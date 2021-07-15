QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Automotive Audio market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.

Automotive Audio is equipment installed in a car to provide in-car entertainment and information for the automotive occupants. The main units are head units, speakers, audio power amplifiers, subwoofers and capacitors. Market competition is intense. Panasonic, Continental, Fujitsu Ten, Harman and Clarion are the leaders of the industry, with about 54% market shares. China region is the largest supplier of Automotive Audio , with a production market share nearly 30. Europe is the second largest supplier of Automotive Audio , enjoying production market share nearly 23%. Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 26%. Following Europe, North America and China are the also largest consumption places in the world. And China is the main export – oriented countries. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Automotive Audio Market The global Automotive Audio market size is projected to reach US$ 2975.5 million by 2027, from US$ 2247 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.1% during 2021-2027.

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Automotive Audio Market Report :

* Top Key Company Profiles.

* Main Business and Rival Information

* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share and Size

Top Players of Automotive Audio Market are Studied: Panasonic, Continental, Fujitsu Ten, Harman, Clarion, Hyundai MOBIS, Visteon, Pioneer, Blaupunkt, Delphi, BOSE, Alpine, Garmin, Denso, Sony, Foryou, Desay SV Automotive, Hangsheng Electronic, E-LEAD Electronic, JL Audio, Burmester, Focal, Dynaudio, Bower & Wilkins

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Automotive Audio market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: Audio Low, Display Audio

Segmentation by Application: Passenger Cars, Commercial Cars

Reasons to Buy this Report:

Industry Size & Forecast: Estimations on the global Automotive Audio industry size on the basis of value and volume are provided in this part of the report

Study on Key Industry Trends: This section offers deep insights into the prevailing and upcoming Automotive Audio trends

Segmental Analysis: Here, the report has examined the high-growth segments including product type, application, and end-users, taking into account their CAGR, share, and size

Future Prospects: Current Automotive Audio developments and future opportunities estimated to emerge in the Automotive Audio industry are looked into in this portion of the study

Geography-wise Analysis: The authors of the report have studied the regions having growth potential to help companies plan their future investments

Study on Competitive Landscape: The industry experts have offered thorough information about the strategic tactics adopted by the industry participants to consolidate their position. This assessment will help the players to strategize their activities in future.

TOC

1 Automotive Audio Market Overview

1.1 Automotive Audio Product Overview

1.2 Automotive Audio Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Audio Low

1.2.2 Display Audio

1.3 Global Automotive Audio Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Automotive Audio Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Automotive Audio Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Automotive Audio Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Automotive Audio Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Automotive Audio Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Automotive Audio Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Automotive Audio Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Automotive Audio Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Automotive Audio Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Automotive Audio Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Automotive Audio Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Audio Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Automotive Audio Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Audio Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Automotive Audio Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Automotive Audio Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Automotive Audio Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Automotive Audio Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Automotive Audio Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Automotive Audio Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Automotive Audio Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Automotive Audio Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Automotive Audio as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Audio Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Automotive Audio Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Automotive Audio Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Automotive Audio Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Automotive Audio Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Automotive Audio Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Automotive Audio Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Automotive Audio Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Automotive Audio Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Automotive Audio Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Automotive Audio Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Automotive Audio Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Automotive Audio by Application

4.1 Automotive Audio Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Passenger Cars

4.1.2 Commercial Cars

4.2 Global Automotive Audio Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Automotive Audio Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Automotive Audio Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Automotive Audio Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Automotive Audio Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Automotive Audio Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Automotive Audio Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Automotive Audio Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Automotive Audio Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Automotive Audio Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Automotive Audio Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Automotive Audio Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Audio Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Automotive Audio Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Audio Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Automotive Audio by Country

5.1 North America Automotive Audio Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Automotive Audio Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Automotive Audio Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Automotive Audio Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Automotive Audio Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Automotive Audio Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Automotive Audio by Country

6.1 Europe Automotive Audio Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Automotive Audio Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Automotive Audio Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Automotive Audio Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Automotive Audio Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Automotive Audio Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Automotive Audio by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Audio Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Audio Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Audio Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Audio Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Audio Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Audio Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Automotive Audio by Country

8.1 Latin America Automotive Audio Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Automotive Audio Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Automotive Audio Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Automotive Audio Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Automotive Audio Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Automotive Audio Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Automotive Audio by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Audio Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Audio Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Audio Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Audio Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Audio Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Audio Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive Audio Business

10.1 Panasonic

10.1.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

10.1.2 Panasonic Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Panasonic Automotive Audio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Panasonic Automotive Audio Products Offered

10.1.5 Panasonic Recent Development

10.2 Continental

10.2.1 Continental Corporation Information

10.2.2 Continental Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Continental Automotive Audio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Continental Automotive Audio Products Offered

10.2.5 Continental Recent Development

10.3 Fujitsu Ten

10.3.1 Fujitsu Ten Corporation Information

10.3.2 Fujitsu Ten Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Fujitsu Ten Automotive Audio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Fujitsu Ten Automotive Audio Products Offered

10.3.5 Fujitsu Ten Recent Development

10.4 Harman

10.4.1 Harman Corporation Information

10.4.2 Harman Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Harman Automotive Audio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Harman Automotive Audio Products Offered

10.4.5 Harman Recent Development

10.5 Clarion

10.5.1 Clarion Corporation Information

10.5.2 Clarion Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Clarion Automotive Audio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Clarion Automotive Audio Products Offered

10.5.5 Clarion Recent Development

10.6 Hyundai MOBIS

10.6.1 Hyundai MOBIS Corporation Information

10.6.2 Hyundai MOBIS Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Hyundai MOBIS Automotive Audio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Hyundai MOBIS Automotive Audio Products Offered

10.6.5 Hyundai MOBIS Recent Development

10.7 Visteon

10.7.1 Visteon Corporation Information

10.7.2 Visteon Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Visteon Automotive Audio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Visteon Automotive Audio Products Offered

10.7.5 Visteon Recent Development

10.8 Pioneer

10.8.1 Pioneer Corporation Information

10.8.2 Pioneer Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Pioneer Automotive Audio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Pioneer Automotive Audio Products Offered

10.8.5 Pioneer Recent Development

10.9 Blaupunkt

10.9.1 Blaupunkt Corporation Information

10.9.2 Blaupunkt Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Blaupunkt Automotive Audio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Blaupunkt Automotive Audio Products Offered

10.9.5 Blaupunkt Recent Development

10.10 Delphi

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Automotive Audio Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Delphi Automotive Audio Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Delphi Recent Development

10.11 BOSE

10.11.1 BOSE Corporation Information

10.11.2 BOSE Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 BOSE Automotive Audio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 BOSE Automotive Audio Products Offered

10.11.5 BOSE Recent Development

10.12 Alpine

10.12.1 Alpine Corporation Information

10.12.2 Alpine Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Alpine Automotive Audio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Alpine Automotive Audio Products Offered

10.12.5 Alpine Recent Development

10.13 Garmin

10.13.1 Garmin Corporation Information

10.13.2 Garmin Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Garmin Automotive Audio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Garmin Automotive Audio Products Offered

10.13.5 Garmin Recent Development

10.14 Denso

10.14.1 Denso Corporation Information

10.14.2 Denso Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Denso Automotive Audio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Denso Automotive Audio Products Offered

10.14.5 Denso Recent Development

10.15 Sony

10.15.1 Sony Corporation Information

10.15.2 Sony Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Sony Automotive Audio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Sony Automotive Audio Products Offered

10.15.5 Sony Recent Development

10.16 Foryou

10.16.1 Foryou Corporation Information

10.16.2 Foryou Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Foryou Automotive Audio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Foryou Automotive Audio Products Offered

10.16.5 Foryou Recent Development

10.17 Desay SV Automotive

10.17.1 Desay SV Automotive Corporation Information

10.17.2 Desay SV Automotive Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Desay SV Automotive Automotive Audio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Desay SV Automotive Automotive Audio Products Offered

10.17.5 Desay SV Automotive Recent Development

10.18 Hangsheng Electronic

10.18.1 Hangsheng Electronic Corporation Information

10.18.2 Hangsheng Electronic Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Hangsheng Electronic Automotive Audio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Hangsheng Electronic Automotive Audio Products Offered

10.18.5 Hangsheng Electronic Recent Development

10.19 E-LEAD Electronic

10.19.1 E-LEAD Electronic Corporation Information

10.19.2 E-LEAD Electronic Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 E-LEAD Electronic Automotive Audio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 E-LEAD Electronic Automotive Audio Products Offered

10.19.5 E-LEAD Electronic Recent Development

10.20 JL Audio

10.20.1 JL Audio Corporation Information

10.20.2 JL Audio Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 JL Audio Automotive Audio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 JL Audio Automotive Audio Products Offered

10.20.5 JL Audio Recent Development

10.21 Burmester

10.21.1 Burmester Corporation Information

10.21.2 Burmester Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 Burmester Automotive Audio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 Burmester Automotive Audio Products Offered

10.21.5 Burmester Recent Development

10.22 Focal

10.22.1 Focal Corporation Information

10.22.2 Focal Introduction and Business Overview

10.22.3 Focal Automotive Audio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.22.4 Focal Automotive Audio Products Offered

10.22.5 Focal Recent Development

10.23 Dynaudio

10.23.1 Dynaudio Corporation Information

10.23.2 Dynaudio Introduction and Business Overview

10.23.3 Dynaudio Automotive Audio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.23.4 Dynaudio Automotive Audio Products Offered

10.23.5 Dynaudio Recent Development

10.24 Bower & Wilkins

10.24.1 Bower & Wilkins Corporation Information

10.24.2 Bower & Wilkins Introduction and Business Overview

10.24.3 Bower & Wilkins Automotive Audio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.24.4 Bower & Wilkins Automotive Audio Products Offered

10.24.5 Bower & Wilkins Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Automotive Audio Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Automotive Audio Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Automotive Audio Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Automotive Audio Distributors

12.3 Automotive Audio Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

About Us