An automated (car) parking system (APS) is a mechanical system designed to minimize the area and/or volume required for parking cars. Like a multi-story parking garage, an APS provides parking for cars on multiple levels stacked vertically to maximize the number of parking spaces while minimizing land usage. The APS, however, utilizes a mechanical system to transport cars to and from parking spaces (rather than the driver) in order to eliminate much of the space wasted in a multi-story parking garage. While a multi-story parking garage is similar to multiple parking lots stacked vertically, an APS is more similar to an automated storage and retrieval system for cars. Global Automated Parking Systems key players include ShinMaywa, IHI Parking System, MHI Parking, XIZI Parking System, Wuyang Parking, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a Production Market Share over 25%. China accounts for the most Production Market Share, which have a share over 40%, followed by Japan. In terms of product, Multi Parking is the largest segment, with a Production Market Share over 70%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Commercial, followed by Residential. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Automated Parking Systems Market The global Automated Parking Systems market size is projected to reach US$ 2994.3 million by 2027, from US$ 2325 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2021-2027.

Top Players of Automated Parking Systems Market are Studied: ShinMaywa, IHI Parking System, MHI Parking, XIZI Parking System, Wuyang Parking, Tongbao Parking Equipment, Huaxing intelligent parking, Nissei Build Kogyo, Yeefung Industry Equipment, CIMC Tianda, Wohr, AJ Dongyang Menics, Dayang Parking, Klaus Multiparking, Maoyuan Parking Equipment, Lödige Industries, PARI, RR Parkon, Tada, Sieger Parking

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Automated Parking Systems market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: Rotary Carousel, Speedy Parking, Multi Parking, Optima Parking, Other

Segmentation by Application: Commercial, Residential, Government

TOC

1 Automated Parking Systems Market Overview

1.1 Automated Parking Systems Product Overview

1.2 Automated Parking Systems Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Rotary Carousel

1.2.2 Speedy Parking

1.2.3 Multi Parking

1.2.4 Optima Parking

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Global Automated Parking Systems Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Automated Parking Systems Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Automated Parking Systems Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Automated Parking Systems Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Automated Parking Systems Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Automated Parking Systems Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Automated Parking Systems Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Automated Parking Systems Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Automated Parking Systems Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Automated Parking Systems Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Automated Parking Systems Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Automated Parking Systems Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Automated Parking Systems Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Automated Parking Systems Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Automated Parking Systems Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Automated Parking Systems Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Automated Parking Systems Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Automated Parking Systems Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Automated Parking Systems Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Automated Parking Systems Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Automated Parking Systems Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Automated Parking Systems Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Automated Parking Systems Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Automated Parking Systems as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Automated Parking Systems Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Automated Parking Systems Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Automated Parking Systems Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Automated Parking Systems Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Automated Parking Systems Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Automated Parking Systems Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Automated Parking Systems Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Automated Parking Systems Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Automated Parking Systems Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Automated Parking Systems Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Automated Parking Systems Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Automated Parking Systems Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Automated Parking Systems by Application

4.1 Automated Parking Systems Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Commercial

4.1.2 Residential

4.1.3 Government

4.2 Global Automated Parking Systems Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Automated Parking Systems Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Automated Parking Systems Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Automated Parking Systems Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Automated Parking Systems Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Automated Parking Systems Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Automated Parking Systems Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Automated Parking Systems Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Automated Parking Systems Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Automated Parking Systems Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Automated Parking Systems Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Automated Parking Systems Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Automated Parking Systems Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Automated Parking Systems Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Automated Parking Systems Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Automated Parking Systems by Country

5.1 North America Automated Parking Systems Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Automated Parking Systems Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Automated Parking Systems Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Automated Parking Systems Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Automated Parking Systems Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Automated Parking Systems Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Automated Parking Systems by Country

6.1 Europe Automated Parking Systems Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Automated Parking Systems Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Automated Parking Systems Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Automated Parking Systems Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Automated Parking Systems Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Automated Parking Systems Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Automated Parking Systems by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Automated Parking Systems Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Automated Parking Systems Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Automated Parking Systems Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Automated Parking Systems Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Automated Parking Systems Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Automated Parking Systems Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Automated Parking Systems by Country

8.1 Latin America Automated Parking Systems Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Automated Parking Systems Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Automated Parking Systems Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Automated Parking Systems Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Automated Parking Systems Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Automated Parking Systems Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Automated Parking Systems by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Automated Parking Systems Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automated Parking Systems Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automated Parking Systems Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Automated Parking Systems Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automated Parking Systems Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automated Parking Systems Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automated Parking Systems Business

10.1 ShinMaywa

10.1.1 ShinMaywa Corporation Information

10.1.2 ShinMaywa Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 ShinMaywa Automated Parking Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 ShinMaywa Automated Parking Systems Products Offered

10.1.5 ShinMaywa Recent Development

10.2 IHI Parking System

10.2.1 IHI Parking System Corporation Information

10.2.2 IHI Parking System Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 IHI Parking System Automated Parking Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 IHI Parking System Automated Parking Systems Products Offered

10.2.5 IHI Parking System Recent Development

10.3 MHI Parking

10.3.1 MHI Parking Corporation Information

10.3.2 MHI Parking Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 MHI Parking Automated Parking Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 MHI Parking Automated Parking Systems Products Offered

10.3.5 MHI Parking Recent Development

10.4 XIZI Parking System

10.4.1 XIZI Parking System Corporation Information

10.4.2 XIZI Parking System Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 XIZI Parking System Automated Parking Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 XIZI Parking System Automated Parking Systems Products Offered

10.4.5 XIZI Parking System Recent Development

10.5 Wuyang Parking

10.5.1 Wuyang Parking Corporation Information

10.5.2 Wuyang Parking Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Wuyang Parking Automated Parking Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Wuyang Parking Automated Parking Systems Products Offered

10.5.5 Wuyang Parking Recent Development

10.6 Tongbao Parking Equipment

10.6.1 Tongbao Parking Equipment Corporation Information

10.6.2 Tongbao Parking Equipment Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Tongbao Parking Equipment Automated Parking Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Tongbao Parking Equipment Automated Parking Systems Products Offered

10.6.5 Tongbao Parking Equipment Recent Development

10.7 Huaxing intelligent parking

10.7.1 Huaxing intelligent parking Corporation Information

10.7.2 Huaxing intelligent parking Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Huaxing intelligent parking Automated Parking Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Huaxing intelligent parking Automated Parking Systems Products Offered

10.7.5 Huaxing intelligent parking Recent Development

10.8 Nissei Build Kogyo

10.8.1 Nissei Build Kogyo Corporation Information

10.8.2 Nissei Build Kogyo Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Nissei Build Kogyo Automated Parking Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Nissei Build Kogyo Automated Parking Systems Products Offered

10.8.5 Nissei Build Kogyo Recent Development

10.9 Yeefung Industry Equipment

10.9.1 Yeefung Industry Equipment Corporation Information

10.9.2 Yeefung Industry Equipment Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Yeefung Industry Equipment Automated Parking Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Yeefung Industry Equipment Automated Parking Systems Products Offered

10.9.5 Yeefung Industry Equipment Recent Development

10.10 CIMC Tianda

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Automated Parking Systems Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 CIMC Tianda Automated Parking Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 CIMC Tianda Recent Development

10.11 Wohr

10.11.1 Wohr Corporation Information

10.11.2 Wohr Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Wohr Automated Parking Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Wohr Automated Parking Systems Products Offered

10.11.5 Wohr Recent Development

10.12 AJ Dongyang Menics

10.12.1 AJ Dongyang Menics Corporation Information

10.12.2 AJ Dongyang Menics Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 AJ Dongyang Menics Automated Parking Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 AJ Dongyang Menics Automated Parking Systems Products Offered

10.12.5 AJ Dongyang Menics Recent Development

10.13 Dayang Parking

10.13.1 Dayang Parking Corporation Information

10.13.2 Dayang Parking Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Dayang Parking Automated Parking Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Dayang Parking Automated Parking Systems Products Offered

10.13.5 Dayang Parking Recent Development

10.14 Klaus Multiparking

10.14.1 Klaus Multiparking Corporation Information

10.14.2 Klaus Multiparking Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Klaus Multiparking Automated Parking Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Klaus Multiparking Automated Parking Systems Products Offered

10.14.5 Klaus Multiparking Recent Development

10.15 Maoyuan Parking Equipment

10.15.1 Maoyuan Parking Equipment Corporation Information

10.15.2 Maoyuan Parking Equipment Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Maoyuan Parking Equipment Automated Parking Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Maoyuan Parking Equipment Automated Parking Systems Products Offered

10.15.5 Maoyuan Parking Equipment Recent Development

10.16 Lödige Industries

10.16.1 Lödige Industries Corporation Information

10.16.2 Lödige Industries Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Lödige Industries Automated Parking Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Lödige Industries Automated Parking Systems Products Offered

10.16.5 Lödige Industries Recent Development

10.17 PARI

10.17.1 PARI Corporation Information

10.17.2 PARI Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 PARI Automated Parking Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 PARI Automated Parking Systems Products Offered

10.17.5 PARI Recent Development

10.18 RR Parkon

10.18.1 RR Parkon Corporation Information

10.18.2 RR Parkon Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 RR Parkon Automated Parking Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 RR Parkon Automated Parking Systems Products Offered

10.18.5 RR Parkon Recent Development

10.19 Tada

10.19.1 Tada Corporation Information

10.19.2 Tada Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Tada Automated Parking Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Tada Automated Parking Systems Products Offered

10.19.5 Tada Recent Development

10.20 Sieger Parking

10.20.1 Sieger Parking Corporation Information

10.20.2 Sieger Parking Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Sieger Parking Automated Parking Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 Sieger Parking Automated Parking Systems Products Offered

10.20.5 Sieger Parking Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Automated Parking Systems Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Automated Parking Systems Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Automated Parking Systems Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Automated Parking Systems Distributors

12.3 Automated Parking Systems Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

