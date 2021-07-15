QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Automotive Air-condition Compressor market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.

Automotive air conditioning compressor is the heart of automotive air conditioning system, plays a refrigerant vapor compression and transport role. Global Automotive Air-condition Compressor main players are DENSO, Sanden, HVCC, Delphi, etc. Global top four manufacturers hold a share over 30%. China is the largest market, with a share nearly 40%. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Automotive Air-condition Compressor Market The global Automotive Air-condition Compressor market size is projected to reach US$ 12060 million by 2027, from US$ 10360 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.2% during 2021-2027.

Top Players of Automotive Air-condition Compressor Market are Studied: DENSO, Sanden, HVCC, Delphi, Valeo, MAHLE, BITZER, Aotecar, Sanden Huayu, JIANSHE, Suzhou ZhongCheng, Shanghai Guangyu

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Automotive Air-condition Compressor market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: Fixed Compressor, Variable Compressor, Electric Compressor

Segmentation by Application: Passenger Vehicle, Light Truck, Medium Truck, Heavy Duty Truck, Others

About Us