Audio IC is a chip widely used as audio processor, audio amplifiers, MEMS microphone and subsystems. It is widely used in the Portable Audio, Computer Audio, Computer Audio, Automotive Audio, etc. An audio amplifier is an electronic device that increases the strength (amplitude) of audio signals that pass through it. An audio amplifier amplifies low-power audio signals to a level which is suitable for driving loudspeakers. The input signal of an audio amplifier may only measure a few hundred microwatts, but its output may be tens or even thousands of watts. Design parameters for audio amplifiers include gain, frequency response, distortion and noise. China is the largest market with about 50% market share. Rest of Asia is follower, accounting for about 15% market share. The key players are Cirrus Logic, Qualcomm, Yamaha, Realtek, TI, ADI, On Semi, Maxim, NXP, Dialog, AKM, ESS Technology, Maxim Integrated, Conexant, Forte media, ROHM, Knowles, InvenSense, Goertek, Hosiden, BSE, Bosch, NeoMEMS, MEMSensing, TDK-EPC, Gettop, Semco, 3S, Infineon etc. Top 3 companies occupied about 36% market share. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Market The global Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers market size is projected to reach US$ 10990 million by 2027, from US$ 7743 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2021-2027.
Top Players of Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Market are Studied: Cirrus Logic, Qualcomm, Yamaha, Realtek, TI, ADI, On Semi, Maxim, NXP, Dialog, AKM, ESS Technology, Maxim Integrated, Conexant, Forte media, ROHM, Knowles, InvenSense, Goertek, Hosiden, BSE, Bosch, NeoMEMS, MEMSensing, TDK-EPC, Gettop, Semco, 3S, Infineon
The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.
Segmentation by Type: Audio IC, Audio Amplifiers
Segmentation by Application: Portable Audio, Computer Audio, Home Audio, Automotive Audio
TOC
1 Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Market Overview
1.1 Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Product Overview
1.2 Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Audio IC
1.2.2 Audio Amplifiers
1.3 Global Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers by Application
4.1 Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Portable Audio
4.1.2 Computer Audio
4.1.3 Home Audio
4.1.4 Automotive Audio
4.2 Global Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers by Country
5.1 North America Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers by Country
6.1 Europe Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers by Country
8.1 Latin America Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Business
10.1 Cirrus Logic
10.1.1 Cirrus Logic Corporation Information
10.1.2 Cirrus Logic Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Cirrus Logic Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Cirrus Logic Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Products Offered
10.1.5 Cirrus Logic Recent Development
10.2 Qualcomm
10.2.1 Qualcomm Corporation Information
10.2.2 Qualcomm Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Qualcomm Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Qualcomm Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Products Offered
10.2.5 Qualcomm Recent Development
10.3 Yamaha
10.3.1 Yamaha Corporation Information
10.3.2 Yamaha Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Yamaha Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Yamaha Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Products Offered
10.3.5 Yamaha Recent Development
10.4 Realtek
10.4.1 Realtek Corporation Information
10.4.2 Realtek Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Realtek Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Realtek Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Products Offered
10.4.5 Realtek Recent Development
10.5 TI
10.5.1 TI Corporation Information
10.5.2 TI Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 TI Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 TI Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Products Offered
10.5.5 TI Recent Development
10.6 ADI
10.6.1 ADI Corporation Information
10.6.2 ADI Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 ADI Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 ADI Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Products Offered
10.6.5 ADI Recent Development
10.7 On Semi
10.7.1 On Semi Corporation Information
10.7.2 On Semi Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 On Semi Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 On Semi Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Products Offered
10.7.5 On Semi Recent Development
10.8 Maxim
10.8.1 Maxim Corporation Information
10.8.2 Maxim Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Maxim Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Maxim Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Products Offered
10.8.5 Maxim Recent Development
10.9 NXP
10.9.1 NXP Corporation Information
10.9.2 NXP Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 NXP Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 NXP Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Products Offered
10.9.5 NXP Recent Development
10.10 Dialog
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Dialog Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Dialog Recent Development
10.11 AKM
10.11.1 AKM Corporation Information
10.11.2 AKM Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 AKM Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 AKM Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Products Offered
10.11.5 AKM Recent Development
10.12 ESS Technology
10.12.1 ESS Technology Corporation Information
10.12.2 ESS Technology Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 ESS Technology Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 ESS Technology Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Products Offered
10.12.5 ESS Technology Recent Development
10.13 Maxim Integrated
10.13.1 Maxim Integrated Corporation Information
10.13.2 Maxim Integrated Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 Maxim Integrated Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 Maxim Integrated Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Products Offered
10.13.5 Maxim Integrated Recent Development
10.14 Conexant
10.14.1 Conexant Corporation Information
10.14.2 Conexant Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 Conexant Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 Conexant Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Products Offered
10.14.5 Conexant Recent Development
10.15 Forte media
10.15.1 Forte media Corporation Information
10.15.2 Forte media Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 Forte media Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 Forte media Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Products Offered
10.15.5 Forte media Recent Development
10.16 ROHM
10.16.1 ROHM Corporation Information
10.16.2 ROHM Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 ROHM Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 ROHM Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Products Offered
10.16.5 ROHM Recent Development
10.17 Knowles
10.17.1 Knowles Corporation Information
10.17.2 Knowles Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 Knowles Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 Knowles Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Products Offered
10.17.5 Knowles Recent Development
10.18 InvenSense
10.18.1 InvenSense Corporation Information
10.18.2 InvenSense Introduction and Business Overview
10.18.3 InvenSense Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.18.4 InvenSense Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Products Offered
10.18.5 InvenSense Recent Development
10.19 Goertek
10.19.1 Goertek Corporation Information
10.19.2 Goertek Introduction and Business Overview
10.19.3 Goertek Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.19.4 Goertek Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Products Offered
10.19.5 Goertek Recent Development
10.20 Hosiden
10.20.1 Hosiden Corporation Information
10.20.2 Hosiden Introduction and Business Overview
10.20.3 Hosiden Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.20.4 Hosiden Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Products Offered
10.20.5 Hosiden Recent Development
10.21 BSE
10.21.1 BSE Corporation Information
10.21.2 BSE Introduction and Business Overview
10.21.3 BSE Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.21.4 BSE Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Products Offered
10.21.5 BSE Recent Development
10.22 Bosch
10.22.1 Bosch Corporation Information
10.22.2 Bosch Introduction and Business Overview
10.22.3 Bosch Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.22.4 Bosch Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Products Offered
10.22.5 Bosch Recent Development
10.23 NeoMEMS
10.23.1 NeoMEMS Corporation Information
10.23.2 NeoMEMS Introduction and Business Overview
10.23.3 NeoMEMS Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.23.4 NeoMEMS Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Products Offered
10.23.5 NeoMEMS Recent Development
10.24 MEMSensing
10.24.1 MEMSensing Corporation Information
10.24.2 MEMSensing Introduction and Business Overview
10.24.3 MEMSensing Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.24.4 MEMSensing Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Products Offered
10.24.5 MEMSensing Recent Development
10.25 TDK-EPC
10.25.1 TDK-EPC Corporation Information
10.25.2 TDK-EPC Introduction and Business Overview
10.25.3 TDK-EPC Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.25.4 TDK-EPC Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Products Offered
10.25.5 TDK-EPC Recent Development
10.26 Gettop
10.26.1 Gettop Corporation Information
10.26.2 Gettop Introduction and Business Overview
10.26.3 Gettop Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.26.4 Gettop Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Products Offered
10.26.5 Gettop Recent Development
10.27 Semco
10.27.1 Semco Corporation Information
10.27.2 Semco Introduction and Business Overview
10.27.3 Semco Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.27.4 Semco Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Products Offered
10.27.5 Semco Recent Development
10.28 3S
10.28.1 3S Corporation Information
10.28.2 3S Introduction and Business Overview
10.28.3 3S Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.28.4 3S Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Products Offered
10.28.5 3S Recent Development
10.29 Infineon
10.29.1 Infineon Corporation Information
10.29.2 Infineon Introduction and Business Overview
10.29.3 Infineon Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.29.4 Infineon Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Products Offered
10.29.5 Infineon Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Distributors
12.3 Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
