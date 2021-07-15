QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Automotive Audio market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.
Automotive Audio is equipment installed in a car to provide in-car entertainment and information for the automotive occupants. The main units are head units, speakers, audio power amplifiers, subwoofers and capacitors. Market competition is intense. Panasonic, Continental, Fujitsu Ten, Harman and Clarion are the leaders of the industry, with about 54% market shares. China region is the largest supplier of Automotive Audio , with a production market share nearly 30. Europe is the second largest supplier of Automotive Audio , enjoying production market share nearly 23%. Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 26%. Following Europe, North America and China are the also largest consumption places in the world. And China is the main export – oriented countries. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Automotive Audio Market The global Automotive Audio market size is projected to reach US$ 2975.5 million by 2027, from US$ 2247 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.1% during 2021-2027.
Top Players of Automotive Audio Market are Studied: Panasonic, Continental, Fujitsu Ten, Harman, Clarion, Hyundai MOBIS, Visteon, Pioneer, Blaupunkt, Delphi, BOSE, Alpine, Garmin, Denso, Sony, Foryou, Desay SV Automotive, Hangsheng Electronic, E-LEAD Electronic, JL Audio, Burmester, Focal, Dynaudio, Bower & Wilkins
The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Automotive Audio market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.
Segmentation by Type: Audio Low, Display Audio
Segmentation by Application: Passenger Cars, Commercial Cars
TOC
1 Automotive Audio Market Overview
1.1 Automotive Audio Product Overview
1.2 Automotive Audio Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Audio Low
1.2.2 Display Audio
1.3 Global Automotive Audio Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Automotive Audio Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Automotive Audio Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Automotive Audio Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Automotive Audio Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Automotive Audio Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Automotive Audio Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Automotive Audio Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Automotive Audio Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Automotive Audio Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Automotive Audio Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Automotive Audio Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Audio Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Automotive Audio Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Audio Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Automotive Audio Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Automotive Audio Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Automotive Audio Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Automotive Audio Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Automotive Audio Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Automotive Audio Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Automotive Audio Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Automotive Audio Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Automotive Audio as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Audio Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Automotive Audio Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Automotive Audio Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Automotive Audio Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Automotive Audio Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Automotive Audio Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Automotive Audio Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Automotive Audio Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Automotive Audio Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Automotive Audio Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Automotive Audio Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Automotive Audio Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Automotive Audio by Application
4.1 Automotive Audio Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Passenger Cars
4.1.2 Commercial Cars
4.2 Global Automotive Audio Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Automotive Audio Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Automotive Audio Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Automotive Audio Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Automotive Audio Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Automotive Audio Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Automotive Audio Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Automotive Audio Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Automotive Audio Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Automotive Audio Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Automotive Audio Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Automotive Audio Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Audio Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Automotive Audio Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Audio Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Automotive Audio by Country
5.1 North America Automotive Audio Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Automotive Audio Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Automotive Audio Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Automotive Audio Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Automotive Audio Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Automotive Audio Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Automotive Audio by Country
6.1 Europe Automotive Audio Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Automotive Audio Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Automotive Audio Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Automotive Audio Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Automotive Audio Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Automotive Audio Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Automotive Audio by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Audio Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Audio Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Audio Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Audio Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Audio Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Audio Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Automotive Audio by Country
8.1 Latin America Automotive Audio Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Automotive Audio Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Automotive Audio Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Automotive Audio Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Automotive Audio Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Automotive Audio Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Automotive Audio by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Audio Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Audio Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Audio Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Audio Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Audio Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Audio Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive Audio Business
10.1 Panasonic
10.1.1 Panasonic Corporation Information
10.1.2 Panasonic Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Panasonic Automotive Audio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Panasonic Automotive Audio Products Offered
10.1.5 Panasonic Recent Development
10.2 Continental
10.2.1 Continental Corporation Information
10.2.2 Continental Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Continental Automotive Audio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Continental Automotive Audio Products Offered
10.2.5 Continental Recent Development
10.3 Fujitsu Ten
10.3.1 Fujitsu Ten Corporation Information
10.3.2 Fujitsu Ten Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Fujitsu Ten Automotive Audio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Fujitsu Ten Automotive Audio Products Offered
10.3.5 Fujitsu Ten Recent Development
10.4 Harman
10.4.1 Harman Corporation Information
10.4.2 Harman Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Harman Automotive Audio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Harman Automotive Audio Products Offered
10.4.5 Harman Recent Development
10.5 Clarion
10.5.1 Clarion Corporation Information
10.5.2 Clarion Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Clarion Automotive Audio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Clarion Automotive Audio Products Offered
10.5.5 Clarion Recent Development
10.6 Hyundai MOBIS
10.6.1 Hyundai MOBIS Corporation Information
10.6.2 Hyundai MOBIS Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Hyundai MOBIS Automotive Audio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Hyundai MOBIS Automotive Audio Products Offered
10.6.5 Hyundai MOBIS Recent Development
10.7 Visteon
10.7.1 Visteon Corporation Information
10.7.2 Visteon Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Visteon Automotive Audio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Visteon Automotive Audio Products Offered
10.7.5 Visteon Recent Development
10.8 Pioneer
10.8.1 Pioneer Corporation Information
10.8.2 Pioneer Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Pioneer Automotive Audio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Pioneer Automotive Audio Products Offered
10.8.5 Pioneer Recent Development
10.9 Blaupunkt
10.9.1 Blaupunkt Corporation Information
10.9.2 Blaupunkt Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Blaupunkt Automotive Audio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Blaupunkt Automotive Audio Products Offered
10.9.5 Blaupunkt Recent Development
10.10 Delphi
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Automotive Audio Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Delphi Automotive Audio Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Delphi Recent Development
10.11 BOSE
10.11.1 BOSE Corporation Information
10.11.2 BOSE Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 BOSE Automotive Audio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 BOSE Automotive Audio Products Offered
10.11.5 BOSE Recent Development
10.12 Alpine
10.12.1 Alpine Corporation Information
10.12.2 Alpine Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Alpine Automotive Audio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Alpine Automotive Audio Products Offered
10.12.5 Alpine Recent Development
10.13 Garmin
10.13.1 Garmin Corporation Information
10.13.2 Garmin Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 Garmin Automotive Audio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 Garmin Automotive Audio Products Offered
10.13.5 Garmin Recent Development
10.14 Denso
10.14.1 Denso Corporation Information
10.14.2 Denso Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 Denso Automotive Audio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 Denso Automotive Audio Products Offered
10.14.5 Denso Recent Development
10.15 Sony
10.15.1 Sony Corporation Information
10.15.2 Sony Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 Sony Automotive Audio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 Sony Automotive Audio Products Offered
10.15.5 Sony Recent Development
10.16 Foryou
10.16.1 Foryou Corporation Information
10.16.2 Foryou Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 Foryou Automotive Audio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 Foryou Automotive Audio Products Offered
10.16.5 Foryou Recent Development
10.17 Desay SV Automotive
10.17.1 Desay SV Automotive Corporation Information
10.17.2 Desay SV Automotive Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 Desay SV Automotive Automotive Audio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 Desay SV Automotive Automotive Audio Products Offered
10.17.5 Desay SV Automotive Recent Development
10.18 Hangsheng Electronic
10.18.1 Hangsheng Electronic Corporation Information
10.18.2 Hangsheng Electronic Introduction and Business Overview
10.18.3 Hangsheng Electronic Automotive Audio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.18.4 Hangsheng Electronic Automotive Audio Products Offered
10.18.5 Hangsheng Electronic Recent Development
10.19 E-LEAD Electronic
10.19.1 E-LEAD Electronic Corporation Information
10.19.2 E-LEAD Electronic Introduction and Business Overview
10.19.3 E-LEAD Electronic Automotive Audio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.19.4 E-LEAD Electronic Automotive Audio Products Offered
10.19.5 E-LEAD Electronic Recent Development
10.20 JL Audio
10.20.1 JL Audio Corporation Information
10.20.2 JL Audio Introduction and Business Overview
10.20.3 JL Audio Automotive Audio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.20.4 JL Audio Automotive Audio Products Offered
10.20.5 JL Audio Recent Development
10.21 Burmester
10.21.1 Burmester Corporation Information
10.21.2 Burmester Introduction and Business Overview
10.21.3 Burmester Automotive Audio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.21.4 Burmester Automotive Audio Products Offered
10.21.5 Burmester Recent Development
10.22 Focal
10.22.1 Focal Corporation Information
10.22.2 Focal Introduction and Business Overview
10.22.3 Focal Automotive Audio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.22.4 Focal Automotive Audio Products Offered
10.22.5 Focal Recent Development
10.23 Dynaudio
10.23.1 Dynaudio Corporation Information
10.23.2 Dynaudio Introduction and Business Overview
10.23.3 Dynaudio Automotive Audio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.23.4 Dynaudio Automotive Audio Products Offered
10.23.5 Dynaudio Recent Development
10.24 Bower & Wilkins
10.24.1 Bower & Wilkins Corporation Information
10.24.2 Bower & Wilkins Introduction and Business Overview
10.24.3 Bower & Wilkins Automotive Audio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.24.4 Bower & Wilkins Automotive Audio Products Offered
10.24.5 Bower & Wilkins Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Automotive Audio Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Automotive Audio Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Automotive Audio Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Automotive Audio Distributors
12.3 Automotive Audio Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
