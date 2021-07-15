QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Automated Parking Systems market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.
An automated (car) parking system (APS) is a mechanical system designed to minimize the area and/or volume required for parking cars. Like a multi-story parking garage, an APS provides parking for cars on multiple levels stacked vertically to maximize the number of parking spaces while minimizing land usage. The APS, however, utilizes a mechanical system to transport cars to and from parking spaces (rather than the driver) in order to eliminate much of the space wasted in a multi-story parking garage. While a multi-story parking garage is similar to multiple parking lots stacked vertically, an APS is more similar to an automated storage and retrieval system for cars. Global Automated Parking Systems key players include ShinMaywa, IHI Parking System, MHI Parking, XIZI Parking System, Wuyang Parking, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a Production Market Share over 25%. China accounts for the most Production Market Share, which have a share over 40%, followed by Japan. In terms of product, Multi Parking is the largest segment, with a Production Market Share over 70%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Commercial, followed by Residential. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Automated Parking Systems Market The global Automated Parking Systems market size is projected to reach US$ 2994.3 million by 2027, from US$ 2325 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2021-2027.
The Essential Content Covered in the Global Automated Parking Systems Market Report :
* Top Key Company Profiles.
* Main Business and Rival Information
* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis
* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
* Market Share and Size
Top Players of Automated Parking Systems Market are Studied: ShinMaywa, IHI Parking System, MHI Parking, XIZI Parking System, Wuyang Parking, Tongbao Parking Equipment, Huaxing intelligent parking, Nissei Build Kogyo, Yeefung Industry Equipment, CIMC Tianda, Wohr, AJ Dongyang Menics, Dayang Parking, Klaus Multiparking, Maoyuan Parking Equipment, Lödige Industries, PARI, RR Parkon, Tada, Sieger Parking
The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Automated Parking Systems market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.
Segmentation by Type: Rotary Carousel, Speedy Parking, Multi Parking, Optima Parking, Other
Segmentation by Application: Commercial, Residential, Government
Reasons to Buy this Report:
- Industry Size & Forecast: Estimations on the global Automated Parking Systems industry size on the basis of value and volume are provided in this part of the report
- Study on Key Industry Trends: This section offers deep insights into the prevailing and upcoming Automated Parking Systems trends
- Segmental Analysis: Here, the report has examined the high-growth segments including product type, application, and end-users, taking into account their CAGR, share, and size
- Future Prospects: Current Automated Parking Systems developments and future opportunities estimated to emerge in the Automated Parking Systems industry are looked into in this portion of the study
- Geography-wise Analysis: The authors of the report have studied the regions having growth potential to help companies plan their future investments
- Study on Competitive Landscape: The industry experts have offered thorough information about the strategic tactics adopted by the industry participants to consolidate their position. This assessment will help the players to strategize their activities in future.
TOC
1 Automated Parking Systems Market Overview
1.1 Automated Parking Systems Product Overview
1.2 Automated Parking Systems Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Rotary Carousel
1.2.2 Speedy Parking
1.2.3 Multi Parking
1.2.4 Optima Parking
1.2.5 Other
1.3 Global Automated Parking Systems Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Automated Parking Systems Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Automated Parking Systems Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Automated Parking Systems Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Automated Parking Systems Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Automated Parking Systems Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Automated Parking Systems Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Automated Parking Systems Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Automated Parking Systems Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Automated Parking Systems Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Automated Parking Systems Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Automated Parking Systems Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Automated Parking Systems Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Automated Parking Systems Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Automated Parking Systems Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Automated Parking Systems Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Automated Parking Systems Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Automated Parking Systems Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Automated Parking Systems Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Automated Parking Systems Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Automated Parking Systems Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Automated Parking Systems Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Automated Parking Systems Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Automated Parking Systems as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Automated Parking Systems Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Automated Parking Systems Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Automated Parking Systems Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Automated Parking Systems Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Automated Parking Systems Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Automated Parking Systems Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Automated Parking Systems Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Automated Parking Systems Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Automated Parking Systems Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Automated Parking Systems Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Automated Parking Systems Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Automated Parking Systems Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Automated Parking Systems by Application
4.1 Automated Parking Systems Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Commercial
4.1.2 Residential
4.1.3 Government
4.2 Global Automated Parking Systems Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Automated Parking Systems Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Automated Parking Systems Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Automated Parking Systems Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Automated Parking Systems Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Automated Parking Systems Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Automated Parking Systems Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Automated Parking Systems Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Automated Parking Systems Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Automated Parking Systems Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Automated Parking Systems Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Automated Parking Systems Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Automated Parking Systems Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Automated Parking Systems Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Automated Parking Systems Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Automated Parking Systems by Country
5.1 North America Automated Parking Systems Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Automated Parking Systems Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Automated Parking Systems Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Automated Parking Systems Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Automated Parking Systems Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Automated Parking Systems Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Automated Parking Systems by Country
6.1 Europe Automated Parking Systems Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Automated Parking Systems Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Automated Parking Systems Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Automated Parking Systems Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Automated Parking Systems Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Automated Parking Systems Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Automated Parking Systems by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Automated Parking Systems Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Automated Parking Systems Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Automated Parking Systems Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Automated Parking Systems Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Automated Parking Systems Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Automated Parking Systems Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Automated Parking Systems by Country
8.1 Latin America Automated Parking Systems Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Automated Parking Systems Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Automated Parking Systems Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Automated Parking Systems Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Automated Parking Systems Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Automated Parking Systems Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Automated Parking Systems by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Automated Parking Systems Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automated Parking Systems Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automated Parking Systems Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Automated Parking Systems Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automated Parking Systems Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automated Parking Systems Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automated Parking Systems Business
10.1 ShinMaywa
10.1.1 ShinMaywa Corporation Information
10.1.2 ShinMaywa Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 ShinMaywa Automated Parking Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 ShinMaywa Automated Parking Systems Products Offered
10.1.5 ShinMaywa Recent Development
10.2 IHI Parking System
10.2.1 IHI Parking System Corporation Information
10.2.2 IHI Parking System Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 IHI Parking System Automated Parking Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 IHI Parking System Automated Parking Systems Products Offered
10.2.5 IHI Parking System Recent Development
10.3 MHI Parking
10.3.1 MHI Parking Corporation Information
10.3.2 MHI Parking Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 MHI Parking Automated Parking Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 MHI Parking Automated Parking Systems Products Offered
10.3.5 MHI Parking Recent Development
10.4 XIZI Parking System
10.4.1 XIZI Parking System Corporation Information
10.4.2 XIZI Parking System Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 XIZI Parking System Automated Parking Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 XIZI Parking System Automated Parking Systems Products Offered
10.4.5 XIZI Parking System Recent Development
10.5 Wuyang Parking
10.5.1 Wuyang Parking Corporation Information
10.5.2 Wuyang Parking Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Wuyang Parking Automated Parking Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Wuyang Parking Automated Parking Systems Products Offered
10.5.5 Wuyang Parking Recent Development
10.6 Tongbao Parking Equipment
10.6.1 Tongbao Parking Equipment Corporation Information
10.6.2 Tongbao Parking Equipment Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Tongbao Parking Equipment Automated Parking Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Tongbao Parking Equipment Automated Parking Systems Products Offered
10.6.5 Tongbao Parking Equipment Recent Development
10.7 Huaxing intelligent parking
10.7.1 Huaxing intelligent parking Corporation Information
10.7.2 Huaxing intelligent parking Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Huaxing intelligent parking Automated Parking Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Huaxing intelligent parking Automated Parking Systems Products Offered
10.7.5 Huaxing intelligent parking Recent Development
10.8 Nissei Build Kogyo
10.8.1 Nissei Build Kogyo Corporation Information
10.8.2 Nissei Build Kogyo Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Nissei Build Kogyo Automated Parking Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Nissei Build Kogyo Automated Parking Systems Products Offered
10.8.5 Nissei Build Kogyo Recent Development
10.9 Yeefung Industry Equipment
10.9.1 Yeefung Industry Equipment Corporation Information
10.9.2 Yeefung Industry Equipment Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Yeefung Industry Equipment Automated Parking Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Yeefung Industry Equipment Automated Parking Systems Products Offered
10.9.5 Yeefung Industry Equipment Recent Development
10.10 CIMC Tianda
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Automated Parking Systems Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 CIMC Tianda Automated Parking Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 CIMC Tianda Recent Development
10.11 Wohr
10.11.1 Wohr Corporation Information
10.11.2 Wohr Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Wohr Automated Parking Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Wohr Automated Parking Systems Products Offered
10.11.5 Wohr Recent Development
10.12 AJ Dongyang Menics
10.12.1 AJ Dongyang Menics Corporation Information
10.12.2 AJ Dongyang Menics Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 AJ Dongyang Menics Automated Parking Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 AJ Dongyang Menics Automated Parking Systems Products Offered
10.12.5 AJ Dongyang Menics Recent Development
10.13 Dayang Parking
10.13.1 Dayang Parking Corporation Information
10.13.2 Dayang Parking Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 Dayang Parking Automated Parking Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 Dayang Parking Automated Parking Systems Products Offered
10.13.5 Dayang Parking Recent Development
10.14 Klaus Multiparking
10.14.1 Klaus Multiparking Corporation Information
10.14.2 Klaus Multiparking Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 Klaus Multiparking Automated Parking Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 Klaus Multiparking Automated Parking Systems Products Offered
10.14.5 Klaus Multiparking Recent Development
10.15 Maoyuan Parking Equipment
10.15.1 Maoyuan Parking Equipment Corporation Information
10.15.2 Maoyuan Parking Equipment Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 Maoyuan Parking Equipment Automated Parking Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 Maoyuan Parking Equipment Automated Parking Systems Products Offered
10.15.5 Maoyuan Parking Equipment Recent Development
10.16 Lödige Industries
10.16.1 Lödige Industries Corporation Information
10.16.2 Lödige Industries Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 Lödige Industries Automated Parking Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 Lödige Industries Automated Parking Systems Products Offered
10.16.5 Lödige Industries Recent Development
10.17 PARI
10.17.1 PARI Corporation Information
10.17.2 PARI Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 PARI Automated Parking Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 PARI Automated Parking Systems Products Offered
10.17.5 PARI Recent Development
10.18 RR Parkon
10.18.1 RR Parkon Corporation Information
10.18.2 RR Parkon Introduction and Business Overview
10.18.3 RR Parkon Automated Parking Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.18.4 RR Parkon Automated Parking Systems Products Offered
10.18.5 RR Parkon Recent Development
10.19 Tada
10.19.1 Tada Corporation Information
10.19.2 Tada Introduction and Business Overview
10.19.3 Tada Automated Parking Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.19.4 Tada Automated Parking Systems Products Offered
10.19.5 Tada Recent Development
10.20 Sieger Parking
10.20.1 Sieger Parking Corporation Information
10.20.2 Sieger Parking Introduction and Business Overview
10.20.3 Sieger Parking Automated Parking Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.20.4 Sieger Parking Automated Parking Systems Products Offered
10.20.5 Sieger Parking Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Automated Parking Systems Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Automated Parking Systems Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Automated Parking Systems Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Automated Parking Systems Distributors
12.3 Automated Parking Systems Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
