Automotive air conditioning compressor is the heart of automotive air conditioning system, plays a refrigerant vapor compression and transport role. Global Automotive Air-condition Compressor main players are DENSO, Sanden, HVCC, Delphi, etc. Global top four manufacturers hold a share over 30%. China is the largest market, with a share nearly 40%. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Automotive Air-condition Compressor Market The global Automotive Air-condition Compressor market size is projected to reach US$ 12060 million by 2027, from US$ 10360 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.2% during 2021-2027.
The Essential Content Covered in the Global Automotive Air-condition Compressor Market Report :
* Top Key Company Profiles.
* Main Business and Rival Information
* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis
* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
* Market Share and Size
Top Players of Automotive Air-condition Compressor Market are Studied: DENSO, Sanden, HVCC, Delphi, Valeo, MAHLE, BITZER, Aotecar, Sanden Huayu, JIANSHE, Suzhou ZhongCheng, Shanghai Guangyu
The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Automotive Air-condition Compressor market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.
Segmentation by Type: Fixed Compressor, Variable Compressor, Electric Compressor
Segmentation by Application: Passenger Vehicle, Light Truck, Medium Truck, Heavy Duty Truck, Others
Reasons to Buy this Report:
- Industry Size & Forecast: Estimations on the global Automotive Air-condition Compressor industry size on the basis of value and volume are provided in this part of the report
- Study on Key Industry Trends: This section offers deep insights into the prevailing and upcoming Automotive Air-condition Compressor trends
- Segmental Analysis: Here, the report has examined the high-growth segments including product type, application, and end-users, taking into account their CAGR, share, and size
- Future Prospects: Current Automotive Air-condition Compressor developments and future opportunities estimated to emerge in the Automotive Air-condition Compressor industry are looked into in this portion of the study
- Geography-wise Analysis: The authors of the report have studied the regions having growth potential to help companies plan their future investments
- Study on Competitive Landscape: The industry experts have offered thorough information about the strategic tactics adopted by the industry participants to consolidate their position. This assessment will help the players to strategize their activities in future.
TOC
1 Automotive Air-condition Compressor Market Overview
1.1 Automotive Air-condition Compressor Product Overview
1.2 Automotive Air-condition Compressor Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Fixed Compressor
1.2.2 Variable Compressor
1.2.3 Electric Compressor
1.3 Global Automotive Air-condition Compressor Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Automotive Air-condition Compressor Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Automotive Air-condition Compressor Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Automotive Air-condition Compressor Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Automotive Air-condition Compressor Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Automotive Air-condition Compressor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Automotive Air-condition Compressor Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Automotive Air-condition Compressor Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Automotive Air-condition Compressor Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Automotive Air-condition Compressor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Automotive Air-condition Compressor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Automotive Air-condition Compressor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Air-condition Compressor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Automotive Air-condition Compressor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Air-condition Compressor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Automotive Air-condition Compressor Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Automotive Air-condition Compressor Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Automotive Air-condition Compressor Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Automotive Air-condition Compressor Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Automotive Air-condition Compressor Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Automotive Air-condition Compressor Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Automotive Air-condition Compressor Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Automotive Air-condition Compressor Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Automotive Air-condition Compressor as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Air-condition Compressor Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Automotive Air-condition Compressor Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Automotive Air-condition Compressor Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Automotive Air-condition Compressor Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Automotive Air-condition Compressor Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Automotive Air-condition Compressor Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Automotive Air-condition Compressor Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Automotive Air-condition Compressor Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Automotive Air-condition Compressor Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Automotive Air-condition Compressor Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Automotive Air-condition Compressor Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Automotive Air-condition Compressor Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Automotive Air-condition Compressor by Application
4.1 Automotive Air-condition Compressor Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Passenger Vehicle
4.1.2 Light Truck
4.1.3 Medium Truck
4.1.4 Heavy Duty Truck
4.1.5 Others
4.2 Global Automotive Air-condition Compressor Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Automotive Air-condition Compressor Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Automotive Air-condition Compressor Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Automotive Air-condition Compressor Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Automotive Air-condition Compressor Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Automotive Air-condition Compressor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Automotive Air-condition Compressor Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Automotive Air-condition Compressor Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Automotive Air-condition Compressor Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Automotive Air-condition Compressor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Automotive Air-condition Compressor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Automotive Air-condition Compressor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Air-condition Compressor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Automotive Air-condition Compressor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Air-condition Compressor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Automotive Air-condition Compressor by Country
5.1 North America Automotive Air-condition Compressor Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Automotive Air-condition Compressor Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Automotive Air-condition Compressor Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Automotive Air-condition Compressor Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Automotive Air-condition Compressor Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Automotive Air-condition Compressor Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Automotive Air-condition Compressor by Country
6.1 Europe Automotive Air-condition Compressor Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Automotive Air-condition Compressor Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Automotive Air-condition Compressor Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Automotive Air-condition Compressor Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Automotive Air-condition Compressor Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Automotive Air-condition Compressor Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Automotive Air-condition Compressor by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Air-condition Compressor Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Air-condition Compressor Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Air-condition Compressor Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Air-condition Compressor Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Air-condition Compressor Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Air-condition Compressor Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Automotive Air-condition Compressor by Country
8.1 Latin America Automotive Air-condition Compressor Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Automotive Air-condition Compressor Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Automotive Air-condition Compressor Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Automotive Air-condition Compressor Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Automotive Air-condition Compressor Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Automotive Air-condition Compressor Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Automotive Air-condition Compressor by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Air-condition Compressor Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Air-condition Compressor Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Air-condition Compressor Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Air-condition Compressor Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Air-condition Compressor Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Air-condition Compressor Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive Air-condition Compressor Business
10.1 DENSO
10.1.1 DENSO Corporation Information
10.1.2 DENSO Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 DENSO Automotive Air-condition Compressor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 DENSO Automotive Air-condition Compressor Products Offered
10.1.5 DENSO Recent Development
10.2 Sanden
10.2.1 Sanden Corporation Information
10.2.2 Sanden Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Sanden Automotive Air-condition Compressor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Sanden Automotive Air-condition Compressor Products Offered
10.2.5 Sanden Recent Development
10.3 HVCC
10.3.1 HVCC Corporation Information
10.3.2 HVCC Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 HVCC Automotive Air-condition Compressor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 HVCC Automotive Air-condition Compressor Products Offered
10.3.5 HVCC Recent Development
10.4 Delphi
10.4.1 Delphi Corporation Information
10.4.2 Delphi Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Delphi Automotive Air-condition Compressor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Delphi Automotive Air-condition Compressor Products Offered
10.4.5 Delphi Recent Development
10.5 Valeo
10.5.1 Valeo Corporation Information
10.5.2 Valeo Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Valeo Automotive Air-condition Compressor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Valeo Automotive Air-condition Compressor Products Offered
10.5.5 Valeo Recent Development
10.6 MAHLE
10.6.1 MAHLE Corporation Information
10.6.2 MAHLE Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 MAHLE Automotive Air-condition Compressor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 MAHLE Automotive Air-condition Compressor Products Offered
10.6.5 MAHLE Recent Development
10.7 BITZER
10.7.1 BITZER Corporation Information
10.7.2 BITZER Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 BITZER Automotive Air-condition Compressor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 BITZER Automotive Air-condition Compressor Products Offered
10.7.5 BITZER Recent Development
10.8 Aotecar
10.8.1 Aotecar Corporation Information
10.8.2 Aotecar Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Aotecar Automotive Air-condition Compressor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Aotecar Automotive Air-condition Compressor Products Offered
10.8.5 Aotecar Recent Development
10.9 Sanden Huayu
10.9.1 Sanden Huayu Corporation Information
10.9.2 Sanden Huayu Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Sanden Huayu Automotive Air-condition Compressor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Sanden Huayu Automotive Air-condition Compressor Products Offered
10.9.5 Sanden Huayu Recent Development
10.10 JIANSHE
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Automotive Air-condition Compressor Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 JIANSHE Automotive Air-condition Compressor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 JIANSHE Recent Development
10.11 Suzhou ZhongCheng
10.11.1 Suzhou ZhongCheng Corporation Information
10.11.2 Suzhou ZhongCheng Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Suzhou ZhongCheng Automotive Air-condition Compressor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Suzhou ZhongCheng Automotive Air-condition Compressor Products Offered
10.11.5 Suzhou ZhongCheng Recent Development
10.12 Shanghai Guangyu
10.12.1 Shanghai Guangyu Corporation Information
10.12.2 Shanghai Guangyu Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Shanghai Guangyu Automotive Air-condition Compressor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Shanghai Guangyu Automotive Air-condition Compressor Products Offered
10.12.5 Shanghai Guangyu Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Automotive Air-condition Compressor Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Automotive Air-condition Compressor Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Automotive Air-condition Compressor Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Automotive Air-condition Compressor Distributors
12.3 Automotive Air-condition Compressor Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
