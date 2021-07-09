QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Atomic Layer Deposition for Display market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.
Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) is defined as the chemical process of depositing thin-film layer based on the sequential use of a gas phase mechanism. It is a vapour phase technique which involves exposing the surface of a substrate to alternating precursors so that they do not overlap on each other. In other word ALD is a thin-film deposition technique which is based on the sequential use of a gas phase chemical process. It is widely used in the semiconductor manufacturing industry to make electronics small and miniaturized. This technology involves the use of new and highly competitive products transformed into ultra-thin films of a few nanometres deposited in a precisely controlled way. It depends upon self-limiting surface reactions which provides very low pin-hole shape and has wide range of applications in fabrication of semiconductor devices and tools using nanotechnology. This report studies the atomic layer deposition market applied to the display industry both for research and production use. Global Atomic Layer Deposition for Display market key players include NCD, Jusung Engineering, Picosun, etc. The top 3 players hold a share over 60%. Asia-Pacific is the key market, has a share over 65%.OLED is the main application with over 80% shares. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Atomic Layer Deposition for Display Market The global Atomic Layer Deposition for Display market size is projected to reach US$ 49 million by 2027, from US$ 15 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 14.6% during 2021-2027.
Top Players of Atomic Layer Deposition for Display Market are Studied: Jusung Engineering, NCD, Beneq, Encapsulix, Picosun, Forge Nano, Veeco
The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Atomic Layer Deposition for Display market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.
Segmentation by Type: Research ALD Equipment, Production ALD Equipment
Segmentation by Application: OLED, Mini-LED, Micro-LED
TOC
1 Atomic Layer Deposition for Display Market Overview
1.1 Atomic Layer Deposition for Display Product Overview
1.2 Atomic Layer Deposition for Display Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Research ALD Equipment
1.2.2 Production ALD Equipment
1.3 Global Atomic Layer Deposition for Display Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Atomic Layer Deposition for Display Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Atomic Layer Deposition for Display Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Atomic Layer Deposition for Display Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Atomic Layer Deposition for Display Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Atomic Layer Deposition for Display Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Atomic Layer Deposition for Display Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Atomic Layer Deposition for Display Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Atomic Layer Deposition for Display Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Atomic Layer Deposition for Display Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Atomic Layer Deposition for Display Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Atomic Layer Deposition for Display Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Atomic Layer Deposition for Display Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Atomic Layer Deposition for Display Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Atomic Layer Deposition for Display Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Atomic Layer Deposition for Display Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Atomic Layer Deposition for Display Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Atomic Layer Deposition for Display Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Atomic Layer Deposition for Display Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Atomic Layer Deposition for Display Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Atomic Layer Deposition for Display Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Atomic Layer Deposition for Display Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Atomic Layer Deposition for Display Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Atomic Layer Deposition for Display as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Atomic Layer Deposition for Display Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Atomic Layer Deposition for Display Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Atomic Layer Deposition for Display Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Atomic Layer Deposition for Display Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Atomic Layer Deposition for Display Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Atomic Layer Deposition for Display Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Atomic Layer Deposition for Display Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Atomic Layer Deposition for Display Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Atomic Layer Deposition for Display Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Atomic Layer Deposition for Display Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Atomic Layer Deposition for Display Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Atomic Layer Deposition for Display Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Atomic Layer Deposition for Display by Application
4.1 Atomic Layer Deposition for Display Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 OLED
4.1.2 Mini-LED
4.1.3 Micro-LED
4.2 Global Atomic Layer Deposition for Display Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Atomic Layer Deposition for Display Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Atomic Layer Deposition for Display Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Atomic Layer Deposition for Display Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Atomic Layer Deposition for Display Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Atomic Layer Deposition for Display Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Atomic Layer Deposition for Display Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Atomic Layer Deposition for Display Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Atomic Layer Deposition for Display Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Atomic Layer Deposition for Display Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Atomic Layer Deposition for Display Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Atomic Layer Deposition for Display Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Atomic Layer Deposition for Display Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Atomic Layer Deposition for Display Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Atomic Layer Deposition for Display Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Atomic Layer Deposition for Display by Country
5.1 North America Atomic Layer Deposition for Display Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Atomic Layer Deposition for Display Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Atomic Layer Deposition for Display Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Atomic Layer Deposition for Display Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Atomic Layer Deposition for Display Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Atomic Layer Deposition for Display Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Atomic Layer Deposition for Display by Country
6.1 Europe Atomic Layer Deposition for Display Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Atomic Layer Deposition for Display Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Atomic Layer Deposition for Display Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Atomic Layer Deposition for Display Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Atomic Layer Deposition for Display Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Atomic Layer Deposition for Display Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Atomic Layer Deposition for Display by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Atomic Layer Deposition for Display Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Atomic Layer Deposition for Display Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Atomic Layer Deposition for Display Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Atomic Layer Deposition for Display Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Atomic Layer Deposition for Display Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Atomic Layer Deposition for Display Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Atomic Layer Deposition for Display by Country
8.1 Latin America Atomic Layer Deposition for Display Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Atomic Layer Deposition for Display Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Atomic Layer Deposition for Display Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Atomic Layer Deposition for Display Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Atomic Layer Deposition for Display Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Atomic Layer Deposition for Display Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Atomic Layer Deposition for Display by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Atomic Layer Deposition for Display Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Atomic Layer Deposition for Display Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Atomic Layer Deposition for Display Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Atomic Layer Deposition for Display Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Atomic Layer Deposition for Display Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Atomic Layer Deposition for Display Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Atomic Layer Deposition for Display Business
10.1 Jusung Engineering
10.1.1 Jusung Engineering Corporation Information
10.1.2 Jusung Engineering Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Jusung Engineering Atomic Layer Deposition for Display Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Jusung Engineering Atomic Layer Deposition for Display Products Offered
10.1.5 Jusung Engineering Recent Development
10.2 NCD
10.2.1 NCD Corporation Information
10.2.2 NCD Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 NCD Atomic Layer Deposition for Display Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 NCD Atomic Layer Deposition for Display Products Offered
10.2.5 NCD Recent Development
10.3 Beneq
10.3.1 Beneq Corporation Information
10.3.2 Beneq Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Beneq Atomic Layer Deposition for Display Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Beneq Atomic Layer Deposition for Display Products Offered
10.3.5 Beneq Recent Development
10.4 Encapsulix
10.4.1 Encapsulix Corporation Information
10.4.2 Encapsulix Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Encapsulix Atomic Layer Deposition for Display Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Encapsulix Atomic Layer Deposition for Display Products Offered
10.4.5 Encapsulix Recent Development
10.5 Picosun
10.5.1 Picosun Corporation Information
10.5.2 Picosun Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Picosun Atomic Layer Deposition for Display Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Picosun Atomic Layer Deposition for Display Products Offered
10.5.5 Picosun Recent Development
10.6 Forge Nano
10.6.1 Forge Nano Corporation Information
10.6.2 Forge Nano Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Forge Nano Atomic Layer Deposition for Display Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Forge Nano Atomic Layer Deposition for Display Products Offered
10.6.5 Forge Nano Recent Development
10.7 Veeco
10.7.1 Veeco Corporation Information
10.7.2 Veeco Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Veeco Atomic Layer Deposition for Display Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Veeco Atomic Layer Deposition for Display Products Offered
10.7.5 Veeco Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Atomic Layer Deposition for Display Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Atomic Layer Deposition for Display Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Atomic Layer Deposition for Display Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Atomic Layer Deposition for Display Distributors
12.3 Atomic Layer Deposition for Display Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
