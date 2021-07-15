QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Automobile Engine Valve market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.

Automobile engine valve is a valve typically used to control the timing and quantity of gas or fuel flow into or flow out of an engine. Both gasoline engine and diesel engine need the valve and it is usually made of special steel and alloy powder. Market competition is intense. Federal-Mogul, Eaton, Mahle and Fuji Oozx, etc. are the leaders of the industry, with about 65% market shares. Europe region is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 26%. Following Europe, China is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 22%. The classification of automobile engine valve includes gasoline engine valve and diesel engine valve, and the proportion of gasoline engine valve is about 79%. Automobile engine valve is widely used for passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle. The most proportion of automobile engine valve is passenger vehicle, and the consumption proportion is about 74%. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Automobile Engine Valve Market The global Automobile Engine Valve market size is projected to reach US$ 4898.3 million by 2027, from US$ 4120.7 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.5% during 2021-2027.

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Automobile Engine Valve Market Report :

* Top Key Company Profiles.

* Main Business and Rival Information

* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share and Size

Top Players of Automobile Engine Valve Market are Studied: Federal-Mogul, Eaton, Mahle, Nittan, Fuji Oozx, Worldwide Auto, Asian, Rane, Dengyun Auto-parts, ShengChi, Xin Yue, Yangzhou Guanghui, Wode Valve, AnFu, JinQingLong, Tyen Machinery, Burg, SSV, Ferrea, Tongcheng, SINUS

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Automobile Engine Valve market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: Gasoline Engine Valve, Diesel Engine Valve

Segmentation by Application: Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle

