec Automotive BLDC Motor Corporation Information

7.1.2 Nidec Automotive BLDC Motor Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Nidec Automotive BLDC Motor Production

Revenue

Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Nidec Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Nidec Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Ametek

7.2.1 Ametek Automotive BLDC Motor Corporation Information

7.2.2 Ametek Automotive BLDC Motor Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Ametek Automotive BLDC Motor Production

Revenue

Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Ametek Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Ametek Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Johnson Electric

7.3.1 Johnson Electric Automotive BLDC Motor Corporation Information

7.3.2 Johnson Electric Automotive BLDC Motor Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Johnson Electric Automotive BLDC Motor Production

Revenue

Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Johnson Electric Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Johnson Electric Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 GMCC&Welling

7.4.1 GMCC&Welling Automotive BLDC Motor Corporation Information

7.4.2 GMCC&Welling Automotive BLDC Motor Product Portfolio

7.4.3 GMCC&Welling Automotive BLDC Motor Production

Revenue

Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 GMCC&Welling Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 GMCC&Welling Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Panasonic

7.5.1 Panasonic Automotive BLDC Motor Corporation Information

7.5.2 Panasonic Automotive BLDC Motor Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Panasonic Automotive BLDC Motor Production

Revenue

Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Panasonic Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Panasonic Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Wolong Electric Group

7.6.1 Wolong Electric Group Automotive BLDC Motor Corporation Information

7.6.2 Wolong Electric Group Automotive BLDC Motor Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Wolong Electric Group Automotive BLDC Motor Production

Revenue

Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Wolong Electric Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Wolong Electric Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Maxon Motor

7.7.1 Maxon Motor Automotive BLDC Motor Corporation Information

7.7.2 Maxon Motor Automotive BLDC Motor Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Maxon Motor Automotive BLDC Motor Production

Revenue

Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Maxon Motor Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Maxon Motor Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Ebm-Papst

7.8.1 Ebm-Papst Automotive BLDC Motor Corporation Information

7.8.2 Ebm-Papst Automotive BLDC Motor Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Ebm-Papst Automotive BLDC Motor Production

Revenue

Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Ebm-Papst Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Ebm-Papst Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Mitsuba

7.9.1 Mitsuba Automotive BLDC Motor Corporation Information

7.9.2 Mitsuba Automotive BLDC Motor Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Mitsuba Automotive BLDC Motor Production

Revenue

Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Mitsuba Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Mitsuba Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Shinano Kenshi

7.10.1 Shinano Kenshi Automotive BLDC Motor Corporation Information

7.10.2 Shinano Kenshi Automotive BLDC Motor Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Shinano Kenshi Automotive BLDC Motor Production

Revenue

Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Shinano Kenshi Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Shinano Kenshi Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Minebea

7.11.1 Minebea Automotive BLDC Motor Corporation Information

7.11.2 Minebea Automotive BLDC Motor Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Minebea Automotive BLDC Motor Production

Revenue

Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Minebea Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Minebea Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Zhuhai Kaibang Motor Manufacturing

7.12.1 Zhuhai Kaibang Motor Manufacturing Automotive BLDC Motor Corporation Information

7.12.2 Zhuhai Kaibang Motor Manufacturing Automotive BLDC Motor Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Zhuhai Kaibang Motor Manufacturing Automotive BLDC Motor Production

Revenue

Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Zhuhai Kaibang Motor Manufacturing Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Zhuhai Kaibang Motor Manufacturing Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 F.G.LS. Electronic

7.13.1 F.G.LS. Electronic Automotive BLDC Motor Corporation Information

7.13.2 F.G.LS. Electronic Automotive BLDC Motor Product Portfolio

7.13.3 F.G.LS. Electronic Automotive BLDC Motor Production

Revenue

Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 F.G.LS. Electronic Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 F.G.LS. Electronic Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 ShenZhen Topband

7.14.1 ShenZhen Topband Automotive BLDC Motor Corporation Information

7.14.2 ShenZhen Topband Automotive BLDC Motor Product Portfolio

7.14.3 ShenZhen Topband Automotive BLDC Motor Production

Revenue

Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 ShenZhen Topband Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 ShenZhen Topband Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Allied Motion

7.15.1 Allied Motion Automotive BLDC Motor Corporation Information

7.15.2 Allied Motion Automotive BLDC Motor Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Allied Motion Automotive BLDC Motor Production

Revenue

Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Allied Motion Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Allied Motion Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Toshiba Motors

7.16.1 Toshiba Motors Automotive BLDC Motor Corporation Information

7.16.2 Toshiba Motors Automotive BLDC Motor Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Toshiba Motors Automotive BLDC Motor Production

Revenue

Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Toshiba Motors Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Toshiba Motors Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 Hengdrive

7.17.1 Hengdrive Automotive BLDC Motor Corporation Information

7.17.2 Hengdrive Automotive BLDC Motor Product Portfolio

7.17.3 Hengdrive Automotive BLDC Motor Production

Revenue

Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 Hengdrive Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 Hengdrive Recent Developments/Updates 8 Automotive BLDC Motor Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Automotive BLDC Motor Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Automotive BLDC Motor

8.4 Automotive BLDC Motor Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel

Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Automotive BLDC Motor Distributors List

9.3 Automotive BLDC Motor Customers 10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Automotive BLDC Motor Industry Trends

10.2 Automotive BLDC Motor Growth Drivers

10.3 Automotive BLDC Motor Market Challenges

10.4 Automotive BLDC Motor Market Restraints 11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Automotive BLDC Motor by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Automotive BLDC Motor Production

Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Automotive BLDC Motor Production

Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Automotive BLDC Motor Production

Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Automotive BLDC Motor Production

Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.6 South Korea Automotive BLDC Motor Production

Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.7 India Automotive BLDC Motor Production

Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Automotive BLDC Motor

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Automotive BLDC Motor by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Automotive BLDC Motor by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Automotive BLDC Motor by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Automotive BLDC Motor by Country 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production

Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Automotive BLDC Motor by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Automotive BLDC Motor by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Automotive BLDC Motor by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Automotive BLDC Motor by Application (2022-2027) 14 Research Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

